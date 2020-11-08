Will Jeopardy Be Cancelled Now That Alex Trebek Has Died?

Beloved Jeopardy! host Alex Trebek has died at age 80 after a struggle with pancreatic cancer. That has some fans worried that the game show might be cancelled.

Will it? Might Jeopardy! be cancelled now that Trebek has died? Trebek was clearly an integral part to the game show; he hosted it for 36 years. However, no plans have been announced to cancel the show. The show has also not announced a host replacement, preferring to wait a respectable time to focus on Alex Trebek’s accomplishments.

Jeopardy announced Trebek’s death in a tweeted statement. “Jeopardy! is saddened to share that Alex Trebek passed away peacefully at home early this morning, surrounded by family and friends. Thank you, Alex,” it read.

Here’s what you need to know:

Sony Has No Immediate Plans to Announce a Successor

In the wake of Trebek’s death, Sony told Daily Variety that “the show would not immediately address plans to appoint a successor to Trebek.”

The show did suspend production when the COVID-19 virus first hit due to safety concerns.

In September, though, the show returned with new episodes after its hiatus.

Might Ken Jennings Try to Fill Trebek’s Shoes?

Other than Alex Trebek, Ken Jennings is the name most closely associated with the game show. Might he take Trebek’s place as host? That hasn’t been announced, but he is part of the show’s staff already.

Jeopardy already announced that iconic winner Ken Jennings is joining jeopardy as a consulting producer.

“You may notice a familiar face gracing the gameboard as Season 37 starts up. That’s right – none other than Jeopardy! super champion Ken Jennings. Ken is joining the show in a new role as a consulting producer this season. It’s only fitting since the 74-game streaker was recently crowned the Jeopardy! G.O.A.T.!” the show wrote on its website.

“As a general ambassador for the show, he’ll be presenting special clues and categories, offering his expertise in new contestant searches, and helping develop Jeopardy! projects. Stay tuned for a little more Ken Jennings this season!”

“Alex wasn’t just the best ever at what he did,” Jennings tweeted. “He was also a lovely and deeply decent man, and I’m grateful for every minute I got to spend with him. Thinking today about his family and his Jeopardy! family—which, in a way, included millions of us.“

TV Insider asked him about the possibility of becoming host some day before Trebek died and Jennings said, “It’s really hard for me to answer that question because it requires envisioning a version of Jeopardy! without Alex Trebek. As great as that job would be, I am not emotionally prepared to do that right now. I have one host of Jeopardy! in my heart. So, I hope Alex is doing well.”

In his book, Trebek noted the importance of Jennings to the show, writing, according to Deseret News, “I had tears in my eyes. It just all happened so quickly. Ken lost. … The show ended. I remember thinking, ‘Ken’s gone. My buddy. My pal. This was getting to be ‘The Ken and Alex Show.’”

