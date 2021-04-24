How to Watch West Virginia Spring Game 2021

The 2021 Gold-Blue spring game featuring the West Virginia Mountaineers takes place on Saturday, April 24.

West Virginia Spring Game 2021 Preview

The Mountaineers finished their 2020 campaign with a 6-4 mark, scoring 26.5 points a game while allowing 20.5 points per game on defense. The team has 14 returning starters, and is looking to take that next step in 2021. Jarret Doege returns as the team’s starter for the second straight season, and he’s also looking to see some improvements this year. The 6’2″ 208-pound quarterback completed 63.9 percent of his passes for 2,587 yards, 14 touchdowns and four interceptions in 10 games last year, and he’ll need to take that next step if the Mountaineers want to be legitimate contenders for the conference championship.

Milan Puskar Stadium will be at 25 percent capacity for the Mountaineers’ annual spring game, which, unlike some spring games occurring will have four quarters. Still, it won’t be a typical game by any means. WVU head coach Neal Brown, who is entering his third year with the team, revealed a bit about what fans can expect to see:

“When we go to our spring game, the theme of it is going to be ‘competition.’ You’re going to see a lot of this stuff we do sometimes without fans, we’re going to try to do it. I hope our fans come out, because we’re going to have a unique spring game. It’s going to be entertaining,” Brown said, per the Charleston Gazette-Mail.

“It’ll be relatively short — we’re going to play four quarters but it’s not going to be traditional football all the time. We’re going to do one-on-ones, we’re going to do some special-teams competitions, we’re going to hopefully bring in some other athletes from some other sports here … it’s going to be a fun afternoon.”

Brown just received a two-year contract extension this week, he also shared what he wanted to focus on moving forward during his tenure.

“Situational football is number one, critical situations. Today we really worked 2-point [conversion] plays, with the new overtime rules I think that’s going to be something that’s important. Anytime you’re going to have a 2-point situation, it’s going to be critical,” Brown said, adding:

“In the last two years I don’t think we’ve responded to adversity in an elite manner and we need to be able to do that to improve where we’re at in our league right now, and we need to get through this spring understanding how to compete with that. And what I mean by that is, you’re competing for playing time within your position room, but you’re also wanting to push everybody in that room to get better.”