10 Best Pop Up Beach Tents for 2018

Ever see someone on the beach during a scalding hot summer day just pleasantly reading their book underneath a beach tent while you struggle to keep cool? Or maybe you’ve noticed beach goers who sit and eat their lunch among sand ridden gusts of wind without any issue because of the shelter their pop up beach tent provides. Either way, we’ve all been jealous of the sun shelters you sometimes see assembled out on the sand during those hot or windy summer days.

Being battered by the elements can take the fun right out of your beach day — nobody likes a sun burn or sand in their sandwich! Myself being a bit of a minimalist when it comes to going to the beach, I’ve always thought the hassle of carrying and assembling a pop up tent is not worth the shelter it provides — not to mention the high price tag just for a little shade. Well, turns out there’s a fairly wide selection of super affordable, portable and uniquely effective beach tents available that when you think about it, could really be a major game changer for your summer days on the beach.

We’ve put together a top ten list so you can really up your beach game this season and lounge in style and comfort. With some highly affordable head turning options available, you won’t have to break the bank in order to change the way you enjoy the beach.

1. WildHorn Outfitters Quick-Up Cabana Style XL Beach Tent

This beach tent by WildHorn Outfitters is one cool piece of gear. This is one of the more high end, high quality pop up beach tents with all the bells and whistles. With 56 square feet of floor space and a ceiling that’s just under five feet tall, it’s quite a large tent. This tent employs a quick-up and quick down design and sets up in seconds with a little practice.

The fabric is water proof rather than water resistant and the floor and frame is built very durably. This tent should hold up for years if you take care of it. Mesh windows with flaps on either side ensure you can still enjoy the breeze while staying in the shade, and the front of the tent can be zipped up for full privacy — perfect for changing clothes or just shutting out the world and listening to the waves from your pad! The durability and water proofing of this tent really make it usable for camping, festivals or whatever else, so this one is not just limited to the beach!

Price: $99.99 & Free Shipping (23 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great quality materials, should last for years

Retractable front awning area is a great add on, and the mesh walls are great for catching a breeze

Is secured with both stakes and sand bags

Has the potential to be a multi purpose tent for places other than the beach

Cons:

Pretty heavy unit at almost 13 pounds

Because of its size and profile, this is a pretty wind sensitive tent — some reviews suggest employing extra guy ropes to keep it secure

Window flaps only open and close from the outside

2. BATTOP Pop Up 2-3 Person Beach Tent

This pop up beach tent by BATTOP is a great little unit to have on hand for the beach. At less than two and a half pounds, it’s an easy piece of gear to add to your beach bag. This tent can fit two adults comfortably and has a bit more height than a lot of the other smaller, economic beach tents out there. Constructed with an eco-friendly silver coated fabric, this tent provides good coverage and protection from UV rays.

This sun shelter is both staked and weighted with two sand bags. I personally prefer the sand bag style of securing a beach tent because it’s always easier than driving stakes into unstable soft sand. This tent comes in a small carry bag, and assembles in just a minute, so it’s quite a simple unit to take along. Customer reviews do mention that this tent can be a bit challenging to pack back up, but with a little practice it shouldn’t be an issue.

Price: $32.99 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Very economic option

Has both sand bags and stakes for securing tent in different settings

Frame of the tent is very strong, reviews insist it will blow away before collapsing on itself

This beach tent has a bit more height (51 inches) than a lot of competitors

Cons:

Can be challenging to disassemble and pack back into carrying case.

Not a ton of ventilation on this one

3. Lightspeed Outdoors Quick Cabana Beach Tent

This beach tent by Lightspeed Outdoors is seriously awesome. It erects using an easy up and down compression hub system that pops the tent frame into position and collapses again with ease. It’s a bit on the heavier side at about six pounds because of the frame design, but it packs easily into a nice slender shoulder bag, so there’s no problem bringing it along to the beach.

This tent also is secured with both stakes and sandbags. This tent has three mesh windows that can be either revealed or covered, so you can choose to have a breeze or privacy. The floor of this tent is built to be durable for kids and pets and the material of the tent itself is water proof as opposed to water resistant like a lot of other beach tents. The water proof trait of this tent makes it something you might want to use not just at the beach, especially because of it’s super easy assembly.

Price: $74.76 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Has three optional mesh windows

Unique and easy design allows you to simply “pop” the frame into position

Water proof

Oversized carry bag makes it easy to pack back up

Cons:

The floor and “porch” material gets quite hot in direct sunlight

The frame design although very effective and easy to assemble does require a good bit of strength

4. SEMOO Lightweight Beach Shade Tent

This tent by SEMOO is a simple and affordable option for getting under some shade on the beach. Built very comparably to a camping tent, this unit erects with a shock-corded fiberglass pole frame. It’s simple to set up and break down and conveniently comes with a carry bag. Four steel pegs secure the tent rather than a sand bag weighing system, so you’ll want to make sure there’s at least a few heavy objects in the tent so it doesn’t blow away on you.

There’s two interior storage pockets for stowing your beach gear, a simple but nice feature none the less. If you don’t expect to do battle with high winds, than this tent could be great for some quick shade or as a little playhouse for the kids on the beach.

Price: $22.99 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Affordable option

Simple, camping tent style design should be familiar with a lot of users

Interior pockets are a nice touch

Very light (two and a half pounds) and compact

Cons:

No sand bag anchors built in for stronger winds

Fairly small interior, not a ton of room for two adults

5. MonoBeach Baby Beach Tent

Here’s a great little unit for changing the little ones in your beach group. The Baby Beach Tent by MonoBeach is a super compact and portable unit that’s designed for use with toddlers and infants, but don’t rule it out as a sun shelter for a solo adult. This 65 by 59 inch tent might be perfect for your needs — it’s a great size for nestling into for a nap or to read a book. You can squeeze two people in here, but I would recommend it for solo use or for its intended purpose as a beach changing station.

This unit is only 2.2 pounds and collapses into a compact carry case so it’s a total breeze to bring along just about anywhere. There’s six stakes for the four corners of the shelter and for the corners of the floor mat. It’s a nice design that extends the floor of the shelter out into the sun so you can keep your legs (or your baby) off the hot sand. This shelter can also be opened up to the elements for a breeze or totally closed for privacy. If you plan on using this sun shelter for its intended purpose as a changing station and UV ray free nap space for your baby, you’ll love how quick and easy this unit sets up and breaks down. When you’re bringing a little one along to the beach the last thing you need is a time consuming, difficult beach tent assembly! Infants to adults can snooze underneath the MonoBeach Baby Beach tent safe from the harmful effects of the sun — 190T silver coated polyester Oxford fabric used for the construction of this unit ensure this tent is nap friendly.

The fabric is also built pretty dam tough — there’s definitely more rugged beach tent options available but this shelter can hold its own in some reasonable winds. Due to its very low weight and stake-down design, I wouldn’t recommend purchasing this shelter for use on particularly windy days or windy beaches in general, but for the pleasant sunny day this unit is perfect!

Price: $25.88 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Perfect for changing the baby and for naps safe from damaging UV rays from the sun

Pop up design is super fast and easy to set up and break down

Highly affordable option for the solo beach goer

Unique design that is both effective and radical looking

Cons:

This is a very lightweight unit that won’t operate great in particularly strong winds

Can fit two adults in this shelter but probably best for solo use or for children

6. Sport-Brella Portable All-Weather and Sun Umbrella

This is a different but effective approach to shade and wind coverage on the beach. Not quite a tent, this unit by Sport-Brella might be all you need to keep cool this season. This oversize umbrella is eight feet across, and also has side panels for added shade and wind protection. Wind flaps for ventilation are included and the windows are conveniently zippered. My first thought when I look at the size and profile of this unit is that it must have a high tendency to want to blow away in high winds, but it comes included with eight steel ground stakes and three tie down cords.

The frame is also constructed with steel, so it would really take a lot to fold this umbrella backwards on itself. The umbrella and all of the stakes and ropes fit into a carry bag that is about nine pounds. If you’re a fan of the classic beach umbrella, then this could be a great upgrade for you this beach season.

Price: $43.32 & Free Shipping (28 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Tough material of the umbrella and side panels is waterproof and should hold up to a high amount of sun exposure

Easy assembly and break down

Everything fits nicely into the carry bag

Interior pouches can be used to stow gear or can be filled with sand to add stability in higher winds

Cons:

Really have to be aware of wind direction to ensure the umbrella stays grounded

The center pole is not the highest quality according to some customer reviews

Not much headroom underneath if you’re using full size chairs

7. Genji Sports Push Up Instant Beach Tent

This beach tent by Genji Sports is a great affordable option. The design allows it to “push-up” like an umbrella, so there’s very little assembly or breakdown required. It’s a simple sun shelter that’s up for the task of providing wind and shade coverage. It’s both staked on the corners as well as weighed down with sand bags, so it shouldn’t go anywhere even in moderately high winds.

One feature of this tent that customer reviews rave about is the option to effectively flip it over and shake out the sand when breaking it down. Unfortunately there’s no flaps for the mesh windows, but rigging up a beach towel with a clip is an easy solution if you want more privacy or full coverage from the wind. All in all, this is a solid little pop up beach tent with a good frame and fabrics at a very reasonable price.

Price: $49.68 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Cool push-up design is comparable to setting up an umbrella and quick and easy to do!

Secured with both stakes and sandbags — customer reviews insist this is a good beach tent for high winds

Lightweight and very easy to carry

Very reasonably priced for the quality

Cons:

Mesh windows have no flaps or option to be closed — will have to rig a towel or blanket to truly enclose the tent

No ventilation on the back side

8. Lightspeed Outdoors Quick Canopy Pop Up Shade Tent

This beach tent by Lightspeed Outdoors is a pretty neat yet effective design. It erects employing a hub system with pre-threaded poles — kind of similar to opening an umbrella. At eight by eight feet and sporting five feet of height, it has quite a bit of space underneath for multiple people or for lounging on your own. It secures with guy lines, stakes and sand bags, so it’s a bit intensive to tie down but a pretty secure tent once properly set up. There’s only one sidewall with this tent, so it’s more for shade than it is for getting out of the wind.

At seven pounds, it’s fairly lightweight for its size. I love the design of the frame and how it erects — but all the moving parts make me wonder if this sun shelter might have an isolated issue with one of the joints. Fortunately, there’s a one year warranty on this product so if you find your lines or frame is defective, you’re covered. For the beach goer who wants protection from the sun and also all the breeze the beach has to offer, this is a great option.

Price: $95.74 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Multiple ways to secure this tent on different ground types

Lots of space underneath the canopy

Carry bag is slender and easy to pack and carry

Cons:

A bit more complex of a design than a lot of the other tents listed here, more parts means more potential problems

Only one side wall — won’t provide much coverage from the wind if that’s what you’re looking for

Fairly expensive compared to a lot of other options

9. Texsport Calypso Quick Cabana Beach Shelter

This unit by Texsport is an awesome little pop up beach tent for the solo beach goer. At just $34 it’s a highly affordable option. Built with heavy duty polyurethane/silver coated material, this three sided cabana is great for both wind and sun protection. This beach tent does have a floor if you want to stay off the sand. Three mesh windows with zippered storm flaps allow you to take on the breeze or hide yourself away for a glorious beach nap.

The three pole pin and ring frame system with fiber glass poles is a tough design that should be able to take a good beating from the wind. This beach tent employs both stakes and sand bags to keep it secured, so its not going anywhere. The carry bag is quite compact and portable, so this is an easy one to take along with you to your favorite beach spot.

Price: $29.81 & Free Shipping (13 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Secures with both sand bags and stakes

Includes a floor for those who want to stay off the sand

Breaks down very nicely and is highly portable

Includes windows with flaps on all three side walls

Cons:

Not the best size for multiple people

Not much overhead coverage if the sun is positioned right in front of you

Tent poles and grommets are not very high quality and likely don’t have a long lifespan — you get what you pay for with this one

10. Pacific Breeze Easy Up XL Beach Tent

This big boy from Pacific Breeze could be the perfect family pop up beach tent. This water repellent polyester beach tent is great for an array of outdoor settings aside from just the beach. For the size, this tent stays lightweight at just over six pounds. It fits four people comfortably and even has internal pockets for everyone to stow snacks and gear. The “Easyup hub system” is super fast and easy to set up and breakdown, so you won’t waste any beach time fumbling around with this one.

Despite its large size and profile, the fiberglass frame coupled with the five sandbag weights should hold up well against winds, especially with the added weight of a few bodies inside. The floor is water repellent as well, so spills on the inside of the tent are no big deal. Customer reviews insist this tent breaks down very nicely into its carrying case, saving you the frustration of a challenging disassembly at the end of your pleasant beach day. For a family unit, this is a beach tent worth checking out.

Price: $99.99 & Free Shipping (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Secures with both sand bags and stakes

Great size for the whole family

Easy assembly and break down — fits nicely into carry bag

Has a nice array of mesh windows for ventilation

Cons:

Windows can accumulate condensation from the sea

Complaints that this tent can get pretty hot from reviews coming out of hot, humid climates

Fabric is effective, but a bit thin and perhaps susceptible to tearing

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.