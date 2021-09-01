William Chavis Raynard Miller, Jr. Named as Mount Tabor Shooting Victim

William Chavis Raynard Miller, Jr. was the high school student who was shot and killed in a shooting at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. The campus is now secure, but the shooter, who is believed to be another student, is at large, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department.

Winston-Salem police also confirmed the victim’s name, and said he had died. Authorities said in a news conference that William Miller was taken to a hospital, where he died. Authorities did not give Miller’s age or grade; nor have they specified a motive or released the name of the suspect, although the name was given out on dispatch audio.

The student killed today in the shooting at Mt Tabor HS is William Chavis Raynard Miller Jr. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family today and in the difficult days to come. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

“For the second time this week, we have seen a shooting in a North Carolina school,” North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper said. “Our prayers are with the victims, their families and all the students of Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem. I have been briefed by law enforcement and the Department of Public Safety is ready to provide any support necessary. We must work to ensure the safety of students and educators, quickly apprehend the shooter and keep guns off school grounds.”

Here’s what you need to know:

1. The Suspect Was Wearing ‘All Black’ & Fled on Foot, Dispatch Audio Says

You can listen to the initial scanner dispatch reports above, courtesy of Broadcastify.

Authorities said the suspect was wearing a black hoodie and “all black.” He took off on foot. “The suspect was in the cafeteria, so he left on the foot from that location,” a person said on the dispatch audio. A person “has been shot,” the dispatcher said. An officer then said the suspect was “running in the parking lot.” The injured person was a male. The dispatcher said “something was dropped in the suspect by the suspect.” However, another officer said that no one heard a shooting in the cafeteria.

A police dispatcher said on the live scanner that authorities received a report from a parent that a video was posted to Snapchat before the shooting. Authorities have not confirmed whether that is true.

At one point, they spoke about having guards on children who were sheltering in place.

2. The School Went Into Lockdown & the Victim Was Found in a Classroom

Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

The shooting victim was found in a classroom, according to dispatch audio.

The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department wrote on Facebook, “Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information as appropriate.”

In a press conference, authorities said: “The student killed today in the shooting at Mt Tabor High School is William Chavis Raynard Miller, Jr.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his family today and in the difficult days to come,” the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Department wrote. Sheriff Bobby F. Kimbrough, Jr. said, “It is a sad day but we will get through this together. This family needs your prayers. Our students need your prayers. Our community needs your prayers.”

WSPD Chief Catrina Thompson also confirmed the death of one student in the shooting at Mount Tabor High School. “Our thoughts and prayers go out to the student’s family, the Mount Tabor High School family, and the Winston Salem/Forsyth County family,” she said.

Kimbrough stressed, “Give us a chance to give you the facts. There are many rumors spreading. We are committed to being transparent and will share confirmed information as appropriate. The search continues for the shooter, who is believed to be a student.

WSPD Chief Catrina Thompson said: “Thank you to all of our partner law enforcement agencies and first responders for their work today.”

3. The ATF Responded to the Scene

BREAKING: We do not have any details confirmed. Police and other first responders are on Petree Road, at Mount Tabor High School. We have seen police, an ambulance, sheriff deputies and fire department. Parents are here, too. @WXII pic.twitter.com/QblwfLZ7FA — WXII Lee Anne Denyer (@WXIILeeAnne) September 1, 2021

ATF Charlotte wrote on Twitter, “ATF Special Agents responding to an incident at Mount Tabor High School in Winston Salem.”

“Parents, do not respond to Mt. Tabor High School. We will post pick up locations as soon as possible,” Winston-Salem police wrote on Twitter. The Sheriff’s Department wrote, “UPDATE: They are transporting all students to the Robinhood Family YMCA. Parents can report there to be reunited with their children. Reunification will take some time as students are being transported in stages.”

The active shooter reports broke out just before 1 p.m. on the east coast.

4. Frantic Parents Weighed in on Social Media

Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information as appropriate. pic.twitter.com/7dYfx7G8iy — Forsyth Co Sheriff’s Office NC (@gofcsonc) September 1, 2021

Frantazia Hines told Journal Now that she was on the phone with her sister, who attends Mount Tabor, shortly after 12 p.m., when she heard “multiple gunshots” being fired.

Here are some of the comments from frantic parents on Facebook:

“Shooting at Mount Tabor high school. My kids are hiding out. There are ton of cops headed that way now.”

“There’s shooting going on at my Grandchildren’s School. Mount Tabor high school!!!”

“Check on y’all people. Shooting at Mount Tabor high school.”

“OMG!!! THERE WAS JUST A SHOOTING AT MOUNT TABOR HIGH!! STUDENT SHOT ANOTHER STUDENT!!! CHECK ON YOUR KIDS!! MINE JUST CALLED HE’S OK.”

5. There Was a Massive Law Enforcement Response to the Scene

Parents, do not respond to Mt. Tabor High School. We will post pick up locations as soon as possible. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

There was a massive law enforcement response to the scene.

