Wren Eleanor TikTok Movement: @wren.eleanor Controversy

The “Wren Eleanor” movement has gone viral on TikTok, but what is it?

It’s a movement among mothers to remove innocent photos and videos of their young children from TikTok and other social media platforms out of concern that they might be exploited by people with unsavory intentions.

It all started because of an innocent TikTok page for a 3-year-old girl named Wren Eleanor. Her videos have been viewed many millions of times. Heavy has reached out to Wren’s mother for comment.

Here’s what you need to know:

The Wren Eleanor TikTok Page Shows the Child Playing & Swimming

The movement started because of TikTok videos shared by a mother of a 3-year-old girl on a TikTok page called @wren.eleanor, which has more than 17 million followers. Her mother Jacquelyn runs the site and, like many mothers, she uses it to share videos of her young child.

The videos are harmless and show the mother and child together. They show the child, Wren Eleanor, in a swimming pool, climbing on the kitchen counter to get cookies, playing, and doing other things that children do.

The most recent video, of Wren in a swimming pool, has been viewed more than 1 million times. It shows Wren with a noodle in a pool. The caption reads, “When you grow up with a mom who has an unrealistic fear of bugs.”

In short, it’s a harmless page that was created by a proud mother to show her beautiful daughter doing things children do, as many mothers have done.

The mother has turned comments off under all of the videos on the page.

But now some are having second thoughts.

Other Moms on TikTik Raised Concern About How Many Time Wren’s Videos Were Being Saved

According to Fox News, the controversy sparked when some Internet detectives noticed that some of Wren’s videos were “being saved by other users in numbers that sparked concern.”

The TikTok page @hashtagfacts broke down the controversy and how it developed. Her video has been viewed more than 9.6 million times.

She said that Wren on TikTok is “3, and she is absolutely adorable. What moms are noticing is how many times these videos of Wren have been saved.”

She showcased a picture of Wren in an “orange croptop” and another of Wren eating a hot dog at a fair and noted that they were saved many thousands of times by strangers. The hot dog video was saved 375,000 times, and the orange croptop video was saved 45,000 times.

She also noted that when you searched for Wren’s name in the TikTok search bar, terms came up like “Wren scandalous outfits” and “Wren Eleanor pickle.”

“People started noticing disgusting comments men were leaving” on the comment thread of Wren’s videos, she said. She said she wouldn’t read those but did read a comment that noted, “she is so mature for her age.”

The woman said she then realized that a man had written “your daughter is kind of cute ngl” on a video she posted of her own daughter on TikTok, and she realized the video had been saved “too many times.” She removed the video, and other moms have started to do the same.

“People are watching your children and doing disguting things. Protect your kids,” she warned.