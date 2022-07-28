15 Best Camping Canopys: Compare & Save

A proper campout calls for a quality canopy that protects you and your crew from the sun, rain, and wind. We’ve compiled the best camping canopy options on the market so you can create the ultimate space for a cooking station, gear shelter, or simply a spot to hang! Escape the elements and take your camping game to the next level with one of our top picks.
1. CROWN SHADES 10 by 10 foot Pop Up CanopyPrice: $143.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 10 by 10 foot canopy footprint with over a 9 foot interior height provides standing room and space for roughly 6 people
- Packs down impressively compact for easy transport at just 48 by 7 by 7 inches
- Rugged 150D silver coated canopy fabric provides UPF 50+ UV protection.
- CPAI-84 rated fabric is both flame resistant and water repellant
- Includes drain grommets to protect against water pooling in wet conditions
- Corrosion resistant steel truss with hardened through bolts can support up to 120 pounds across the frame
- Easy, one-person, one-minute setup
- Vented roof for airflow
- Includes stakes and extra guy lines
- Wide color selection to choose from
- Multiple sizes available
- Complaints that the frame cannot withstand strong wind gusts - best utlized in sheltered environments and not during extreme weather
- Will only provide adequate coverage in aggressive, sideways rain
- Will likely need to utilize the included guy lines and thoroughly stake this canopy out in windy conditions
The CROWN SHADES 10 by 10 foot Pop Up Canopy is about as simple and straightforward as it gets. If you’re seeking a reliable camping canopy that requires minimal setup and provides an abundance of space, this is a solid go-to offered at a reasonable price point.
Offering a 10 by 10 foot footprint with over a 9 foot interior height, this option provides more than enough standing room and space for roughly 6 people to hang out. Most importantly, the brand has engineered this shelter for easy, one-person, one-minute setup.
The rugged 150D silver coated canopy fabric provides UPF 50+ UV protection, while the CPAI-84 rated fabric is both flame resistant and water repellant. CROWN SHADES has even mindfully included drain grommets to protect against water pooling in wet conditions – a simple, but underrated feature. The roof is furthermore vented to allow hot air to escape through the ceiling during those stifling summer campouts.
Not to be overlooked, the corrosion-resistant steel truss with hardened through bolts can support up to 120 pounds across the frame – so you can utilize this shelter to hang wet towels and clothes, fishing waders, and other gear.
When it’s time to clear out, the canopy packs down impressively compact for easy transport into a wheeled carry bag at just 48 by 7 by 7 inches.
Available in an array of sizing as well as a wide color selection, there’s bound to be a CROWN SHADES Pop Up Canopy perfectly suited for your camping style!
Find more CROWN SHADES 10 by 10 foot Pop Up Canopy information and reviews here.
-
2. EzyFast 6 by 6 Foot Pop Up Beach ShelterPrice: $88.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple sizes available
- Includes a deployable, roll-up full sidewall for privacy and protection against the wind, low sun, and sideways rain
- Packs down nice and compact into a shoulder carry bag
- UPF 50+ rated fabric
- Gravity Corner Curtains with built-in weight bags help to further secure the canopy
- Two built-in mesh pockets offer handy storage for your drinks, keys, books, cell phone, etc.
- Multiple color options available
- Center ceiling height is only 6.5 feet tall, so taller campers will have to crouch to get underneath the canopy
- Offered sizes are intended for smaller groups, so this canopy will not accommodate lots of campers
- Complaints about the integrity of the frame in high winds
The EzyFast 6 by 6 Foot Pop Up Beach Shelter is a wonderfully portable shelter option that includes a deployable, roll-up full sidewall for privacy and protection against the wind, low sun, and sideways rain.
Available in a few different sizes, this is a quick and easy camping canopy to deploy and break down. Simply unfold the frame, attach the canopy, and push the center hub up to get this unit in action! Gravity Corner Curtains with built-in weight bags go on to help further secure the canopy, so locking this shelter down to the ground is made that much easier.
Built with UPF 50+ rated fabric, you and your camping crew will remain safe from the effects of the sun while lounging out, cooking meals, or playing games. There are even two built-in mesh pockets that offer handy storage for your drinks, keys, books, or cell phone – a massively underrated feature in our opinion.
One thing to keep in mind is that the center ceiling height is only 6.5 feet tall, so taller campers will have to crouch to get underneath the canopy. There are also some complaints about the integrity of the frame in particularly high winds, so be mindful of where you set this shelter up, and try not to leave it fully exposed to the wind, especially when the sidewall is set up.
All in all, for the price point, this is a killer little pop up shelter to own for campouts, the beach, tailgates, and beyond!
Find more EzyFast 6 by 6 Foot Pop Up Beach Shelter information and reviews here.
-
3. Leader Accessories 10 by 10 Foot Pop-Up Canopy TentPrice: $135.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 10 by 10 foot canopy offers a plethora of space and is compatible with sidewalls for even more coverage
- Built with a powder-coated steel frame and fully silver back coated UPF 50+ UV fabric for longterm durability
- Lack of cross bars running through the middle of the canopy creates more head room - over 9 feet!
- Very fast and easy set up with one or two people
- Three height settings enable you to lower the canopy when you need to (75.6, 79.5 and 83.5 inches)
- Vented ceiling for additional air circulation
- Arched canopy design prevents water from collecting
- Includes a wheeled carry bag for easy transport
- Several color options to choose from
- Fairly expensive
- Side walls are sold seperately
- Carry bag is wheeled, but the canopy is fairly cumbersome and heavy
The Leader Accessories 10 by 10 Foot Pop-Up Canopy Tent is another straightforward pop-up option for campers on the market for a quick and easy shade and foul weather solution. Offering super rapid setup with one or two people and including a wheeled carry bag for easy transport, this is truly a stellar go-to for most camping scenarios.
Built with a powder-coated steel frame and fully silver back coated UPF 50+ UV fabric, the brand has engineered this canopy for long-term durability. An arched canopy design goes on to prevent water from collecting on the roof, further ensuring this structure won’t take any avoidable damage.
Three height settings enable you to lower the canopy when you need to (75.6, 79.5 and 83.5 inches), allowing you to add more privacy or to further exclude the sun or rain. It’s worth noting that the lack of cross bars running through the middle of the canopy creates more headroom for particularly tall campers – over 9 feet when the shelter is at its highest setting!
A vented ceiling is also included here for additional air circulation in order to keep things from getting too stuffy in there. Leader Accessories even offers separately sold sidewalls for this pop-up, so if you want to partially or fully close this shelter off, you can.
With a variety of color options to choose from, matching this camping canopy with your preferred aesthetic is furthermore made easy!
Find more Leader Accessories 10 by 10 Foot Pop-Up Canopy Tent information and reviews here.
-
4. MASTERCANOPY Portable Screen HousesPrice: $191.70Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple sizes available - the largest 12.5 by 12.5 foot option able to accommodate 11 people!
- Durable center hubs support extra-large, flex-tested 11mm fiberglass poles and allow quick setup and disassembly without folding the structure.
- Tight-weave mesh panels designed to protect you from insects while still maintaining ventilation
- 210 Denier poly-oxford fabric with 600 denier in center section of roof is UV and water resistant
- Corners are reinforced with an extra layer of fabric and high-strength pole pockets
- Includes 11 deluxe tent stakes and tie-down ropes
- Wide color selection available
- Not a fully waterproof shelter designed to handle heavy rains
- Solid (vs. mesh) side panels are sold separately
- Larger sizes are fairly heavy and cumbersome to pack and transport
MASTERCANOPY’s Portable Screen Houses are a brilliant shelter solution for campers seeking a bug-proof, spacious hang-out area. There are multiple sizes available – the largest 12.5 by 12.5 foot option able to accommodate 11 people!
Built with 210 Denier poly-oxford fabric equipped with 600 denier in the center section of the roof, these screen houses are both UV and water resistant. Unfortunately, the shelter is not rated to be fully waterproof, so if you often encounter heavy rains on your campouts, perhaps consider a more weatherproof option.
The corners here are reinforced with an extra layer of fabric and high-strength pole pockets, so the shelter should hold up well in relatively high winds despite its large profile. Durable center hubs go on to support extra-large, flex-tested 11mm fiberglass poles and enable quick setup and disassembly without having to fold the structure.
Best of all, tight-weave mesh panels are designed to protect you from insects while still maintaining ventilation and visibility, so you and your camp crew can kick back in a bug-free space for dinner or game time. If you want to replace some of the mesh panels with solid walls in order to reduce the breeze within the shelter or to create some privacy, the brand sells solid wall panels separately.
Available in a wide color selection, you can even personalize this screen tent to match your preferred aesthetic!
Find more MASTERCANOPY 10 by 10 Foot Portable Screen House information and reviews here.
-
5. RLAIRN 10 by 10 Foot Instant Waterproof GazeboPrice: $154.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 420D Oxford polyester fiber build is 100% waterproof, UPF 50+ and blocks 99% of UV rays
- Ceiling vent promotes air circulation while two side tarpaulins with mesh windows prevent mosquitoes and ensure a breeze
- Commercial grade steel frame with powder coating for excellent stability in strong winds and rust resistance
- Three different height settings
- Equipped with metal stakes, sandbags and guy lines
- Includes a portable roller bag measuring 47 by 9.4 by 9.4 inches
- Heavier option weighing almost 40 pounds
- Set up is preferable with two people, and a bit more intensive than standard pop-up canopys
- Limited color selection
The RLAIRN 10 by 10 Foot Instant Waterproof Gazebo is a quick and easy shelter to erect that offers privacy potential and bug-defense in addition to shade and protection from the elements.
Although this is a heavier option weighing almost 40 pounds, the gazebo at least breaks down into a roller bag measuring 47 by 9.4 by 9.4 inches, so it remains reasonably portable for most campouts. The weight is worth it in our opinion considering the brand has built this option with a commercial grade steel frame featuring a powder coating for excellent stability in strong winds as well as rust resistance.
The 420D Oxford polyester fiber build here is 100% waterproof, as well as UPF 50+, so you’re properly protected from both the sun and rain. There is furthermore a ceiling vent to promote air circulation in order to keep things from getting too stuffy in there. Two side tarpaulins with mesh windows go on to ensure a breeze without compromising your imperviousness to the bugs.
Equipped with three different height settings, you can even raise/lower this shelter to suit your preference or standing height.
While setting this beast up may be a bit more intensive than standard pop up canopies, you’ll be sitting pretty once you get the hang of erecting this full-feature camp castle.
Find more RLAIRN 10 by 10 Foot Instant Waterproof Gazebo information and reviews here.
-
6. EAGLE PEAK 12 by 10 Foot Pop-Up Portable Gazebo with Mosquito NettingPrice: $189.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Portable 6-sided screen tent with mosquito netting for eliminating bugs and maintaining airflow
- 150D Oxford Polyester canopy top is waterproof, CPAI-84 flame resistant, and offers UPF 50+ UV sun protection
- Easy one-person setup
- Sturdy powder-coated steel frame withstands heavy winds and corrosion
- Three height adjustable settings
- Walk-in height is over 7 feet, providing plenty of headroom
- 1-year limited after sale protection and great customer service
- Includes a carry bag, 12 stakes, and 6 ropes
- Multiple color options to choose from
- Fairly expensive
- Heavy option weighing in just over 40 pounds
- Canopy and sidewalls must be attached to the frame every time you set the structure up
The EAGLE PEAK 12 by 10 Foot Pop-Up Portable Gazebo with Mosquito Netting is a luxuriously sized and engineered camping canopy option that can be utilized in a variety of ways while enjoying the outdoors. Perfect for larger camping groups and for particularly buggy destinations, this shelter is well worth the price point.
This is an impressively portable 6-sided screen tent equipped with mosquito netting for eliminating bugs and also maintaining airflow. The 150D Oxford Polyester canopy top is waterproof, CPAI-84 flame resistant, and offers UPF 50+ UV sun protection, while the sturdy powder-coated steel frame is engineered to withstand heavy winds and corrosion. The brand has not cut any corners in regards to construction materials, so you can plan on owning this shelter for quite some time as long as you take care of it.
Offering easy one-person setup, you furthermore won’t need a group of pals to erect this canopy despite its generous size.
EAGLE PEAK has also designed this gazebo with three height adjustable settings – the maximum walk-in height coming in at over 7 feet, providing plenty of headroom for even the tallest campers.
The only real downside of implementing this shelter on your campouts is its packed size and weight. At over 40 pounds, this is certainly a cumbersome piece of gear to bring along, but the weather and bug-defense it provides are most definitely worth the weight if you have the cargo room.
Find more EAGLE PEAK 12 by 10 Foot Pop-Up Portable Gazebo with Mosquito Netting information and reviews here.
-
7. Neso Tents Gigante Beach TentPrice: $159.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 11 by 11 foot shade canopy that stands 8 feet tall
- Comes with straps, screw stakes, anchor bags, and carabiners for multiple ways to anchor depending on the landscape
- Weighs just 9.5 pounds and measures 19.5 inches broken down - can easily fit over your shoulder
- Built with a high quality Nylon/Lycra blend, rust-proof aluminum poles, and patented reinforced corners for excellent lifespan
- Blocks 98% of UV rays
- Anchored using natural resources such as sand or rocks
- Wide color selection to choose from
- Fairly expensive
- Utilizing sand, rocks, and other wilderness resources to anchor this canopy might not always be ideal depending on where you're camping
- Will only provide decent coverage in the rain due to the open sides
The Gigante Beach Tent by Neso Tents is a unique but effective option for scoring some shade and weather defense at the campground featuring a cool aesthetic that’s bound to turn heads.
This is an 11 by 11 foot shade canopy that stands 8 feet tall, so it provides a plethora of sitting and standing space for small to large groups. Equipped with straps, screw stakes, and carabiners for multiple ways to anchor depending on the landscape, there’s not really anywhere you can’t set this bad boy up as long as you’re creative.
Weighing just 9.5 pounds and measuring 19.5 inches broken down – the Gigante can easily fit over your shoulder and be hiked into even difficult to access camp sites. This gives it a big advantage over more cumbersome canopy options such as pop-up shelters depending on the context of your campout.
Built with a high quality Nylon/Lycra blend, rust-proof aluminum poles, and patented reinforced corners, this shelter is furthermore rated for excellent lifespan, so you can plan on owning this outdoor accessory for many years to come.
Available in an array of different colors and patterns, you can even match this camping canopy’s aesthetic to suit your preference or style!
Find more Neso Tents Gigante Beach Tent information and reviews here.
-
8. Kelty Cabana Shade TentPrice: $109.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly portable option measuring about 23 by 7.5 by 5 inches and weighing in at just 6.5 pounds
- Stuff sack conveniently carries like a duffel bag and features a Shark Mouth opening for easy packing
- Front wall and side window covers toggle for privacy
- Three mesh windows enable you to control the airflow
- Quick Corner technology for super rapid and easy setups
- Hard wearing 68D polyester floor and fly are designed to last for years
- Fairly expensive for its smaller size
- No standing room - this is a smaller shelter for smaller groups to sit under
- Limited color selection
The Kelty Cabana Shade Tent is a different approach to a camping canopy that offers excellent portability but lacks overhead room and sprawl space. If you like the idea of owning a smaller, more compact shelter that’s suitable for smaller groups, this is a great go-to.
Measuring about 23 by 7.5 by 5 inches broken down and weighing in at just 6.5 pounds, you can bring this shade tent essentially anywhere. It’s intended for use at the beach, but we find its rapid setup, quality of construction, and packability to be totally suitable for camping applications.
Designed with a hard-wearing 68D polyester floor and fly, Kelty has built this shelter to last for years. Quick Corner technology has furthermore been employed here for super rapid and easy setups – three wrapped fiberglass poles simply attach to the exterior for a simple, sturdy frame.
Three mesh windows enable you to control the airflow, and the front wall and side window covers even toggle for creating some privacy when you need it.
While you won’t be able to cook underneath this shelter or pile in more than a few seated friends, we find its ease of operation and packed size to be totally advantageous depending on your camping style.
Find more Kelty Cabana Shade Tent information and reviews here.
-
9. Kelty Noah’s Tarp Sun Shelter RainflyPrice: $49.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Multiple sizes available suitable for groups of 1 to 16
- Bare-bones, super packable camping canopy (less than 2 pounds) that's easily deployed and broken down
- 68D polyester, fully taped seam construction is fully water and windproof
- Setup is as simple as utlilizing the two support poles and/or multiple reinforced guyout points
- Super versatile design in regards to its potential applications
- Very affordable price point
- Shelter has virtually no weight, so you'll have to be sure to stake/tie it down thoroughly
- May be difficult to set up in environments where driving a stake is difficult - you'll have to be creative with the guy lines
- No color options available
The Noah’s Tarp Sun Shelter Rainfly by Kelty is a bare-bones, super packable camping canopy (less than 2 pounds) that’s easily deployed and broken down perfectly suited for minimalist campers, and even backpackers. Available in several sizes, this shelter is suitable for groups of up to 16 people.
Weighing in at less than two pounds and packing into a compact carry bag, you can bring this bad boy virtually anywhere. Backcountry enthusiasts with limited pack space can even leave the support poles behind, and simply stuff the tarp into an already full bag for deployment if/when you need it.
This is a very versatile canopy option because you can utilize the guy lines in a variety of ways to suspend this tarp over your campsite. You can tie it off to nearby trees, utilize the stakes, or get creative using whatever anchors/tie-off points you have on hand. Set up is not quite as simple as pop-up canopies that simply deploy, but with a little practice, you’ll be able to throw this shelter up in no time.
The 68D polyester, fully taped seam construction is furthermore totally water and windproof, and also of course protects against the effects of the sun. Kelty has not cut any corners when it comes to the quality and lifespan of this product.
Affordable, packable, and offering expansive shade and protection from the elements, The Noah’s Tarp Shelter is not to be overlooked no matter what style camper you are!
Find more Kelty Noah's Tarp Sun Shelter Rainfly information and reviews here.
-
10. Aqua Quest Guide TarpPrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wide array of sizing available
- Minimalist canopy wieghing just 0.9 - 3.2 pounds (depending on size) that's very easily packed on any outing
- 40D RipStop Nylon fabric and dual coatings of non-toxic Polyurethane and Silicone ensure total waterproofing and high integrity
- Includes 13 to 23 (depending on size) reinforced webbing loops for suspending at any angle including one in the very center for overhead hanging
- Highly versatile in regards to the ways you can set this canopy shelter up
- Includes a lifetime warranty
- Stakes and ropes not included
- Poleless design may be difficult to set up in areas where you lack trees for overhead hanging/tying off to
- Limited color selection
The Aqua Quest Guide Tarp is a highly versatile and packable option for creating some shade and weather defense at virtually any campsite. Weighing just 0.9 – 3.2 pounds (depending on the selected size), this is an exceptionally easy to bring along shelter no matter what you’re up to!
Offered in a wide array of sizing, this minimalist canopy is built from 40D RipStop Nylon fabric and dual coatings of non-toxic Polyurethane and Silicone to ensure total waterproofing and high overall integrity. The tarp includes 13 to 23 (depending on the size) reinforced webbing loops for tightening/suspending at any angle, including one in the very center for easy overhead hanging.
Not only can you utilize the Guide Tarp as an A-frame shelter as it’s pictured above, but you can also modify it into a leaning shelter, or stake it in the middle in order to create an open-faced, low-to-the-ground tent. The possibilities for shelter techniques go as far as your imagination with this one due to its mindful design, so if you’re seeking something simple, affordable, and versatile for your campouts, be sure to give this option a look.
Find more Aqua Quest Guide Tarp information and reviews here.
-
11. HASIKA Versatility Teardrop AwningPrice: $116.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Innovative car-attached shelter measuring 137.8 by 41.34 by 94.49 inches
- Four-section steel pipe can be modified for different car models and occasions, offering compatibility with virtually any vehicle
- Ripstop 210T polyester fabric offers solid integrity
- The outward facing end is height adjustable if you want to lower the shelter as a wind-block, or for privacy
- Compatible with virtually any vehicle, and can be setup in a variety of configurations
- Weighs under ten pounds, and packs down impressively compact for easy transport
- Fairly expensive
- Setting this shelter up without a vehicle will require a little creativity
- No color options
The HASIKA Versatility Teardrop Awning is an innovative car-attached shelter measuring 137.8 by 41.34 by 94.49 inches that’s wonderful for car camping, beach days, tailgates, and beyond. Compatible with virtually any vehicle, and able to be set up in a variety of different configurations, this canopy can be utilized however you see fit given the environment and camping scenario.
Ripstop 210T polyester fabric along with the four-section steel pipe support go on to ensure solid long-term integrity, so you’ll own this shelter for quite some time as long as you take care of it.
This is a great canopy for setting up a camp kitchen close to the pantry in your vehicle, or for simply hanging out under. Not to be overlooked, the outward-facing end is height adjustable if you want to lower the shelter as a wind-block, or for adding some privacy.
Perhaps best of all, the Teardrop Awning weighs under ten pounds and packs down impressively compact for easy transport, so it’s not a beast to bring along despite its impressive build and profile.
Keep in mind that setting this shelter up without a vehicle is possible, but will likely require a little creativity depending on the camping context.
Find more HASIKA Versatility Teardrop Awning information and reviews here.
-
12. Kelty Waypoint Tarp, Car Camping and Tailgating ShelterPrice: $134.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easily mounts to most car camping vehicles with roof rack, tail gate, and trunk attachment points
- Measures 116 by 76 inches deployed, offering over 120 square feet of coverage from sun, rain, and wind
- 65D polyester body and dual fabric layers in high wear zones for maximum integrity
- Lots of ways to secure and dial in the fit utilzing the tie down straps, ropes, and stakes
- Highly portable and packable option measuring 8 by 25 inches and weighing in at just over 6 pounds
- Sturdy, one-pole design
- Includes a Shark Mouth duffle carry bag for easy stuffing down of the canopy when it's time to pack up
- Requires a parked vehicle for setup
- Will have to be broken down in order to drive your vehicle
- Limited color selection
The Kelty Waypoint Tarp, Car Camping, and Tailgating Shelter is a brilliant solution for outdoorsmen and women who like the idea of utilizing their vehicle to erect their canopy shelter.
Measuring 116 by 76 inches deployed, the Waypoint Tarp offers over 120 square feet of coverage from the sun, rain, and wind and easily attaches to most car camping vehicles utilizing roof rack, tail gate, and trunk attachment points. There are lots of ways to secure and dial in the fit by experimenting with the tie down straps, ropes, and stakes, so you can customize this shelter to suit your needs, and for the best compatibility with your vehicle.
Designed with a 65D polyester body and dual fabric layers in high wear zones for maximum integrity, this shelter will furthermore last for years of service – but that’s to be expected if you’re buying a Kelty product.
Perhaps best of all, this is a highly portable and packable option measuring 8 by 25 inches and weighing in at just over 6 pounds, so it will take up MUCH less cargo space than a pop-up canopy tent and most other style shelters. The brand has even included their Shark Mouth duffle carry bag for super easy stuffing down of the canopy when it’s time to pack up – so no frustrating wrestling match with your shelter at the end of your campout!
The only real downfalls here are that the Waypoint Tarp requires a parked vehicle for setup and that it will have to be broken down in order to drive the vehicle. That being said, this is a wonderful option for countless camping scenarios in which your vehicle will remain parked for the duration of your trip.
Find more Kelty Waypoint Tarp, Car Camping and Tailgating Shelter information and reviews here.
-
13. MoonShade Portable Vehicle AwningPrice: $352.37Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Car-attached canopy with multiple ways to mount measuring 9 by 7 feet
- Versatile shelter that's easily mounted to campers, trees, fences, patios or virtually anything else you might come across on your outdoor pursuits
- Packs down compact to about the size of a yoga mat and weighs just 8 pounds
- Built with durable water-resistant polyester providing excellent protection from the rain and UV rays
- Support poles extend up to 8 feet, providing plenty of headroom
- Includes suction cup mounts for quick and easy attachment to your vehicle, or anywhere the cups can register
- Carabiners with remote-release allow you to attach and remove the fixed corners to overhead anchors without having to climb up there!
- Resilient reflective coating protects from UV and also reflects the glow of LED lanterns suspended from the ceiling
- A rubber foot at the bottom of each support pole ensures a secure connection to the ground
- Expensive option
- Lack of sidewalls means wind and sideways rain may still creep in - consider pairing this shelter with the MoonWall
- No color options available
The MoonShade Portable Vehicle Awning is a super versatile and innovative canopy option that not only pairs wonderfully with virtually any vehicle but can also be mounted to campers, trees, fences, patios, and anything else you might come across on your outdoor pursuits!
Equipped with powerful suction cups for mounting to vehicle tops and sides as well as tension poles, support poles, a mounting pole, stakes, and guy lines/tensioners, you can erect your MoonShade just about anywhere with a little practice.
Measuring 9 by 7 feet, this is not a particularly huge canopy, but it provides more than enough space for small groups to hang out, or for setting up a camp kitchen or gear shelter. Best of all, it packs down impressively compact to about the size of a yoga mat and weighs just 8 pounds.
Built with durable water-resistant polyester, the MoonShade provides excellent protection from the rain and UV rays and even features a reflective coating on the underside of the canopy which bounces back the light from camping lanterns beautifully for even illumination underneath the shelter. The support poles furthermore extend up to 8 feet, providing plenty of headroom for even the tallest of campers.
Another neat feature worth noting; carabiners with remote-releases allow you to attach and remove the fixed corners to overhead anchors without having to climb up there a second time! The brand has really hit all the bases in regards to engineering a go-anywhere, do-anything shelter that’s easy to set up and break down.
Also not to be overlooked, rubber feet at the bottom of each support pole ensure a secure connection to the ground so the structure doesn’t slip out. The rubber feet can also be removed to reveal mounting holes for two additional (included) suction cups which allow the support poles to be fixed to the vehicle body at an angle – a further testament to MoonShade’s ingenuity and forethought!
Find more MoonShade Portable Vehicle Awning information and reviews here.
-
14. Front Runner Easy-Out AwningPrice: $352.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Roofrack mounted canopy measuring 1.4 meters wide and 2.1 meters out from the vehicle
- Quick and simple two-person set up in under 60 seconds
- Always ready to go - simply roll the awning out and set the supports
- 400D oxford/polyester ripstop, UV-resistant awning fabric is totally waterproof and offers UVP 50+
- Telescopic aluminum twist lock uprights and rafter poles as well as included guy lines and stakes ensure solid stability in high winds
- Durable, heavy-duty PVC coated 650g nylon cover protects the awning while stowed and in transit
- Expensive option
- Your vehicle will require a roofrack for compatibility
- Cannot be utilized apart from your vehicle
- No color options
The Front Runner Easy-Out Awning is a brilliant shade and weather-defense solution for car campers seeking a reliable, and exceedingly easy-to-implement camping canopy.
This is a roofrack-mounted canopy measuring 1.4 meters wide and 2.1 meters out from your vehicle that remains installed on your car or truck roof while not in use. In other words, it’s always ready to go – simply roll the awning out and set the supports!
400D oxford/polyester ripstop, UV-resistant awning fabric is totally waterproof and offers UVP 50+ protection, while the canopy cover is built from durable, heavy-duty PVC coated 650g nylon in order to protect the awning while stowed and in transit.
Telescopic aluminum twist lock uprights and rafter poles as well as included guy lines and stakes ensure solid stability in high winds, so this camping canopy should behave quite alright in inclement weather.
While this is certainly a more expensive option, if your vehicle is outfitted with roof racks, the convenience and practicality of this option are arguably unrivaled.
Find more Front Runner Easy-Out Awning information and reviews here.
-
15. REDCAMP Waterproof Car Awning Sun ShelterPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Expansive group shelter that easily attaches to any vehicle by simply tying off the straps to the wheels
- Ripstop 190T fabric construction with a PU3000 waterproof layer is totally weather and tear-proof
- Variety of colors and different style shelters available through this link - even including an option for motorcycle mounting
- Includes two height adjustable aluminum alloy poles, six ground stakes and eight wind ropes for securing the shelter
- Height adjustable support poles mean you can lower this shelter nicely for added wind/weather defense and for privacy
- Can be utilized apart from your vehicle, but will require a little creativity to anchor the canopy without the weight of a car
- Farily expensive
- Suggested 2-3 person set up
- If the ground is too tough to stake, properly anchoring this shelter may prove challenging
The REDCAMP Waterproof Car Awning Sun Shelter is an innovative canopy option that utilizes your vehicle as an anchoring point, extending off the back of your car or truck to create an expansive, partially walled hangout space.
Built with a ripstop 190T fabric construction with a PU3000 waterproof layer, this shelter is totally weather and tear-proof. Height adjustable support poles mean you can lower this shelter nicely for added wind/weather defense and also for some added privacy.
Keep in mind that this canopy can be utilized apart from your vehicle, but it will require a little creativity to anchor the canopy without the weight of a car. There are also a variety of different style shelters available through this link – one of them is even designed to anchor to a motorcycle rather than a vehicle!
A unique but effective approach to creating a chill space while car camping, REDCAMP has come up with a winner with this one.
Find more REDCAMP Waterproof Car Awning Sun Shelter information and reviews here.
Pop-Up Canopy Tents
Pop-up Canopies or EZ-Up Tents are arguably the easiest and quickest way to create some shade and weather coverage at your campsite and beyond. These style shelters are simple to erect, come in large sizing suitable for bigger groups, and are versatile in their applications, so this is a great route to go if you think you'll also use your canopy for the beach, backyard events, tailgates, etc.
These style camping canopies certainly do not pack as lightweight or compact as most of the other style options, but if you have the cargo space, you'll love the ease of setup and expansive coverage they offer.
Some of our favorite picks include:
- Leader Accessories 10 by 10 Foot Pop-Up Canopy Tent
- CROWN SHADES 10 by 10 Foot Pop-Up Canopy
- EzyFast 6 by 6 Foot Pop-Up Beach Shelter
- OUTFINE 10 by 10 Foot Pop-Up Canopy
- Coleman 10 by 10 Foot Straight Leg Instant Canopy
- Eurmax 10 by 10 Ez Pop Up Canopy
Vehicle Awnings
Camping canopies that utilize your vehicle as a support structure can be an excellent, low-hassle option depending on the camping context and the vehicle you drive. These style shelters create a totally cool hang-out spot or space to set up a camp kitchen or gear locker, and they typically pack much more compact than pop-up canopies because they don't require a full frame.
While oftentimes more expensive than a lot of the competition, vehicle awnings are geared towards serious outdoorsmen and women seeking a highly functional and easy-to-implement canopy system.
A few options worth checking out if you're a car camper include:
- MoonShade Portable Vehicle Awning
- Front Runner Easy-Out Awning
- Kelty Waypoint Tarp, Car Camping, and Tailgating Shelter
- REDCAMP Waterproof Car Awning Sun Shelter
- Rhino-Rack Batwing Compact Awning
- Overland Vehicle Systems Nomadic 270 LT Awning
- Offroading Gear 4x4 SUV Roof Rack Awning
Screen Tents
Employing a screen tent or pop up screen tent is a great way to ensure you and your camping group don't get brutalized by mosquitos and other biting bugs. Many of these shelters furthermore feature removable mesh paneling and/or window toggles, so you can pop the walls off when you want to enjoy an uninterrupted breeze, or close off the windows when you want some privacy.
Some of our favorite options include:
- MASTERCANOPY’s Portable Screen Houses
- EAGLE PEAK 12 by 10 Foot Pop-Up Portable Gazebo with Mosquito Netting
- RLAIRN 10 by 10 Foot Instant Waterproof Gazebo
- CLAM Quick-Set Venture 9 by 9 Foot Portable Pop-Up Screen Tent
- XGEAR 6 Sided Pop Up Camping Gazebo
- Alvantor Screen House
Camping Tarps
While owning a pop-up canopy or advanced camping shelter is attractive, don't overlook the effectiveness of a simple camping tarp when it comes to weather defense. There are many high-quality options on the market that are mindfully designed with tie-off points that can be easily suspended over your campsite with just a little practice. Simply utilize wilderness anchoring points such as trees in order to create a canopy over your tent, hammock, cooking space, and more!
A few options built with quality materials and a user-friendly design include:
- Noah’s Tarp Sun Shelter Rainfly by Kelty
- Aqua Quest Guide Tarp
- Aqua Quest Defender Tarp
- FREE SOLDIER Multifunctional Portable Tarp
- Grassman Camping Tarp
- Texas Bushcraft Emergency Camping Tarp
Beach Tents
Don't overlook implementing a beach tent for some sun and weather defense if you're struggling to pin down the right camping canopy for you. While many beach tents feature a smaller footprint and low height making them less than ideal for use as a shelter over your camp kitchen or gear - they are still awesome for small groups to hang out under and take a break from the elements. They also oftentimes pack remarkably compact and lightweight in order to be easily carried on your person over sand.
There are many different styles offering a wide spectrum of coverage, and portability, so be sure to check out our post on the best beach tents for a closer look at some of our favorites.
Privacy Tents
While you're shopping for your camping canopy, consider the benefits of also bringing along a privacy tent. These easy-to-erect, tiny structures are perfect for setting up a changing room, shower station, or camping toilet, effectively bringing your campsite to the next level!
Our list of the best pop up privacy tents has tracked down the best available options.
Boat Umbrellas
Don't forget to consider your watercraft while you're shopping for shade and weather coverage. We've highlighted the top options for every type of vessel and boater within our list of the best boat umbrellas.
Portable Garages
While a portable garage or carport may seem a little overkill for camping, some of the available options on the market are in fact not so intensive to set up and break down.
If you're going on a big, extended campout with lots of people, erecting an extra-large canopy structure could be a total game changer. Our top list of the best portable garages has compiled the top options on the market - some of which are no doubt awesome for camping applications.