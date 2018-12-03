25 Best Unisex Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List

Presents based on gender seem so passé, so why not kick those old ideas to the curb with some cool gender neutral gifts that range from fun and fabulous, to downright hilarious? These are the Best Unisex Gifts for Christmas.
Aervana Original: One-Touch Luxury Wine Aerator
Every wine lover knows the importance of letting their favorite cab, merlot or malbec have the time to breathe, but sometimes time and circumstances simply don't allow for that. With Aervana, you can aerate and serve your favorite wines immediately. A simple touch of the button delivers perfectly aerated wine to the glass. It delivers more air contact to your wine, making even less expensive blends taste more delicious. Another awesome attribute, it's designed to keep sediment at the bottom of the bottle, not in your wine glass.
If this gift option is a little on the spendy side for your budget, you can get a manual aerator for a lot less, and it still gets raves for making every wine taste better straight out of the bottle.
Magnetic Therapy Copper Bracelet
This great looking twisted bangle for men and women has so much more to offer than a simple piece of unisex jewelry. It's fitted with two high power rare Earth bio-north therapy magnets. Because blood contains iron, these are thought to increase blood flow to regenerate tissues and reduce pain. Wrapped in copper, which has been used since ancient times for healing and bacterial control, this bracelet also features silver and copper twists. Get it in small, medium and large sizes.
This cool unisex magnetic therapy bracelet includes a combination of healing hematite beads and copper accent beads fitted with rare earth magnets. Strung on a stretchy cord, it fits any wearer. The Sergio Lub Copper Magnetic Therapy Bracelet is a handmade artisan piece. This substantial cuff will get lots of looks and features those rare Earth magnets inside.
Mueller Ultra-Stick 9-Speed Immersion Blender
For anyone on your gift list who loves to cook, an immersion blender is a little workhorse that makes pureeing soups and mixing sauces and salad dressings an absolute breeze. The stainless steel Ultra Stick from Mueller easily reaches into pots and mixing bowls to get the task done without burning your hands.
The powerful 500 watt motor delivers power when you need it, and it features nine speeds to create everything from milkshakes and smoothies to the smoothest sauces and dressings. The handy whisk attachment makes whipping cream simple. The detachable blade shaft is easily removed and the fact that it's dishwasher safe is a bonus because those little blending blades are super sharp.
instecho Sunrise Alarm Clock
If you could give someone on your gift list sweet dreams and a soft warm wakeup call every day, why wouldn't you? This sunrise clock can simulate both sunset and sunrise, to ease falling asleep and waking up, mimicking their natural circadian rhythms. They can wake to their favorite FM radio station or any one of six nature sounds from waves to birds to soft forest sounds. With seven different colors plus a mood light to choose from, this handy alarm can be a real bonus for those who fall asleep poorly and have a tough time waking up to face the day.
The Philips Somneo Sleep and Wake-up Light uses light therapy and a relax/breathe function to provide better sleep and more energy. Users say after two weeks the results are significant, however, the price is substantially higher.
GoSports Portable PVC Framed Cornhole
Why leave the good times at home, when you can take them wherever you go? This portable cornhole game sets up in less than a minute and you can have that wickedly fun bean bag toss game in action at your next picnic, camping trip or get together. This affordable gift includes two collapsible cornhole boards, eight bean bags, a handy carrying case and the rules. This is a fun and healthy competitive game for kids and adults, and fair warning, it's a little addictive once you play.
Another fun unisex gift option is Spikeball. This portable set hones one's aim, concentration and finesse. It comes with everything you'll need to set up play in minutes and also comes with a convenient carrying bag to toss in the trunk and go.
Basswood Cat Back Scratcher
Every feline fanatic would get a total kick out of this cat back scratcher. Made of beautifully carved basswood, those front kitty claws can bring sweet relief from that back itch you simply can't reach. At 19 inches in length, this cute cat will make your giftee giggle every time they pull it out, and then smile with thanks that you thought of them.
Another hilarious cat-themed gift is Sorry I Barfed on Your Bed (and Other Heartwarming Letters from Kitty) This epic tome features gut-busting commentary from the cat's-eye perspective and illustrates the weird and wonderful relationships between cats and their humans.
Digital Microscope & Mini Camera
This clever gadget will keep kids big and small on an exploratory journey of the world around them. The digital microscope and mini-camera easily plugs into most smartphones (not iPhones) and computers making magnification magic. With built-in LED lights, and adjustable magnification from 40 to 1000x, bugs, blades of grass and almost anything in the world gets a whole lot more interesting. Capture single shots and short videos and share them with friends.
For about twice the price, you can get the microscope and mini-camera that's iPhone compatible.
Mighty Leaf Organic Tea Set with Tea Infuser Bottle
There's nothing quite as cozy and comforting as a nice hot cup of tea, and this sweet set from Mightly Leaf makes brewing up on so easy. This set includes four tins of tea bags including black tea, green tea and rooibos tea, along with a pretty tea bottle with an infuser top. That means once you've worked your way through the Earl Grey and Breakfast blend, you can easily choose from any of your favorite loose leaf teas and keep creating steaming mug after mug.
This makes a great unisex gift, but if you're looking for more tea gift set options, we've curated a large list right here.
Petzi Treat Cam: Wi-Fi Pet Camera & Treat Dispenser
The Petzi Wifi pet camera and treat dispenser lets you play with your pooch from wherever you are. Whether you're at work, running errands or just out with friends, this handy cam can keep tabs on fido and encourage interaction so he gets in less mischief while you're away. You can talk to your pet, deliver their favorite treats and intercept things before a naughty pet tears up the house. Take candid pet photos and videos and share with friends. This fun gift is great for any pet lover and among the most affordable in the category.
The more splurge-worthy pet cam, PetChatz even has a video screen so your pooch can see your smiling face.
Essential Oil Diffuser
Aromatherapy is good for the body, mind and soul, and when it's combined with cool mist humidity it's especially great for clearing clogged sinuses and making skin feel less dry. This cool woodgrain diffuser adds even more goodness with soothing LED light therapy - a light detail on the device changes colors, rotating between seven options, or you can set it to a single color. This adds a soft glow to any room, and makes falling asleep easier.
Naturally, you'll want to add a selection of essential oils to your gift, so that your special person can start enjoying the myriad of benefits right away. This set of 18 scents can help improve focus, improve energy and enhance feelings of well being.
Fake Tattoo Arm Sleeves
Looking for a gift that's purely fun and nonsensical? This might be it. After all, who doesn't want to sport a full arm sleeve tattoo at least once in their life? This lets them do it without suffering for hours under the tattoo needle. This set of six sleeves gives them the choice to wear based on mood or bombasity level desired. Your giftee can adorn themselves in realistic looking tribal designs, skulls, dragons tigers and more. They'll fit nearly any arms except for Paul Bunyan's.
If you really want to go over the top, get a 20 piece set for just $12.99.
Tabletop Zen Garden
Is it a toy? Is it a relaxation gift? Is it a religious or spiritual experience? Yes on all fronts. This cool Zen garden is a way to relax, be reverent and just enjoy some quiet time as you arrange the little Buddha and incense burner, rake the sand and create designs with the rocks. It comes with everything you'll need to create a quiet mind space, including the footed base.
This Mini Sea Life Zen Garden is as relaxing as a nice day at the beach and features sea creatures, shells and stones to create your mental beach getaway. Add even more personality to your Zen garden with these Mini Zen Garden Sand Stamps.
Bear Butt Two Person Hammock
Sweet sleep or simple stargazing is always better in a hammock. This two person hammock is super sturdy and can hold up to 500 pounds. It's made from specially formulated, super strong nylon taffeta that is way more durable than any net or mesh hammock. Also the panels have reinforced triple stitching to provide extra strength, durability and safety. It comes with everything needed to start hanging from the trees including high grade tactical rope suspensions, carabiners, straps, and a cool carrying bag.
If you're just looking to buy your giftee a single hammock, we'd recommend the Wise Owl Single Owl which uses high grade parachute nylon. It comes with all the hanging essentials, weighs only a pound, and folds down to the side of a grapefruit.
RISE Brewing Co. Black Nitro Cold Brew Coffee
For those mornings or afternoons when you just need a jolt, this little can of cold brew coffee is going to kick you into gear in a totally tasty way. Each time you crack open a can you'll get that signature whoosh that's just as fun as your fave can of Guinness. Cold, frothy and delicious, it's super rich without being one bit bitter. Made with organic Peruvian coffee beans, this cold brew is also 70 percent less acidic than conventional hot brew, which makes it as easy on your belly as it is on your taste buds.
RISE also makes a tasty Oat Milk Latte and dairy free Mocha Latte that are super tasty. Get them in individual four-packs, 12-packs or variety packs.
Sushi Rolls NOT Gender Roles T-Shirt
Some of the best unisex gifts come in the form of wearables that make a statement. This long sleeve tee definitely kicks old stereotypes to the curb with the imprinted statement "sushi rolls not gender roles" emblazoned across the chest. The unisex fit, five neutral colors and lots of size options make it a cool choice for anyone on your gift list.
And it's never too early to start little ones off on the right foot. This cute baby onesie gets it right, and comes in sizes from 6months to 24months.
Cadence Fishing CC4 Ultralight Spinning Combo
A great gift for anyone of any age is an ultralight spinning rod and reel combo. It's a way to get less active folks outdoors and enjoying nature, and this nice setup is both lightweight and comfortable in the hand. The graphite rod features corrosion-resistant stainless steel guides and inserts, a strong carbon composite frame and a comfortable oversized ergonomic EVA handle. They'll feel every bite, every time they're on the water.
The high performance spinning reel delivers consistent casts and is weight matched to the rod for efficient fishing in almost any environment. This combo features a shorter pole which makes it easy to take in a kayak or canoe for a quick cast anytime they see an inviting hole.
If you want to introduce someone to the Zen sport of fly fishing, you'll need to get them a completely different set up. We'd highly recommend the Orvis Encounter as the perfect place to begin, with a high quality rod and reel that are creek ready and deep water worthy. Both of these fishing combos are terrific for women, men and slightly older kids.
DASH Compact Electric Air Fryer
This adorable little air fryer can make every meal healthier, creating your favorite fried foods with 80 percent less oil. Tater tots and fries come out crispy and delicious in less time than it takes to pre-heat the oven, and with five different presets, you can easily track temperature and fry times. Easy clean up is a bonus with an inner basket that's dishwasher safe, and the automatic shutoff feature adds peace of mind. The lightweight compact style is perfect for smaller kitchens or smaller families.
If you're looking for a larger air fryer, this 5.8 quart model is a great option.
Vibes High Fidelity Concert Earplugs
When you want to hear every last nuance and song at the concert, but you'd also like to hear normally the next day, these high fidelity ear plugs let you listen without compromising sound quality or risking damage to your eardrums. Attenuating filters lower the volume without diminishing fidelity. With a clear glass shell and form-fitting silicone earbuds, these have noise canceling power without blocking sound.
They're also recommended for people with autism, sensory disorders and people that are generally sensitive to sounds, and can replace those bulky and obvious headphones that can leave folks feeling self-conscious. Vibes come with a cool hard case that fits in a pocket or purse, so they're great to take traveling or anywhere else you might unexpectedly need noise protection.
ZYLISS Garlic Peeler
We can all agree, garlic makes every meal taste more savory and delicious, (not to mention the vampire protection it provides,) but peeling those yummy cloves can be a giant pain. This nifty little silicone garlic peeler makes short work of that tedious chore. You simply slip the cloves into the tube and roll it on any hard surface and the silicone ridges inside take those papery skins right off and keep hands from stinking too. Not only does it save tons of prep time, but this cool little gift idea will set you back less than five bucks.
Get a four pack of peelers at an even better price and slip one into everyone's Christmas stocking this year.
Luci – The Original Inflatable Solar Light
People love anything that's solar powered, and this cool inflatable light is one you can take anywhere you might need to add light to the environment. This durable little lantern can be charged via solar panel with just seven hours in the sun. It then runs for up to 24 hours on a single charge. Take it camping or keep it in the car for emergencies. It is waterproof so perfect for patios and other outdoor spaces. With four settings, including an emergency flasher, it squashes down to a flat disc for easy storage. This cool unisex gift idea comes in at under $20.
Zyllion Shiatsu Back & Neck Massager
Giving the gift of relaxation is an awesome idea any time of the year. This affordable shiatsu neck and back massager delivers the goods with heat and four deep kneading massaging nodes that gently manipulated and relax tense tissues and sore muscles. This little massage buddy can also be used on your legs and arms, and it's less of an investment than a single trip to the spa and because it's super convenient, you can bet this thoughtful gift will get constant use.
Solid Copper Moscow Mule Mugs
Cool copper barware is one gift everyone finds universally appealing, and this hand hammered Moscow Mule cocktail set is an awesome gift idea for any man or woman on your shopping list. Made of 100 percent solid copper, these mugs will chill and keep cocktails cold longer because of natural heat conduction.
This pretty set includes four mugs, four copper straws and a jigger for under $30. If they already happen to have mugs, a Copper Cocktail Shaker Set is another fun idea that looks beautiful on the bar.
Swiss+Tech Auto Emergency Escape Tool
Getting stuck in your car after an accident is the stuff of bad dreams, and every person on your gift list should have an emergency escape tool like this. The sharp seat belt cutter can free anyone in the car, and rather than a hammer requiring human power to break windows, this tool features a spring-loaded emergency hammer that automatically deploys when pressed against the side or back windows.
This five in one tool also includes a bright LED flashlight, emergency red flasher and a piercing alarm to assist in getting help to you if you're unable to walk out of a crash situation.
Picnic Time Corsica Insulated Wine Basket
This isn't your average wicker picnic basket. This beauty is meant specifically to tote your favorite bottles of wine and cheese to wherever you're headed for a gathering, and it does so with such style. This clever carrier accommodates two bottles of wine, and includes a 6-inch cutting board, stainless steel corkscrew and cheese knife in exterior pocket and features an adjustable shoulder strap. It makes any pop-up picnic instantly classy.
Or you could consider a less traditional gift of a picnic backpack. This one comes with wine glasses inside, along with plates and cutlery, a single bottle holder and a blanket in one easy package.
Wacaco Minipresso GR
Got someone on your gift list that loves espresso, even when they're adventuring off the grid? This mini-espresso maker delivers a killer cup of their favorite super strong brew. With the flexibility to grind their own beans, they can take this coffee-on-the-go machine anywhere. With a shot of super hot water, they just need to pump the piston a few times and extract their perfect shot of espresso.
Gift them some beans if you want to get them brewing right away. Starbucks Espresso is always a hit, but if they're looking for a crazy caffeine jolt, Stone Street Knee Buckling beans amps up the dose even more.
