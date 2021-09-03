How to Watch Wisconsin Football Online Without Cable

The Wisconsin Badgers enter the 2021 season ranked No. 12 in the nation as head coach Paul Chryst begins his sixth season with the team.

In 2021, Wisconsin games will be televised on either ABC, Big Ten Network, Fox or Fox Sports 1.

But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of every Wisconsin football game online:

Wisconsin Football Channels Included: ABC, Big Ten Network, Fox, Fox 4K, Fox Sports 1 (ABC and Fox are available live in most, but not all, markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Wisconsin game with a subscription to FuboTV’s “Starter” package (100+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch Wisconsin games live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

Wisconsin Football Channels Included: ABC, Big Ten Network, Fox, Fox Sports 1 (ABC and Fox are available live in select markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Wisconsin game with a subscription to Vidgo (95+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Vidgo

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch Wisconsin games live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

Wisconsin Football Channels Included: ABC, Big Ten Network, Fox, Fox Sports 1 (ABC and Fox are available live in most, but not all, markets)

You can watch a live stream of every Wisconsin game with a subscription to Hulu With Live TV (65+ total channels). It comes with a free seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch Wisconsin games live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

Wisconsin Football Channels Included: Big Ten Network, Fox, Fox Sports 1 (Fox is available live in select markets)

You can watch a live stream of most Wisconsin games (no ABC) with a subscription to Sling TV’s “Sling Blue + Sports Extra” package (50+ total channels). This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with the Fox channels and Big Ten Network, and you can get your first month for just $21:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch Wisconsin games live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

Wisconsin 2021 Season Preview

The Badgers finished with a 4-3 mark (3-3 in the Big Ten) last season, culminating with a win over Wake Forest in Duke’s Mayo Bowl. Wisconsin averaged 25.1 points, 164.6 yards rushing and 181.0 passing yards a game last season, and the team is hoping to improve in all areas this year.

Sophomore quarterback Graham Mertz enters the season with a good deal of hype surrounding him after showing flashes in limited opportunities as a freshman last year. He completed 118 of 193 passes for 1,238 yards, nine touchdowns and five interceptions.

Mertz will get tight end Jake Ferguson, wide receiver Kendric Pryor and running back Jalen Berger back this year, so he’ll have a solid array of weapons around him.

Wisconsin head coach Paul Chryst discussed what he wanted to see from his team this season, and he said this: “First, is identity. What I would like for our offense is the identity of your good teams to take on the personality of the players … collectively want it to be an identity that complements the other parts of the team … for us to be the best team we can be, for us to be the best offense we can be, there has to be more consistency and production … it’s going to take a lot of different guys contributing. That can be exciting. It’s going to take everyone.”

On defense, the Badgers have two core defenders up the middle, inside linebackers Jack Sanborn and Leo Chenal, returning to lead the unit, which defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard says will be key for his defense.

“When you have two guys who are running the show of your defense, who have the experience they have–very little that they haven’t seen–so it provides a lot of comfort for the people around them,” Leonhard said. “Usually very clean communication, and we’re able to get to some adjustments, whether in a gameplan or within a game, even, that an inexperienced or younger group probably couldn’t handle.”

The Badgers gave up 17.4 points on defense last year, and while they allowed just two rushing scores on the season, they surrendered over 203 yards per game and 12 scores through the air. Cornerbacks Caesar Williams and Faion Hicks return for their senior seasons, and will lead a secondary that hopes to shore things up in 2021.