25 Backyard Camping Essentials for Family Fun

If you, like many of us, are rethinking your summer travel plans, backyard camping is a fun and creative way to recreate the outdoor experience without leaving home. Whether you’re looking for alone time, crazy kid time, seriously fun family hijinx, or a romantic retreat, we’ve got all the essentials you’ll need to be comfy, cozy, or crazy, depending on your mojo.
All of our camping accoutrements are unisex, so they also make great gift ideas if you’re searching for someone hard to buy for.
{{ data.title }}
Our Review
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What’s the first thing you think of when you think about camping? The tent…and the complete pain in the butt it happens to be to set up. We’re about to change your paradigm on backyard camping and tents in general because this Coleman Instant Tent literally sets up in 60 seconds, and we’re not even exaggerating.
This roomy 10 x 9 foot tent has a six-foot center height which makes it feel even larger. It has a six-person capacity, or two queen size air beds, but if you have fewer people it gives you plenty of room to have a couple of camping chairs inside as well. It has an integrated rainfly and the double-thick fabric will last for years in spite of the weather. The tub-like floors feature patented corner welds and covered seams to help keep water out.
It also has patented darkroom technology that blocks out 90% of the light, so even if the sun rises early in your backyard, the kiddos won’t be awake at 4:30 unless the birds are singing loudly.
If you’re thinking of a backyard campout, but you’ve got older kids who like a bit of privacy, consider the CORE 9 Person Instant Cabin Tent that has room dividers along with wall storage pockets to keep things neat and organized. To make sure your tent stays moisture-free, a tent footprint is essential for the backyard as well as when you’re on a campout that’s further from home.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One thing that makes camping fun, even if you’re in your backyard, is staying up late and playing after dark, especially if you’ve got kids. One thing that has to be on your camping checklist is a headlamp for every member of the family, and the Black Diamond Storm is always a reliable option to choose. With a powerful 350 lumens, it can allow for safely traversing the lawn to get to the bathroom, and makes nighttime games so much more fun than when played in the day time.
This headlamp is waterproof and dustproof and can even handle water immersion in one meter of water for up to 30 minutes. The stretch headband is adjustable to fit most head sizes and you’ll be making an investment in a quality piece of camping gear that you can use for years. Power tap technology allows for simple adjustment between full power and dimmed light, and it has eight different modes of operation including full strength in proximity and distance modes, dimming, strobe, red, green and blue night-vision, and lock mode.
A great headlamp is one of those great gifts for husbands who do lots of DIY jobs around the house too, as it allows them ample light in the tightest spaces where they need two hands for tools.
If you’re not a regular camper, and you’re buying just for fun, the Vont Spark LED Headlamp is crazy affordable for a two-pack.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Let’s be honest, there’s no real campout without at least a small campfire. If your backyard doesn’t have a fire pit, the quickest way to safely solve the campfire requirement is with the Radiate portable campfire. This clever campfire is prebuilt and ready to light up, but better yet, it has low soot, no smokey smell, and no popping embers to worry about.
Made with recycled paper briquettes and recycled soy wax, it’s ready to torch and enjoy. With 3-5 hours of burn time, you can get this clever campout worthy portable fire in either eucalyptus scent or standard campfire. Did you know that campfire conversations are credited with creating a cultural revolution? So say the experts in this Daily Mirror article, so surely they’ll enhance your family’s conversations too.
If you already have an outdoor gas fire pit in the backyard, just set up camp nearby so you can maximize the experience.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
When you’re a kid, sleeping on the ground isn’t so bad, but once you’ve passed a certain age it definitely loses it’s appeal. If you want to avoid waking up feeling like a 90 year old (or even if you are a 90 year old) after your backyard camping excursion, one of these comfy Nice C folding camping cots is a worthwhile investment.
This lightweight folding camping cot has an ergonomic design that makes for a more comfortable and restful light’s sleep. It has a handy built-on side organizer pocket that keeps your phone, water, flashlight or book at your fingertips. The removable pillow allows you to relax your neck and back for a more comfortable sleep experience.
This sturdy cot weighs in at just 13 pounds, yet it can accommodate up to 500 pounds so it’s ideal if your little one wants to snuggle up with you after dark. It comes with an easy-to-carry storage bag with a shoulder strap, so even when you’re headed back out on day trips to the beach or the park, you can take this along for some sunbathing.
If you want to know which is better, camping cots vs. air mattresses, this article from CampingManiacs gives you the low down on which might be best for your needs.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re about to spring a backyard camping adventure on your kiddos, one thing you don’t want to forget is the makings for S’mores, that iconic treat made with Hershey’s chocolate bars, toasted marshmallows, and graham crackers. This clever kit gives you everything you’ll need to spring this fun surprise on the kids or even your spouse.
Whether you have a campfire planned or you simply use your gas grill to toast the marshmallows, you can create up to 18 tasty treats with this all-in-one kit. Don’t forget the marshmallow roasting forks so the kids can toast them themselves.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Camping fun, especially with kids, involves some play with light and shadows. If you’re not great with making finger shadow puppets, why not grab a set of these fun dinosaur shadow puppets to use instead. Constructed of black laser-cut cardstock, each is mounted on a wooden stick making them easy to use with a flashlight or campfire to cast spooky shadows on the tent.
This set includes ten of the most popular dinos like diplodocus, quetzalcoatllus, arbre tree, stegosaurus, triceratops, parasaurolophus, brachiosaurus, mountain, velociraptor, and tyrannosaurus rex. If you want to teach your kids how to make hand shadows for themselves, the Handshadows Activity Book for Kids is a great one to keep around for just such occasions.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Any true campout requires a comfy camping chair and this padded folding chair from CORE Equipment meets all the requirements to make it a must-have. Not all camping chairs are created equal and what makes this a standout is that it’s super sturdy, but unlike many, it’s also seriously comfy. The cozy quilted seat, padded back and sturdy padded hard arms (unlike those wimpy strap arms that many others have) make it a great chair for backyard campouts as well as more serious outdoor adventures.
This chair can accommodate up to 300 pounds and folds easily to be safely stowed in the included carrying bag. If you’re looking for a camp chair that’s even more portable and easier for kids to use, the Sportneer folding camp chair offers a simple sling style, is height adjustable, and it folds down to a tiny size that can fit anywhere without taking up space. But don’t be fooled by its compact profile. This cool little chair can handle up to 350 pounds and takes only seconds to set up.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Camping requires prep space, and a spread of snacks from healthy to not so. Since you’re camping in the backyard, why not snag this fun folding table that has ample storage space to keep lots of yummy stuff within easy reach of little people and grown-ups? It features telescoping legs and a worktop that’s 47.24 by 18.5 inches. That’s large enough to set up a camp stove as well as a baseball cooler to keep your family hydrated.
It folds flat for easy storage and comes with the 600 denier zippered bags that keep food safe from both bugs and critters (even if that critter is your pooch.) Perfectly portable, it comes with a carrying bag and you’ll likely discover that you’ll use this handy table for all kinds of things from family picnics to your kids’ soccer games.
If you’re serious about buying those things you’ll reuse time and again, the Giantex Folding Grill Table also comes with a food storage bag, two prep tables, and a place that’s fit for your camp stove with detachable steel windscreens. It would do double duty as the perfect set-up for tailgating as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re out to create a backyard getaway to give yourself some personal space from being stuck indoors with your partner and you’ve got the trees to accommodate it, this awesome hammock comes with everything you’ll need to stay comfy, off the ground, and stay cozy and dry. Made of tear-resistant parachute nylon, it features reinforced stitching and can hold up to 350 pounds.
It includes the straps, carabiners, tree straps, and stakes so your home away from home will stay secure and safe. It also has a rain fly in case the weather turns south, as well as mosquito netting to keep you bug bite-free. The entire setup weighs in at less than four pounds and comes with a convenient stuff sack to stow it once your getaway is over.
If you’re feeling sociable and you want to invite your partner or your kids to join you on your outdoor foray, this two person hammock also comes with a rain fly and mosquito netting and can handle up to 600 pounds.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Backyard camping is the perfect escape from reality, so you’ll need some activities to keep your brain and body active to forget about the television, your laptop, and whatever else is consuming your mind at the moment. That’s why camping games like this cool portable cornhole set are the perfect antidote to a busy brain.
The lightweight PVC frames are easy to set up in minutes, and the tear-proof fabric is sturdy and can stand up to heavy play and the occasional sprinkle of rain. The set comes with eight bean bags, and an easy carrying case so you can take it anywhere when you’re ready to venture beyond the backyard. If you’re camping with your grown-up partner or some teens, The Tumbling Timbers game set is like a giant-size Jenga game that stands four feet high and will definitely challenge your dexterity.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Whether you’re camping in your backyard, or you happen to be anywhere else, you’re going to need easy, portable light once the sun sets. This Internova Monster LED camping lantern is the ideal option to keep for all kinds of uses, including camping. Three light strips pump out up to 1,500 lumens to keep your camp area brightly lit and your family safe from things that go bump in the night.
Unlike a propane lantern, this LED lantern stays cool to the touch and it’s so lightweight that you can easily hang it from a tree, or the center of your tent. If you’re looking for smaller lanterns that your kids can carry around the backyard, this four-pack of collapsible lanterns from Etekcity is ideal and super affordable as well.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you want to turn camping in your backyard into a zen-like fitness retreat, add this TrailBlaze slackline kit to your campout. This 60 foot line can handle adults as well as kids and will help all of you improve core strength, balance, confidence, and endurance. It can accommodate up to 330 pounds, and comes with everything you need to get started.
This kit gives you the 60 foot slackline, tree protectors, a ratchet cover, and a strong carrying bag, this line sets up in minutes so you can be perfecting your moves. If your campout includes kids, consider a slackline for them or a Ninja line which offers obstacles to build their upper body strength and double as a slackline too. In fact, some of these obstacle courses are robust enough for the whole family.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Who says camping can’t be cushy and comfortable? You’ll definitely be feeling the comfort and relaxation in this inflatable lounger and sofa that is so much more than what it appears. This blowup couch can seat up to four people or 600 pounds, and it’s easy to inflate as well as deflate and carry anywhere. It can act as the perfect comfy bed thanks to the air cushion pillow that keeps your spine nicely aligned.
You can also use this as a jumbo pool floatie when you get back to lounging at the lake. It comes with its own carrying bag with a shoulder strap so you can take it anywhere for relaxing on the spot.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your backyard camping excursion involves adults and adult beverages (or even if it doesn’t) this collapsible tailgating table is the perfect accoutrement to ensure there are refreshing cold drinks and tasty snacks available at all times. It features four drink holders in each of the corners to hold cans and bottles, and in the center of the top, there’s a mesh holder for your bags of chips or a bowl of whatever.
Underneath the tabletop, a zippered insulated cooler can hold ice and beverages to keep you chillin’ in style. Tension straps keep the tabletop taut and the whole table sturdy. The lightweight collapsible design sets up or folds down in seconds and it comes with a handy carry bag so you can toss it in the trunk for all your outings to come.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If you’re looking for an awesome way to class up your backyard campsite and add a special warm glow at the same time, these Brightech solar string lights are a great way to keep you lit up without using any power. This 48 foot strand features vintage looking Edison bulbs that are safe for use in the outdoors. They can withstand wind, rain, and snow, and still light brightly, plus the bulbs are shatterproof, so you’ll feel safe using them in a variety of applications.
The solar panel is easy to place in either direct sunlight for the quickest charging or moderate sunlight, and with a flick of the switch, you can light these babies up. The bulbs will last up to 20,000 hours and with each charge, they’ll operate for up to six hours per use. If you’re looking for solar fairy lights, Brightech makes a 200 LED strand that comes in a two-pack. They’d make your campout seriously fun.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
No one in your family is going to feel bad about skipping the crowded public beach if they have a spacious place to play in the water in their own backyard. This four layer inflatable pool is the ideal solution to staying cool during the hot months, and will make your backyard campouts a beloved family tradition.
At ten feet long, it’s made of thickened eco-friendly PVC so it is durable enough for the occasional rambunctious kid or two, but it’s also plenty big for adults to cool down too. Simply inflate the four layers and fill with water. For a slightly smaller pool that is available for shipping quickly, this 5 by 8 foot inflatable is still plenty big for kids and grown-ups too.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Music and fire are camping essentials, but since you’re creating your campsite in your own yard, why not make it a touch less rustic and a lot more fun with these Margaritaville Tiki Torch Bluetooth Speakers? These rechargeable speakers have a realistic flickering faux flame, and they can crank out the tunes as long as they’re within 33 feet of your smart device.
These hipster speakers come with the poles to mount them up off the ground, and if you got two sets you could use them to mark the pathway to your tent (your she-tent perhaps?) They’ll add flair and entertainment, plus they deliver 11 hours of lighting, 22 hours of music, or 7 hours of both. Just add a solar water feature and you’ll feel like you’re in paradise!
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
What’s the best thing about waking up on a campout? That first cup of steaming hot coffee, right? You can create the perfect cup of espresso in your backyard or anywhere else for that matter with the Nanopresso travel espresso maker. This clever coffee maker uses simple pressure to extract the perfect cuppa and all it takes is boiling water and finely ground coffee.
This simple hand pump espresso maker comes with a matching protective case, and you can get it in seasonal designs. Super lightweight, you can pack it with you wherever you go, even if it’s just the backyard. To make coffee making even simpler, get the Nanopresso NS Adaptor that makes your Nanopresso compatible with NS coffee capsules.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
One of the best parts of camping is cooking outside, and you don’t need to invest in a camp stove (unless you want one for later) if you have even a small stone fire pit and this swiveling steel grill. Made from high-quality steel, this grill can easily swing away from the flames while you enjoy the fire, and then swivel back around to be directly over the heat for cooking.
The iron frame and cooktop conduct heat so your grill gets just as hot as you need it. The 24 by 16inch grill is height adjustable up to 17 inches above the fire so you can adjust to get just the right amount of heat. If you’re looking for a grill that offers two cooking options at once, the Gravity Grill has both a griddle and a grate.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Stargazing, especially if you don’t live in the heart of the city, is a wonderful way to enjoy those after dark hours as you marvel at the night sky. This Gskyer telescope is an ideal addition to your backyard camping essentials. With a fully coated optics glass lens with high transmission coatings, it reveals stunning images of the moon and stars and protects your eyes at the same time.
This is the perfect choice for beginners who are just starting to explore the galaxy. A 5 x 24 finder scope with mounting bracket and cross-hair lines inside makes locating and identifying objects easy. It comes with two eyepieces, and a 3x Barlow lens trebles the magnifying power of each eyepiece. You’ll also get an adjustable aluminum alloy tripod and a carry bag, so you can take this when you eventually do travel outside your backyard as stargazing in rural areas without light pollution is really an amazing pastime.
If you’re looking to ramp up your stargazing game, the Celestron PowerSeeker Telescope has a 127mm aperture and will deliver far more vivid views of the night sky.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Raise your hand if playing with the fire is one of your key entertainment outlets while camping. If you did, you’re going to LOVE these color changing pine cones from Plow and Hearth. While a traditional large cone burns up in a matter of a few seconds and gives you a bit of a light show, these babies burn for up to 15 minutes each, creating a show of vivid flames in green and blue.
These treated pine cones are great for entertainment, but you shouldn’t use them as fire starters or cook on the fire while you’re using them. Packaged in a rustic burlap bag, you’ll get five pounds of treated cones, and while that might seem like a lot, we promise you, you’ll be hooked and burn through them fast once you get started.
If these are too spendy for camping in your backyard, consider Magical Flames – each pouch of crystals will keep you in colorful awe for up to a full hour.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Summer and camping mean the need to cool down, and if you don’t have that blow-up pool or a real pool, squirt guns are the next best thing. But these Aqua Phaser three-in-one water pistols aren’t just your ordinary squirt guns. These babies hold 15 ounces of water and shoot nearly 30 feet so you and your kids can have a wicked game of water tag with them.
Unlike many others, these are leak free and easy to use for kids and grown-ups, so a three pack might no be enough for your family fun. Another fun water toy that we use with our grandkids on family campouts in our yard are these water balloons. Tons of fun and easy to fill, you’ll just need to know you’ll be picking up balloon bits from around the yard afterward. No biggie, it keeps the kids busy.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If there’s one thing we never leave home without, it’s a couple of good bottles of wine to enjoy around the campfire, but the last thing you want to worry about is broken glass when you’re camping. These Tritan red wine glasses are virtually indestructible, and while they’re not quite like drinking out of your favorite Riedel stemware, they’re pretty darned close, and after the first glass, you’re not going to notice anyway.
These elegant glasses are dishwasher safe, and BPA-free. If you’re not familiar with Tritan, it’s a non-toxic kind of plastic that’s lighter than glass. If you’re concerned about stemware outdoors, consider this great set of Tritan stemless wine glasses instead which will do a nice job doubling as juice glasses in the morning.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
If your backyard campout is all about giving your kids a true camping experience even if you’re foregoing vacation this year, you’ll want some structures to make the outdoor experience all about them. The inflatable AirFort is one of those ideas that your kids are going to play in for hours. They’ll be actively engaged in creating their own make-believe adventures, fantasies, and battles with this fort that can easily accommodate four or five younger kids at one time.
At 6.5 feet in diameter and over 4 feet tall, the AirFort is so roomy that no siblings and friends will get left out of the fun. It comes with a matching carrying bag so it’s easy to stow, and the wind tunnel that keeps the AirFort inflated has fan tabs that will hook to a standard size box fan.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
There’s pretty much no better way to elevate a game of tag, hide ‘n seek, or general sleuthing around for kids than this four-pack of walkie talkies. They can make planning imaginary captures and general tom-foolery so much more fun. With 22 channels, teams can communicate directly with one another, and these even have a flashlight function to be even more stealthy after dark. (Once again, camping means staying up past normal bedtime hours, right?)
An easy to use control panel, plus a matching lanyard, makes them great for both kids and adults, and if you have more than a standard size backyard, they have more than a half-mile range in neighborhood settings, and if you’re on the water they have more than a three-mile range. They’ll work in one to one mode or one to many mode depending on the situation.
If you have older kids who need a more sophisticated option, or you’re using them in a real forest camping situation, it’s worth the extra money to get these Midland walkie talkies that have call alerts as well as weather alerts to keep you and your family safe.