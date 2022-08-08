White House Lighting Strike Victims: Names & Photos

A Janesville, Wisconsin, couple on a trip for their 56th wedding anniversary. A Los Angeles man on a business trip. Those are the victims of the White House lightning strikes in Lafayette Park.

According to Fox5 DC, four people were struck by lightning on the evening of August 4, 2022, near the White House. Three died, and a fourth woman is in critical condition, according to the television station.

The victims were James and Donna Mueller and Brooks A. Lambertson, 29, of Los Angeles, California, the television station reported. James Mueller was 76, and his wife was 75.

The lightning strike occurred in Lafayette Park, which is right by the White House.

Brooks Lambertson

A woman who knew him wrote on Facebook, “I cannot believe this. I am here in DC reading a headline that Brooks Lambertson was killed by lightening near the White House the day before we arrived. He was such a sweet, smart guy. So incredibly sad.”

According to his LinkedIn page, Lambertson was vice president of Sponsorship Activation at City National Bank in Los Angeles, California, a position he held for three years. He spoke about his career on a recent podcast.

Before that, he was manager of partnership marketing and corporate partnerships coordinator for the LA Clippers.

He was also a marketing and operations intern with Cal Poly Women’s Basketball.

He received a bachelor of science degree in recreation, parks and tourism administration from California Polytechnic State University – San Luis Obispo, and he graduated from Vista del Lago High School, where he played varsity basketball and golf and was ASB Treasurer.

KCRA-TV reported that Lambertson grew up in Folsom, California. City National Bank told the television station that he was in Washington D.C. on a business trip.

“Brooks was an incredible young man who will be remembered for his generosity, kindness and unwavering positivity,” City National Bank said in a statement to KCRA. “His sudden loss is devastating for all who knew him, and his family, friends and colleagues appreciate the thoughts and prayers that have poured in from around the country.”

Jim & Donna Mueller

This is Jim and Donna Mueller, killed by last night’s lightning strike. High school sweethearts. Jim; a business owner, Donna a teacher. 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren left behind. #Fox5DC pic.twitter.com/DfblKRRsij — David Kaplan (@DKaplanFox5DC) August 5, 2022

David Kaplan of Fox5DC tweeted a photo of the Muellers, writing, “This is Jim and Donna Mueller, killed by last night’s lightning strike. High school sweethearts. Jim; a business owner, Donna a teacher. 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren left behind. #Fox5DC.”

He shared a statement that read,

Jim and Donna were on their 56th wedding anniversary’s trip, they were high school sweethearts. Both were semi-retired. Jim owned his own dry wall business and Donna was a teacher but currently working at the Comfort Shop in Janesville. Both would do anything for their family and friends. They had 5 children, 10 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. The family asks for privacy and prayers as they navigate through this sudden tragedy.

“She was 75 years old, but she definitely did not act elderly,” Shop Owner Barb Fairclough said to NBC 15. “She was vibrant and very energetic and just a lot of fun to be around… We’ll miss her a lot.”

Coworker Janice Verhulst said to the television station, “I spoke with her a day ago, and she was telling me all about her adventures in Washington and everything. She was just having the time of her life.”

