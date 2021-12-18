WKU vs App State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Appalachian State Mountaineers (10-3) and the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers (8-5) will clash in the Boca Raton Bowl at FAU Stadium on Saturday, December 18.

The game (11 a.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of WKU vs Appalachian State online:

Boca Raton Bowl 2021 Preview

Western Kentucky had won seven games in a row before falling to UTSA, 49-41, on December 3. The Hilltoppers are led by quarterback Bailey Zappe, who had thrown for 5,545 yards, 56 touchdowns and 11 interceptions this season. Zappe is approaching the single-season FBS yardage record (5,833 yards by B.J. Symons of Texas Tech) in addition to the TD pass record currently held by Joe Burrow (60), so this game could be a big one for him.

“With it being my last game – if it happens, it happens, if it doesn’t, it doesn’t. If we walk out of there and we win I’m going to party just as much as anybody. I care about the win more than anything,” Zappe said about possibly setting some FBS records Saturday. “App State’s a great team, they have a great defense and it’s going to be a tough challenge for us. If we get that ring, I’ll definitely celebrate no matter what, if records are broken or not. Just got to get the dub.”

“We still want to win the game, so at the end of the day we’re going to do what it takes to win the game. We’re going to throw the rock around the yard like we have all year anyway,” WKU offensive coordinator Zach Kittley, who has taken the job as Texas Tech’s offensive coordinator, said. “If those things happen, great – I’m hopeful they do – but if they do, that means we score at least 35 points and I think we’ve got a good chance to win the game if that happens.”

On the other side, Appalachian State last played on December 4, when they lost to No. 16 ranked Louisiana, 24-16. Mountaineers quarterback Chase Brice went 12-30 for 119 yards and a TD, while adding 53 yards rushing in a losing effort.

App State also had a decent winning streak snapped, as it had won six straight games before falling to Louisiana.

“We’ll try to win 11 games this year,” Appalachian State coach Shawn Clark said. “Get ready for the bowl game and finish this season out the right way.”

“I’m very proud of our program and proud of where we are,” Clark added.

Western Kentucky scored 43.1 points a game this season, and it allowed 28.7 points per contest on defense. Appalachian State is scoring 34.2 points a game offensively, while allowing 19.3 points a game on defense.

“We’re playing a very good opponent here and everyone knows it, so I’m excited because it’s really going to put our program up to a measuring stick to how good we are,” Clark said. “It’s going to be a great game, and I’m looking forward to it.”