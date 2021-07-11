How to Watch Wellington Paranormal Streaming Online

New comedy “Wellington Paranormal” premieres Sunday, July 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

If you don’t have cable, here are some ways you can watch new episodes of “Wellington Paranormal” streaming online:

Wellington Paranormal | Extended Season Trailer | The CW Wellington Paranormal premieres Sunday, July 11.

From executive producers Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, “Wellington Paranormal” is a spinoff of the vampire mockumentary film “What We Do In the Shadows,” which came out in 2014 and is now its own series on FX.

“Wellington Paranormal” follows “Officers O’Leary (Karen O’Leary) and Minogue (Mike Minogue), hard-working members of the Wellington constabulary’s paranormal unit who, under the supervision of Sergeant Maaka (Maaka Pohatu), investigate supernatural occurrences that arise in the capital of New Zealand on a surprisingly regular basis.”

The premiere episode is titled “Demon Girl” and its description reads, “Officers O’Leary and Minogue have an encounter with the demon Bazu’aal when it descends upon Wellington.”

Episode two is titled “Cop Circles.” It airs July 18 and its description reads, “O’Leary and Minogue investigate possible alien activity in the Wellington countryside.”

Episode three is called “70s Ghost” and its description reads, “O’Leary and Minogue investigate a noise complaint and stumble upon a mysterious party.”

In an interview with the Associated Press (via ABC News), Clement said that he hopes the jokes translate to the U.S., since the show aired three years ago in New Zealand.

“I know that this comes at an odd time for America and the image of police in America,” Clement said. “There’s a different feeling around the police here. There’s some crossover and some of the same issues, but because they don’t carry guns, there is not the fear of the police.”

He continued, “There’s a few jokes like that that we did three years ago that I wonder if we could make today, because it’s changed so quickly. I hope people still find that funny, but it feels more probably on the nose than it was at the time.”

“Wellington Paranormal” airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET/PT on The CW.

