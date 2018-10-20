10 Best Camp Mugs: The Ultimate List (2018)

Owning a trusty camp mug is totally underrated. When you’re in the great outdoors, it’s absolutely worth it to bring along a nice quality cup, mug or smaller sized thermos for your hot or cold beverages. It can be challenging to find a unit that’s highly packable and lightweight that still has some good thermal capabilities, but we’ve tracked down some great options for all you thirsty outdoorsmen out there.

Whether you need something for hot coffee in the morning, or for ice water while on the trail, there’s a killer selection of options here that will suit whatever your needs might be.

A new camp cup or mug could make a great gift for outdoorsmen of any type — consider which fishermen, hunters, hikers or campers in your life might light up at the sight of a new unit from this list while reading!

If you’re in the market for a beverage insulator a bit larger than what’s listed here for use camping then don’t forget to check out our top 15 list of the best thermoses as well — there’s some awesome units for outdoor use listed there! Hot coffee, cold cocktails and happy camping from all of us at Heavy!