Todd Gurley Mic’d Up at Falcons Training Camp Is Hilarious [WATCH]

Star running back Todd Gurley got the mic during Falcons’ training camp and it’s a must-see. He’s well known for being goofy and this short clip shows you the type of guy and teammate he truly is.

"Gotta do it for the 'gram, don't I?" Ya'll wanted @TG3II mic'd up. It's finally here! pic.twitter.com/Y3TmnghmbF — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) August 25, 2020

What Kind of Guy Is Gurley Off of the Field?

You can tell how contagious Gurley’s laugh is in this video. Heavy learned what kind of guy Gurley is from the person he spent his entire offseason with, Coach J. Aggabao.

Aggabao, Sports Academy’s Strenght and Conditioning Coach, trained Gurley and Julio Jones through quarantine. However, J. has known Gurley since his rookie season with the Rams.

“To me, Todd is a very great guy to be around”, Aggabo told Heavy.com. “He’s a good teammate, good energy, he’s funny, he knows how to have fun and enjoy life. He embraces life.”

J. gets to see a side of Gurley that a lot of other people don’t get to see.

“My thing about him is, he enjoys life, that’s the best way to put it”, Aggabao said. “Going out there, going on hikes, just being alive. He has a good time with life. He knows how to have a great time just going on a hike, hanging out with good people. He’s just a good human being.”

Matt Ryan Believes Gurley Is a Game Changer on Offense

Matt Ryan gave Gurley plenty of praise this offseason and the first week of training camp. The two had a chance to work out when Ryan flew out to LA back in May.

Ryan told ESPN that Gurley is one of the most dynamic players on the field and called him a game-changer. He also raved over Gurley’s explosiveness and his excitement on what he brings to the Falcons’ offense.

The Falcons cut ties with two-time Pro Bowl running back Devonta Freeman, who remains a free agent. They signed on Gurley, the 2017 NFL Offensive Player of the Year, with high hopes he would create a spark in a running game that ranked 30th in the league last season (85.1 rushing yards per game).

If Gurley can come in and show his early days even just slightly, the Falcons are in more than good hands.

Koetter Reveals How Many Touches Gurley Will Get

Gurley will be placed on touch count this season. After watching him in training camp, offensive coordinator Dirk Koetter finally has an idea of how many touches per game he’ll get.

Koetter said it will be between a minimum of 15 touches and a high of 25, but it depends on what’s happening in the game.

“Some of that depends on score and where you’re at in the game”, Koetter told ESPN Tuesday. Are you ahead and running it? Are you getting in four-minute, and how are you running the ball that week? There’s a lot of factors in there. But again, the low end 15 and the high end 25.”

Falcons center Alex Mack and safety Keanu Neal will also have their workloads managed. The three starters will receive various rest days throughout training camp and in-season practices.

