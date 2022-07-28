15 Best Camping Canopys: Compare & Save

A proper campout calls for a quality canopy that protects you and your crew from the sun, rain, and wind. We’ve compiled the best camping canopy options on the market so you can create the ultimate space for a cooking station , gear shelter, or simply a spot to hang! Escape the elements and take your camping game to the next level with one of our top picks.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Pop-Up Canopy Tents

Pop-up Canopies or EZ-Up Tents are arguably the easiest and quickest way to create some shade and weather coverage at your campsite and beyond. These style shelters are simple to erect, come in large sizing suitable for bigger groups, and are versatile in their applications, so this is a great route to go if you think you'll also use your canopy for the beach, backyard events, tailgates, etc.

These style camping canopies certainly do not pack as lightweight or compact as most of the other style options, but if you have the cargo space, you'll love the ease of setup and expansive coverage they offer.

Some of our favorite picks include:

Vehicle Awnings

Camping canopies that utilize your vehicle as a support structure can be an excellent, low-hassle option depending on the camping context and the vehicle you drive. These style shelters create a totally cool hang-out spot or space to set up a camp kitchen or gear locker, and they typically pack much more compact than pop-up canopies because they don't require a full frame.

While oftentimes more expensive than a lot of the competition, vehicle awnings are geared towards serious outdoorsmen and women seeking a highly functional and easy-to-implement canopy system.

A few options worth checking out if you're a car camper include:

Screen Tents

Employing a screen tent or pop up screen tent is a great way to ensure you and your camping group don't get brutalized by mosquitos and other biting bugs. Many of these shelters furthermore feature removable mesh paneling and/or window toggles, so you can pop the walls off when you want to enjoy an uninterrupted breeze, or close off the windows when you want some privacy.

Some of our favorite options include:

Camping Tarps

While owning a pop-up canopy or advanced camping shelter is attractive, don't overlook the effectiveness of a simple camping tarp when it comes to weather defense. There are many high-quality options on the market that are mindfully designed with tie-off points that can be easily suspended over your campsite with just a little practice. Simply utilize wilderness anchoring points such as trees in order to create a canopy over your tent, hammock, cooking space, and more!

A few options built with quality materials and a user-friendly design include:

Beach Tents

Don't overlook implementing a beach tent for some sun and weather defense if you're struggling to pin down the right camping canopy for you. While many beach tents feature a smaller footprint and low height making them less than ideal for use as a shelter over your camp kitchen or gear - they are still awesome for small groups to hang out under and take a break from the elements. They also oftentimes pack remarkably compact and lightweight in order to be easily carried on your person over sand.

There are many different styles offering a wide spectrum of coverage, and portability, so be sure to check out our post on the best beach tents for a closer look at some of our favorites.

Privacy Tents

While you're shopping for your camping canopy, consider the benefits of also bringing along a privacy tent. These easy-to-erect, tiny structures are perfect for setting up a changing room, shower station, or camping toilet, effectively bringing your campsite to the next level!

Our list of the best pop up privacy tents has tracked down the best available options.

Boat Umbrellas

Don't forget to consider your watercraft while you're shopping for shade and weather coverage. We've highlighted the top options for every type of vessel and boater within our list of the best boat umbrellas.

Portable Garages

While a portable garage or carport may seem a little overkill for camping, some of the available options on the market are in fact not so intensive to set up and break down.

If you're going on a big, extended campout with lots of people, erecting an extra-large canopy structure could be a total game changer. Our top list of the best portable garages has compiled the top options on the market - some of which are no doubt awesome for camping applications.