9 Best Kayak Trailers: Which Is Right For You?

Kayaking is a wonderful hobby that can take you to countless beautiful destinations – but depending on your boat(s) and your vehicle, you might need a kayak trailer to get there!
While they are not particularly large watercraft, transporting kayaks can still be quite challenging, especially when loading and managing boats by yourself. Tying kayaks into truck beds and hoisting them up onto cartops sometimes feels like a recipe for disaster, fortunately, there are some killer kayak trailers on the market that make transporting your vessels across town or across the country a piece of cake!
Our top list has highlighted the best trailer options for single and multiple kayak transport with a variety of different designs for every style vehicle and vessel pairing! Say goodbye to bungee cords, ratchet straps, and roof racks and add some safety and simplicity to your kayaking endeavors this season!
Our Review
-
- Marine grade galvanized frame
- 145 Pound weight
- Capacity: 400 pounds / 14 foot canoe or kayak
- Hitch: 2 inch receiver
- 84 by 4 by 2 inch bunks with hardware and load straps
- DOT approved submersible incandescent lighting
- 8 Inch – five lug high-speed powder coated wheels
- Injection-molded fenders
- 58 Inch coated steel load bars
- 2 piece extended tongue
- Flat four wire harness
- Tongue skid plate
- Leaf spring suspension
- Galvanized heavy-duty axle
- Five Year Limited Warranty
The Malone EcoLight 1-Boat Kayak Trailer Package is perhaps the top-quality choice on the market for those seeking a transport option for a single kayak or comparably sized watercraft.
This simple trailer is engineered with optimal performance in mind – it drives like a dream, sports excellent long term integrity, and is easy to assemble, load, and unload. A marine grade galvanized frame and heavy-duty axles, leaf spring suspension, injection-molded fenders, and a tongue skid plate add up to some seriously awesome durability, and Malone furthermore offers a five year warranty on this product.
Weighing in at just 145 pounds, this trailer is easily pulled even by vehicles with low towing-capacities. Featuring a 400-pound maximum load capacity and able to accommodate vessels up to 14 feet, the EcoLight 1 can, however, handle a fairy heavy load, enabling transport of most single and double kayaks, canoes, Jon boats, dinghies and more!
Equipped with DOT approved submersible incandescent lighting and a standard 2-inch hitch receiver, this trailer is ready to rock right after assembly and registration! No doubt an excellent option from one of the most top-notch, reputable brands in the industry!
-
- Marine grade galvanized frame
- 145 Pound weight and a 400 pound capacity
- Hitch: 2 inch receiver
- Mounting Height for Ball from Ground: 14 inches
- Padded J-style carriers with mounting hardware and load straps
- DOT approved submersible incandescent lighting
- 8 Inch – five lug high-speed powder coated wheels
- Injection-molded fenders
- 58 Inch coated steel load bars
- 2 piece extended tongue
- Flat four wire harness
- Tongue skid plate
- Leaf spring suspension
- Galvanized heavy duty axle
- Five Year Limited Warranty
The Malone EcoLight 2-Boat J-Rack Kayak Trailer Package is the ideal option for kayakers seeking to transport two standard sized boats.
Coming in at just 145 pounds and featuring a 400 pound max load capacity, this is an exceptionally lightweight trailer for its capabilities.
Including two padded J-style carriers with mounting hardware and load straps, loading up your boats is made truly easy. The orientation of the racks, however, doesn’t really leave any room for securing any additional gear, so this is exclusively a kayak trailer when you’re towing two boats.
The two-piece tongue can be easily taken apart for more compact storage when the trailer is not in use, so this option is more garage-friendly than most comparably sized options.
Built with a marine-grade galvanized frame and heavy-duty axles, as well as a tongue skid plate and coated steel load bars, you can furthermore rest assured this is an excellently durable choice of trailer that will no doubt prove to have a long life span.
For those in search of a simple and straightforward two-kayak towing option, the EcoLight is tough to beat!
-
- Marine grade pre-galvanized steel frame is 65 by 164 inches
- Total weight of 240 pounds
- Trailer Load Capacity: 800 pounds / 19 foot canoes or kayaks
- Hitch: 2 inch Class II receiver
- Mounting Height for Ball from Ground: 18 inches
- Pre-assembled hubs for a clean and simple installation
- Particularly easy assembly takes around 2-3 hours depending on your know-how
- 12 Inch galvanized wheels with marine grade sealed bearings
- Reinforced steel tongue
- 78 inch 1 ¼ inch steel square load bars featuring D-ring tie-downs
- J-Pro2 kayak carriers with straps & hardware
- Galvanized spare tire with locking attachment
- Plug & Play Submersible LED Light Kit
- Five Year Limited Warranty
The Malone MicroSport Trailer Kayak Transport Package With J-Pro2 Carriers is an exceptionally lightweight option for kayakers seeking a particularly easy to tow, two boat trailer option.
Featuring a total weight of 240 pounds and a frame footprint of 65 by 164 inches, this is an easy to manage trailer for even smaller vehicles with lower towing capacities. Despite the MicroSports modest weight and dimensions, the brand claims this option sports a 800 pound load capacity, and can transport kayaks upwards of 19 feet.
The included J-Pro2 kayak carriers with straps and hardware are what make this kayak trailer so easy to load and unload – simply lift your boats into the braces and tie them off – no frustrating repositioning of the boats, trying to maintain tension on your knots or reliance on a friend included!
It’s a relatively simple design, but it’s built with exceptional integrity for top-level performance on the road and long life span. A marine grade pre-galvanized steel frame,12 inch galvanized wheels with marine grade sealed bearings, and a reinforced steel tongue add up to a seriously rock-solid trailer for the weight – Malone has built this bad boy to last.
Anglers, hunters, and leisure paddlers alike will love the convenience the MicroSport Trailer provides in regards to boat transport, and vehicles of all makes and models with compatible tow kits will love the lack of strain and ease of pulling this option enables. No doubt an excellent trailer from Malone for those seeking something particularly lightweight and pullable.
-
- Marine-grade galvanized steel frame
- Total weight of 206 pounds
- Load Capacity: 600 pounds / 17 foot canoes or kayaks
- Hitch: 2 inch receiver
- Mounting Height for Ball from Ground: 16 inches
- DOT & Transport Canada approved
- L.E.D. “plug & play” lights
- Galvanized steel fenders
- Leaf spring suspension delivers a smooth stable ride under full load
- 78 inch by 1 ¼ inch steel square load bars featuring D-ring tie-downs
- Detachable tongue and rear rubber bumpers allow for upright storage when not in use
- Wide pontoon-style tires are perfect for most roadways
- Stacker-style carriers and Rack Pads to transport four boats
- Five Year Limited Warranty
The Malone XtraLight LowMax 4 Kayak Trailer Package is perfect for boaters either seeking a trailer for transporting multiple boats, or for a few boats and some additional equipment.
The schematic of the stacker-style carriers and rack pads allows for easy loading of your kayaks up on their sides against the interior lean bars. You can either fill the trailer with four kayaks or canoes up to 17 feet long, or load one to three boats, and then secure the rest of your more cumbersome gear that you’d rather not pack in your vehicle. With a 600 pound capacity, there’s a lot you can do with this option.
Just like Malone’s other listed trailers, the XtraLight is built from a marine-grade galvanized steel frame, so you can count on getting more than your money’s worth out of this one. A detachable tongue and rear rubber bumpers even allow for upright storage when not in use, so stashing this trailer during the off-season is made that much easier!
With a total weight of just 206 pounds, this XtraLight package is furthermore impressively lightweight for its towing capacity and generous dimensions.
Kayakers, boaters, campers, and road trippers alike will no doubt appreciate the versatility of loading options and high capacity for gear and boats this option provides.
-
- Galvanized steel frame measures 11.5 feet by 64 inches
- 200 pound total weight is easily pulled by even smaller vehicles
- 400 pound load capacity and can accommodate up to roughly 16 foot boats
- Hitch: 2 inch receiver
- Up to a 4 kayak capacity depending on your boats’ dimensions and weight
- 64 inch wide crossbars support all mainstream rack accessories, so you can purchase specialized mounts or added storage if you choose to
- 4.8 by 12 inch wheels
- Soft leaf springs for absorbing road vibration
- Fold-up locking tongue stand for more compact storage when not in use
- Flat 4 wiring connector and LED lights come standard
- DOT certified street and interstate rated trailer
The Galvanized Ruff-Sport Trailer by Right-On Trailer is an awesome affordable option for moving one or several kayaks and additional gear.
This unit weighs 200 pounds and features a 400 pound load capacity, so although the frame can accommodate quite a bit of equipment, you’ll have to be careful not to overload this option. The brand claims up to a four kayak capacity depending on your boats’ dimensions and weight, so you can do a lot with the Ruff-Sport with a little creativity. The 64 inch wide crossbars furthermore support all mainstream rack accessories, so you can purchase specialized mounts or added storage if you choose to.
Featuring soft leaf springs for absorbing road vibration, this option drives quite nicely for the price point and even includes all the wiring and lighting you need to be street legal.
A fold-up locking tongue stand allows the trailer length to be drastically reduced when removed for easier off-season storage, so rest assured you can sneak this trailer into your garage or overhang when you need to. If you’re storing your trailer outside, the marine grade galvanized steel construction will ensure it doesn’t suffer from corrosion resistance.
A simple and affordable trailer that’s easily customized to fit your kayaking and recreation needs, the Ruff-Sport is a stellar buy on all fronts for those that own toys that need trailering!
-
- Marine grade galvanized 11 gauge steel frame for years of service
- Load Capacity: 1000 lb / 19 foot canoes or kayaks
- Base trailer is 325 pounds
- 2 Inch coupler and standard 4 pin electrical connector
- Mounting Height for Ball from Ground: 16 inches
- Galvanized crank assist jack stand with wheel for easy handling
- Oversized 1.25 by 86 long galvanized steel load bars
- Enhanced strength MegaWing V-style carriers for single keel kayaks
- Full sized spare tire with locking attachment for off-road confidence & security
- Wire basket to hold items not effected by moisture or outside conditions
- Storage drawer that can be pulled out from under kayaks for easy gear access
- Five Year Limited Warranty
The Malone MegaWing 2 Boat Trailer Package with Storage is a killer option for gear-intensive paddlers or fishermen seeking a trailer than can also haul some cumbersome equipment, as well as multiple boats.
Integrated with enhanced strength MegaWing V-style carriers for single keel kayaks, you can easily load two boats up to 19 feet up and onto this option without having to fine-tune and reposition your kayaks. The braces make loading and unloading as brainless as possible – something we all appreciate both before and after a day on the water.
This package includes a storage drawer that can be pulled out from under the kayaks for easy gear access, as well as a wire basket to hold items not effected by moisture or outside conditions, so your paddles, dry bags, fishing equipment, camping gear, and more can be easily stowed within the trailer rather than crowding the inside of your vehicle. Who doesn’t love storage space when embarking on any kind of outdoor endeavor?
The base trailer is just 325 pounds and features an impressive 1000 pound load capacity, so it won’t be too hard on your vehicle even when fully loaded. Built with a marine-grade galvanized 11 gauge steel frame, you can furthermore rest assured the integrity of this option will hold up for many years of service.
A galvanized crank assist jack stand with a wheel for easy handling as well as a full-sized spare tire are also integrated here – even greater increasing the overall value. The brand has included everything you need with this package for a seamless towing experience.
For big kayaks, heavy and cumbersome gear loads, and unpredictable road conditions, the Malone MegaWing 2 is up for the task!
-
- Marine grade galvanized 11 gauge steel frame measures 14 feet 6 inches by 84 inches
- Total weight of 446 pounds
- 1000 Pound load capacity
- 2 Inch hitch and standard electrical connector
- Coupler height from ground: 16 inches
- Heavy Duty leaf spring suspension
- High speed wheels and tires
- DOT and Transport Canada approved lighting & tires
- Galvanized crank-style jack stand with wheel for easy handling
- Three-tier load bar system can accommodate upwards of 13 kayaks depending on your boats
- Full size spare tire
- Five Year Limited Warranty
The Malone MegaSport Outfitter 3 Tier Trailer is a killer choice for kayakers with LOTS of boats to transport for either work or play.
The marine grade galvanized 11 gauge steel frame measures 14 feet 6 inches by 84 inches and weighs a total of 446 pounds, so smaller vehicles with lower towing capacities are likely not compatible with this option. Featuring a 1000 pound max load capacity, the MegaSport trailer is a true workhorse for heavy loads and large numbers of kayaks and other small watercraft.
The three-tier load bar system can accommodate upwards of 13 kayaks depending on your boats, so tour guides, fishing charters, and large family groups seeking to transport a lot of boats will find a friend in this option.
Heavy duty leaf springs and high speed wheels and tires furthermore ensure a smooth ride even when fully loaded. If you’re seeking an option for stacking more than a few kayaks, you would be wise to purchase a trailer like this that’s built not only with exceptional integrity, but also with particularly smooth and easy driveability.
A galvanized crank-style jack stand with wheel and a full sized spare tire are also integrated for assistance on the road, and managing your trailer. Malone has made sure to hit all the bases with this one, so kayak-laden recreators will be smart to start their search here.
-
- Designed for secure and safe hauling of long loads in general, so you can use this device for more than just your boat!
- 4 Foot wide support
- 350 Pound load capacity
- Fits a Class III or Class IV hitch with a 2 inch receiver
- Features adjustable height for roof-top hauling or for use extending your truck bed/hatchback space
- Reaches 53 inches from the trailer hitch or 55 to 62.5 inches above it depending on the position
- Breaks down nicely for easy storage when not in use
- Includes a standard 2 inch receiver hitch and a red flag
Darby Industries’ 944 Extend-A-Truck is a brilliant solution for kayakers and boaters who need just a tiny bit of added length to their pickup or hatchback in order to safely transport their vessel.
We know, this isn’t a kayak trailer, but it may be all you need if your vehicle can almost handle the length and weight of your kayak or small watercraft on its own. It’s simply a four foot wide support that extends off any Class III or Class IV hitch with a 2 inch receiver that features a 350 pound load capacity. It’s designed for secure and safe hauling of long loads in general, so you can use this device for more than just your boat!
You can utilize this device’s adjustable height for either roof-top hauling or for use extending your truck bed/hatchback space, and it’s easily convertible between the two carry modes. Check out the link if you’re having a hard time visualizing this – essentially this brace allows you to effectively extend the roof of your vehicle, or the hatchback/truck bed.
The Extend-A-Truck reaches 53 inches from the trailer hitch or 55 to 62.5 inches above it depending on its position. When you’re ready to store this device it breaks down nicely for compact stashing in your vehicle, garage, or storage closet!
With a standard 2-inch receiver and red flag included for added road safety (and for abiding by most state laws regarding visibility of extended loads), the value of this option is better than great. Absolutely a practical and affordable device for many styles of watercraft and vehicles that might prove more convenient and inexpensive than a full-on trailer.
-
- Heavy-duty steel construction with a black coated finish measures 55.5 by 48.25 by 24 inches
- Extends your truck bed or hatchback 55 inches for carrying longer and bigger payloads
- 32 pound total weight
- 720-pound load capacity
- Fits 2 inch square hitch receivers
- Adjustable width: 28.7 to 47.6 inches, adjustable height: 20.6 to 28.5 inches
- Reflective tape and flag on front and sides for adding visibility and extra safety
- Features 4 quick release clevis pins for quick assembly and disassembly – no tools required
The SUNCOO Truck Bed Extender Kayak Lumber With Flag is a handy device that simply extends your truck bed or hatchback 55 inches for carrying longer and bigger payloads that’s perfect for kayak or canoe transport.
The heavy-duty steel construction with a black coated finish measures 55.5 by 48.25 by 24 inches and weighs in at just 32 pounds while featuring an impressive 720 pound max load capacity! Good luck maxing out this option with even a fully loaded small watercraft!
This device furthermore features an adjustable width from 28.7 to 47.6 inches and an adjustable height from 20.6 to 28.5 inches, so you can size it effectively according to your kayak(s). Depending on your boats, you may be able to slide in two kayaks on their sides as opposed to just one!
There are simply four quick release clevis pins for quick assembly and disassembly – no tools required, so utilizing this load-extender couldn’t be easier. With integrated reflective tape and a flag on the front side, SUNCOO has ensured you remain highly visible and in compliance with road laws.
A simple solution for simple boats and gear loads, this style of kayak storage is not to be overlooked if your truck or hatchback is almost able to handle your vessel on its own!