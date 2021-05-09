How to Watch Ziwe Showtime Series Online Without Cable

The latest foray into late-night TV is “Ziwe,” premiering Sunday, May 9 at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

If you don’t have cable or don’t have Showtime, here are some different ways can watch “Ziwe” streaming online for free:

“Ziwe” Preview

Following in the footsteps of its very successful late-night show “Desus & Mero,” Showtime has tapped comedian Ziwe Fumudoh to host an eponymous late-night show of her own.

In a Q&A with the Television Critics Association about the series, Fumudoh said that she is trying to do something meaningful with her art — and go right up to the line of what’s appropriate without going over it.

“I don’t seek controversy; I just would like to say really poignant things with my art. Perhaps, that’s controversial, but, ultimately, I’m trying to punch up at the powerful. And part of that is being accountable for my words and knowing when, you know, hey, maybe I missed the mark on certain jokes because I’m not perfect; I’m fallible. And then, part of that is being willing to take a risk. Because you can’t have a show that pushes boundaries without getting to the edge. So, sometimes, I’ll go over, and, sometimes, I’ll ride the line. And I think the goal is to not go over too much,” said Fumudoh.

The show will feature sketches and fake commercials, musical guests and also interviews, which Fumudoh said she always tries to “lead with kindness” while still holding her guests accountable.

“As far as my guests go, I try to lead with kindness. … there will also be a combination of funny and light and bright because the way that I’m able to continuously book really important, thoughtful, powerful guests is because I do lead with kindness, but I will definitely hold them accountable because it’s fun, and that’s my brand of comedy,” said Fumudoh.

“Ziwe” airs Sundays at 11 p.m. ET/PT on Showtime.

