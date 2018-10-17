29 Best Gifts for Your Husband: The Ultimate List (2018)

Our Review

Your husband protects you. Help protect his valuables with this biometric safe. Designed to be opened with a fingerprint, this secure vault provides storage for important documents, passports, cash, jewelry, rare coins, firearms, or any other valuables you want to keep safe. The safe comes with mounting hardware, as well as two keys that can be used to open the safe in the event that you need to open it, and he isn’t on hand to open it with his fingerprint.

Not sure this safe is big enough for your needs? The same company also makes a rifle safe that is large enough for long guns, or any other over-sized valuables you need to stash.