Zoe Sozo Bethel Cause of Death: She Fell ‘From a Height’

Zoe Sozo Bethel, the Miss Alabama for America 2021 and a conservative commentator for prominent sites, died from “blunt head injury” sustained in a fall “from a height,” the Miami-Dade County Medical Examiner told Heavy. She was 27 years old.

Heavy contacted the ME to inquire about the cause of death for Bethel, whose family wrote on social media that she had died on February 18, 2022, after injuries sustained in an “accident.” She was a well-liked conservative commentator who was affiliated with Project Veritas, Liberty University and Turning Point USA.

The medical examiner told Heavy that Bethel’s cause of death was “complications of blunt head injury, accidental death. We had it as a fall. That she fell from a height.”

Daily Mail is reporting that Bethel was injured in a suicide attempt by jumping off the seventh floor of a Miami, Florida, condo. Heavy has contacted Miami police for additional details. They said they are working on a statement that will be released soon. After her death, false reports emerged that Bethel had died in a car accident.

The death is strikingly similar to that of Cheslie Kryst, a former Miss USA who died by suicide in New York City on January 30, 2022 by jumping from the 9th floor of her condo building.

Here’s what you need to know:

Bethel’s Brother Wrote That She Had a ‘Catastrophic Brain Injury’ & Was ‘in a Coma’ Before Dying

Bethel’s brother released some details of her injuries in an Instagram post.

My little sister Zoe might not make it. She had a catastrophic brain injury, surgery, and now is in a coma. There is a slim chance Zoe can be repaired, she may not have much time left, but we have hope. We know how special, powerful, and impactful she has been to everyone who knows & cares for her. Please send prayers and financial support (if you can) to cover hospital bills and to support her daughter and our niece, Jessivana. (Go fund me link is in my bio)

Her brother posted a tribute to her on Instagram.

Her Instagram page contains a single Bible verse: “In this world, not of it. 1 Peter 2:9” and a link to a GoFundMe page launched to raise money to cover her medical and funeral expenses.

Her sister, Kezia Bethel Pyritz, also released a lengthy tribute to her on Facebook, in which she also described a very difficult childhood.

She wrote:

My sister Zoe Bethel was the strongest person ever. She was very posh, well manner, a strong Christian and Republican. She lived her life as a woman of God. She and I were complete opposite, witty, easy going, free spirited, a faith believer Christian and Republican. We loved each other strongly, she would help me and I would help her. I was always there for her even times that I didn’t feel like doing anything I got up and went anyways. Growing up homeschooled life wasn’t easy for the Bethel children, we barely heard the words ‘I love you’ I cried almost every night and begged God to make it stop. Always asked him for normal parents, to this day we all have some type of triggers that send us off in a fury way. The life we had no one could ever comprehend how we were treated and disciplined. Our childhood was bad memories that still gives me nightmares to this day. On the other hand when we reached college age those were some of the best memories with my siblings. We ran around town experiences Life to the fullest, childish behavior that we never got a chance to be children growing up, immature yes, but we needed that to see how awesome life could be. Those moments and times Zoe discovered who she was and knew what she wanted to be. A strong loving Christian and took on major responsibilities leaving behind a true and pure legacy! I will always go down fighting for my sister and I will get justice for Zoe!

Bethel’s Family Confirmed that She Succumbed to Injuries

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zoe Sozo Bethel (@zosobe)

Bethel’s family confirmed that she had died in an Instagram post on her page dated February 20, 2022. It reads:

On Friday, February 18, 2022, at approximately 5:30AM Eastern time in Miami, Florida, our beloved Zoe Sozo Bethel passed from this life into the next as a result of succumbing to her injuries. Zoe touched the hearts of many people and was actively affiliated with several organizations and groups namely, she was the current Miss Alabama (for America Strong), a political commentator for RSBN, a Brand Ambassador for Turning Point USA, and Liberty University’s Falkirk Center. She was also a spokeswoman for Students for Life and affiliated with Project Veritas. At this time of bereavement, effectual and fervent prayers are solicited for the family members, and the family asks that their privacy wishes be honored and respected. The family members sincerely appreciate all of the kind words and expressions of love for Zoe. For those who would like to show additional support, you may click on the link above. This support will help cover medical and burial arrangement costs for Zoe. Additional information about burial arrangements and other matters will be provided at a later date by the family.

Four days before that post, the family confirmed that Bethel had been in an accident, writing:

Zoe had an accident Thursday night, February 10th, & sustained severe damage to her brain/brainstem & is in a coma. Unfortunately the doctors are saying the damage cannot be repaired & that she may not have much time left. We are praying for God’s will to be done, regardless of what that may look like. This has been an abrupt & very traumatizing situation for our family, & we can imagine how much of a shock this will also be to everyone who knows & cares for her. We ask that everyone please respect the privacy of our family during this time.

Keep Zoe & the family in your prayers!

Conservative speaker Brandon Tatum wrote on Instagram:

I’m shocked and saddened by the death of such a wonderful young lady. @zosobe was such a bright spot in every room she entered. She was beautiful inside and out. I always felt she had so much potential and I always wanted her to reach that. I regret not doing more to reach out. I wanted to help her flourish but felt in due time the opportunity would come around. It never came. However, God is in control and when it’s time to go home, it’s time. I pray for her family and those grieving most over her death. Please consider donating to her family!!

Tributes Flowed for Bethel





Play



In Memorial Of Zoe Sozo Bethel We are so honored to have known Zoe Sozo Bethel. She has been a pillar in the Conservative movement, always moving with grace, elegance, and wisdom. She has inspired many, and her legacy will continue to touch the hearts and minds of people everywhere. We cherish you, and you will not be forgotten, Zoe. May… 2022-02-20T20:51:53Z

Turning Point USA posted a video tribute to Bethel after her death.

“We are so honored to have known Zoe Sozo Bethel. She has been a pillar in the Conservative movement, always moving with grace, elegance, and wisdom. She has inspired many, and her legacy will continue to touch the hearts and minds of people everywhere,” it reads. “We cherish you, and you will not be forgotten, Zoe. May she rest in peace❤️”

In 2018, Bethel said she was fired by her modeling agency because she supported President Donald Trump and expressed conservative views; the agency responded that she did not have a “fully executed contract” but admitted having concern about her social media posts, according to Fox News.

According to the GoFundMe page set up by Bethel’s family, she underwent multiple surgeries. The page has raised more than $40,000 to help pay those expenses and provide her her daughter.

PRAY for my friend, Zoe Sozo Bethel, a national TREASURE & strong conservative warrior. Today,she’s fighting for her life.. Zoe was in an accident, sustained irreparable damage to her brain/brain stem.. BUT… God is in the miracle business. I love you Zoe… praying for a miracle. pic.twitter.com/eoYBwCBrMy — Jan Morgan (@JanMorganMedia) February 16, 2022

The message reads:

Thank you all for your love & prayers! At this moment, we are praying earnestly for God to do what he knows to be best in his infinite wisdom in this situation. We know Zoe has many people who care about her and who would like a way to show support for her in any way they are able to. It is difficult to speak about things such as high medical expenses during a time like this, but the reality is that Zoe did not have medical insurance, and having had multiple surgeries of this caliber will be a massive expense. As of now we have not received a final bill from the hospital, but from our research and overall knowledge of medical expenses and also with her not having health insurance, we have set the conservative goal above, which is likely to fluctuate. So we are asking for those who are able, to give whatever God has placed on their heart to help the family with the current expenses & future expenses, which would cover:

-current procedures performed

-future life sustaining medicine

-recovery & therapy (if applicable)

-funeral & memorial expenses (if applicable)

-resources for Zoe’s daughter All of your support will be greatly appreciated no matter how small, everything help!

READ NEXT: Cheslie Kryst Dead: Former Miss USA Dies by Suicide in New York