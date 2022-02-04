Olympics Opening Ceremony 2022 Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The 2022 Winter Olympics are kicking off live from Beijing, China, with what should be an entertaining Opening Ceremony on Friday.

The Opening Ceremony (6:30 a.m. ET start time in the US) will be televised on NBC. You can also watch the ceremony and every other Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (cable log-in required).

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch the 2022 Olympic Opening Ceremony live online if you don’t have cable:

Unlike the Summer Olympics, which only had a few events live on Peacock, you can watch a live stream of every single Winter Olympics event, including the Opening Ceremony, with a subscription to Peacock’s Premium Plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

It’s worth noting that you’ll also be able to watch next week’s (Feb. 13) Super Bowl with the Peacock Premium Plan.

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch the 2022 Olympic Opening Ceremony live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

If you can’t watch live, you can also watch a replay of any event soon after its conclusion.

You can watch a live stream of USA, CNBC, NBC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch the 2022 Olympic Opening Ceremony live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” USA, CNBC and NBC are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch the 2022 Olympic Opening Ceremony live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can watch a live stream of USA, NBC and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, while CNBC is in the “News Extra” add-on. Both can be included in your free three-day trial:

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch the 2022 Olympic Opening Ceremony live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can watch a live stream of USA, CNBC, NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch the 2022 Olympic Opening Ceremony live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

From February 2 through February 20, NBC and Peacock will be bringing Winter Olympics fans over 2800 hours of coverage across all NBCUniversal platforms. The coverage will feature 84 different commentators, including many former Olympians who have a combined 40 medals between them.

Mike Tirico will host the NBC primetime show, Savannah Guthrie will anchor the Opening Ceremony, Craig Melvin is in charge of the middle weekend coverage, and Andy Browne and Jing Tsu, experts on East Asian Culture, will contribute to the Opening Ceremony Coverage.

The Opening Ceremony for the XXIV Olympic Winter Games includes the traditional Parade of Nations, during which NBC star Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson will narrate the film “I Dare You,” which “tells the story of how young athletes dare to pursue the fastest, highest, most high-stakes events on snow and ice,” according to the NBC press release.

“Our athletes representing Team USA at this year’s Winter Olympics are some of the most talented and determined men and women in the world,” said Johnson in a statement. “They have dedicated their lives to their sport, pushing through injuries and personal setbacks, training through the toughest of conditions, to rise up and join the elite who have the opportunity to represent their country in the most iconic competition in the world. It’s my honor to once again be asked to participate in the presentation of the Opening Ceremony. And on behalf of our country, I will proudly introduce our U.S. Olympians to the world as they take that first step of defining their legacy.”

Other commentators working throughout the Winter Olympics include:

Three-time medalist, including gold in the downhill at the Vancouver Winter Olympics in 2010, Lindsey Vonn

1998 Olympic figure skating gold medalist Tara Lipinski

U.S. Olympic ice dance silver medalist Tanith White

Bronze medalist figure skater Ashley Wagner

1984 figure skating gold medalist Scott Hamilton

1988 figure skating gold medalist Brian Boitano

Two-time alpine skiing Olympic gold medalist Ted Ligety

1998 moguls gold medalist Jonny Moseley

Three-time Olympic snowboarding medalist Kelly Clark

2014 bronze medalist in luge Erin Hamlin

Gold-medal winning cross country skier Kikkan Randall

Kevin Martin, who skipped Team Canada to gold at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics

2018 Olympic curling gold medalist Tyler George

Two-time Olympic moguls medalist Hannah Kearney

Two-time short track speed skating medalist Katherine Adamek

Three-time ski jumping medalist Johnny Spillane

Three-time speed skating medalist Joey Cheek

Two-time snow cross gold medalist Seth Wescott

2010 Olympic bobsledder Bree Schaaf.

The Olympian hockey commentators include Monique Lamoureux-Morando, who won three Olympic medals, including a gold medal in 2018 with Team USA; two-time Team USA medalist AJ Mleczko; four-time Team USA medalist Angela Ruggiero; and 1984 Olympian Eddie Olczyk.

The 2022 Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony airs live Friday, February 4 at 6:30 a.m. Eastern time/3:30 a.m. Pacific time on NBC.