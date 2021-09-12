Vikings vs Bengals Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Kirk Cousins and the Minnesota Vikings (0-0) head to Ohio to face Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals (0-0) Sunday, September 12 at Paul Brown Stadium.

The game (1 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on Fox in select markets. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Vikings vs Bengals online, with the options depending on where you live:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If the Game is in Your Market

Note: You can check here to see if the game will be televised in your area

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the Vikings vs Bengals live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your FuboTV credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch the game on-demand within three days of its conclusion, even if you don’t record it.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” Fox (live in most markets) is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the Vikings vs Bengals live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your DirecTV Stream credentials (may still be listed as AT&T on the list of cable providers) to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with Fox, and you can get your first month for $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the Vikings vs Bengals live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Sling credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in most markets) and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the Vikings vs Bengals live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Hulu credentials to log in and watch.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

You can watch a live stream of Fox (live in select markets) and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch the Vikings vs Bengals live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can also watch live via FoxSports.com or the Fox Sports app. You’ll need to sign in to a cable provider to watch this way, but if you don’t have that, you can use your Vidgo credentials to log in and watch.

If the Game is out of Your Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch the Vikings vs Bengals live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch the Vikings vs Bengals live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch the Vikings vs Bengals live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Vikings vs Bengals Preview

The Bengals are looking to finally get out of the cellar this season, after finishing at the bottom of the AFC North with a 4-11-1 mark last year. Cincinnati lost its rookie quarterback midway through the season when Burrow went down with a torn ACL, and the second-year quarterback has been working diligently to return to top form.

“I expect to be better,” Burrow said. “I put in a lot of work this offseason that I’m excited to show off, as all the guys have. We’re a much better football team.”

“He knows it’s a long season,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor added, via USA TODAY. “We want him healthy. He’s got to manage that, we’ve got to manage that. It’s just part of football. Quarterbacks get hit.”

Cincinnati added OL Riley Reiff to help out on the offensive line, and they drafted one of Burrow’s favorite targets in college in wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. The Bengals also added offensive lineman Jackson Carman in the second round of the draft this year, so they’re clearly trying to build their team around their young QB.

As for the Vikings, they finished 7-9 last year and they’re hoping to get back to the postseason, which they did in 2019 and 2017. Cousins had 4,265 yards, 35 touchdowns and 13 interceptions last year, and he’ll have all of his top weapons, including wideouts Adam Thielen and Justin Jefferson back.

Running back Dalvin Cook should also be a focal point of the offense. Cook tallied 1,557 yards and 16 touchdowns on the ground last year, and he has been a huge help to Cousins over the last several seasons.

On the other side of the ball, Minnesota allowed 29.7 points and 393.3 yards a game on defense last year, notching 15 interceptions, and seven forced fumbles. The Vikings also re-signed former standout pass rusher Everson Griffen this offseason, so it will be interesting to see what impact he has early.

With fans back in the stands this year, Zimmer is expecting to battle the elements more this season than he did last.

“Cincinnati should have a good crowd. I was actually just there the other day,” Zimmer said this week. “There’s a lot of hype about them and Burrow being back, so it should be good.”