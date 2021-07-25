Yashika Anand: Actress Critically Injured in Car Crash

Actress Yashika Anand was critically injured in a car crash in India that killed her friend Vallichatti Bhavani, The Times of India reports. The crash occurred Saturday night, July 24, 2021, in Mamallapuram. the news site reports.

Two other passengers in the car were also injured, according to DT Next. The news site reports Anand and the other two survivors were seriously injured, but are expected to survive. Anand suffered a fractured left hipbone and a broken right leg, and was taken to a hospital in Chennai, where she and her family live, DTNext reports.

Anand’s name has been spelled in some reports as Yashika Aannand and as Yashika Aanand. The 21-year-old New Delhi native first became a star as an Instagram model and then began her acting career in 2015. She appeared on the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil, a show similar to the American reality series Big Brother, in 2018.

Anand Was Driving When the Crash Occurred & She Could Face Charges

According to the Hindustan Times, Anand was driving on East Coast Road in Mahabalipuram in Chennai Saturday about 11:30 p.m. when their vehicle, an SUV, rammed a divider and ended up in a pit. Vallichetti Bhavani was pronounced dead at the scene, the Hindustan Times reports.

“The SUV in which Yashika was travelling with her friends was speeding, lost control and hit the median, as per onlookers,” the news site reports. “While the public could come to the rescue of Yashika and one of her friends soon after the accident, they couldn’t help Bhavani as she was stuck inside the car. She died on the spot.”

According to DTNext, Anand was driving the SUV during the crash. She could face three charges, including causing death by negligence, the news site reports. “Mamallapuram police have registered a case and further investigation is on. Following the accident, the traffic on the busy stretch was regulated till the mangled remains of the car was removed,” DTNext wrote.

Anand Starred in Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru in 2016, Her Breakthrough Role, & Her Most Recent Movie, Zombie, Came Out in 2019

Anand starred in Dhuruvangal Pathinaaru in 2016 as Shruti in what was the breakthrough role of her acting career, according to her IMDB profile. She also starred in Zombie, which came out in 2019, and has six movies that are currently filming or in post-production, according to her IMDB page.

According to India Today, Anand appeared on season two of the Bigg Boss Tamil reality show. In 2018, Anand spoke out during the #MeToo movement, according to the Times of India. Anand told her that early in her career a senior film director asked her for sexual favors in exchange for an acting role. The news site wrote:

Refusing to reveal the name of the director, Yashika revealed that she hasn’t filed a complaint against the director because he did not harass or molest her but approached for a sexual favour. On the same note, Yashika shared her previous experiences of being groped and the importance of self defence for women. Yashika added that aspirants in the film industry are often subjected to sexual harrasments and opined that the government can be proactive in addressing the issue to make all industry a better place for women.

