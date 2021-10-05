How to Watch Yankees vs Red Sox Wild Card Game Live Online

One of the best rivalries in sports takes center stage in the AL wild card game when the New York Yankees head to Fenway Park to take on the Boston Red Sox on October 5.

The game (8:08 p.m. ET start time) will be televised on ESPN, while the StatCast broadcast will be on ESPN2. But if you don’t have cable, here are some different ways you can watch a live stream of the Yankees vs Red Sox online:

Yankees vs Red Sox Preview

A spot in the ALDS is on the line for both teams. The Yankees finished with a 92-70 record, and their two powerhouses, Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton, enter this game on hot streaks, each hitting 10+ homers since September 1.

Gerrit Cole will start for New York, while Nathan Eovaldi will get the nod for the Red Sox. Cole has 16 wins, an ERA of 3.23 and 243 strikeouts, while Eovaldi has 11 wins, a 3.75 ERA and 195 K’s.

Eovaldi has a 3.71 ERA in six starts against the Yankees, but the Bronx Bombers did take him to the cleaners during the last week of the season, getting seven runs in 2 2/3 innings off him.

“It’s been a crazy, wild, tough year,” Yankees skipper Aaron Boone told the New York Times. “Fitting that it would come down to the last day to get in. But I love our group, I love our guys, I love our compete. It hasn’t always been pretty, but we’re ready to take our shot. We know we can beat anyone when we’re at our best.”

The Red Sox also finished with a 92-70 mark this season, and they boast some heavy hitters of their own with formidable success against the Yanks. J.D. Martinez has hit .528 with 17 homers against New York, while Rafael Devers has 13 home runs in 71 games against them. Martinez won’t be plaing in this one, though, which is a huge blow for the Sox.

This game could very well come down to pitching, however.

“I’m just really excited to be in this situation and fought real hard to get to this point,” Eovaldi said. “And once you get to the playoffs, anything can happen.”

“He’s been amazing all season,” Boston manager Alex Cora said about Eovaldi. “He’s been very consistent for us and we’re glad that he’s going to take the ball tomorrow.”

This promises to be another exciting chapter in the rivalry to be sure. Here’s a look at the projected lineups for both teams:

Boston Projected Starting Lineup:

1. Enrique Hernandez, 2B

2. Bobby Dalbec, 1B

3. Xander Bogaerts, SS

4. Rafael Devers, 3B

5. Kyle Schwarber, DH

6. Hunter Renfroe, RF

7. Alex Verdugo, LF

8. Christian Vazquez, C

9. Christian Arroyo, 2B

New York Projected Starting Lineup: