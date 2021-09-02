How to Watch What We Do in the Shadows Season 3 Online

One of the best comedies on television, “What We Do in the Shadows” returns for its Season 3 premiere on Thursday, September 2 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on FX.

If you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch “What We Do in the Shadows” Season 3 streaming online:

Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

You can watch a live stream of FX and 100-plus other TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a seven-day free trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch “What We Do in the Shadows” live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

If you can’t watch live, FuboTV comes with 250 hours of cloud DVR space, as well as a 72-hour look-back feature, which allows you to watch most shows on-demand within three days (and sometimes longer) of their conclusion, even if you don’t record them.

You can watch a live stream of FX and 40-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s Sling Blue bundle. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but it’s the cheapest long-term streaming service with FX, and you can get your first month for just $10:

Get Sling TV

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch “What We Do in the Shadows” live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

If you can’t watch live, Sling TV comes included with 50 hours of cloud DVR.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” FX is included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch “What We Do in the Shadows” live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

If you can’t watch live, DirecTV Stream also comes with 20 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to 500 hours).

You can watch a live stream of FX and 65+ other TV channels on Vidgo. This option doesn’t include a free trial, but you can get your first month for just $10:

Vidgo Free Trial

Once signed up for Vidgo, you can watch “What We Do in the Shadows” live on the Vidgo app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV, or Firestick, Apple TV, Chromecast, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad, or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Vidgo website.

You can watch a live stream of FX and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which you can try out for free with a seven-day trial:

Hulu With Live TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch “What We Do in the Shadows” live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

If you can’t watch live, Hulu with Live TV comes with both its extensive on-demand library (which will include new episodes the day after they air) and 50 hours of Cloud DVR storage (with the ability to upgrade to “Enhanced Cloud DVR,” which gives you 200 hours of DVR space and the ability to fast forward through commercials).

‘What We Do in the Shadows’ Season 3 Preview





Play



What We Do in the Shadows | Official Trailer – Season 3 | FX It's a game of…throne. Watch the official Season 3 trailer for What We Do In The Shadows, returning Thursday, Sept. 2nd on FX. Next Day FX on Hulu. Subscribe now for more What We Do in the Shadows clips: bit.ly/SubscribeFX What We Do in the Shadows follows four vampires who’ve “lived” together for hundreds of… 2021-08-13T15:45:00Z

When we last saw the vamps of this mockumentary comedy horror series, familiar Guillermo (Harvey Guillen) took off and the vampires were lost without him. But the group did get invited to the prestigious vampire event Nouveau Theatre des Vampires, which they attended, not realizing it was a trap set by the Vampire Council. Nadia (Natasia Demetriou), Laszlo (Matt Berry), Nandor (Kayvan Novak), and Colin (Mark Proksch) were sentenced to death, but Guillermo rode to the rescue just in the nick of time, killing dozens of vampires. But he showed his true nature as a vampire hunter in the process.

Now when the show, which is from the minds of Jemaine Clement and Taika Waititi, returns for its third season, “we find the housemates in a panic about what to do with Guillermo after discovering that he is a vampire killer,” according to the FX press release.

It continues:

This season, the vampires are elevated to a new level of power and will encounter the vampire from which all vampires have descended, a tempting Siren, gargoyles, werewolf kickball, Atlantic City casinos, wellness cults, ex-girlfriends, gyms and supernatural curiosities galore. Plus, Colin Robinson is turning 100. And Nandor, faced with his own eternal-life crisis, tries to inject his life with more meaning. Will he find love or is he destined to be an immortal bachelor with 37 ex-wives?

The premiere features back to back episodes. The first is titled “The Prisoner” and its description reads, “Guillermo’s fate hangs in the balance as the vampires receive a promotion.”

The second is titled “The Cloak of Duplication” and its description teases, “A forbidden artifact is used to help Nandor court a health club employee.”

Then on September 9 comes the third episode, titled “Gail.” Its description reads, “An old flame returns and an ancient vehicle is resurrected.”

On September 16 comes “The Casino,” in which “the vampires embark on a road trip from which they may never return,” and on September 23 comes “The Chamber of Judgment.” Its description reads, “Justice is served, both vampirically and also in small claims court.”

The popular horror-comedy series has already been renewed for a fourth season ahead of its season three premiere.

“What We Do In the Shadows” season three airs Thursdays at 10 p.m. Eastern and Pacific times on FX.