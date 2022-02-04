How to Watch Women’s Olympic Snowboarding Slopestyle Online

Olympic women’s snowboarders will get running on new top-of-the-line course in Beijing on Friday.

Qualifying runs (Friday, 9:45 p.m. ET start time) and the final (Saturday, 8:30 p.m. ET) will be televised on USA. You can also watch every second of women’s snowboarding and every other Olympic event live with the Peacock TV Premium Plan (no cable necessary) or on NBCOlympics.com or the NBC Sports app (cable log-in required).

Here’s a complete rundown of all the different ways you can watch women’s snowboarding slopestyle live online if you don’t have cable:

Note: Heavy may earn an affiliate commission if you sign up via a link on this page

Unlike the Summer Olympics, which only had a few events live on Peacock, you can watch a live stream of every single Winter Olympics event with a subscription to Peacock’s Premium Plan, which costs $4.99 per month:

Get Peacock TV

It’s worth noting that you’ll also be able to watch next week’s (Feb. 13) Super Bowl with the Peacock Premium Plan.

Once signed up for Peacock, you can watch women’s snowboarding slopestyle live on the Peacock app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Peacock TV website.

If you can’t watch live, you can also watch a replay of any event soon after its conclusion.

You can watch a live stream of USA, CNBC, NBC and 100-plus other live TV channels on FuboTV, which comes with a free seven-day trial:

FuboTV Free Trial

Once signed up for FuboTV, you can watch women’s snowboarding slopestyle live on the FuboTV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the FuboTV website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your FuboTV credentials.

DirecTV Stream (formerly AT&T TV) has four different channel packages: “Entertainment,” “Choice,” “Ultimate” and “Premier.” USA, CNBC and NBC are included in every one, but you can pick any package and any add-on you want with your free 14-day trial.

Note that the free trial isn’t advertised as such, but your “due today” amount will be $0 when signing up. If you watch on your computer, phone or tablet, you won’t be charged for 14 days. If you watch on a streaming device on your TV (Roku, Fire Stick, Apple TV, etc.), you will be charged for the first month, but you can get still get a full refund if you cancel before 14 days:

DirecTV Stream Free Trial

Once signed up for DirecTV Stream, you can watch women’s snowboarding slopestyle live on the DirecTV Stream app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Samsung TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the DirecTV Stream website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your DirecTV Stream credentials.

You can watch a live stream of USA, NBC and 45-plus other TV channels via Sling TV’s “Sling Blue” package, while CNBC is in the “News Extra” add-on. Both can be included in your free three-day trial:

Sling TV Free Trial

Once signed up for Sling TV, you can watch women’s snowboarding slopestyle live on the Sling TV app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), airTV Mini, Oculus, Portal, iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Sling TV website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Sling credentials.

You can watch a live stream of USA, CNBC, NBC and 65+ other TV channels via Hulu With Live TV, which now also includes both ESPN+ and Disney+ as part of their special bundle:

Get Hulu With Live TV

Once signed up for Hulu With Live TV, you can watch women’s snowboarding slopestyle live on the Hulu app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4 or 5, Nintendo Switch, Samsung TV, LG TV, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the Hulu website.

You can also watch live or on-demand on the NBC Sports app, which is available on your Roku, Roku TV, Amazon Fire TV or Fire Stick, Apple TV, Chromecast, Xbox One or Series X/S, PlayStation 4, any device with Android TV (such as a Sony TV or Nvidia Shield), iPhone, Android phone, iPad or Android tablet. Or you can watch on your computer via the NBC Olympics website.

You’ll need to log-in to a cable provider to watch via the NBC platforms, but you can do that with your Hulu credentials.

Women’s Olympic Snowboarding Slopestyle 2022 Preview

Just the snowboarding course itself has people excited according to USA Today’s Lori Nickel.

“The course here is very challenging. It’s immaculate. It’s one of the best courses that’s ever been built — ever,” Olympic snowboard announcer Nelson Wormstead told Nickel. “And they’re really excited about it. We talked to some athletes yesterday so they were hyped.”

Top women’s snowboarders who will grace the course include Team USA’s Jamie Anderson, New Zealand’s Zoi Sadowski-Synnott, Australia’s Tess Coady, and Austria’s Anna Gasser. Anderson told the media on Wednesday, February 2, that the course presented challenges during her practice run according to Olympics.com’s Andrew Binner.

“There’s a lot of options, and with the snow conditions it made me feel a bit more scared,” Anderson said. “Definitely what’s cool about the Olympics compared to any other event is it’s always on a new mountain and a new set-up and everyone’s coming in completely blind. The course is very firm, I think the majority of it is artificial snow so it’s not quite ideal but I would say we’re all making the most of it.”

Anderson seeks a three-peat in slopestyle after capturing gold in 2014 and 2018. She has 25 medals in all snowboarding world competitions such as the Winter X Games and World Cup.

Sadowski-Synnott could challenge Anderson for gold after winning tow gold medals in the Winter X Games. Notably, a gold medal win for Sadowski-Synnott would mark the first-ever Winter Games gold medal for New Zealand.

“I have a good idea of what I want to do at the Winter Olympics and I’ve been working towards it for the last while,” Sadowski-Synnott said according to the Otago Daily Times.

Anderson looks forward to the competition Sadowski-Synnott brings to the table.

“We’ve been a little bit back and forth, and I love it,” Anderson told the media via Reuters’ Maria Saito. “I need that fire under my ass to keep me working hard and to keep me on my toes.”

Coady looks to bounce back from an ACL tear in the 2018 games. She never competed in Pyeongchang since she tore it in practice.

Gasser won gold in 2018 for the big air snowboarding event. She also competed slopestyle for the 2014 Winter Games in Sochi. This year, she will do both.