101 Best Camping Gifts: The Ultimate List

The Sierra Designs Backcountry Bed 700 is a revolutionary sleep system for campers that don’t like sleeping in restrictive, traditional sleeping bags. This will make an AWESOME camping gift for anyone who appreciates a good night’s sleep in the great outdoors.

This innovative sleeping bag utilizes an integrated quilt, so there’s no zipper in the design. The blanket component believe it or not, keeps your heat effectively trapped down to the 20-degree temperature rating without having to “zip-up”. It’s a far less restrictive sleep system than traditional mummy bags that allows you to toss and turn all you want without feeling trapped!

The blanket even has built-in hand-pockets on the inside that make wrapping yourself up in it, a piece of cake. Some campers have expressed concern that the Backcountry Bed will not create a warm enough “seal” due to the lack of zipper, but trust me when I say it does!

Sierra Designs recently sent me a Backcountry Bed to sample in the field, and I’ve really enjoyed crashing in this beyond cozy sleep system after a day of fun in the outdoors. It packs just as well as a traditional backcountry mummy bag, and insulates just as effectively!

Perhaps the best feature of this sleeping bag is the self-sealing foot vent that allows you to stick your feet right out the bottom of the bag! When you feel like you’re getting a little toasty in there, just pop your feet (or foot) out and cool back down. It’s truly a brilliant feature that really allows you to regulate your temperature. You can also stick your feet out the bottom and walk around the campsite if you choose….just saying.

The zipperless design and foot vent together make this a stellar bag for a wide range of temperatures. You can use this unit through the heat of summer based on its ability to offload heat, and then camp below freezing during the colder months….now that’s versatility!

A half-length sleeping pad sleeve is present on the back of the bag, so your top half stays on your pad, and your bottom half is free to flop around. A simple, but a highly underrated feature – especially compared to full-length sleeping pad sleeves that force your pad to move when you simply want to stretch your legs a bit!

It should be noted that there is no real insulation on the back of this sleeping bag, so if you’re camping in cold temps you’ll need to pair it with a pad in order to achieve the advertised temperature rating. The lack of back-insulation is part of how the brand designed this bag to be so portable and lightweight!

All things considered, this is one cool camping gift that’s bound to be a major hit with whoever you’re shopping for.