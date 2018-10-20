5 Best Freeze Dried Meal Brands: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Mountain House is my personal favorite brand that produces dehydrated meals suitable for backpacking. I find the flavor of their meals to be quite good and the portions to be filling — I have yet to try one I don’t like. The flavors are absolutely present but also not too bold, it’s a nice balance between not being too bland nor too powerfully “factory” tasting. Most of us backpackers have had dehydrated meals that are essentially tasteless as well as meals that the manufacturer has just tried too hard to add flavor to the point of overkill — Mountain House has a good thing going.

This Oregon based brand was born out of the Vietnam War conflict when it was contracted to make freeze dried meals for the military. After the war, the fact that outdoorsmen everywhere need good tasting, healthy and filling meals was realized and the brand name Mountain House began!

Mountain House is now one of the top reviewed and most highly purchased freeze dried meal companies on the market for backpacking/camping, survival and home emergency preparedness. It’s become a trusted brand known for its quality and variety of meals.

The shelf life on Mountain House meals is an impressive 30 years! You won’t have to worry about eating everything in a season or two if you decide to save some money and buy in bulk. Alternatively, the long shelf life makes this a great brand for your home survival or emergency kit. There’s even 10 serving sized cans available specifically suited for long term storage and disaster preparation.

This brand has a ton of different meals ranging from the Biscuits and Gravy pictured to Chili Mac with Beef to Mexican Style Rice and Chicken. They also offer breakfast meals like Scrambled Eggs with Ham & Peppers. One of my personal favorite meals from Mountain House is the Chicken Teriyaki with Rice — it’s got a great flavor and is pretty dam filling when you’re hungry. A few other crowd favorites include Lasagna with Meat Sauce and Beef Stroganoff with Noodles — there’s an impressive variety to choose from!

Most meals (both breakfast and dinner) have 10 to 15 grams in protein and are meant to serve two. Make sure to read the specific nutrition details for whatever you buy if getting as many calories into you as possible is your main objective — some of their meals give you a little more bang for your buck energetically than others. Alternatively, some meals weigh slightly more or less than others (they’re all around 4 ounces) so if every ounce in your backpack counts make sure you’re not buying one of the heavier meal types.

Most of the links provided here have options to purchase solo pouches or to buy in larger quantities. It’s significantly cheaper to purchase these meals in bulk, so consider this once you’ve found which flavors and meals you like most!