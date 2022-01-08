101 Best Camping Gifts: The Ultimate List

Shopping for a lover of the outdoors who’s known to be a camping enthusiast? Our list of the best camping gifts has pinned down some awesome deals on camping equipment that will get your favorite outdoorsmen and women stoked for their next big trip!
Here’s a radical new device from Biolite that will make for an awesome camping gift! The Smokeless Firepit/Grill is a fascinating and effective innovation in both campfires and grill systems that is a camping game-changer!
The idea of this device is to create a portable campfire that is essentially smokeless. By using a built-in fan/airflow system this firepit feeds the flames oxygen in key points to get a roaring fire going in moments. You can control flame intensity by hand or by connecting to the device with your smartphone via Bluetooth – pretty neat. It’s a super efficient system that really allows you to fine-tune how hot and how fast you burn your fuel (without having to move your seat every few minutes due to billowing smoke)
The firepit also has two levels – one for cordwood and one for charcoal if you want to use it as a grill. You can see through the entire device because it’s built with a unique X-ray mesh allowing for 360-degree heat output and flame visibility. It’s furthermore an ideal size that can be easily broken down (folding legs) and carried anywhere you would lug along a standard sized cooler! The backyard, campground, beach or fishing hole are all appropriate settings for this versatile firepit!
The 10,400 mAh power pack that drives the fan system can also be utilized as a USB compatible power bank for your other devices making this unit that much more effective as a wilderness companion!
Make sure to check out this product video for a closer look at the new BioLite Firepit!
Here’s a nifty camping gadget that allows you to both cook, and have small open fires in the absence of a fire pit!
The Flatpack Portable Stainless Steel Grill & Fire Pit by UCO is a brilliant device that could really come in handy on those campouts where you’re dying to have a fire going – but there’s no available fire pit at your campsite. It’s often not permitted (and dangerous) to have an open fire burning on the ground – the Flatpack Portable Fire Pit will keep the heat and embers up and away from potentially flammable, or ecologically sensitive earth!
This unit is built from stainless steel, so it will last quite some time. The brand recently sent me a Flatpack, and I’m impressed with how solid it is for its weight and size. You can cook a few burgers and dogs on charcoal power, or just burn a small wood fire for roasting marshmallows and/or heating up!
The best part about this unit is how teeny-tiny it is while still remaining an effective size for cooking. You can carry this portable fire pit/grill like a small briefcase, and then deploy it anywhere! It’s perfect for the beach, backcountry campsite or even the back yard.
The RONXS Electric Arc Candle Lighter is a brilliant solution for igniting those tough to reach newspaper bundles when trying to get a campfire going!
This electric arc lighter from our list of the best windproof lighters is the perfect gadget for campouts of all kinds! The flexible neck of this device is about four inches long (in addition to the body of the lighter) and the ignitor-head rotates a full 360 degrees. The electric arc lighter is quite a cool innovation, it’s fun and neat to see this gadget work!
The lighter is USB rechargeable and features a LED power indicator on the side of the device. Several safety features ensure this device won’t short circuit, overheat or ignite while charging. It’s a super simple to use and exceedingly safe alternative to using matches or traditional lighters.
RONXS furthermore includes a 12-month warranty with this lighter so you can purchase in confidence!
A reliable headlamp is a must-have camping essential and a great option for gifting that will absolutely see some use.
The BioLite 330 Lumen No-Bounce Rechargeable Headlamp is a particularly great choice for campers due to its impressive brightness, long run times, low profile design and rechargeable battery. The brand sent me this model headlamp for gear testing a while back, and it’s my go-to for the outdoors.
The No-Bounce is built with ultrathin 3D molded housing that sits flush on your forehead, and the housing for the light is quite tiny. It feels great on your head (well it doesn’t feel like much at all actually) yet still has a directional light that can both look downwards for camp chores and outwards for trekking for regular flashlight use.
At 330 lumens, this bad boy is pretty darn bright – and if you pair it with the light-scattering stuff sack available through the same link you’ve got yourself a nice camp lantern or tent light as well.
This unit has about a 40-hour runtime on low, and 3.5 hours on high, so there should be plenty of battery life for weekend camping trips. This is furthermore a USB rechargeable unit, so if you bring a power bank along you can really keep this light going.
If you’re not roasting marshmallows, you’re not camping. These extendable marshmallow sticks are a great camping gift for anyone who enjoys sitting around the campfire.
They extend to 34 inches and are double-pronged so you can safely and securely toast your mallow from the comfort of your seat. Great for the kids too!
Every campout requires a reliable cooler. The Arctic Zone Titan Deep Freeze 55 Quart Roto Cooler is just the right option for big group campouts of longer duration when you essentially require a portable refrigerator!
The brand sent me this model cooler to field test over the hot summer months, and I’ve been honestly blown away by this unit’s performance. It holds ice for days on end (up to eight days!), is easy to organize and is built to be downright indestructible. I plan on utilizing this cooler for many seasons to come.
There is an included wire basket that really helps to keep this cooler organized – an underrated feature for coolers of this size.
The rubber T-latches furthermore make this cooler effectively bear-proof, so you can go ahead and bring it anywhere there’s a wildlife presence. The roto-molded construction and gaskets really ensure you keep a cold, tight seal, and the carry handles are great for even the heaviest of loads.
Arctic Zone also includes a fish ruler on the front of the cooler as well as an oversized drain hole and skid-resistant feet. These features make this just as good of a boat-cooler as an option for camping.
All in all, it’s tough to beat the toughness, size and insulating power of the Titan Deep Freeze for camping applications!
The TOURIT 30 Can Soft Cooler is a brilliant option for those campers seeking a quality soft cooler, but don’t have the funds to spring for a high-priced unit.
This soft sided cooler can really hold its own – keeping food and beverage effectively insulated and holding ice for days just like some of the astronomically priced alternatives you’ll find on the market.
The 30 Can Soft Cooler has awesome carry handles if you’re hauling it with a friend, but it may be a bit difficult to carry on your own if you pack it particularly heavy.
The durability of the cooler exterior is impressive, but there are some negative comments about the long term integrity of the zipper. If you’re gentle with the zipper and occasionally lubricate it, it shouldn’t give you any trouble.
There is an external zippered pocket, as well as a backside mesh pocket present so you can effectively organize a picnic. There’s even an integrated bottle opener so you won’t ever forget one!
High puncture and UV resistance, an effective pocket schematic, multiple ways to carry and an insulating ability on par with the industry leaders – it’s nearly impossible to beat the value of this soft cooler when you compare the cost to the competition.
TOURIT even includes a three-year warranty so you can buy in confidence!
Here’s an excellent, powerhouse camp stove for the minimalist hiker or camper.
Primus has come up with an impressively lightweight (and affordable) cook system with the Micron Trail Stove that’s ideal for those campouts where you’re short on packing space or plan on hiking into the campground. This bad boy is just 3.2 ounces and will boil a liter of water in as little as two and a half minutes!
It’s a great cook system for solo campers and pairs when you don’t require a ton of cooking surface or strength. That being said, you can still do a lot with this unit given its 8900BTU/h output and 85-minute runtime on just one 8.1 ounce gas cartridge. There’s even a built-in Piezo ignitor for easy lighting.
Your favorite camper will without a doubt love this little camp stove for all sorts of outdoor applications. A righteous gift idea from Primus that won’t break the bank!
What’s camping without a portable, but powerful grill? When it comes to morning pancakes or cooking up some burgers and dogs, the Coleman Perfect Flow Grill Stove is the perfect companion.
This simple and reliable unit is a great camp stove and grill all in one. The design allows for use of the stove and grill at the same time, so you can very efficiently prep and cook your meals. A camp stove is great, a grill is even better – both in the same unit is ideal!
Coleman’s Wind Block panels help shield the burners from any wind and can also be folded down and utilized as side tables. I can’t speak highly enough about this feature – when struggling to cook in high winds out in the field it’s beyond helpful to have protection from frustrating gusts.
This grill/stove is also exceptionally fuel efficient which makes it great for road-trippers and every-weekend campers.
This unit puts out 20,000 total BTUs of cooking power over the stove and 130 square inches of grill space. so there’s practically nothing this grill can’t do in terms of camp cooking. It fits up to a 10-inch pan on the stove and has just enough room to cook for the whole family on the grill. Despite its compact, highly packable size you can cook a solid amount of food at once with this one!
Perfect for all sorts of outdoor scenarios, this is one hell of a camping gift that will see some heavy use in its lifetime!
If you like to cook full-blown meals rather than roast hot dogs and eat canned beans on your campouts, the Camp Chef Explorer Double Burner Stove should be in your culinary arsenal.
This is a serious camp stove for serious outdoor chefs who take pride in their camp kitchen. Putting out a total of 60,000 BTUs/hr, the two cast aluminum burners can cook essentially any meal you could at home. Camp Chef furthermore offers a wide array of attachments and accessories for this model ranging from griddles to barbeque boxes to pizza ovens!
Detachable legs and foldable windscreens make this unit reasonably portable for its size. It may be a bit of a challenge loading this stove into an already packed sedan, but larger vehicles and trucks will have no issue stowing this powerhouse of a cook system.
It features two burners, high heat and a comfortable height to stand and cook at – what more could you ask for in the great outdoors? You’ll have no excuse to not go all-out at dinner time on your next campout.
For a camp kitchen capable of cooking large, gourmet group meals, the Explorer Camp Stove is a pivotal installation!
The Camp Chef Stainless Steel Explorer Two-Burner Stove is essentially the same unit as the stove previously listed, but built to be far more resistant to rust and the elements in general. This makes this a longer-term camp stove option better equipped for the rigors and trials of the great outdoors.
Stainless steel will hold up against Mother Nature better than Camp Chef’s aluminum alternative, so if you spend a lot of days camping each season it may be worthwhile to consider this upgraded version of the Explorer Stove. That being said, the heat output and general performance of the burners is the same, so if you’re a mindful camper who takes proper care of their gear – this stove will serve you just fine.
This stove is also compatible with most of Camp Chef’s add-ons and accessories.
The only real difference is the lack of a windscreen around the burners with the stainless steel option. If you’re utilizing a camp stove of this caliber, then chances are you’re cooking with some larger pots/pans and won’t necessarily require a windscreen. That being said, it is a nice feature that may be worth buying the original Explorer stove for. You can always build/’modify your own windscreen as well.
If you like the aesthetic and longterm integrity of stainless steel for camp kitchen applications – look no further, Camp Chef has you covered!
This pot and pan set from ProHealth will make a great addition to any camp kitchen.
If you’re shopping for someone that enjoys cooking elaborate meals at the campground, they’ll love the liberty to cook this set gives them. The titanium construction of these pots and pans makes the set ultralight (just under ten ounces) while remaining exceptionally durable, and all the pieces are effectively tasteless and odorless.
Due to the materials used, this set will not corrode or rust longterm. All the pieces are furthermore non-allergenic for those campers who keep an eye out for that. This cookware set is also dishwater safe, so you may even consider using it at home.
The lid-pan and pots can be nestled together to create a double boiler or of course, can be used apart from each other. The whole set nests together for compact storage and also includes a mesh carrying pouch. This set is excessive for a solo backpacker, but would make for an excellent addition to more stationary camp kitchens.
The Ooni 3 Outdoor Portable Pizza Oven is a surprisingly easy to transport and operate pizza oven that makes a truly mean pie. This stainless steel oven is a downright brilliant innovation in wood-fired pizza that allows you to create personal-sized pies at virtually any campsite!
You can, of course, cook with this oven any time of year, but something about the nearly 1000 degree F heat it puts out during operation makes it particularly great in our mind for the fall and winter camping. That being said, there is no “pizza season” so chances are you’ll use this bad boy year-round.
The entire oven is easily put together by hand without tools, so if you choose to break it down and reassemble it where you camp, it’s not a huge ordeal at all. It’s not particularly awkward and heavy to travel with, but it’s nice knowing you can disassemble it a bit if you need to Tetris it into an already packed car.
Ooni recently sent me one of their pizza ovens to try cooking with, and I’ve been LOVING how easy it is to maintain and operate, as well as how excellent the pizza is.
This unit runs on hardwood pellets, so it gets really hot in there… we’re talking 900 degrees F hot! This means you prep your dough, sauce, and toppings, and then toss it in there for no more than one to two minutes. The results? A crispy crust, wood-fired pizza!
Getting the oven started and then keeping it at the right cook temperature takes a little practice, but it’s not so challenging once you get the hang of it. Definitely consider utilizing a high powered blow torch for ignition, it makes startup far easier.
All things considered, this is one cool gadget for the campground and a wonderfully thoughtful gift that will likely become a dinner time tradition!
On certain style campouts, space-saving is key. DONIBUDO’s Collapsible Silicone Bowl is a great culinary tool for those camping trips where it’s necessary to pack a light and compact camp kitchen.
This is a simple, but game-changing camp kitchen accessory that folds down to just one-inch thick. Deployed, this bowl is 8 inches in diameter and 3.5 inches in height with a 22-ounce volume.
It’s perfect for both enjoying meals and saving them for later. It’s also a great deployable bowl for stashing in a pack to be used for wild foraging.
The BPA-free, food-grade silicone is safe for dishwasher, refrigerator and even oven use, so you can do a lot with this handy-dandy bowl both at the campground and at home.
For the cost, it’s a great tool to have in your gear locker with all sorts of potential applications!
Here is a nifty little utensil set complete with a compact organizer for your favorite camp chef!
This is a great camping gift for anyone who preps and cooks meals at the campground that is a far better alternative to a milk crate full of spatulas and plastic cutlery.
This entire set packs neatly into the tough woven cotton organizer, each utensil having its own slot or pouch. Everything you need for making a good camp meal is here – a cutting board, ladle, tongs, corkscrew, rice paddle, kitchen knife and more! The organizer pouch even comes in a variety of colors!
The only thing left out here is cutlery for sitting down to eat. If you think the camper you’re shopping for could use some eating utensils too, check out this highly reviewed travel set!
Struggle to keep you camp groceries on ice no matter how much you spend on fancy coolers? If you’re in and out of your cooler too often to allow it to insulate (and enjoy camping in hot climates) then perhaps owning a portable refrigerator is a wise decision.
The Coleman 40-Quart Iceless Electric Cooler may seem like a cop-out from traditional camping tactics, but depending on the context of your outdoor adventures, it may be a lifesaving tool to have in your gear locker!
This is simply a mini-fridge intended for road tripping and camping. It’s compatible with both 120 Volt AC (wall outlet) and 12 Volt DC (car cigarette lighter) power, so you can pair it with a generator or power it from your vehicle.
It’s a particularly helpful tool for road trips where you might be driving long hours between stops and need to keep your groceries chilled!
This cooler has a 44-can capacity, so it’s big, but not tremendous. Just the right size in our opinion for use in a pop-up camper or trailer, or for around the campsite!
All in all, a great tool for the right camping context that’s both affordable and easy to operate! Ya gotta love Coleman!
A new French press is an AWESOME gift for anyone who’s as enthusiastic about coffee as they are camping.
Coffee while camping is imperative. There’s nothing better than waking up to the birds, boiling some water and making a fresh brew for the campsite. This 34-ounce unit from Thermos is the ideal camping press due to its larger size, indestructibility and ease of use and cleanup.
This is a vacuum insulated stainless steel press so it keeps coffee hot for hours and will not shatter if it gets knocked around. We’re talking about a piece of camp gear here, not a kitchen accessory so this bad boy has been built tough. It’s larger size can serve several campers with one brew and prepping and cleaning up is a total breeze.
For some other camp coffee gift ideas make sure to check out our list of the best coffee makers for camping and backpacking.
Every campout calls for a trusty camp mug. Hydro Flask’s 20 Ounce Vacuum Insulated Coffee Flask is the perfect tool for enjoying and maintaining the temperature of both your hot and cold beverages.
I’ve used quite a few vacuum insulated camp mugs, and I can say with confidence this is one of my favorites. The brand builds containers that just seem to out-insulate everything else I’ve tried! The 18/8 food-grade stainless steel used to build this flask is the industry standard, but this container none the less beats out my other camp mug alternatives.
Hydro Flask offers this camp mug in a nice array of attractive colors, so you can choose one that suits your style. The brand furthermore, of course, builds these containers to be BPA and phthalate-free, so no worries on that front!
There’s even a lifetime warranty on the product, so you can purchase in confidence knowing you’ll own this camp companion for many years!
If who you’re shopping for is known to enjoy a stiff drink at the campsite, they’ll get a kick out of this rugged outdoor flask from Stanley.
It’s an 8-ounce, stainless steel, BPA free flask crafted in the classic Stanley style. It’s tough, leakproof and built with a wide mouth for easy filling. There are many colors to choose from, but we love the aesthetic of the Hammertone Green color. Nothing says “camping” like Stanley and booze!
Check out our list of the best plastic flasks for some other camp-friendly options!
Here’s one more camping drinking accessory we wanted to tip you off on in case you’re shopping for a big-time beer drinker.
The Stanley 24-ounce Vacuum Stein is the ultimate stainless steel vessel for campground beer drinking. This unit effectively keeps your brew cold as ice, has a latching lid for spill control and enough capacity for tall pours – because we’re talking about camping here, right? The inside of the lid is also stainless steel so there is no plastic contact with your beer, nice!
A silly but rugged camping gift that also makes for a great overall camp mug – no doubt another winner from Stanley.
A water bottle is a bit of a boring gift, but not if the person you’re shopping for needs one! Honestly, whether or not they already own one, this super rad stainless steel bottle from United By Blue will be their new instant favorite.
I was sent one of the Field Guide 22-ounce bottles to test out, and I love both the aesthetic and function! It’s a very attractive water bottle that’s fun to look over, especially if you’re a wilderness-loving nature nerd! Trees, fish, birds and other critters line this water bottle illustrated in a field guide type of style.
The braided paracord loop attached to the handle is also a great touch that allows for easy attachment to a pack! No doubt a solid camping gift that will be cherished by any lover of the outdoors!
The new Liberty Bottle from LifeSaver is an incredible innovation in safe water filtration that could be perfect for certain camping trips!
It’s a super easy to use portable water filter that both travelers and outdoorsmen are raving about. LifeSaver sent me out a Liberty Bottle to test out and I’ve been impressed with its performance.
Using this filter is effortless. It’s as simple as filling the bottle, pumping the pump a few times and wha-lah, clean water! LifeSaver has also included their five-foot “Scavenger Hose” with this filter that helps in accessing harder to reach water sources. You can filter contaminated water at a rate of 1.2 liters per minute with the hose attachment – perfect for larger groups and for filling containers for the campsite.
The best part about the Liberty Bottle is that it’s built to last due to its inherently rugged design and replaceable filter components. LifeSaver even offers a two-year warranty on the product!
For a closer look at how the filter works, check out this video!
A portable water filter is a seriously practical tool to take hiking or camping that’s well worth its weight in your pack! The Sawyer Micro Squeeze Water Filtration System is one of my personal favorites due to its ease of operation, longevity, and ridiculously compact travel size!
This is a great little unit to take out fishing or hiking in order to drink water from the landscape or to use at the campsite or while traveling if you don’t totally trust a water source. It’s nice not packing water on rigorous hikes, and of course, really cuts your pack weight.
This impressive filtration system removed 99. 99999% of all bacteria, including salmonella, cholera, and E. Col as well as 99. 9999% of all protozoa, such as giardia and cryptosporidium. It also filters out 100% of microplastics.
Using the filter is as simple as connecting it to the included straw, squeeze pouch or a regular water bottle, and drinking! It’s rated for up to 1000,000 gallons, so this device will last you quite some time!
Sawyer Products includes their 32-ounce reusable squeeze pouch, a drinking straw, cleaning coupling, spare gasket, and a cleaning plunger with this kit – it’s everything you need and more!
If who you’re shopping for loves to outdoor picnic with a partner or friends, or if they enjoy dining in the wilderness on their own this bag is a must-have.
This unique picnic backpack by Hap Tim is one of our favorite gift ideas in this list. Made of high-quality nylon fabric, this backpack is built tough on top of being pretty darn waterproof. The main storage compartment is oversized and built with a premium insulation lining for keeping food and drink either hot or cold.
A detachable wine bottle holder is also compatible with the side of this pack, so this is a good one for wine drinkers too! I really love how Hap Tim has set up the included cutlery set, it’s truly an effective bag for hiking into your favorite lunch spot to dine in style.
Hap Tim even includes all the cutlery, wine glasses and other dining necessities pictured – it’s seriously great value for the cost! Customer reviews even rave about the quality of the included picnic blanket – HapTim has not cut any corners with this one.
A unique gift for a unique camper that will definitely be the work-horse behind many a memorable picnic!
If you’re shopping for a particularly active outdoorsman, this hydration backpack with a built-in solar panel from our list of the best solar panel backpacks could be a great gift idea!
It’s a smaller, slim pack that’s great for running, biking and treks into the backcountry. This 7-watt solar panel has a USB output for charging devices but does not include a power bank, so you’ll have to use your own if you want to be able to store power rather than directly charge devices.
The weatherproof PVC fabric used to build this pack is abrasion and water-resistant, so it should hold up great in the long run. Just be sure to be careful handling the solar panel, it’s not super fragile but if you want it to last for years be gentle with it.
The pocket schematic is pretty awesome on this bag – ECEEN has really made the most out of a small amount of space. There is a side pocket, a zippered compartment on the hip belt and several gear tabs for externally securing equipment and gadgets.
The Trail Weekender Duffel from United By Blue is a great value, smaller sized duffel that will make a great camping gift!
This unit is perfect for packing up and hitting the woods for the weekend, and it looks real sharp too! The spacious interior pocket is equipped with a padded laptop sleeve while the exterior of the pack features a convenient zippered pocket.
The bag is furthermore treated to be water repellent and stain resistant so it’s handsome aesthetic won’t become trashed by the outdoors.
United By Blue has also included a removable crossbody strap for convenient carrying in certain situations. There are six different unique patterns and colors to choose from, so find the duffel that best suits the camper you have in mind!
Here’s a solid luggage option for use as your camping bag. The Big Joe Waterproof Duffel by Big Agnes is an absolute workhorse of a bag that will stand up to the rigors of camping with ease.
The brand recently sent me out an 80 liter Big Joe to field test, and its come on a few trips with me so far. It keeps my gear effectively dry and safe from the elements and provides a TON of space due to its soft body design. There’s not a ton of internal organization outside of the zippered mesh sleeve pockets, so keep that in mind if you’re a fan of lots of pockets/compartments.
It should be noted that this bag is not for actively hiking – there is no real support when it comes to the backpack strapping, so although it can be worn as a pack it’s best used as a duffel. The smaller, 45-liter size, however, might wear better on your person depending on what you pack in there.
There are three size options and a nice array of colors to choose from, so there’s likely a Big Joe that will fit the bill for your camping needs.
The SealLine Boundary Waterproof Dry Pack is an awesome tool for those outdoorsmen and women who often encounter wetness on their campouts. If you’re a rain or shine camper, or a fan of paddle sports or boating, this pack should definitely be on your radar.
This is more or less a simple roll-top dry bag with some built-in strapping. There are lots of dry-bags, and there are a lot of waterproof backpacks – what Sealine has done here is combine the best traits of both designs.
The brand recently gave me a 35 liter Boundary Pack to field test on a kayak camping trip, and I love both its design and aesthetic. The roll-top closure is easy and intuitive to use and enables the pack to be not just waterproof, but fully submersible. If you have a tendency to really soak your gear out on the water or often camp through intense wet weather, this unit will be a lifesaver.
Speaking of life-saving, you could even use this pack as a floaty if you went overboard with it due to its watertight design! The bag is seam-sealed, so no wetness is getting in there!
What really sets this pack aside from a lot of the competition is the strapping. The Boundary has a killer suspension system back panel and contoured shoulder straps, creating a streamlined fit that’s great for active outdoorsmen.
All in all, this is hands down one of the top waterproof storage options for the cost that campers and outdoorsmen of all kinds will enjoy the peace of mind of owning!
Dry storage can be an absolute blessing depending on the camping context. Pelican’s new Vault Cases will make a stellar camping gift for any outdoorsman or woman who ventures out with valuable equipment of any kind!
Fragile camera gear, fishing equipment, firearms and ammo, or even culinary tools will stay perfectly secure and dry in a case like this. It also has a through-hole for securing your own lock if you want to add some security to your storage.
Pelican furthermore fills their Vault cases with easily customizable shock-absorbing foam, so you can cut out compartments to perfectly fit your valuables, or just pull the foam out to maximize space.
A highly practical piece of gear that will change the packing-game of your favorite camper!
The TETON Sports Celsius Sleeping Bag is a great mid-grade option of sleep system that’s great for spring and fall temps in particular. If you like the idea of gifting a new sleeping bag to your favorite camper, they are bound to put this one to use!
The extreme temperature rating of this sleeping bag is 0 degrees F, and the comfort rating of this bag is 30 degrees F. It’s probably most comfortable to sleep with in temps ranging from 30 to 50 degrees F. Keep in mind everyone sleeps comfortably at different temperatures, so this bag may be too warm or too cold for some depending on the person/camping context.
The reason we’ve included it here in our top list of camping gifts is because of the quality vs. price point. TETON Sports has built an impressively equipped sleep system with the Celcius that’s offered at a more than reasonable cost.
The Celcius features zippers on both sides, draft tubes, a brushed poly-flannel liner, mummy hood and even an interior pocket for stashing a phone or snack! That’s a pretty darn inclusive sleeping bag for the price!
This option is, however, five pounds, so it’s best used for car camping rather than backpacking. That being said, it packs reasonably compact for a sleeping bag with a 0-degree extreme rating.
If the camper you’re shopping for could use an upgrade, or if their current sleeping bag is just getting to be too worn out, this is a great affordable go-to option.
Make sure to check out our lists of the best cold weather sleeping bags, ultralight sleeping bags, and sleeping bags for kids if you like this gift idea but need to seek some additional sleeping bag inspiration!
The Sierra Designs Backcountry Bed 700 is a revolutionary sleep system for campers that don’t like sleeping in restrictive, traditional sleeping bags. This will make an AWESOME camping gift for anyone who appreciates a good night’s sleep in the great outdoors.
This innovative sleeping bag utilizes an integrated quilt, so there’s no zipper in the design. The blanket component believe it or not, keeps your heat effectively trapped down to the 20-degree temperature rating without having to “zip-up”. It’s a far less restrictive sleep system than traditional mummy bags that allows you to toss and turn all you want without feeling trapped!
The blanket even has built-in hand-pockets on the inside that make wrapping yourself up in it, a piece of cake. Some campers have expressed concern that the Backcountry Bed will not create a warm enough “seal” due to the lack of zipper, but trust me when I say it does!
Sierra Designs recently sent me a Backcountry Bed to sample in the field, and I’ve really enjoyed crashing in this beyond cozy sleep system after a day of fun in the outdoors. It packs just as well as a traditional backcountry mummy bag, and insulates just as effectively!
Perhaps the best feature of this sleeping bag is the self-sealing foot vent that allows you to stick your feet right out the bottom of the bag! When you feel like you’re getting a little toasty in there, just pop your feet (or foot) out and cool back down. It’s truly a brilliant feature that really allows you to regulate your temperature. You can also stick your feet out the bottom and walk around the campsite if you choose….just saying.
The zipperless design and foot vent together make this a stellar bag for a wide range of temperatures. You can use this unit through the heat of summer based on its ability to offload heat, and then camp below freezing during the colder months….now that’s versatility!
A half-length sleeping pad sleeve is present on the back of the bag, so your top half stays on your pad, and your bottom half is free to flop around. A simple, but a highly underrated feature – especially compared to full-length sleeping pad sleeves that force your pad to move when you simply want to stretch your legs a bit!
It should be noted that there is no real insulation on the back of this sleeping bag, so if you’re camping in cold temps you’ll need to pair it with a pad in order to achieve the advertised temperature rating. The lack of back-insulation is part of how the brand designed this bag to be so portable and lightweight!
All things considered, this is one cool camping gift that’s bound to be a major hit with whoever you’re shopping for.
Shopping for an outdoorsman or woman who often camps with a partner? Is that partner you? Either way, this is a righteous two-person sleeping bag that provides exceptional warmth, comfort and SPACE! It’s perfect for camping couples and for solo sleepers who love extra room to sprawl out!
The Frontcountry Bed is a poly-fiber synthetic sleeping bag rated down to 35 degrees F, so it’s nearly an all-season sleep system. If who you’re shopping for is going to be sleeping with a partner in this cozy double-bag then they can likely endure even colder temps due to the increased body heat.
On top of being a sleep system for two, this is no ordinary sleeping bag. The Frontcountry bed is a zipperless sleeping bag that employs a comforter flap to trap (or release) heat. It’s a snug cocoon that spares you the hassle of zippers and feels more like your bed at home than a sleeping bag.
There’s also a foot vent for releasing some heat on warmer nights as well as an integrated sleeping pad sleeve to ensure your pad doesn’t run away on you in the night! Sierra Designs has gone the whole nine yards with this one – and it’s still priced super reasonably!
There are a few different size options available, going all the way up to Queen sizing so whoever you’re shopping for will never be short on sleeping space while camping ever again! In fact, they’re going to need a bigger tent!
The Down Puffy Blanket by Rumpl is a killer outdoor blanket/comforter that will make the ultimate cozy camping companion.
This is an awesome gift idea that the camper you have in mind will never see coming. These things are seriously rad. Rumpl recently sent me a Down Puffy Blanket to try out (along with their insanely soft Sherpa Fleece/Down Blanket), and it’s instantly become one of my favorite pieces of outdoor gear!
It’s essentially just a down blanket…that’s it! It’s just like a down sleeping bag in the sense that it has remarkable insulating ability and can be compressed to ridiculously tiny dimensions. It’s built durable from ripstop nylon and has a DWR finish to keep from getting soaked, so this blanket is campsite ready!
The perfect addition to a cold night of tent camping, or a super toasty throw to use around the campfire. The applications of this blanket are endless!
The Wavelength Blanket by ALPS Mountaineering is one of the best value, puffy camping blankets on the market without the staggering price tag of many of the competitor brands. If you like the idea of gifting an outdoors approved camping blanket, this is a great go-to that brilliantly balances cost and quality.
This camping blanket option has no frills or special features – it’s simply nice and toasty, resistant against water and abrasion and easily squeezes back into its included stuff sack.
ALPS has built the Wavelength with TechLoft Silver Insulation for effectively locking down your body heat and a 20D 380T nylon shell for puncture and abrasion resistance. It’s a warm, soft to the touch blanket that whoever you’re shopping for will have a hard time coming out from under.
This is an 80 by 54 inch blanket, so you’re getting a lot of puffy insulation for the cost here! The Wavelength is furthermore machine washable, so keeping it clean between trips is no issue at all! There’s even a sharp color selection to choose from!
The pocket blanket by Matador is a great little outdoors themed gift that will come in handy time and time again for an endless amount of contexts!
This is essentially just a picnic blanket that folds down and packs into a super compact package that fits in the palm of your hand. Perfect for bringing along for a summit lunch break or rest along the trail on those gear heavy hikes where there’s minimal pack space.
The blanket measures 63 by 44 inches, so there’s no lack of space. It’s water and tear resistant and even includes corner stakes for securing to the ground. The Satin Fabric Finish on the topside of the blanket furthermore won’t stick to your skin and effectively protects from twigs, rocks, wetness, and insects.
A handy-dandy, practical outdoor gift that will become an instant favorite of whoever you’re shopping for!
The Victory Blanket by Nemo is a great gift idea that’s perfect for laying down as a picnic blanket or for use as a sort of carpeted floor for either inside or outside a tent.
Rather than a cozy camping blanket that you’d want to wrap yourself up in, the Victory Blanket is more of a high-quality ground cover option. The bottom of the blanket is effectively waterproof and also padded to defend against abrasion from virtually any ground-type, while the top is built with a soft flannel material that’s nice for laying out on.
Laying this down on the inside of your tent will make it really feel extra homey and cozy. Nemo has even sized the two and four-person Victory Blankets to match the dimensions of their two, and four-person tents – but if you don’t own a Nemo tent, this “blanket” will work just the same.
The integrated snaps make it nice and simple to roll the Victory Blanket up when it’s time to transport and store it – and they can also be used to stake down the blanket depending on the camping context.
A lifetime warranty on this product furthermore allows you to purchase in confidence, so go ahead and spring for this killer camping gift!
Here’s a charming welcome mat whose motto any camping enthusiast can get behind. Camco’s “Life Is Better at The Campsite” Welcome Mat will make a nice gift for the home, or the campground!
This mat is built with a looped rubber material designed to remove dirt, moisture, and grime from footwear so it’s quite effective as a filth-defense in front of a camping tent, camper, or RV. It’s also, of course, a lovely and effective doormat for at-home use.
Wherever your favorite camper decides to utilize this standard sized 26.5 by 15 inch mat, they’ll be reminded of the joys of camping!
Is the camper you’re shopping for in the market for a new cot? This is a great value sleep system that hangs with the best of the best at a much lower cost.
The Ready Lite Cot is a compact, lightweight (4 pounds 13 ounces) camping cot sporting a 300-pound weight capacity. This is designed as an ultralight, minimalist camping cot.
The sleeping surface on Ready Lite is 78 by 28 inches – as far as backpacking cots go that’s an above average amount of space. When assembled, the height is 7.5 inches furthermore making this ultralight cot feel more like a regular camp cot. When broken down and packed into the carry bag, this unit is only 7 by 17 inches.
The five-legged aluminum frame and ripstop fabric body are simple/minimalist in design yet still tough as nails. There’s no special joints or segments to this camping cot which equals less potential issues down the line.
Assembly is a breeze – just slide in the side poles and snap the leg supports into place. Fitting everything back into the carry bag is also quite simple which is a BIG bonus in our book.
If you like the idea of giving the gift of a new cot but this option is either too minimalist or too expensive, check out our top list of camping cots for both some more luxurious and inexpensive options!
Nemo’s Tensor Ultralight Sleeping Pad is a remarkably compact and lightweight sleeping pad option that will save your favorite camper on pack space, BIG time.
There are a few available sizes offered in both insulated, and non-insulated options, the standard pad packing down to 8 by 3 inches and weighing just under a pound! Now that’s teeny-tiny!
Nemo recently sent me the Regular Mummy version of the Tensor Pad for field testing, and once deployed, this ultralight option is impressively comfortable. I’ve slept on many luxury pads that are far thicker and heavier, and the Tensor totally holds its own regarding comfort.
Spaceframe baffles create awesome stability and nice and even weight distribution, so this pad feels solid underneath you despite its comically lightweight build.
This pad has it going on when it comes to both portability and comfortability.
Perhaps my favorite feature of the pad is the included Vortex pump sack that you use for inflation. It’s a manual pump that’s essentially just an air bladder you wave in the air, and then secure to the valve and push the trapped air into the pad. It’s a super simple design that rolls right into the pad when it’s time to pack up.
Nemo offers a lifetime warranty on their products, so although this unit may be a bit pricey, it’s well worth the cost considering you know you’re covered!
A fantastic sleep system for campers who strive to pack light, the Tensor Sleeping Pad series is a killer go-to camping gift!
A sleeping pad is no doubt a very personal item. This is a difficult type of camping gift to attempt to buy for someone, but the Air Core Ultra Sleeping Pad from Big Agnes is a fail-safe option that any camper will be thrilled to own!
This is a fairly minimalist sleeping pad meaning it packs compact ( 4 by 7 inches) and lightweight (20 ounces). Although it’s designed with backpacking in mind, this pad is still quite thick and comfortable considering it’s packed dimensions and weight. Reviews insist this is a great pad for sleeping on your side due to its thickness and that it makes a cozy seat as well (your backside will NOT touch the ground).
The comfort and packability is due to the I-beam construction. It’s an air-channel design that holds air flawlessly and keeps the sleeper effectively centered on the pad.
The nylon fabric used is super durable, and there’s furthermore a patch kit included just in case. Big Agnes has even applied an antimicrobial treatment to the Air Core Ultra to prevent the growth of microorganisms. For the cost, this is a pretty dam good value sleeping pad – and you gotta love the peace of mind of buying from a trusted outfitter.
Make sure to check out our list of the best camping pads for some alternative options if you like this camping gift idea!
The Intex Comfort Plush Elevated Dura-Beam Airbed with Internal Electric Pump could be just the camping gift you’re seeking if the person or people you’re shopping for are known to be dramatic Madonnas on camping trips.
There is NO excuse to be anything short of totally comfortable overnight if you’re camping with this full-blown airbed. Intex has gone the whole 9 yards with this sleep system to ensure that even the most fragile, picky sleepers will remain comfortable through the night.
The surface of the mattress is soft to the touch without a sheet, and the indented sides ensure fitted sheets do in fact stay secure to the mattress if you choose to use one.
The height is 22 inches, making you feel like you’re in a real bed at home, rather than waking up on the ground. This detail also allows you to tie your shoes, and sit off the side of your “bed” – one of the little things that can really change your attitude when it comes to sleeping in the outdoors.
This mattress is 60 by 80 inches with a 600-pound weight capacity, more than enough space and strength for just about any camping pair (or trio)!
The integrated pump simply plugs into a wall outlet or vehicle and inflates in about four minutes. For car camping applications, it doesn’t get any cozier than this!
This surprisingly affordable camping gift idea is the whole package when it comes to what you need for a good night’s sleep on a car camping trip where comfort is a priority.
This folding camp cot and air bed from Coleman includes a built-in air pump, and side tables so whoever it is that you’re shopping for can have a truly luxurious camping experience.
The Queen-sized steel cot can support up to 600 pounds and has enough space for campers up to 6 feet 2 inches. There is also a twin-sized option through the same link.
The mattress features ComfortStrong coil construction for enhanced support – so this option won’t feel like you’re sleeping on air, and only air like some air beds often do! The included pump is furthermore battery powered, so you don’t have to worry about a power source at the campsite.
Without a doubt a great camping gift that will simplify comfortability sleeping in the great outdoors!
A good camping hammock packs small, can be set up in a variety of places and is a super cozy option for both campsite lounging and sleeping.
It’s no surprise that nylon hammocks are a big up and coming outdoor item these days. This double hammock by Winner Outfitters is perhaps the ultimate camping gift considering how many A+ naps it will likely see.
At just one and a half pounds and exceptionally compressible, this unit packs super compact. This hammock has a whopping 500-pound weight limit, which is quite impressive considering just how tight it packs. The 210T nylon parachute fabric used to build the hammock body is what allows it to be both strong and ultralight.
Winner Outfitters includes two tree-friendly straps and carabiners with their hammock so it comes ready to hang. At this price point, this is a killer value hammock! Customer reviews praise this one for its spaciousness, easy set-up, and durability. Winner Outfitters also makes a single hammock in the same style if you think whoever you’re shopping for would value less packed weight over sprawl space.
True camping requires a proper throne. A luxurious outdoor seat is the perfect camping gift for any style wilderness enthusiast.
Who says you have to pull up a log and roast marshmallows with a sore bottom? We’re not judging if that’s what your camping friends and family are into, but this swivel seat from Helinox is in our opinion a MAJOR step up from using what nature has to offer.
This bad boy sets up and breaks down in just moments, and it carries quite compact too! The shock-corded aluminum pole structure simply snaps into place and wha-lah, you’ve got a swivel seat! It’s very well reviewed for comfort and strength so this is a good option for larger sized campers as well. The Swivel Chair is also built with a breathable mesh on all sides which ensures you get a breeze and also reduces weight.
The beauty of being able to turn and face your fellow campers is underrated, Helinox is really onto something here. This chair also leans back fairly far if you’re shopping for someone who’s known to love a good recliner.
If you like the idea of gifting a nice new camp chair, make sure to check out our list of the most comfortable chairs for campouts!
Here’s another option of cozy camping chair if the camper you’re shopping for appreciates the ability to truly lounge on their campouts.
The Timber Ridge Zero Gravity Lounge Chair is a full-blown recliner that I’ve found is quite challenging to stay awake in. This unit can kick allll the way back, making it stellar for fireside naps and star gazing after the sun goes down.
The durable steel tube frame, bungee suspension system, and tough polyester fabric used in the design give this seat an impressive 350-pound weight capacity, so it’s a good fit for most sized campers. There’s even a nice color selection to choose from!
A cup holder and armrests put the nail in the coffin when it comes to lounge-ability… when your camping buddy snoozes through their camp chores don’t say we didn’t warn you!
The Kelty Low Loveseat Camping Chair is a great camping chair option for group campouts and for camping pairs that like to get close n’ cozy.
This is a simple design that’s both impressively portable for its size and weight rating (500 pounds), as well as crazy-comfortable. This unit is just like your standard folding camping chair – except built for two! It collapses just a pinch bigger than a single seat, and then unfolds to reveal two rather than one sitting space!
Kelty recently sent me a Low Loveseat to take camping and it stayed set up on my patio all summer long because of its sharp aesthetic and comfort level. I love to lay out lengthwise on mine for a nap, and also to lean back and look up to the sky in order to stargaze. I prefer the low height because of the way my legs are able to kick out in front of me (I’m about 5 feet 10 inches tall), allowing me to both comfortably sit up straight, and slump back.
If you don’t think the camper you’re shopping for will enjoy being a bit lower to the ground than standard camping chairs typically are, there is a regular height version of the Kelty Loveseat available. There is also a single version of this reliable and comfortable camping chair, but what’ the fun in that?
For the cost, I find this to be one of the raddest camping chairs currently on the market. No doubt a unique and practical camping gift from Kelty.
If you’re gift shopping for a space-conscious camper who’s always attempting to trim down their gear load, they’ll love the Folding CampFire Table by Primus!
This aluminum frame, polycotton fabric top table is just 60 ounces and packs down to 22.8 by 29.5 by 22.8 inches, so it’s truly a go-anywhere table option – carry bag included!
The tabletop is nice and taught, but it is fabric, so it’s not ideal for setting down beverages. That being said, you can use it for just about anything else. It’s a stellar option for game-time, dinner and for organizing your other camp gear!
Not every campsite includes a picnic table for game playing and meal time – especially if it’s a bit off the beaten path. If you’re shopping for someone who enjoys camping on public land and non-traditional campgrounds then this 27 by 27 inch table will be a major game changer for them!
ALPS’s approach to the campsite table is unique and effective. Rather than having a hard top, the Eclipse Table is built with foldable fabric that is pulled taught by strapping when erected. The table folds and breaks down into roughly the size of a folding chair, allowing for a very portable dining and gaming space.
ALPS also includes an 8×36 inch shoulder carry bag for even easier transport. The tabletop is taught, but not suitable for drinks so there are cup holders located on a lower level underneath the main table surface. It also keeps the table clutter-free which is a nice design.
For road-tripping and other space-saving camping endeavors, this is the perfect table for folding up and strategically packing. We all know that challenging game of truck-bed or back seat Tetris when it comes time to pack up and move to the next campground – saving space where you can is always a good call.
Weighing in at seven pounds, this table isn’t quite as light as it is portable, but it’s still not heavy in our book considering what it’s function is! A unique and practical camping gift that will likely change the way whoever you’re shopping for does dinner and game night!
This survival hatchet by Schrade is a top choice for splitting wood at the campsite, and also has some practical survival features that might come in handy even if you’re not in survival mode!
Every campsite needs a good hatchet. The ability to cut kindling from larger pieces of wood when you don’t feel like searching in the dark for smaller sticks is a beautiful thing. If you’re shopping for a regular camper they will love the portability and dependability of this little powerhouse hatchet.
This tool has a titanium coated stainless steel head and fiberglass filled handle. It’s a tough little hatchet that’s built to last. The ergonomic black TPR rubber grip, in particular, has a nice balanced weight and feels great in your hand. At less than a pound and a half, this smaller sized camp-hatchet is potentially even lightweight enough to come along backpacking.
The total length of this tool is just under 12 inches, so it’s quite a compact and packable. A hammer pommel on the backside of the head is great for pounding stakes and an extra large ferro rod for starting primitive fires is also hidden within the handle.
All in all, this hatchet by Schrade is a highly reviewed camp and survival item that will make an awesome addition to any outdoor gear locker.
Every camper needs a trusty multitool. Whether you’re sharpening sticks to roast marshmallows, need a pair of pliers for unhooking a fish or a screwdriver for setting up that new camp chair, a Leatherman is a great go to option!
These stainless steel multitools are a great gift idea that will last a lifetime if treated nicely. In fact, Leatherman even includes a 25 year limited warranty – a sure sign of a reliable product.
This particular model has 14 tools, it’s not a super-inclusive multitool but all the essentials are here! Absolutely a thoughtful camping gift that won’t be limited to use just in the great outdoors!
The Arv Knife by Helle Knives is a classy camping gift for a classy outdoorsman or woman. Well, maybe it’s just a thoughtful and attractive outdoors themed gift – but we’ll go with classy.
The handle of this blade is built with birch and staghorn while the 3.4-inch blade is crafted from triple laminated stainless steel. It’s just as effective as a razor-sharp tool as it is handsome, so the camper you’re shopping for will find all sorts of uses for it if they can stand putting it to work instead of on a display shelf.
The gift of a new pair of binoculars is a great outdoors gift for an avid camper that will see a lot of use wildlife viewing and looking out over the landscape.
This pair from SkyGenius is both highly affordable and very well reviewed for clarity. This is not a particularly advanced or top-notch pair of binoculars, but it’s a good quality product at a great price, definitely an excellent value buy.
These are magnified at 8×21 meaning objects appear 8 times closer than they are. The second number (21) references to the diameter in millimeters of the objective lenses (the front end of the binoculars). The wider the front lenses are, the more light gathering ability they have, so it correlates to a clearer and brighter clearer image.
Also remember the higher the magnification, the less stability the binoculars will have when viewing. You really need a steady hand (or a mount of some sort) to effectively use a super high powered pair. We included this 8×21 pair because they provide some good magnification and pack small.
This compact pair is only 4.14 by 3.62 by 2.35 inches and 6.17 ounces – perfect for tossing in a hiking backpack. If you like the idea of gifting a higher quality pair of binoculars to the camper you’re thinking of, check out this 10×42 pair by Holisouse or this 10×42 pair by Bushnell!
The Intex Excursion Pro Inflatable Fishing Kayak is the perfect solution for those campers that love kayaking, but have no means of transporting a boat with their own vehicle!
This inflatable vessel is impressively equipped for the cost, and furthermore likely more seaworthy than you’d expect. Intex recently sent me an Excursion Pro Kayak to field test, and I’m impressed with how easy is it to set up and break down, as well as with its durability.
Built from a laminate PVC with a polyester core, this tandem kayak is built to be resistant against puncture, abrasion, impact, and sunlight. Yes, it’s an inflatable kayak, but this bad boy is much tougher than it looks.
There are two paddles, bucket seats, footrest sets and rod holders integrated into the design, as well as stainless steel D-rings and bow and stern storage for securing additional gear. The total weight capacity is 400 pounds, so the camper you’re shopping for won’t have to worry about leaving any of their favorite toys or gear behind.
Intex even includes one seat booster in case there’s a smaller sized paddler in the group who needs a bit more height in there!
Inflating and deflating this vessel using the included air pump is a piece of cake, and storing and transporting it within the carry bag is also exceptionally easy. The camper you’re shopping for can practically go ahead and stash this boat underneath their bed between camping trips!
Without a doubt a unique and totally cool camping gift for anyone who loves fishing, paddling, or water sports!
Make sure to check out our lists of the best portable kayaks and best inflatable kayaks if you like the idea of gifting an easily transportable boat!
Oru Kayak’s Beach Lt Foldable Kayak is a super neat, portable kayak system that could make a truly special gift for a camper with a passion for watersports, but no storage space to own a full-size boat.
This brand builds remarkably lightweight and compact boats that handle and behave just like regular hard-bodied kayaks. This 12-foot long boat unfolds and sets up in a sort of origami-style, breaking down to just 33 by 12 by 29 inches! The whole boat furthermore weighs just 26 pounds!
You can even slide the Beach LT into Oru’s backpack carry system in order to bring it off the beaten path and access otherwise impossible to paddle water!
Read more about the Beach Lt, Oru’s other model boats and more in our top list of the most portable kayaks.
The Intex River Rat Swim Tube from our list of the best river floating tubes is an awesome camping gift idea for anyone who enjoys a lazy river float or nap on the lake!
This 48-inch vinyl option is great for the kids, but still totally large enough to accommodate teens and adults. There are no added features with this tube, it’s a simple minimalist option that includes soley an all-around grab rope and a patch kit.
The River Rat is built with double valves and two air chambers, so it holds air well even in strong sun. The double air-bladder also ensures you won’t sink straight to the bottom in the event of a puncture!
For leisurely, passive floats and naps on still water bodies, this is one cool camping gift idea that will likely be inflated for all sorts of summer fun.
Here’s an awesome little reading light that can be used in a tent with others without disturbing anyone.
Yes, you could use your regular camping headlamp, but why waste the battery life of perhaps your most important camping tool when the LuminoLite provides 7-40 hours of light on just one charge! The way this rechargeable LED light rests over your shoulders is also more conducive to reading than using a headlamp.
This is a great camping gift for the right type of outdoorsman or woman that will likely end up being used for meal prep, card games and rummaging through dark backpacks as well. A cheap yet thoughtful gift from LuminoLite that’s bound to be a hit!
This is a thoughtful gift for your favorite camper that they hopefully won’t need, but really oughta own! This 115 piece, inclusive first aid kit from Reebow Tactical Gear is a great portable option for camping that has not cut any corners.
It’s irresponsible to be unprepared in the event of a medical emergency – this first aid kit will ensure that whoever you’re shopping for is prepared with some basic medical treatment. The whole kit is only about eight by five inches and weighs just a pound so it’s barely a burden to bring along.
It includes everything you would expect to find in a standard first aid kit plus a few items that make it the go-to option for camping and the outdoors. A rescue whistle, compass, light stick and raincoat make this particular kit a solid camping option.
Give the gift of safety this year to your favorite camper(s) and sleep a little easier while they’re out in the field!
Snake and insect bites are no joke – if there’s a real risk of venomous wildlife encounters where ever the camper you’re shopping for enjoys recreating, this is both a thoughtful and wise gift to give!
Sawyer Products recently sent me an Extractor Bite & Sting Kit for a fishing trip into the Colombian jungle. Fortunately, it was never needed, but I was however quite impressed with its compact portability and ease of use when familiarizing with the device.
The suction that the syringe style extractor creates is powerful – it will invert your skin where ever you place it on your body.
There is also a razor included in the kit for clearing the bite/sting site and multiple style and size suction-heads for precisely extracting any potential poisons left in your tissues. A bit of a morbid gift yes, but something every outdoorsman and woman should consider owning!
If the camper you’re shopping for often braves savage winter temperatures, the gift of a tent-friendly space heater might blow their mind and change the way they winter camp forever!
Mr. Heater’s tent friendly space heaters are a crowd favorite among campers. Outdoorsmen all over praise this unit for its safe and reliable heat output. When it’s just too brutally cold outside to enjoy yourself, there is no shame in using a device like this to come back to life.
This unit puts out 4,000 to 9,000 BTUs for spaces up to 225 square feet. That’s more than enough heat for most style campsites. If it detects low oxygen the Mr. Heater has an auto shut-off feature which is, of course, a crucial feature. This type of technology should be taken seriously in terms of safety, fortunately, this device has been mindfully designed to remain safe at all times. Not only does it detect oxygen levels, it auto-shuts off if it tips over or if the pilot light goes out.
All you have to do is connect the Mr. Heater to a propane tank and you can turn the heat on! No doubt a great gift for camping later into the season, ice fishing or more intense winter expeditions to name a few applications.
One of Zippo’s Rechargeable Hand Warmers could make a great camping gift for someone who struggles with cold fingers and hands.
There’s not always a fire going to warm your hands during all hours of a camping trip, so sometimes a rechargeable hand warmer like this can be a valuable tool. When meal prepping, sitting and fishing, or even hiking, it’s a drag to have cold hands. Blowing your breath into your mits only does so much, these hand warmers provide dual sided heat up to 120 degrees F!
You can run this little pocket-sized heater for up to 6 hours on 5 different heat settings, and can even use this device as a 5200mAh power bank for your other USB rechargeable devices!
No doubt a versatile and practical tool for the campground and beyond!
The DryGuy Travel Dry DX Boot Dryer is a brilliant camping gadget that changes the game when it comes to keeping your feet warm and dry on campouts.
This affordable and portable device simply blasts hot air into your footwear without damaging even fragile fabrics and materials. The DryGuy Boot Dryer combines heat and moving air, reaching up to an impressive, but not too hot, 99 degrees.
An AC/DC power means you can power this device from your vehicle, or from a normal power source – so it’s great for drying on the go too. It should also be noted you can slide both dryers right into your shoes/boots while traveling in order to pack them strategically.
When your camping trip forecasts rain or snow but you have no intention of tapping out, a device like this could save your feet from blistering or from a miserable, cold experience.
Who doesn’t love a hot shower after a few days of camping? Why wait!? Solar Showers are a brilliant, eco-friendly solution to showering in the great outdoors, and they’re cheap and easy to operate!
This will make an awesome and affordable camping gift that will absolutely see a TON of use in the field! The premise here is simple – fill up the bladder, allow it to heat up in the sun, and wha-lah! You’ve got a hot shower when you’re ready! Alright, maybe it’s warm and not hot, but it’s still quite the luxury considering you’re camping!
This is a killer, all inclusive unit that comes at an excellent value! Not only does this purchase include the insulated solar bag for heating your shower water – it also features a built-in shower nozzle, side pocket for soaps and toilet-trees and a temperature gauge that displays water temp! For the cost, this is an impressive outdoor shower system.
There are bundle-options available through this same link if you’re interested in purchasing a solar shower for all your camping pals, and Advanced Elements also offers a slightly smaller and more portable, 3-gallon sized option here.
Shopping for someone who’s known to camp in campgrounds, public land or backcountry sites without facilities? Here’s a super simple camping gift idea that’s perfect for outdoorsmen and women who often find themselves far from restrooms in the great outdoors.
The Luggable Loo by Reliance Products is essentially just a five-gallon bucket that’s been modified into a camp toilet. A snap-on toilet seat and lid and a metal carry handle make it a fine option for relieving one’s self in the field. This is an effective solution for campers who need a self-contained toilet system but don’t care too much about comfort.
Using the Luggable Loo is as simple as securing a bag within the bucket and then emptying it once it’s near full. Reliance Products recommends pairing this toilet with their specially made Double Doodie Toilet Bags, but just about any durable trash bag will work.
The snap-on lid keeps odor from escaping fairly well, but tell whoever you’re shopping for to try putting some peat moss in the bag each time they use the toilet to guarantee there’s no offensive smell.
If there’s no space to bring along a bag of peat moss, dirt, leaves and pine needles are the next best thing.
A simple camp toilet solution at a low cost – no doubt a great camping gift choice for the right person you can all have a chuckle over. You can also purchase just the snap on toilet lid if you think the camper you’re shopping for likely already owns a five-gallon bucket.
This pop-up trash can is a great alternative to hanging a standard trash bag somewhere at the campsite, and it could be used for all sorts of other functions as well!
Alright, this isn’t the most exciting gift, but it could be just what the camper you’re shopping for needs for their next wilderness outing! Collect kindling, store dirty laundry or use it as a mobile pantry – the applications are endless!
Once popped open, this portable trash can stakes down into the ground so it stays put and even has some clips along the inner rim for securing your trash bag. There’s also a zippered lid that keeps stench in and critters out.
A simple and cheap alternative to using a nasty camp trash bag for all your waste!
Having a sink for cleaning dirty dishes, clothes and other gear while on a campout is seriously underrated and awesome – but the logistics of bringing a washbasin along are not exactly realistic. Let me introduce you to the FlexWare Collapsible Sink by UST, a highly portable, deployable sink that packs nice and slim for road trips and campouts!
This nifty collapsible sink is built from Thermoplastic rubber which is BPA free, and even dishwasher safe. There are carry handles on either side for a nice stable grip when the sink is heavy and full of water and a sturdy plastic rim and base to add durability.
The sink dimensions measure 5.59 by 11.42 by 14.96 inches deployed, and it weighs just 20 ounces. There’s an 8.5-liter capacity, so there’s plenty of space to scrub down everyone’s mess kit and utensils after dinner.
Here’s an underrated camping item that just might save the life of whoever you’re shopping for if they’re known to brave the summer heat.
A camping fan that can be hung in your tent is a major unsung hero in my opinion. When it’s really hot and muggy out and time to turn in for the night a little bit of breeze can mean the world!
This unit by Image has two fan speeds and a hook to hang from your tent ceiling. It’s a pivotal piece of gear for hot, summer-time camping that can improve sleep quality immensely on those impossibly steamy nights! There’s even some built in LED lighting that is powered off the same D batteries for rummaging around your tent or use as a reading light!
When everyone is groaning and struggling to keep themselves peeled to their sticky sleeping bags in the high heat of summer, the camper you’re shopping for will be dreaming away with a cool breeze from this bad boy!
This could be a great functional gift for the camper in your life who loves to bring all their gadgets into the outdoors.
If the person you’re shopping for car camps or uses a generator, this power strip will make a great tool for recharging devices, setting up camp-lighting and much more.
Two surge-protected AC outlets and four smart USB ports deliver the right amount of voltage to electronics so this is a safe device to pair with a generator. The cord is five feet long and wraps nicely around the body of the power strip for easy storage – it even includes a travel pouch.
All in all, a brilliant camping gadget depending on your style of campout!
This is a perfect gift for campers that will allow them to get a longer life span out of their tents, backpacks, rain flys, awnings and more.
This stuff is magic! Nikwax sent me a bunch of their waterproofing and solar proofing treatments a while back, and I’ve been super impressed with how they rejuvenate gear and apparel. This tent and gear application re-waterproofs outdoor equipment and also protects it from harmful UV rays.
Any experienced camper knows that strong sun is totally capable of wearing down tent materials in particular, greatly reducing the durability and ultimately, the level of water repellency. This miracle product simply sprays on and wha-lah – your gear is exceptionally resistant to wetness and blaring sun.
For a list of some other awesome treatments for rejuvenating the function and adding life span to outdoor gear and garments, make sure to check out our list of the Best Waterproofing Sprays For Outdoor Gear!
You can’t camp without insect repellent! Sawyer Products has come up with a super effective, great value bug defense option with their Picaridin Insect Repellent Lotion. This is the perfect gift for bug-enduring campers!
It’s effective for up to 14 hours against mosquitos and ticks, and up to 8 hours against biting flies, gnats, chiggers, and sand flies. The formula is safe for the whole family and won’t harm clothing, fishing line, firearm finishes or any synthetic fabrics! Score!
This is another great camping gift for those outdoorsmen who constantly battle mosquitos and ticks.
Rather than a bug spray that you apply to yourself, Sawyer Products has come up with a treatment for your clothing, tents and other outdoor gear. The treatment lasts up to six weeks or six washings, and each 24-ounce bottle has enough product to treat 8 garments.
This is a great preventive measure to spray down your tent, backpack, and garments prior to those trips where you can expect a serious insect assault!
Some area lighting for camping is an awesome gift idea that a lot of outdoorsmen and women overlook. If you’re shopping for a camper who “has it all” this could be a great gift idea they don’t already own from our list of the best tent lights.
Big Agnes has come up with a sweet lighting system with their MtnGLO Tent Light Accessory Kit. It’s essentially just 100 inches of LED lighting encased in nylon tubing that’s powered by a low profile AAA battery pack (just three batteries total).
It’s perfect for hanging up in a tent to creative effective night-time lighting, around your camp table for games or mealtime or maybe even used for assistance navigating the campsite once it’s dark!
The lighting will stay bright for up to or over an impressive 30 hours on just three AAA batteries, so whoever you’re shopping for should be more than all set for weekend camping trips! Six clips along the lighting make the applications endless – no doubt a great camping gift that will see some use!
For some more awesome ideas for camp lighting, be sure to check out our top list of the best solar camping lights!
No explanation really needed here. This is an awesome little kit of tenting essentials that will make the perfect gift for an avid camper.
This is the sort of gear all of us campers misplace, don’t own even though it’s super applicable or need to replace. Sometimes it’s the little things that get left undone (or un-purchased), this is a great opportunity to stock up the camper(s) you love with some basic, but staple gear.
This tent kit from Coleman includes some extra robust stakes, a mallet for pounding into tough ground and a stake puller for removing stakes out of that same tough ground. There’s also a little brush and dustpan included which is worth the cost of this set alone. It’s always a smart move to keep your tent floor clear of twig, pebbles, and debris to ensure a long lifespan, especially when breaking it down for storage.
A great stocking stuffer or add-on gift, this kit from Coleman is an unsung hero!
Here’s a crowd favorite when it comes to outdoor footwear. This might be more of a hiking gift than a camping gift, but a good camping trip should involve some trekking so we wanted to turn you onto this killer pair of ultralight hiking shoes from Merrell anyways!
This link is for the men’s sizing – here’s a link to the women’s version of the Moab 2s
The Moabs are a kind of hybrid between hiking boots and sneakers that provide excellent traction and durability like a trekking boot, yet maintain the light weight and easy on and off comfort of a sneaker. They are effectively waterproof and feature a Vibram sole – arguably the best in the business.
Hiker reviews insist these sneaker/boots are exceptionally comfortable on even long treks and keep your feet both dry and ventilated. The Moabs also receive custom insoles quite nicely if you want to use your own orthopedic inserts. If the camper you’re shopping for has never owned a pair of Merrells, this is a great model to start them on that will likely get them hooked on the brand!
If you like the idea of purchasing a new pair of boots for your favorite camper, the Targhee III’s by KEEN are a super supportive, tough as nails and attractive option for almost any outdoor adventure.
As an avid hiker and camper, I have worn the Targhee line by KEEN for over four years now. The brand recently sent me the new model of the Targhees, and they have once again blown me away.
These leather/synthetic boots are just built downright tough. I’ve put my former pair through an absolute beating of nonstop outdoor adventuring and around town wear, and they’re still going strong. My new Targhee IIIs are super rugged, yet have maintained an impressively low weight and out of the box comfort.
The ankle support of the mid-height option is perfect for active outdoorsmen who often trek over sketchy terrain, yet the boots are not particularly clunky or heavy like a lot of footwear of comparable height are. The outsoles provide solid traction and are like the rest of the boot – built to endure a beating.
All the color options have a very “outdoorsman” type aesthetic, each color scheme just as sharp as the next.
All in all, this pair of boots is a longterm outdoor investment that will be worn for camping trips and so much more over their many years of use!
Every avid camper has a beat-around pair of shoes or slippers for the campground – the Z2 Sport Sandals by Chaco are one of the ultimate options in camping footwear.
These are an excellent option for kicking on and off easily when moving to and from your tent, but they’re also more than adequate for use hiking, fishing, rafting and general romping around the outdoors.
Chacos have been one of my top choices of camp shoe for over a year now. They are just as easy as traditional sandals to pop on and off, yet they provide some pretty killer support and traction. They are definitely a bit heavy for sandals, but the soles feel good and can be trekked in all day – something definitely not characteristic of regular sandals or flip-flops.
You could even wear socks in these sandals if temps get a bit chilly (don’t worry we won’t tell). If the person you’re shopping for doesn’t own a pair of Chacos, chances are they’re going to live in these things.
They’re great for both men and women (all sizing available through this link) and are offered in a wide array of color/pattern options. Don’t sleep on these versatile sandals, they just might be the gift of the year!
The Gridway Slides by Merrell are perfect as an easy on-and-off pair of camping footwear that don’t sacrifice traction.
These are some truly awesome camp sandals. Merrell sent me out a pair of these sandals to run gear trials on, and I’ve been using them for all sorts of outdoor applications. They are the perfect tent-side companion that don’t mind getting wet when you don’t want to wear your shoes inside your tent.
They are also great for changing in and out of your waders while fishing or hunting because you don’t have to lace them up!
The impressive soles are made by Vibram, a respected industry leader when it comes to outdoor traction. Pretty awesome to see such high-quality soles on a pair of casual “do-anything” sandals. No doubt a fantastic camping gift that your favorite outdoorsmen and women will love for all sorts of outdoor applications!
The Sanuk Puff N Chill Boots are a seriously cozy camping accessory that will make a great gift for any outdoorsman or woman who appreciates a good pair of slippers.
These boots are built with uppers comparable to a puffy jacket and are fleece-lined for some super toasty warmth. They also feature a sawtooth rubber outsole, so they fare better in the outdoors than traditional slippers.
Here’s perhaps the ultimate option in hang-around warmth when it comes to cold weather camping. The Dridown Booties by Sierra Designs are exactly what they look like – a camp shoe built with 800 fill dridown and a tough polyester shell.
These booties are CRAZY warm – only to be worn on truly chilly campouts. Sierra Designs set me up with a pair for field testing and I refuse to put them on unless it’s freezing out… otherwise, my feet work up a sweat REAL quick.
Although they may look difficult to walk in, the printed rubber soles actually provide some pretty solid traction. These are great for around the campsite wear, just be careful with them around the fire and in particularly abrasive environments (like you would a down jacket).
Here’s a killer value lightweight hoodie you should know about or camping applications. It’s a very reasonable price tag for such a nice and cozy layer – Free Country is on to something with this one.
The brand sent me a Summer Weight Hoodie this season and I’ve been living in it. For summer campouts this is an ideal weight layer. It’s nice and light and breathable, but also very soft to the touch and hooded making it a cozy campfire option.
The fit and feel also makes this a great option for a warmer garment to sleep in a sleeping bag with. Most sweatshirts will bunch up and become frustrating to remain comfortable in when stuffed into your sleep-system, the Summer Weight Hoodie will ensure you sleep sound!
All in all, this is simply a high quality, breathable hoodie great for summer nights. We’ve included it here for its awesome gift-ability due to the righteous price tag and comfort!
Every campout calls for a trusty rain jacket, no matter what the forecast says. The camping enthusiast you’re thinking of likely already owns some outerwear for the rain, but if they’re due for an upgrade the Marmot PreCip Lightweight Waterproof Rain Jacket is a killer option to consider.
This jacket is included in our list of the most packable rain jackets because of how lightweight it is, and how tight it rolls up. It’s just 13 ounces and can even collapse into its integrated stash pocket.
For how impressively packable this rain jacket is, it’s none the less loaded with features. Extended armpit zips for ventilation and a moisture wicking ‘DriClime’ chin guard around the zipper are two brilliant aspects to this shell that make it both super breathable and waterproof.
Marmot has furthermore built the PreCip with their “Angel-Wing” movement in order to ensure a full range of motion, and a roll-away hood so you can stash it when you want to!
There’s a wide color selection to choose from, so you can choose just the right aesthetic for the camper you’re shopping for.
Marmot’s PreCip Lightweight Waterproof Full-Zip Pants are the bottom-half counterpart to the rain jacket previously listed. The camper you’re shopping for may already have a rain jacket, but rain pants are definitely a less typical item to have in one’s gear locker. Furthermore, these are high speed, low drag rain pants that are built for active outdoorsmen and equipped with some killer features!
These pants have full-length side zips for easy layering over cold-weather apparel and for offloading heat when you need to. They also cinch around your waist quite nicely utilizing an elastic band, making throwing them on over the pants you’re already wearing easy.
The NanoPro fabric totally blocks wind, rain, and snow while still remaining breathable, and doesn’t feel particularly crinkly and plasticy like some shells often do.
No doubt a great camping gift for a rain or shine outdoor enthusiast!
This slim fit, 750-fill hydrophobic down jacket option from RAB is an awesome piece of outerwear for cold weather camping. The Microlight Alpine Jacket packs super compact, has a great look and most importantly, is super warm!
The brand sent me out a Microlight to field test last winter, and I’ve put a lot of miles on mine since. The down baffles have stayed nice and lofted despite how hard I beat on this jacket, and the exterior has taken on almost no abrasions whatsoever.
This cut of this jacket despite its slim fit layers really nicely, so you can pair it with some warm base and mid-layers without issue. It stuffs right into an included stuff-sack, and easily packs into an already full bag.
The hydrophobic down furthermore does not wet out during periods of rain, so it’s a great down option for when conditions get wet compared to most synthetic and natural alternatives!
A super toasty jacket for braving virtually any cold conditions, the Microlight by RAB is one killer camping gift.
Sierra Design’s Whitney DriDown Hoodie is hands down one of the best value performance down jackets on the market if you like the idea of gifting something really toasty to your favorite camper.
This is a killer layer that will be worn and cherished for years of outdoor fun. This 800 fill power jacket provides some downright impressive warmth for its weight and (lack of) bulk, while a few brilliantly engineered features add even more to its cold-defense stats.
The brand recently sent me a DriDown Hoodie to test in the field, and I love the look, feel and insulation of this jacket. Internal cuffs around the forearm really work at trapping your body heat, and a nice array of internal and external pockets provide you with plenty of storage.
The hood is well designed for both warmth and style, and the waist effectively cinches down with a drawstring when you really want to batton down the hatches.
Sierra Design’s color selection for the DriDown Hoodie is furthermore super sharp, so you can select an aesthetic that matches your favorite camper’s style!
Make sure to check out our list of the best down jackets for some more info on the DriDown Hoodie and some other awesome options!
MERIWOOL’s Midweight Long Sleeve Thermal Shirt is an ideal garment for layering under cold-weather gear, for casual wear, and for sleeping.
This 100% all-natural, superfine 18.5-micron Merino wool top does not itch or get smelly – making it great for longer-term trips when doing laundry is difficult. It’s also a particularly cozy and warm garment to sleep in if temperatures drop overnight.
Remember that nothing beats the insulating power of wool when it comes to exerting yourself in cool weather – the wicking properties and insulating ability of this fiber are unmatched when it comes to wilderness wetness and sweat out in the cold.
A highly practical piece of apparel perfect for virtually any campout, this wool top will make for a righteous camping gift.
Here’s a nice and soft garment that’s built from 100% merino wool that will make for another highly practical camping gift. Minus33’s Merino Wool Kancamagus Midweight Bottom is an ideal camping companion for all sorts of contexts.
It’s perfect for layering underneath outerwear during the day, for casual wear around the campsite in the morning and evening, and then for sneaking into your sleeping bag at the end of the night.
It’s also worth mentioning that wool insulates even when wet, so this is both a cozy camping garment and a performance piece of apparel.
Sometimes cold weather campouts call for a pair of gloves in order to stay comfortable and keep enjoying yourself when temps drop. Huntworth’s Bonded Stealth Hunting Gloves are the perfect camping gloves in our opinion, because of how lightweight and dextrous they are, while still providing some impressive warmth.
These are polyester gloves with a neoprene cuff for sealing in heat, and a silicone patterned palm for enhanced grip. The fingers are touch screen enabled, so you can even use your phone while wearing these gloves.
They’re lightweight and low profile, yet allow you to keep using your hands for camp tasks and games without acquiring white knuckles!
The Mariner Beanie by United By Blue is a great camping companion for outdoor hangouts when the temp really drops.
When things get chilly, keeping your head warm is the most pivotal thing you can do to remain comfortably toasty. This beanie has some nice weight to it, so it feels particularly cozy while also effectively trapping that heat around your dome piece.
The Mariner Beanie is built from 100% recycled polyester, so while it’s not a wet-or-dry insulating wool option, it’s none the less an environmentally conscious, toasty choice.
United By Blue even removes one pound of trash from our planet’s oceans and waterways for every product sold, so you can feel good about gifting this one!
Here’s a unique camping gift idea that’s both super packable and practical for summer trips into the great outdoors. Headsweat’s Performance Crusher Hat is simply a foldable/stuffable cap with a mesh back for enhanced breathability.
The brand recently sent me out a Crusher Hat to field test, and I often stuff it into my hiking pack or even my back pocket when I go on treks. If the sun pops out and I feel like I need some shade, wha-lah! I shake out my Crusher Hat and have myself an instant cap!
The aesthetic is actually pretty sharp too, I often wear mine out without anyone noticing it’s a piece of outdoor apparel rather than a hip cap!
Headsweat’s Ultra Bands are a super versatile piece of outdoor apparel with endless applications that will make a great stocking stuffer or add on gift for any style camper.
These full-stretch, simple polyester tubes are meant to be worn as a face mask, bandana, headband or sun guard to name a few applications. They effectively block UV rays and remain super breathable, making them perfect for hot, sunny days where you want to cover up your neck, face and ears, but need to remain cool.
These bands will also cut the wind and therefore provide you with a bit of warmth if you tuck it underneath a hat and into your jacket – it’s all about eliminating the breaks in your outerwear. The performance fabric is moisture-wicking and dries super quickly when wet, so this nifty piece of apparel is truly up for anything.
Select a few bands from the wide pattern and color selection for all your favorite campers!
Does the person you’re shopping for enjoy camping with their canine companion? The Climate Changer Fleece Jacket by Ruffwear is the perfect camping gift for those that endure the elements with their dog(s)!
Ruffwear recently sent me out a Climate Changer to field test on my yellow lab. She’s an old girl and does not thermoregulate as well as she used to, so a fleece jacket will be perfect for her on winter walks and campouts!
Ruffwear has designed this unit to be sleeved rather than just a torso jacket in order to effectively trap more heat, yet it maintains an impressive full range of motion. The Climate Changer also features a zippered closure, making it even more high speed/low drag! This is a jacket that will keep your dog warm, without slowing them down!
Winter hikes and inclement weather can get chilly quick, and if your dog is not used to sleeping outside, they’ll likely appreciate the added warmth! You can even layer the Climate Changer with other Ruffwear jackets if necessary!
There is a wide range of sizing available, so be sure to carefully record your pup’s measurements and match the garment size accordingly.
Owning a quality net set-up for volleyball and badminton games is a must if the camper you’re shopping for goes on trips with large groups of friends or family.
This Champions Volleyball/Badminton Set by Baden is the perfect balance between portability and durability for camping purposes. It’s a robust net and accessory set, yet it is designed to pack compact for easy storage and transport.
The 3 by 32 foot tournament quality nylon net is worth the cost of this gift idea alone, and Baden even includes badminton racquets and shuttlecocks as well as a nice volleyball! There are furthermore boundary markers included for a truly pro game setup.
The powder steel frame construction and the nylon ropes of the net ensure this kit can handle the elements. The camper you’re shopping for will get quite a lot of play out of this one.
The net is easily transitioned from volleyball to badminton height – so you can switch between games in a moment’s notice once everything is set up.
GoSport’s Solid Wood Premium Cornhole Set is a particularly great value and quality set for the cost that’s perfect for use as a beat-around camping set.
This regulation-sized set from our list of the best camping games is more than adequate for even the pros, without the staggering price tag of many corn hole alternatives.
This purchase includes two boards, and eight all-weather bean bags, as well as a carry bag for convenient transport and storage.
The boards are built from wood, so it’s probably wise to keep them out of the rain and elements, but this is none the less a durably built set that should last through many years of camping and outdoor abuse. Game on!
Here’s a jumbo-version of standard Jenga that’s a blast to play with any sized group of campers – young or old!
Yard Games Giant Tumbling Timbers is a great camping game option due to its portability while it’s, of course, more fun to play standing in a circle around a 5-foot tower than it is sitting around the campground picnic table playing the standard-sized game.
This is a suspenseful game that nobody wants to be the one to fail at, so you can expect tensions to get high. Players take turns pulling out the timbers from the tower and then placing them on top – as the game progresses every turn gets more and more wobbly and suspenseful.
When the tower finally gets out of hand and tumbles, the resulting crash is a hysterical finale.
There are 56 individual 7.5 by 2.5 by 1.5 inch blocks (or timbers) – including an extra two for bringing the base of the tower a bit higher. Yard Games also includes a nylon carry bag for easy transport, so this camping gift is ready for deployment!
Here’s one of our top picks from our list of the best camping games! Bucket Ball is a super fitting game for campouts due to its competitiveness, portability and play-anywhere design.
This rowdy game is essentially a scaled-up version of beer-pong for those that know it!
Each team or solo player sets up a three, by two, by one triangle using the buckets and then teams take turns shooting the balls until all the buckets are scored in. You can use water, sand, stones or dirt to fill the buckets.
All the buckets conveniently nest into each other just like plastic solo cups so you’re packed up and ready to go in just moments! A fun and exciting game for campouts that requires prctically no setup, moving parts or mess!
If the camper you’re thinking of is a big Monopoly enthusiast, this National Parks Edition is perfect for their camping trips!
The gameboard features 22 of America’s most iconic national parks and artwork from more than 60 parks throughout the game. The Monopoly money and game pieces even have a great vintage look – just make sure to tell the camper you’re shopping for to be careful not to let any components of the game blow away if they’re playing outside.
One really cool feature of this otherwise endless board gam is that, there’s a 60-minute speed play option so everyone can get to bed at a reasonable hour! You gotta love that!
Here’s a stellar camping gift for an outdoorsman or woman who’s in the market for a new tent. The Kelty Late Start is a straight forward and easy to pitch tent for solo campers and pairs (single and four-man options also available).
Kelty recently sent me out a Late Start to test in the field, and I love its ease of setup and performance. For the price point, it’s challenging to beat the value of a Kelty tent in general – you typically get more than you pay for with this brand!
The concept of the Late Start is to own an easy to pitch and breakdown tent that won’t be difficult to erect in the dark, or to pack back up in a hurry. This unit is super simple from staking it out to stuffing it back into the carry bag.
The footprint of the two-man option is 85 by 54 inches, featuring a peak height of 40 inches. The poles are furthermore pre-bent in order to create some added headroom, so it feels more spacious in there than many four-man tents.
The tent body is built with No-see-um mesh which makes it awesome for stargazing while the 68D polyester/1800mm floor and rainfly make sure you won’t take on any water during nasty weather. The vestibule even creates an effective mudroom outside the single tent door for popping off shoes and stashing packs.
A gear loft is also included for hanging tent lights or storing camping gadgets you want to have on hand at bedtime – a simple but highly appreciated feature.
All things considered, this is a fantastic tent for casual or full-on trips that’s perfect for pairs and solo campers!
Here’s a unique tent design by Coleman from our list of the best family tents that’s built with a fabric that effectively keeps the tent’s interior cool and dark all day long!
If the camper you’re shopping for enjoys being woken by the early morning sun, then this tent is not the gift for them. If they’re the type of camper that wishes they could pull down the blinds in the AM, then the Coleman Dark Room Sundome Tent will make for a downright brilliant gift.
The fabric used to build this tent actually blocks 90% of sunlight from reaching the tent interior! Coleman sent me out a Dark Room Sundome last summer and I’ve had a couple of late mornings camping in it.
Coleman has included a few pivotal features with this tent option aside from the Dark Room fabric. The WeatherTec System ensures this option won’t leak during even heavy rainstorms, and the integrated screen room (included with the larger size option) makes for a lovely lounge space or added sleeping space. There are also interior storage pockets for stashing gear and gadgets.
Set up and break down of this tent are furthermore super simple – Coleman’s Fast Pitch tent design means you can have this one pitched in as quick as 7 minutes!
The ALPS Mountaineering Camp Creek 6 Person Tent is a simple but reliable option for larger group campouts that’s particularly awesome for its ease of setup and breakdown, as well as its long-expected lifespan. If you’re shopping for a camper who’s known to bring along friends and family, this is a great group option.
The Camp Creek does not lack any of the features you would want in a group-tent. The steep sidewalls and high ceiling create extra floor space and added headroom, a hub design with easy snap clips and fiberglass poles translates into rapid setups, and mesh throughout the tent design makes for great ventilation.
There’s also a spacious gear loft for storing everyone’s essential items and gadgets, an underrated feature, especially when you have a lot of bodies in one tent.
The floor plan is a generous 10 by 10 feet, so there is plenty of room for all campers to sprawl out for a six-man option. The Polyester fly with 1500mm coating even creates a bit of awning space in front of the door and main window for some added storage room.
For the cost, this is an excellent value group tent option that will be around for many years of campouts!
Shopping for a camper who typically goes on trips with a huge group of companions? The Tahoe Gear Bighorn XL is a tremendous 12-man tent option that will make for a practical and fun gift for anyone who enjoys big group campouts!
This 18 by 18 foot teepee style camp shelter provides enough interior space for up to four queen-sized air mattresses. This unit is BIG. There are two doors and four plastic windows as well as four vents on the floor to ensure the tent stays effectively ventilated no matter how many bodies you put in there.
Despite the fact that this teepee is absolutely massive in size, it can be set up with just two campers.
The floor is built from a durable waterproof fabric, and the tent body is rated to handle up to 35 mph winds. This large group option is nice and weatherproof so nobody has to worry about the weather forecast.
This tent is compatible with a stove jack kit that would allow for cooking and small fires within the teepee – but does not include one. Modifying a chimney into the Bighorn XL is a piece of cake with a little elbow grease – so don’t rule it out.
If you’re shopping for a camper who embarks on ice-cold winter trips with big groups of companions then consider a canvas option – they insulate better than the fabric of the Bighorn XL and typically include a stove jack for use as winter shelters.
Here’s a sweet add on gift or stocking stuffer that every camper could use. Nobody likes to bring their at-home toothbrush out camping, this is a highly portable solution that will fit great in a toiletry bag and work just fine!
The folding design is furthermore a better alternative to traditional toothbrushes for dirty environments given the anti-microbial benefits of hiding away the bristles!
Here’s a unique wonder-food for inclusion in any camp-pantry that will make a great gift for campers that like to meal prep and eat well on their trips.
Beyond the Equator’s Nut Free 5 Seed Butter is a non-GMO, gluten free, dairy free and soy free alternative to peanut butter that’s offered in creamy, crunchy, and unsweetened options.
I had the opportunity to sample this interesting blend of chia, flax, pumpkin, sunflower, and hemp seed and really enjoyed spreading it on toast and using it for sandwiches. Each serving has eight grams of protein and just five grams of carbs, so it’s the perfect kick to start your day of outdoor fun.