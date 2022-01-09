13 Best Portable Kayaks: Your Buyer’s Guide

28 pounds

12-feet long

300-pound weight capacity

33 by 12 by 29 inches folded up, backpack carry system available

Rated for 20,000 fold cycles

How about a kayak so portable that it can be folded up compact enough to be worn as a backpack or checked as regular luggage on a flight?

Oru Kayak is making waves in the portable kayak world with their incredibly innovative foldable kayak designs. This brand builds great quality boats that are impressively seaworthy and comfortable considering their remarkable ability to ‘origami’ into a carry-system the size of a large suitcase.

There are a few brands of foldable kayaks currently on the market, but Oru Kayak seems to be leading the charge in terms of building a portable boat that doesn’t sacrifice the comfort or handling ability of a traditional kayak. They are certainly a bit more expensive than the competition, but for the ultimate folding kayak options, this is the go-to brand.

The unique polypropylene construction of these boats is what allows them to remain so lightweight and durable. These boats are rated for a lifetime of 20,000 folds and are treated for 10 years of UV protection, so this is a portable kayak option you’ll own for years of fun.

The Bay ST is Oru’s original design that’s great for both beginner and advanced paddlers. The hull is great for flat water, but can also handle some decent current and wave action. If you’re interested in a boat that breaks down super compact but still tracks and paddles like a high-quality vessel, this is a great choice.

This kayak is just 28 pounds and features a 300-pound weight capacity. It sets up in just a few minutes with a little practice and offers enough storage capacity for all your essential gear and more. There’s not much this kayak can’t do, but for a higher performance option that’s built to take on more intense waves, current and wind, check out the Coast Xt also listed here!

Don’t forget to consider the Oru Pack for a carry system that allows you to toss this vessel right on your back!