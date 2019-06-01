9 Best Bike Trailers: Your Buyer’s Guide

The Wanderer Folding Bicycle Storage Cart from Aosom is a great value, straight forward bike cart option with a high weight capacity (110 pounds) for towing heavier loads.

This unit is built with a steel frame and a durable PE bottom that can be conveniently folded up for easy transport when not attached to your bicycle. The side walls and ends of this bike cart also fold down if your towing large, awkwardly sized cargo and need some extra sprawl space for your gear.

This purchase comes with a type ‘B’ bicycle hitch-kit to attach to your bicycle, and is compatible with any style bike! It’s 55 inches long from the hitch to the rear of the trailer, so although this is a fairly spacious option it still stays tight to your bicycle while making turns and handles well in general.

The wheels are slim to be as high speed/low drag as possible and are furthermore removable for easy storage. Aosom has also included four reflectors between the two wheels as an added safety feature.

For a simply designed, easy to handle and utilize bike trailer, the Wanderer by Aosom is no doubt an excellent value option!