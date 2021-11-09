How to Watch Virginia Tech vs Maine Basketball 2021

Virginia Tech looks to make a strong statement in its opener as Maine comes to town for a matchup on Tuesday at Cassell Coliseum.

The game (8 p.m. ET start time) isn’t on regular TV, but it will stream live on both ACC Network Extra (this can be watched on the ESPN app or website if you have a cable package or streaming service that includes ACC Network) and ESPN+.

Here’s a more in-depth rundown of all the different ways you can watch Maine vs Virginia Tech:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Maine vs Virginia Tech Preview

Virginia Tech made some big strides under Mike Young last year, going 15-7 overall and 9-4 in the ACC. The Hokies made the NCAA Tournament but were upended in the first round by Florida.

Experience will be key for the Hokies, who are starting a trio of fifth-year seniors in center Keve Aluma, power forward Justyn Mutts and point guard Storm Murphy.

“With Keve, Justyn and Storm, it’s been really good to have them as our leaders because they just have that mindset of this year is the winning year,” junior guard Nahiem Alleyne said. “We’ve got all the pieces this year to get things rolling and try to win the ACC, try to win the natty [national championship].”

Murphy — who averaged 17.8 points, 3.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists at Wofford last season — echoed that sentiment.

“We all have the belief and confidence that we can win a whole lot of games this year.”

Young expects to be a deep team will rely on his most talented players to get the job done when need be.

“[Are there] going to be nights that Mutts and Aluma and those starters are playing 32, 33, 34 minutes a night? Maybe. Maybe. I hope not,” Young said. “I don’t like playing that way.

“I need the [nonconference] season to get John Ojiako more minutes, Sean Pedulla more minutes, others more minutes in hopes that when conference play rolls around, we have the ability to play nine, hopefully 10 [guys]. Time will tell.”

It’s just a second time Maine and Virginia Tech are meeting up, with the Hokies winning the only previous game. The Black Bears have not had a winning season in over a decade.

The Black Bear to watch will be Stephane Ingo, a 6-foot-9 junior forward from Canada.

“We want to look for good players wherever we can find them,” coach Richard Barron said. “I don’t know if we’ll just look in the portal or be exclusively looking to recruit a region, but I do think there are going to be programs that are going to be changing their recruiting philosophies because of this.”

The Hokies are a 26-point favorite for the matchup.