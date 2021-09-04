WSU vs Utah State Live Stream: How to Watch Online

The Utah State Aggies (0-0) head to Martin Stadium in Pullman to take on the Washington State Cougars (0-0) on September 4.

The game (11 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on the Pac-12 Network. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of Utah State vs Washington State online:

Utah State vs Washington State Preview

The Cougars finished their limited 2020 campaign with a 1-3 mark, also going 1-3 in the Pac-12 Conference. WSU managed 27.0 points a game on offense, but most teams aren’t going to win much when their defense allows an average of 38.5 points a game to opposing squads.

Heading into the game against Utah State, Washington State coach Nick Rolovich hasn’t announced which quarterback will be under center Saturday night. It will either be Jayden de Laura or Tennessee graduate transfer Jarrett Guarantano, but Rolovich has been mum about which one will start.

“I don’t know that we will announce anything,” Rolovich said about his team’s situation at quarterback heading into this game. “There has been strong development by both guys. … I guess one guy has got to take the first snap.”

On the other side, there’s also a huge decision looming about the quarterback position for Utah State. Logan Bonner, who followed Aggies head coach Blake Anderson over from Arkansas State, and Andrew Peasley are both in the running, and the team hasn’t committed to wither at the time of publication.

“We want to make the right choice,” Anderson said this week. “There’s a real chance both will play.”

The Aggies had a disappointing 1-5 season in 2020, netting just 275.8 total yards and an average of just 15.5 points a game on offense. Getting the offensive signal-caller right is key, and Anderson knows it. Thus, don’t be surprised if both QBs see time in this one.

“We just want to make the right choice as to who that’s going to be in the long term,” Anderson said about his team’s quarterback situation. “There’s a chance that we name a guy before Saturday. There’s a very real cache that both play and we let live football kind of dictate where we head from there. We feel like this is bigger than one game … or one person. We want to make sure we’ve got the right guy leading the program for the future. We’re not going to rush it.”

On defense, Utah State let opposing offenses score an average of 35.2 points a game against them last year, and if the Cougars stay aggressive, it could be a long day for the Aggies.