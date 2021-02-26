How to Watch Gymnastics Winter Cup 2021 Online

Indianapolis’s Indiana Convention Center will host the 2021 Winter Cup, an annual competition for American gymnasts, from Friday through Sunday.

The men’s competition (Friday, 7:30 p.m. ET) will be on NBC Sports Network, and the women’s competition (Saturday, 12:30 p.m. ET) will be on NBC. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the 2021 Winter Cup online for free.

Winter Cup 2021 Preview

The 2021 Winter Cup will feature women competitors for the first time in the event’s history.

Among the field of women is Laurie Hernandez, who hasn’t competed since she won a gold medal and a silver medal as a 16-year-old at the 2016 Olympics in Rio.

“I’d like to see how [a meet] feels as an almost 21-year-old rather than competing at 16,” she recently told NBC Sports. “It’s going to be different, I’m well aware.”

For other gymnasts, the Winter Cup marks the first high-level gymnastics meet in almost a year. It’s also a key preparatory step toward the 2021 Olympics in Tokyo.

“It’s important, but it doesn’t really dictate who’s going to the Super Bowl,” said US women’s team high-performance director Tom Forster, per NBC Sports. “What you use this for, and Laurie’s doing a good job of using it appropriately, [is to] get the cobwebs out of what it’s like to be in a competition again.

“I’m encouraging them to use it as an opportunity to see the routine structure that you have going right now. Skills and connections, are they working? And if they’re not working, then this is when you want to know that. If you’re going to make mistakes, now is the time to do that so you can really work those bugs out.”

Hernandez started training full-time again in 2018 with an eye toward returning to the Olympics, which at the time was two years away. In March of last year, the Tokyo Organizing Committee and the International Olympic Committee announced the Games would be pushed back to 2021.

“I knew I was late,” Hernandez told the Olympic Channel in April. “We knew it was going to be a really short amount of time. It feels for me like I’m going to be a lot more prepared. It’s comforting, more time. It’s all anybody could really ask for, I think.”

Yul Moldauer headlines the Winter Cup’s field of men. The 24-year-old’s claimed 11 medals across the last three national championships, including two golds. He took bronze in the floor exercise at the 2017 world championships in Montreal.

Two years removed from his decorated career at the University of Oklahoma, Moldauer’s had to re-create the intensity of high-level competition in his training sessions.

“You can train routines all day long,” he said, according to The Washington Post, “but it’s up to you to put yourself in that situation to make it feel like a meet.”