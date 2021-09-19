How to Watch Titans vs Seahawks Online Without Cable

Russell Wilson and the Seahawks look to start the season 2-0 as they welcome the Titans on Sunday to Lumen Field.

The game (4:25 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on CBS in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Titans vs Seahawks online, with the options depending on where you live:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: You can check here to see if the game will be televised in your area

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch the Titans vs Seahawks live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Titans vs Seahawks live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” CBS (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Titans vs Seahawks live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of CBS (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Titans vs Seahawks live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

This is ultimately the same as the Amazon Prime option above, only you’ll watch on Paramount’s digital platforms instead of Amazon’s. You can watch your local CBS channel live via Paramount+ (“Premium” plan), which comes with a free trial:

Paramount+ Free Trial

Once signed up for Paramount+, you can watch the Titans vs Seahawks live on the Paramount+ app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Paramount+ website.

If the Game is out of Your Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Titans vs Seahawks live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch the Titans vs Seahawks live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Titans vs Seahawks live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Titans vs Seahawks Preview

The Seahawks let Russell Wilson cook in Week 1 and the quarterback provided enough offense to go around. Wilson passed for 254 yards and four touchdowns on a very efficient 18 of 23 passing.

“Obviously, we can take our shots,” Wilson noted in his postgame press conference. “We can do the mid-range game. We can do the quick game. We can run the ball extremely well. We can mix it up. We can get on the edge. There’s really nothing we can’t do. So, I think that what we have to do, if we can continue to own the details, I think that, like I told you guys earlier in the year, we can be one of the best offenses, if not the best, in football. That’s our mission. That’s our goal. More than anything else, the No. 1 mission is to win every week.”

Wilson can capture his 100th win if his Seahawks come out victorious against the Titans.

“It’s just another one of the statements that adds to remarkable start to his career that we have all witnessed and been a part of,” Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll said. “The numbers are obvious and you can look at it a ton of different ways. He’s up there with one of the best to ever play the game. He’s just getting warmed up, that’s what it feels like. We have been very fortunate to have been a part of his entry into the league and he’s been fortunate to be here at the right time because he’s been received, accepted, and pushed to find his best.”

The Titans are looking to turn things around after being beatdown by another NFC West squad in the Cardinals last week, 38-13. They allowed 418 yards of offense to Kyler Murray and Co. and only managed 248 of their own. That included just 86 rushing yards, which is less than expected from Derrick Henry.

“At the end of the day, they’re going to give (Henry) the ball and get out of his way,” Seahawks All-Pro middle linebacker Bobby Wagner said. “I think they just try to find different ways to get him the ball.

“The last game, you can’t really judge that from them because they got behind so quick that they couldn’t use their run game to get back in the game, so they had to pass the ball. I know their style is predicated on that run game.

“We’ve got to get up quick, too, so they don’t have to do it.”

The Seahawks are a 6.5-point favorite against the Titans.