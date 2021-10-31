How to Watch Titans vs Colts Game Without Cable

AFC South rivals Tennessee Titans (5-2) and Indianapolis Colts (3-4) collide in a critical division matchup on Sunday.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Colts online, with the options depending on where you live:

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: You can check here to see if the game will be televised in your area

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Titans vs Colts live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Titans vs Colts live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Titans vs Colts live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Titans vs Colts live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Titans vs Colts live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

If the Game is out of Your Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Titans vs Colts live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch the Titans vs Colts live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Titans vs Colts live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Titans vs Colts Preview

The Tennessee Titans come into Sunday’s game looking like world beaters after pounding the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs 27-3 last Sunday. Tennessee did it without star running back Derrick Henry having a big game — just 86 yards and no touchdowns.

Indianapolis comes in fresh off arguably its biggest win of the season last Sunday at San Francisco, 30-18. The Colts defense created four turnovers against the 49ers, and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz threw for two touchdowns and ran for one.

Colts running back Jonathan Taylor had back-to-back 100-yard rushing games for the first time this season, too. That includes scoring three touchdowns in the past two games as well.

The Titans defense, however, is quite capable of shutting down the run — ranked ninth in the NFL. Opposing teams average 103.2 yards per game. Stopping the pass hasn’t gone as well for the Titans, ranked 24th, partially because lots of teams are playing the Titans from behind.

Either way, the Colts have Wentz playing more similar to his early Philadelphia Eagles days versus his disappointing 2020 performance. Wentz has 1,695 yards passing, a 64.4% completion rate, 11 touchdowns and one interception. He also averages 4.4 yards rushing per carry, and he has one touchdown.

“I really like the way he’s pushing the ball down the field, how aggressively he’s thinking but still making good decisions, checking it down when he needs to,” Colts head coach Frank Reich told the media this week per Pro Football Talk’s Myles Simmons. “He’s doing a great job in the run game when we need to get to the right checks in the run game — managing the game the right way and making plays and being good situationally. Last week, we saw him make a couple plays with his feet, but without going crazy doing that. So, we’re trying to find that right balance.”

Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has three touchdowns in the past four games, but he moves the offense down field with a 65.1% completion mark. Tannehill has shown his ability to run the ball this season with 6.6 yards per carry and three touchdowns.

Tennessee’s offense doesn’t all fall on his shoulders as he can simply hand the ball off to Henry, who has 869 yards and 10 touchdowns already. Henry averages 4.5 yards per carry, and Jeremy McNichols adds a compliment in the backfield with 5.4 yards per attempt.

“I think he gets better, builds more confidence, sees where the cuts should be,” Titans head coach Mike Vrabel said about Henry after a Week 6 win according to Stephen Holder of The Athletic. “I saw some runs that were better in the fourth quarter than there were in the first quarter just by him seeing the same look, or the same defense, or block the same way and then making the right cut.”

Indianapolis’ defense will have a challenge on its hands, facing the league’s third-ranked rushing attack. The Colts give up 111 yards per game for 14th in the league.