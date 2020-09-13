Julio Jones, Matt Ryan ‘Can Feel’ a Comeback Season for Todd Gurley

The Falcons wasted no time signing running back Todd Gurley just hours after he was released by the Rams.

After having career-lows last season, some seem to be skeptical of Atlanta’s decisions to pick up the 26-year-old.

However, two people’s opinions that matter the most are huge fans of the Falcons’ offseason move, Matt Ryan and Julio Jones.

The two team captains praised Todd Gurley’s attitude and talent on and off of the field.

Todd Gurley’s Energy

QB1 Matty Ice said earlier this week that Gurley’s energy is contagious.

“There’s just an energy level that you feel from him when it’s time to go,” Falcons quarterback Matt Ryan said on a media press conference this week. “The great players that I have been around in my career have had that ability to do that. You see it. You can feel it. He gives off that kind of vibe when you’re around him.”

Ryan gave Gurley plenty of praise this offseason. The two had a chance to work out when Ryan flew out to LA back in May.

Ryan told ESPN that Gurley is one of the most dynamic players on the field and called him a game-changer. He also raved over Gurley’s explosiveness and his excitement on what he brings to the Falcons’ offense.

The Falcons cut ties with two-time Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman, who remains a free agent. They signed on Gurley, the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, with high hopes he would create a spark in a running game that ranked 30th in the league last season (85.1 rushing yards per game).

If Gurley can come in and show his early days even just slightly, the Falcons are in more than good hands.

TG Looks Amazing

Jones spent most of his offseason training working out in LA with Gurley. The two would start their workouts off with a hike where they would hype each other up. This gave them a chance to build a personal relationship.

Gurley’s health will be in question this entire season but that doesn’t seem to phase Jones. He thinks Gurley looks amazing.

“TG looks great,” Jones said on a Microsoft Teams press conference Thursday. “I mean, he looks amazing. He always had it, I felt like. Putting it together and knowing what he needs to do to be at his best when it’s time to go. He only knows that. As far as practice, he looks amazing. As far as scrimmages, he looks amazing.”

Todd Gurley confirmed this week that he is feeling good and his knees are close to being 100%, but not quite.

Atlanta will have him on touch count getting 15-20 touches per game. Even on touch count last season, Gurley averaged 3.8 yards per carry last season with career lows in carries with 223 and yards with 857. Gurley’s bad knee didn’t stop him from scoring 14 touchdowns in which 12 were rushing TDs.

