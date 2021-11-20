Wake Forest vs Clemson Football Live Stream: How to Watch Online

Thirteenth-ranked Wake Forest (9-1) looks to finish its ACC season strong against Clemson (7-3) on Saturday.

The game (Noon ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Wake Forest vs Clemson online:

Wake Forest vs Clemson Preview

Despite Wake Forest’s success this season, the nation’s No. 13 squad comes into Death Valley as underdogs per ESPN’s Football Power Index.

Clemson hasn’t performed to standards with a 7-3 mark, but the Tigers could still make the ACC title game for a seventh-straight season. Wake Forest looks for its first appearance in the title game since 2006.

North Carolina handed Wake Forest’s only loss, 58-55, on Nov. 6. Wake Forest bounced back to beat No. 16 North Carolina State 45-42 on Nov. 13.

Against Clemson, Wake Forest’s high-flying offense will get a test in the Tigers’ defense. Wake Forest averages 44.7 points and 498.4 yards per game. The Tigers allow 15.3 points and 311.1 yards per contest.

“Offensively they’re a handful,” Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney said according to Scott Keepfer of the Greenville News.

Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman has been throwing it all over the field this season with 3,163 yards, 30 touchdowns, and just eight interceptions. Leading receiver A.T. Perry has 47 receptions for 918 yards and 11 touchdowns. Jaquarii Roberson has 51 catches for 860 yards and eight touchdowns.

“Their quarterback is a savvy, relentless competitor, great leader,” Swinney said of Hartman per Keepfer. “Their offensive line has a ton of cohesion and these are the best receivers that we’ve played all year. They lead the country in passes of 30-plus yards.”

Clemson’s defense has seven different players with interceptions this season. That includes sophomore safety R.J. Mickens who has two picks and senior cornerback Mario Goodrich who has seven deflections and a pick.

The Tigers also have success getting to the quarterback. Sophomore defensive end Myles Murphy has a team-high 6.5 sacks. Trenton Simpson, a sophomore linebacker, has 5.5 sacks. Senior defensive end Xavier Thomas tallied 4.5 sacks thus far.

Clemson’s run defense will get a challenge against Wake Forest. Junior running back Christian Beal-Smith leads Wake Forest with five 533 yards and seven touchdowns. Freshman running back Justice Ellison has 477 yards rushing and six touchdowns.

Offensively, the Tigers have versatility in sophomore quarterback D.J. Uiagalelei. He has 1,752 yards passing, eight touchdowns, and seven interceptions this season. He also has 241 yards rushing and four touchdowns.

Justice Ross has been the go-to receiver for Uiagalelei this season. The junior has 46 receptions for 514 yards and three touchdowns.

Freshman running back Will Shipley leads the running attack with 438 yards and seven touchdowns.