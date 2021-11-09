Where to Watch VCU vs Saint Peter’s Basketball 2021

The Saint Peter’s Peacocks head to the Stuart C. Siegel Center to take on the VCU Rams on Tuesday, November 9 in the season opener for both teams.

Saint Peter’s vs VCU Preview

The Peacocks finished with an 18-12 mark last year, averaging 66.3 points a game on the season while allowing 64.1 points a game on defense. Led by two-time MAAC Defensive Player of the Year, KC Ndefo, Saint Peter’s has a clear goal in mind this season.

“If we can bring back the MAAC title, which we want to do, and play in the tournament, it would really mean a lot,” Isiah Dasher, who transferred after playing for Portland last season, said. “It’s kinda hard to explain how much it would mean, especially knowing my family will be there to witness it after all the time they put in with me. It will really mean a lot to have something to show for all of the work that we put in.”

On the other side, the Rams are looking to improve upon the 19-7 mark last season, which included a 10-4 record in the A-10 last season.

“We definitely have some young guys who are going to help us from day 1, without a doubt,” VCU coach Mike Rhoades said. “They’re going to have to go through some stuff and gain valuable experience, but they can definitely help us. … I like some of our older guys. You can tell they worked on their game. They’ve improved and with an increased role, they know they have to perform,” Rhoades said. “They’ve been answering the bell here early.”

VCU won the A10 tournament for the first time in program history last season, but the team’s first game of the tourney against Oregon was declared a no-contest because of a coronavirus outbreak. Now, Rhoades and company are hoping to return to top form, and the Rams coach said this week that he’s still figuring out the team’s starting lineup.

“It’s a work in progress, without a doubt,” Rhoades added. “The way we competed in practice, they’re going after each other for minutes. I think it’s bringing the best out in everybody. We’re gonna play a lot of guys, so sometimes guys are going to play a little bit more than others depending on matchups and situations and so forth.”

Leading the way for the Rams will be two seniors, forward Vince Williams and KeShawn Curry, and two guards: freshman Jayden Nunn and junior Marcus Tsohonis. Sophomore guard Josh Banks should also be a key contributor on the defensive side of things.