25 Backyard Camping Essentials for Family Fun

What’s the first thing you think of when you think about camping? The tent…and the complete pain in the butt it happens to be to set up. We’re about to change your paradigm on backyard camping and tents in general because this Coleman Instant Tent literally sets up in 60 seconds, and we’re not even exaggerating.

This roomy 10 x 9 foot tent has a six-foot center height which makes it feel even larger. It has a six-person capacity, or two queen size air beds, but if you have fewer people it gives you plenty of room to have a couple of camping chairs inside as well. It has an integrated rainfly and the double-thick fabric will last for years in spite of the weather. The tub-like floors feature patented corner welds and covered seams to help keep water out.

It also has patented darkroom technology that blocks out 90% of the light, so even if the sun rises early in your backyard, the kiddos won’t be awake at 4:30 unless the birds are singing loudly.

If you’re thinking of a backyard campout, but you’ve got older kids who like a bit of privacy, consider the CORE 9 Person Instant Cabin Tent that has room dividers along with wall storage pockets to keep things neat and organized. To make sure your tent stays moisture-free, a tent footprint is essential for the backyard as well as when you’re on a campout that’s further from home.