Where to Watch Winthrop vs Longwood Basketball Game Today

Winthrop (13-7) and Longwood (14-5) meet in a key Big South Conference game on Saturday.

The game (3 p.m. ET start time)

Winthrop vs Longwood 2022 Preview

Longwood has its best season going as a Division I team, coming into a key conference game with Winthrop.

“We have a special group right now,” Longwood head coach Griff Aldrich told 10 WAVY. “Extremely hard workers. They want to be great.”

The Longwood Lancers hasn’t lost in conference play this season behind its strong offensive play. The Lancers average 78.3 points per game, and the Lancers have the top-rated defense in the Big South.

“If you watch me coach, we are an intense group that is trying to push these guys,” Aldrich said per 10 WAVY. “The sky’s the limit for this team.”

Justin Hill leads the Lancers in scoring with 12.9 points per game. He also averages 3.9 rebounds, 3.8 assists, and 1.4 steals.

Isaiah Wilkins also has a solid season going for the Lancers with 12.3 points, 5.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists, and 1.5 steals per contest. Leslie Nkereuwem and Deshaun Wade also average double figures in scoring with 10.9 points and 10 points per game respectively.

Longwood enters Saturday’s game on an eight-game winning streak, which includes a 79-71 win over North Carolina A&T on Wednesday, January 26. The Lancers notably played Georgetown competitive early in the season, a 91-83 defeat on Nov. 30.

Longwood now faces a team it seldom beats. Winthrop has a 15-2 all-time mark against the Lancers.

D.J. Burns leads Winthrop in scoring with 16.2 points, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.2 assists per game. Patrick Good posts 11.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals per contest. Cory Hightower also averages double figures with 10.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, two assists, and 1.1 steals per contest.

Winthrop comes into the game after edging South Carolina Upstate 95-91 in overtimes on Wednesday, Jan. 26. The Eagles bounced back from a 65-56 loss to High Points on Monday, January 24, that ended a six-game winning streak.

Much hangs in the balanced for Longwood and Winthrop in this matchup for Big South supremacy. Longwood hasn’t ever been to the NCAA tournament in its 18 years as a Division I program, and a win on Saturday will only help seeding for the Big South tournament.

Winthrop meanwhile has been an NCAA tournament regular of late with three trips in the past four years. The Eagles look to continue their recent dominance of the Big South.