How to Watch Vikings Games Without Cable

The Minnesota Vikings are hoping that an improved defense in 2021 gets them back to the postseason after a disappointing 7-9 finish last year.

In 2021, Vikings games will be televised on Fox (12 games), CBS (2 games), NBC (2 games) or ESPN (1 game).

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Vikings game online:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

If You’re in the Vikings Market

Note: Any nationally televised games are considered “in-market” for everyone in the United States

Vikings Channels Included: Fox, Fox 4K, CBS, NBC, ESPN (Fox, CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL Network, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Plus” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of every Vikings game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package (100+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, both the main channel package and the “Sports Plus” add-on can be included in your free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Vikings games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most games (not those on ESPN) on-demand within three days of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

Vikings Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN (Fox, CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: None

You can watch every Vikings game with a subscription to DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV). Fox, CBS, NBC and ESPN are included in every channel bundle, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch Vikings games live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to unlimited hours).

Vikings Channels Included: Fox, ESPN (Fox is only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL Network, NFL RedZone

You can watch a live stream of most Vikings games (no CBS or NBC) with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with NFL RedZone, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Vikings games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Vikings Channels Included: Fox, CBS, NBC, ESPN (Fox, CBS and NBC are live in most, but not all, markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL Network

You can watch a live stream of every Vikings game with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV (65+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Vikings games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV also comes with 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

Vikings Channels Included: Fox, NBC, ESPN (Fox and NBC are only live in some select markets)

Other NFL Channels Included: NFL Network, NFL RedZone (RedZone is in the “Sports Extra” add-on)

You can watch a live stream of most Vikings games (no CBS) with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Orange + Blue” channel package (45+ total channels). If you also want NFL RedZone, you’ll need to add the “Sports Extra” add-on. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for $20 (Orange + Blue) or $35 (with Sports Extra):

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Vikings games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

Amazon Prime subscribers (Prime comes with a 30-day free trial) can watch a live stream of their local CBS station via the Prime Paramount+ channel (“Premium” plan). You can try both Amazon Prime and the Paramount+ Channel at no cost with a free trial right here:

Prime Paramount+ Free Trial

Once you’re signed up for the Prime Paramount+ Channel, you can watch in-market NFL CBS games live on the Amazon Video app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, various smart TV’s, Xiaomi, Echo Show or Echo Spot, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch on your computer via the Amazon website.

If You’re out of the Vikings Market

You can watch a live stream of every out-of-market, non-nationally televised NFL game via SundayTicket.TV. Unfortunately, the service is only available for people who live in residences where DirecTV satellite isn’t available (apartments, condos, etc.), residents of a few select metropolitan cities or college students. You can check your eligibilty and sign up here:

SundayTicket.TV

Once signed up, out-of-market fans can watch Vikings games live on the NFL Sunday Ticket app on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), Samsung Smart TV, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NFL Sunday Ticket website.

Note that this is different from “DirecTV Stream,” which is a live-streaming service that comes with no contract and doesn’t offer SundayTicket in any of its packages.

DirecTV is a cable option, which comes with a contract, but it’s worth mentioning here since it’s the only other way to get SundayTicket and watch live out-of-market games in the United States. Plus, DirecTV is currently offering SundayTicket included at no extra cost with their “Choice” ($69.99 per month) and above TV bundles:

SundayTicket on DirecTV

Once signed up for DirecTV, you can watch Vikings games live on the DirecTV app on your iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV website.

If You’re in Canada

Viewers in Canada can watch a live stream of every regular season and postseason NFL game via DAZN, which comes with a free trial:

DAZN Canada Free Trial

Once signed up, viewers in Canada can watch Vikings games live on the DAZN app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, Samsung Smart TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet.

You can also watch the game on your computer via the DAZN website.

Vikings 2021 Season Preview

The Vikings finished their 2020 season with a 7-9 record, which was third in the NFC North. Minnesota had made the playoffs in 2019 and 2017, but it hasn’t been able to string together two consecutive postseason appearances in franchise history.

Head coach Mike Zimmer enters his eighth season with the team, and while he’s comfortable with the team’s starters, he told the media leading up to the regular season that he’s a tad concerned about his young team’s depth.

“It’s concerning,” Zimmer said this week, per Sports Illustrated. “I feel really good about the top guys, and then some of these young guys got to come on. But when you’re kind of top-heavy with finances, that’s what you’ve got to do.Hopefully we’ll stay healthy, and try to get these younger guys better.”

One key to good health would be for the squad to avoid much time on the COVID-19 reserve list, which is a legitimate concern considering the team’s struggles staying off the list this summer. At one point, the entire quarterbacks room, including starting quarterback Kirk Cousins, missed time due to a positive test or from being a close contact, and Zimmer publicly criticized his players who remained unwilling to get vaccinated. Cousins is one of those players.

The Vikings averaged 26.9 points a game last season on offense, but they were ranked 29th in the league in points allowed, surrendering 29.7 points a game on defense. They’ll need to shore up the ‘D’ this year, which they attempted to do this offseason.

Minnesota brought Dalvin Tomlinson and Patrick Peterson in during free agency, and both Danielle Hunter and Anthony Barr will return after missing the bulk of the 2020 season due to injury. The team also re-signed Everson Griffen and Mackensie Alexander and brought in Sheldon Richardson to help get the defense back up to snuff.

“On all sides of the ball, I feel like we are going to be pretty good,” Zimmer said after Minnesota’s third and final preseason game, per The Star Tribune. “but you still have to go out there and prove it.”

Here’s a look at the Vikings 2021 schedule. All times are Eastern Standard Time: