25 Best Unisex Gifts: The Ultimate Christmas List

Our Review

Every wine lover knows the importance of letting their favorite cab, merlot or malbec have the time to breathe, but sometimes time and circumstances simply don't allow for that. With Aervana, you can aerate and serve your favorite wines immediately. A simple touch of the button delivers perfectly aerated wine to the glass. It delivers more air contact to your wine, making even less expensive blends taste more delicious. Another awesome attribute, it's designed to keep sediment at the bottom of the bottle, not in your wine glass.

If this gift option is a little on the spendy side for your budget, you can get a manual aerator for a lot less, and it still gets raves for making every wine taste better straight out of the bottle.