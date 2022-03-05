Where to Watch Wofford vs VMI SoCon Tournament Quarterfinal

The Wofford Terriers and Virginia Military Institute Keydets face-off in a Southern Conference Tournament quarterfinal round game on Saturday afternoon at Harrah’s Cherokee Center in Asheville, North Carolina.

VMI vs Wofford Preview

The fourth-seeded Wofford Terriers take on the fifth-seeded Virginia Military Institute Keydets in the Southern Conference (SoCon) Tournament Quarterfinals on Saturday afternoon in North Carolina.

Wofford won the SoCon Tournament in 2019 and lost in the final in 2020. Virginia Military Institute’s last conference tournament title was in 1977.

The two teams split the regular-season series this year, with each winning on the road. VMI was victorious on Dec. 29, 80-73, while Wofford took the second matchup on Feb. 23, 83-72.

Here’s a look at the breakdown for each team as they head into Saturday’s win-or-go-home contest, with a spot in the semifinals up for grabs:

Wofford Terriers (18-12, 10-8 SoCon)

Wofford comes into the 2022 SoCon Tournament winners of two in a row and four of their last five games.

In their final game of the regular season, the Terriers rallied from a nine-point halftime deficit and outscored Mercer by 16 in the second half en route to a 74-67 win last Saturday.

Leading the way for Wofford this season has been junior forward/center B.J. Mack, who is averaging a team-high 16.4 points and 5.9 rebounds per game. Mack has tallied double-figure points in 27 of 30 games.

Sophomore guard Max Klesmit is second on the team in scoring with 15.0 points per game and has hit a team-best 66 three-pointers.

Virginia Military Institute Keydets (16-14, 9-9 SoCon)

Virginia Military Institute has lost two in a row and four of their last five contests heading into Saturday’s matchup.

The Keydets dropped the regular-season finale last Saturday to Western Carolina, 82-73. VMI was without their leading scorer and rebounder, Jake Stephens, for the second straight game due to an ankle injury.

Stephens is second in scoring in the SoCon with 19.3 points per game and second in rebounding with 9.2 rebounds per game. The senior also ranks first in the conference in field goal percentage and three-point field goal percentage.

Junior guard Kamdyn Curfman is sixth in scoring in the conference with 15.8 points per game and has connected on the most three-pointers in the league (111).

“Now it is time to regroup, try to get healthy, and get our mind right for the SoCon tournament,” said VMI head coach Dan Earl after last weekend’s loss. “It’s a new season. I am looking forward to see what we can do.”

Southern Conference Tournament Schedule

The winner of Saturday’s game will advance to Sunday’s semifinals (4 p.m. ET), where they will take on the winner of the Chattanooga vs. The Citadel quarterfinal round matchup. The two semifinal winners will meet in the SoCon championship game on Monday night.

Quarterfinals (Saturday, Mar. 5)

No. 1 Chattanooga vs. No. 9 The Citadel, 12 p.m. ET

No. 4 Wofford vs. No. 5 VMI, 2:30 p.m. ET

No. 2 Furman vs. No. 7 Mercer, 6 p.m. ET

No. 3 Samford vs. No. 6 UNCG, 8:30 p.m. ET

Semifinals (Sunday, Mar. 6)

Quarterfinal winners meet in semifinal round matchups at 4 p.m. ET and 6:30 p.m. ET

Championship (Monday, Mar. 7)

Semifinal winners face-off, 7 p.m. ET