Zachery Potts & Emma Thomson: Tribute to Jackie Walorski Aides

Zachery Potts and Emma Thomson were the two aides to U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski, who died with the Indiana congresswoman in a two-vehicle crash.

Their names were released by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department. Both had already developed lengthy careers in politics even though they were still in their 20s.

Walorski, 58, was killed in the traffic crash, according to her office.

According to her Congressional biography, Walorski, a Republican, served on some powerful committees, including the House Ways and Means Committee. She was the ranking member of the “Subcommittee on Worker and Family Support,” and she served as the ranking member of the House Ethics Committee, the bio says.

1. Emma Thomson Was a Communications Director For Another Congressman & Worked in Digital Media

According to her LinkedIn page, Thomson was Walorski’s communications director for more than a year. Before that, she was the campaign manager for Dr. John Joyce for Congress.

She was also the communications director for the Office of Congressman Joyce. Before that, she served as communications director for the Office of Congressman Michael C. Burgess, M.D.

Thomson also worked as a digital communications assistant for the Democracy Fund and as a press assistant for Marco Rubio for President.

She was also an intern in the U.S. Senate.

Zachery Potts Volunteered to Teach Native Spanish Speakers English & Was Chairman of the St. Joseph County Republican Party

Zachery Potts, the other person who died, had worked for Walorski for more than three years, according to his LinkedIn page.

Before that, he worked as Walorski’s campaign manager and coordinator. He currently served as chairman of the St. Joseph County Republican Party. He was also 2nd District Young Republicans chair, vice chair of the St. Joseph Republican Party, and Victory Team Captain of the Indiana Republican Party.

Potts was a volunteer at La Casa de Amistad, Inc., helping teach native Spanish speakers the English language. He had bachelor’s degrees from Indiana University in political science/government and sociology.

Walorski’s Husband, Dean Swihart, Confirmed That She Was Killed in a Car Accident, as Did the Sheriff & House Minority Leader

Dean Swihart, Jackie’s husband, was just informed by the Elkhart County Sheriff’s office that Jackie was killed in a car accident this afternoon. She has returned home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. Please keep her family in your thoughts and prayers. — Jackie Walorski (@RepWalorski) August 3, 2022

McCarthy released a statement on Twitter that read,

Her official Twitter page also released the same statement.

The Elkhart County Sheriff’s Department released a statement on Facebook that read,

On August 3, 2022 at approximately 12:32 p.m. the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two vehicle crash on SR 19 south of SR 119. A northbound passenger car traveled left of center and collided head on with a southbound sports utility vehicle. All three occupants in the southbound vehicle died as a result of their injuries: Jackie Walorski, 58, Elkhart, Indiana

Zachery Potts, 27, Mishawaka, Indiana

Emma Thomson, 28, Washington, DC The sole occupant of the northbound vehicle, Edith Schmucker, 56, Nappanee, Indiana was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Elkhart County Coroner’s Office and the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office are conducting the investigation.

No additional information will be released at this time.

Walorski had a long history of public service in Indiana. According to her biography, she was first elected to Congress in 2012, with a special interest in fighting for veterans and growing the economy.

