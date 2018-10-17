29 Best Gifts for Your Husband: The Ultimate List (2018)

17Your husband is the most important man in your life. The right gift can show him just how much you care about him. If you’re on the hunt for a gift for his birthday, your anniversary, or an upcoming holiday, our gift guide is here to help. We’ve compiled a list of great gifts for your spouse, no matter what the occasion. Our guide includes a few cheap gifts for those “just because” days, as well as gifts with a higher price tag that are perfect for important anniversaries or milestone birthdays.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Netatmo Welcome Home Security Camera With Face Recognition
Our Review
Looking to upgrade or augment your home security system? This cool Wi-Fi camera can be accessed from his smartphone, and boasts face recognition technology. The camera takes 1080p video, spanning a 130 degree field of view. This camera can capture footage during the day, or after dark using night vision. Some recent user reviews have complained that the facial recognition isn’t 100 percent reliable, so keep that in mind if you envision the Netatmo Welcome being your home’s only security solution. If you’re looking for a Wi-Fi security camera that’s more affordable, you could consider the IZON 2.0 Stem security camera, which is available online for under $40. You can also check out more cutting edge smart home accessories from Netatmo here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Men’s Stainless Steel Diamond Cuff Links
Our Review
Whether he wears cufflinks every day, or only on special occasions, these understated cufflinks are a way to add a little elegance to his look. The diamonds are certified conflict free, which means you can both feel good about this addition to his wardrobe. If you want another jewelry option, consider something from our list of cool men’s bracelets.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
BARSKA Biometric Safe
Our Review
Your husband protects you. Help protect his valuables with this biometric safe. Designed to be opened with a fingerprint, this secure vault provides storage for important documents, passports, cash, jewelry, rare coins, firearms, or any other valuables you want to keep safe. The safe comes with mounting hardware, as well as two keys that can be used to open the safe in the event that you need to open it, and he isn’t on hand to open it with his fingerprint.
Not sure this safe is big enough for your needs? The same company also makes a rifle safe that is large enough for long guns, or any other over-sized valuables you need to stash.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Roadie Tuner Automatic Guitar Tuner
Our Review
Whether your husband is a musician, music teacher, or just a casual player, this automatic tuner will help him tune faster, especially in noisy environments. This automatic tuner works with six string, seven string, and 12 string guitars. It also works with ukuleles, and even banjos with standard guitar pegs. Advanced musicians will appreciate the eight pre-set alternate tunings for guitars, as well as the ability to customize their own pre-sets. The device works with a smartphone app, making this ideal for touring musicians, or anyone who plays away from home. Not sure if this gift is right for him? Browse more ideas in our guide to the best gifts for musicians.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Garmin Fenix 3 HR GPS Training Watch
Our Review
If your husband is training for a marathon, triathlon, or other endurance event, a training watch can help him get the most out of each workout. This training watch has GPS, so it gives very accurate running data. It’s also waterproof, and recommended for swimming. The colorful display is easy to read, even in bright sun. HR monitoring is built right in, and the watch also boasts a stainless steel bezel for added durability. Overall, this is a serious watch for serious athletes.
Looking for a less expensive fitness watch option that still has classic watch styling? The new Garmin Vivomove is another nice option to have on your radar. You could also consider something from our guide to cool watches for men.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Things Come Apart: A Teardown Manual for Modern Living’
Our Review
This beautiful book of photographs offers a fascinating look at the inner “guts” of common household items. Dissected items include a camera, a clock, an espresso machine, an iPad, and even a grand piano. This is a great gift for any man who is curious about how things work.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
PIQ Tennis Sensor
Our Review
If your husband plays tennis, this smart sensor can help take his game to the next level, and for a fraction of what you’d pay for a lesson with a tennis pro. This lightweight wearable tracks racket speed in real time, as well as other key gameplay stats. There’s also a social element, where he can compete on a virtual scoreboard with other tennis players who own the wearable. The device syncs with the free Babolat POP app, available for both iOS and Android smartphones.
Not sure if he’ll like a wearable sensor? You could also opt for an on-racket sensor, such as the QLIPP tennis sensor.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Goat Story Mug
Our Review
This funky mug is perfect for a coffee-swilling guy who is always on the go. The shape is inspired by ancient drinking horns, but the design is packed with lots of thoughtful modern touches, such as a travel lid, handy carrying strap, and holder that turns into a stand. This is a nice gift for guys who are conscious about their carbon footprint, and prefer to bring their own mug to the coffee shop. There are many other colors to choose from, so browse the whole Goat Story collection to find the color and material combination he’ll like best. You might consider throwing in some organic, fair trade coffee as well, such as Death Wish brand coffee. This is a great gift for a husband with a quirky sense of humor, or ancestral ties to the Viking homelands.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Beam Smart Projector
Our Review
Beam is a smart projector that fits in any light socket. If your husband loves movies, this fun gadget can let him project films or photos at home, or while traveling. Beam works with any app on you can control with your smartphone or tablet. This is a cool gift for artists, the gadget-obsessed, or any man who likes to claim a space for his own. Some cool features include the ability to program Beam to display a message when someone comes home, or the ability to play the news while you’re getting dressed in the morning.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘The Innovator’s Dilemma: The Revolutionary Book That Will Change the Way You Do Business’
Our Review
Does your husband own his own business? This book can help him gain a competitive advantage, and grow his business. Whether his own company is struggling, or you just want to ensure a bright future for both of you, this clever book will help your husband know when to abandon traditional business practices.
Not sure this book is relevant to his interests? Browse more business books here, or peruse a selection of bestsellers on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Kikkerland 4-In-1 Pen Tool
Our Review
Looking for a small “just because” gift? This is a simple gift idea for any husband who appreciates a good gadget or multi-tool. This pen is a ruler, level, and Phillips head screwdriver all in one. If you want to get him a more lavish multi-tool, you can browse more options on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Black Silicone Sport Medical Alert ID Bracelet
Our Review
Does your husband have food allergies, or a serious medical condition? This gift can give you both some peace of mind. We’ve seen a lot of medical alert bracelets over the years, but this one stands out because it has six lines to inscribe detailed information. This gives you ample room to list his name, any allergies or medical conditions, emergency contact info, doctor’s name, or any other pertinent details. Other colors are available, in case black isn’t really his color.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Bevel Priming Oil
Our Review
Want to improve your husband’s morning shave? Bevel priming oil is a pre-shave treatment that helps to moisturize skin, prevent nicks and cuts, and calm irritated skin. If your husband is prone to razor burn, small nicks, or other shaving snafus, this product can help his skin look better. If you want to upgrade his whole shave routine, browse additional high-end shave gear from Bevel here. The company’s 30-day shave kit is a great starter set for guys who need grooming help.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Tacos: Recipes and Provocations’
Our Review
Is your husband obsessed with making the perfect taco? This gorgeous cookbook will definitely inspire him to try some new ingredients and techniques. The book teaches readers how to make tortillas from scratch, along with flavorful sauces and salsas. If your husband believes Mexican cuisine deserves to be taken seriously, this is the book for him.
Looking for a vegetarian cookbook instead? If he loves global cuisine, he’ll enjoy thumbing through Near & Far: Recipes Inspired by Home and Travel, a vegetarian recipe book inspired by authentic dishes around the world.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Yard Machines 140cc 20-Inch Push Mower
Our Review
Is your current mower getting old and unreliable? Did you recently move to a house with a bigger yard? Maybe your husband would appreciate a new lawn mower to help keep your grass perfectly trimmed. This inexpensive mower from Yard Machines is lightweight, making it easy to maneuver as he trims small yards or slight grades. A tight turning radius helps with edges and curves. It may not be the biggest or more powerful mower out there, but it’s a solid option for those on a budget, or those with a small or medium-sized yard.
Not sure if this mower is right for your lawn care needs? Get more guidance from our articles on the best lawn mowers and the best robot lawn mowers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘It’s 5 O’Clock Somewhere’ Bar Sign
Our Review
If your husband has a garage, man cave, shed, or home bar, this neon sign is a perfect way for him to decorate his space. Want to see more gifts like this? Browse more neon bar signs from this retailer here, and pick out something that speaks to his favorite drink.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Weber Spirit E210 Liquid Propane Gas Grill
Our Review
If he loves being the grill master in your backyard, a new grill can be a great gift for his birthday, or your anniversary. The Weber Spirit E210 is a two-burner model that looks stylish and is easy to start with the push of a button. A porcelain-enameled, cast-iron cooking grate conducts heat evenly, but is also easy to clean.
Looking to spring out for a grill that’s spacious enough for big crowds? The Spirit E330 has a substantially higher grilling area and warming area than the Spirit E210, and boasts more BTUs to boot.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nixon Men’s Rotolog Watch
Our Review
This unusual watch is perfect for the husband who prides himself on his diverse watch collection. The unique shape and unexpected use of wood makes this watch appealing to carpenters and woodworkers, too. The watch has a dial with hour/minute rotating discs, and is water-resistant to almost 100 feet.
Like the look of this watch, but need to find a gift that’s less taxing on your pocketbook? A cheaper watch that’s somewhat similar in design is the WeWOOD Jupiter Watch.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Fizzics Revolutionary Beer System
Our Review
Earlier in this gift guide, we recommended the PicoBrew home brewing system. The Fizzics system is something else entirely. While the PicoBrew is designed to make tasty home brew, the Fizzics system is actually designed to make store-bought beer taste like it’s fresh from the keg. This system is compatible with most cans and bottles, even 64 ounce growlers. The system runs on batteries, but doesn’t require any additional accessories such as nitro or CO2 canisters. If he loves beer, the Fizzics system is a great way to get bar-quality beer at store prices. This is a great gift for a beer lover who lacks the time or patience to make their own beer.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
‘Band of Brothers’ & ‘The Pacific’ Combo Pack on Blu-Ray
Our Review
If your husband loves gritty war movies, these critically-acclaimed HBO shows will definitely be a welcome gift. The combo pack includes both 10-episode series, as well as He Has Seen War, a documentary about the postwar lives of the real life veterans who inspired the characters on the shows. There are also plenty of other bonus features to entertain him. Even if he owns these programs on DVD, he may appreciate the upgrade to Blu-ray copies. If he already owns this exact set, you could consider other HBO programs instead.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Il Papiro Firenze Family Tree
Our Review
Is he passionate about genealogy? This elegant, Italian-made family tree diagram from Il Papiro Firenze is a great way for him to explore his family heritage, and display his lineage for all to see. Made using traditional Italian methods and constructed from high-quality materials, this is a great gift for the man who is all about family.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Ted Baker Men’s Guri 8 Oxford
Our Review
The clothes make the man. We’re not saying the right pair of shoes is the difference between success and failure in the business world, but a new pair of dress shoes can make him look polished, professional, and trustworthy. These great oxfords from Ted Baker are sturdy, but still upscale enough for days when he needs to impress in the boardroom.
Want to see more dress shoe options for men? For the guy who has a more casual style, consider something from our guide to the best men’s dress sneakers.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Best Choice Products Double Hammock
Our Review
This double hammock is great for cuddling with your sweetie, or for husky guys with bigger frames. We like the fact that it comes with a built-in pillow, and is available in a variety of colors. A nice companion piece to this hammock would be a Keter Rattan Patio Pool Cooler Table, a cool little patio table that doubles as an insulated chiller for beer, wine, or soda.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Carabiner Stainless Steel Double Walled Travel Mug
Our Review
This unusual mug has a carabiner for a handle, making it rather unique. The mug is lightweight, unbreakable, and holds 12 ounces of liquid. It’s great for guys who love camping, or just love Stargate Atlantis. You can browse similar designs in other color combinations here.
Looking for more gift ideas for the intrepid traveler in your life? Browse more gift ideas in our guide to the best travel gifts.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
The Print Case for iPhone
Our Review
If your husband has fond childhood memories of using a Polaroid camera, this modern phone case is a great way for him to rediscover the fun of instant photography. The Prynt case is available to fit the iPhone 5s, iPhone 6, iPhone 6s, and iPhone SE. The case snaps on to his iPhone, and instantly prints pictures taken with his smartphone.
Want to get him a different type of iPhone case? You might be interested in our guide to the best waterproof iPhone cases, or the best iPhone 6 Plus cases. You can also browse our full list of iPhone case reviews to find even more iPhone case recommendations.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Nextbit Robin Factory Unlocked Phone
Our Review
Does your husband hate his phone? A new smartphone is a practical gift he’ll appreciate, especially if he uses his phone for work. You could always opt for a phone on contract, but we like unlocked phones because they offer more flexibility to choose your carrier. While the initial price of an unlocked phone can be a little higher than a phone on-contract, you may end up paying less up-front than you would for a two-year plan.
Is your husband constantly running out of space on his device? If so, the right unlocked smartphone for him might be the Nextbit Robin. It has 32GB of onboard storage, plus an addition 100GB of cloud storage. The phone is unique in that it backs up all apps and photos using an intelligent archiving process which identifies the stuff he’s not using regularly, and easily restores items when they are needed. The phone itself is solid, with a 5.2-inch display, durable Gorilla Glass 4 display, 13 MP rear camera, and dual front speakers with amplification.
Want to see more phone options he might like? Browse more unlocked cell phones on sale here.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Secret & Scents Hidden Jewelry Candle
Our Review
Looking for an unusual gift for a husband that likes to wear jewelry? We're obsessed with these gift-worthy candles. Every candle contains a hidden piece of jewelry that is revealed as the candle burns down.
Some candles contain rings, while others contain earrings or a necklace. These are no cheap pieces, either. While less expensive pieces of jewelry are included in some candles, you may be lucky enough to get one of the rare candles containing a piece of jewelry valued at $500.
Simply select his preferred candle scent and preferred type of jewelry, and you're good to go. These candles burn for up to 150 hours, making them a great value for the money even when you take the jewelry out of the equation. Let him keep the jewelry, or keep it for yourself and just let him enjoy the relaxing scent of his favorite candle.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Cardinham Killigrew Vintage Shave Kit
Our Review
Old school shaving kits are a great gift for the man who appreciates the way things were done in generations past. This vintage-inspired shave kit comes in a masculine wood gift box. Inside, the box is lined with fabric for a wonderful vintage feel. The shave kit contains the following: razor, shave brush, shave balm, shaving cream, and bowl.
If he’s the kind of guy who likes to shake up his grooming routine from day to day, consider adding some of John Allan’s Slick Water pre-shave lotion or some Proraso after-shave lotion to his gift set.
-
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Mini-Bar Hollow Book With Flask & Shot Glasses
Our Review
Shopping for a guy who loves books, booze, or “Bond, James Bond”? This cool gift lets him feel mysterious and cool. The hidden compartment in this book has room for two shot glasses, plus a flask that can be custom engraved. Whether he enjoys Hemingway’s books or Hemingway’s philosophy on cocktails, he’ll definitely appreciate this unique gift.
Looking for similar gift ideas? You could also consider a plain book safe for stashing valuables, or a custom book safe that’s designed to hold a handgun.