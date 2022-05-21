11 Best Camping Projectors for Outdoor Movie Night

Love the idea of enjoying a film out in the great outdoors with family and friends? Campouts are all about immersing in nature, but that shouldn’t stop you from kicking back and enjoying a film showing after a long day’s play outside.
We’ve tracked down the best portable and easy to operate camping projectors on the market so you and your crew can bring the big screen virtually anywhere! Outdoor movie night is now made easy no matter where your adventures take you due to battery-powered projectors and wireless connections to your devices, so no more frustrating setup or required power source. Read through our top list to find out which option is best for you!
1. Emotn H1 Mini ProjectorPrice: $289.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 60 to 240 inches of 1080P viewing (4k supported)
- 250 ANSI lumens provides great brightness while a fully sealed optical engine effectively keeps dust from entering the lens
- Built-in battery offers up to four hours of play time
- Dual Hi-Fi stereo speakers provide great audio quality, and the projector is also compatible with external speakers
- ±45° vertical keystone distortion correction technology takes the hassle out of optimizing your viewing settings
- Features HDMI, USB 2.0, audio ports, wireless connection, screen mirroring, and other interfaces for connecting to your devices
- Compact size offers great portability
- Includes a handy carry handle, and screw in mount for a tripod
- Must be focused manually
- Tripod not included, but the neccessary hardware for easy attachment is located at the projector base
- Copyrighted content from Disney +, Netflix, and similar services can not be mirrored or screencast must download and use the apps directly through H1 projector
The Emotn H1 Mini Projector is an excellent value option for outdoor movie viewing offering up to four hours of playtime on a single charge, and able to project on screens up to a whopping 240 inches! If you’re seeking a camping projector for compatibility with a truly huge viewing surface, this is a great go-to.
This compact little projector features 250 ANSI lumens for more than adequate brightness, as well as a fully sealed optical engine that effectively keeps dust from entering the lens. The H1 Mini Projector sports 1080p resolution, and is even 4K supported, so the picture quality is excellent.
In regards to setup, ±45° vertical keystone distortion correction technology takes the hassle out of optimizing your viewing settings, while a manual focus setting on the lens enables quick and easy adjustments. There is also threading at the projector base for installing a standard tripod or camera mount.
The H1 Mini features HDMI, USB 2.0, audio ports, wireless connection, screen mirroring, and other interfaces for easily connecting to all your devices, so however you plan on streaming your content, you’re covered.
Dual Hi-Fi stereo speakers provide great audio quality, and the projector is also of course compatible with external speakers via aux connection, or Bluetooth.
For the price point, it’s tough to find a more well-rounded outdoor projector, so be sure to check out the specs on this bad boy and see if it’s right for you.
Find more Emotn H1 Mini Projector information and reviews here.
-
2. WEMAX DICE 700 ANSI Lumens Portable Outdoor Movie DLP ProjectorPrice: $649.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 48 to 120 inches of high quality 1080p viewing
- Advanced DLP lamp for stunning FHD entertainment at an impressively bright 700 ANSI lumens
- Highly portable at just 4.8 pounds and measuring 6.1 by 4.9 by 6.3 inches
- Powerful 16000mAh rechargeable battery provides up to 3 hours of playtime and even doubles as a power bank
- 4-point keystone correction keeps the screen centered from a viewing angle of up to 45°
- Two 3W DTS-HD and Dolby Audio speakers provide awesome audio
- Auto focus function simplifies setup and reduces eyestrain
- Android TV 9.0 OS grants you access to countless TV shows, movies, podcasts, and other content
- Equipped with Bluetooth, USB, HDMI , and Wi-Fi interfaces for easy connectivity to all of your devices
- Compatible with most standard 1/4-inch female threaded tripod mounts
- Equipped with Google Voice Assistant
- Expensive option
- Lacks mirror cast for ios devices
- No tripod included, but is compatible with most tripod/camera mounts
Featuring an advanced DLP lamp for stunning FHD entertainment at an impressively bright 700 ANSI lumens, the WEMAX DICE Portable Outdoor Movie Projector is hands down one of the top-performing options on the market if it’s within your budget.
Able to project on screens up to 120 inches in high quality 1080p resolution, the picture clarity and brightness here is tough to top when it comes to portable projectors. A powerful 16000mAh rechargeable battery provides up to three hours of playtime, and even doubles as a power bank if you need to charge your other devices.
The DICE furthermore remains highly portable despite its impressive capabilities at just 4.8 pounds and measuring 6.1 by 4.9 by 6.3 inches – so don’t let its high luminosity and battery life fool you into thinking this is a clunky, cumbersome unit.
In regards to setup and operation, 4-point keystone correction keeps the screen centered from a viewing angle of up to 45°, while the autofocus feature eliminates the need to manually adjust the lens clarity. There is also a threaded slot for attaching a standard 1/4-inch tripod or camera mount.
Two 3W DTS-HD and Dolby Audio speakers provide awesome audio for small to medium groups, so unless you’re entertaining a big crowd, the audio here should be more than adequate.
Android TV 9.0 OS grants you access to countless TV shows, movies, podcasts, and other content, while all of the standard interfaces you’re used to seeing are also present for connecting virtually any streaming device. The brand has even equipped this projector with Google Voice Assistant – a hardly necessary, but nonetheless awesome feature.
Sporting excellent image clarity and well above average brightness in a compact, easy to use package, the WEMAX DICE Projector offers a truly stellar viewing experience no matter where you choose to set up your cinema!
Find more WEMAX DICE 700 ANSI Lumens Portable Outdoor Movie DLP Projector information and reviews here.
-
3. BenQ GS50 1080p Wireless Outdoor ProjectorPrice: $1,495.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 30 to 112 inches of high quality 1080p viewing
- Impressive level of brightness featuring a DLP projection system and 500 ANSI Lumens with HDR10/HLG for brilliant detail
- Auto focus, and 2D keystone and four corner adjustment enable quick and easy setup and relieve eystrain
- 2.1 Channel Bluetooth speaker with extra bass (5Wx2 midrange tweeters & 10W woofer) provide excellent audio
- Adjustable stand tilts up to 15° for even easier setup
- IPX2 splash-proof and 2.3-foot drop-proof design is especially durable for outdoor applications
- Optimized Picture Modes powered by CinematicColor and 98% Rec.709 wide color gamut for true color
- Features HDMI, USB type A and C, built-in OS, Bluetooth, and WiFi interfaces for compatibility with all of your devices
- Embedded Google-certified Android TV supports AirPlay and Chromecast casting for iOS, MacOS, Android, and PC devices
- 7.32 by 6.06 by 5.75 inch dimensions and 5 pound weight remain reasonably portable
- Quiet fan won't disturb your audio experience
- Carry bag included
- Cool aesthetic
- Expensive option
- No tripod included, but the projector at least features an adjustable stand that can tilt up to 15°
- Netflix is not natively available on this device - must install the dedicated BenQ “Apps Manager” for Netflix viewing.
The BenQ GS50 1080p Wireless Outdoor Projector is arguably the ultimate option for your outdoor cinema. The brand recently sent me a GS50 to field test, and its picture quality, ease of operation, inherent durability, and cool aesthetic have impressed me across the board.
Able to project on screens measuring from 30 to 112 inches, this top-quality option features a 1080p resolution, and is even 4K supported. The GS50 furthermore offers an impressive level of brightness featuring a DLP projection system and 500 ANSI lumens with HDR10/HLG for truly brilliant detail.
Built-in autofocus and 2D keystone and four corner adjustment enable quick and easy setup, while an integrated adjustable stand tilts up to 15° for finding that perfect angle.
Outfitted with a 2.1 channel Bluetooth speaker with extra bass, (two 5W midrange tweeters and amp and a 10W woofer) this projector provides excellent audio on its own without the assistance of an external speaker. The cooling fan is furthermore well-rated for low noise output, so it shouldn’t disturb your listening experience.
Perhaps best of all, BenQ has built this model to be IPX2 splash-proof and 2.3-foot drop-proof, so the design is especially durable for outdoor applications. There is also a carry bag included for greater ease of transport.
In regards to pairing, the GS50 features HDMI, USB type A and C, built-in OS, Bluetooth, and WiFi interfaces for compatibility with all of your devices. Embedded Google-certified Android TV goes on to support AirPlay and Chromecast casting for iOS, MacOS, Android, and PC devices.
Offering both an excellent viewing and listening experience, stellar ease of setup, and an especially durable and cool-looking design, BenQ has most definitely engineered a winner with this one.
Find more BenQ GS50 1080p Wireless Outdoor Projector information and reviews here.
-
4. BenQ GV30 Portable Smart ProjectorPrice: $599.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 30 to 100 inches of 720p viewing
- DLP projection system featuring 300 ANSI lumens
- Adjustable 135 degree projection angle, auto focus, and vertical keystone enable super easy setup and reduce eyestrain
- 2.1 Channel Bluetooth speaker with extra bass (4Wx2 midrange tweeters & 8W woofer) provide excellent audio
- 4800 mAh Li-ion battery provides up to 2.5 hours of playtime
- Optimized picture modes powered by CinematicColor and 98% Rec. 709 wide color gamut provide true color
- Equipped with HDMI, USB C, built-in Android 9.0 OS, WiFi, and Bluetooth interfaces for easy connectivity to your devices
- Supports Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast for easy screen mirroring
- Built durably - drop-proof up to 2.3 feet
- Compatible with standard 1/4-inch mounting hardware for tripod or camera mount attachment
- Includes an attractive leather strap and carrying case for grab-and-go use
- Expensive option
- Features 720p resolution, rather than 1080p
- Netflix is not natively available on this device, must install the dedicated BenQ "Apps Manager" for Netflix viewing
A slight step down from the GS50, the BenQ GV30 Portable Smart Projector is another excellent go-to for outdoor movie viewing and beyond.
Equipped with a DLP projection system featuring 300 ANSI lumens, this model can project onto screens ranging from 30 to 100 inches. The GV30 offers a 720p resolution, so the picture quality will be just a bit less crisp than options that feature 1080p viewing.
The integrated 4800 mAh Li-ion battery provides up to 2.5 hours of playtime, so getting through a regular length film without needing a charge is a nonissue. The 2.1 Channel Bluetooth speaker with extra bass (two 4W midrange tweeters and an 8W woofer) goes on to provide great audio, so you’ll likely find connecting an external speaker via Bluetooth isn’t necessary.
Equipped with all of the interfaces you’d expect for easy connectivity to your devices, the GV30 also supports Apple AirPlay and Google Chromecast for easy screen mirroring.
Best of all, the adjustable 135-degree projection angle, autofocus, and vertical keystone enable super easy setup and effectively reduce eyestrain, so finding the perfect viewing settings is made quick and easy. This model also features compatibility with standard 1/4-inch mounting hardware for a tripod or camera mount attachment.
Designed to be drop-proof up to 2.3 feet, the brand has furthermore engineered this outdoor projector knowing it’s likely going to get knocked around a bit. Including an attractive leather strap and carrying case for grab-and-go use, BenQ has truly hit all the bases when it comes to convenience and lifespan here.
Find more BenQ GV30 Portable Smart Projector information and reviews here.
-
5. Anker Nebula Solar Portable 1080p ProjectorPrice: $499.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 40 to 120 inches of high-quality 1080p viewing
- HDR10 and 400 ANSI lumens provide rich detail and color
- Built-in rechargeable battery provides up to three hours of playtime on one charge
- Dolby Digital Plus and dual 3W speakers provide excellent audio quality - some even use the projector as a Bluetooth speaker
- Solar’s quadrilateral keystoning ensures that you get a perfectly squared image from almost any angle
- Equipped with more than 5,000 apps with Android TV 9, including YouTube, Hulu, and more
- No need to mess around with focus settings due to built-in ultra-fast autofocus
- Built-in stand allows you to adjust the angle of projection by up to 13 degrees
- Many ways to connect your devices including an HDMI port, Bluetooth, USB audio connections, screen mirroring to your smartphone and more
- Expensive option
- Not as portable and packable as some of the more compact options
- Netflix and Amazon Video are not native on the projector, but can be installed through the preloaded "Nebula Manager" app
The Anker Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector is a top-notch, all-around awesome option for outdoor movies and other grab-and-go projector applications.
Able to project onto a screen from 40 to 120 inches, this projector features high-quality 1080p resolution, offers rich detail and color through HDR10, and better than average brightness at 400 ANSI lumens.
Dolby Digital Plus and dual 3W speakers provide excellent audio quality so chances are you won’t feel the need to connect a speaker in order to hear your film. Some users even use this projector as a Bluetooth speaker itself!
The Nebula Solar features up to three hours of battery life in battery mode (lower brightness), and up to two hours in standard mode, so maintaining a charge for the duration of even longer films is a nonissue.
There’s no need to mess around with focus settings due to built-in, ultra-fast autofocus, while integrated quadrilateral keystoning ensures you get a perfectly squared image from almost any angle. A built-in stand furthermore allows you to adjust the angle of projection by up to 13 degrees, making setup exceptionally easy.
Equipped with more than 5,000 apps with Android TV 9 including YouTube, Hulu, and more, you may find that connecting a device via he HDMI port or through screen mirroring is not necessary. Netflix and Amazon Video are not native on the projector but can be installed through the preloaded Nebula Manager app.
The Solar may not be as inherently portable and packable as some of the more compact options on the market, but what it lacks in portability, it more than makes up for in high-quality picture and brightness, as well as great battery life and ease of setup and operation.
Find more Anker Nebula Solar Portable 1080p Projector information and reviews here.
-
6. NEBULA Anker Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini ProjectorPrice: $299.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Up to 100 inches of 480p viewing
- Built-in battery provides up to four hours of playtime on one charge!
- Features a powerful omnidirectional speaker for all-around listening
- Equipped with Keystone Correction for simpler setup
- Exceptionally portable projector measuring just 4.72 by 2.67 inches and weighing in at one pound
- Equipped with HDMI, USB C, WiFi, and Bluetooth interfaces for connectivity to all your devices
- Features a standard tripod mount at the base
- Lacks auto-focus
- 100 ANSI-lumen brightness is not particulary impressive, but will be a nonissue in truly dark viewing environments
- 480p resolution is inferior to the higher resolution offered by many competitors
- No AUX port for wired audio connection, and complaints about lag in the audio if utilizing a bluetooth speaker
The NEBULA Anker Capsule Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector is a remarkably easy to pack and set up outdoor projector that’s perfect for minimalist campers seeking a low-hassle avenue for creating a cinema in the outdoors.
This is an exceptionally lightweight and portable projector measuring just 4.72 by 2.67 inches and weighing in at one pound – so it can truly go with you anywhere. The NEBULA Capsule can project on screens up to 100 inches in size, but only offers 100 ANSI lumens of brightness, so you’ll have to use it in dark (rather than dim) environments for clear viewing.
What this projector lacks in brightness, it makes up for in battery life; providing up to an impressive four hours of playtime on one charge! By projecting at a slightly dimmer setting than a lot of the competition, the brand has engineered a portable projector that can get through two entire films without needing a charge. If your campsite or backyard cinema is nice and dark, you’ll forget about the lower ANSI lumens entirely, making the extra battery life well worth it.
Equipped with a powerful omnidirectional speaker for all-around listening, the NEBULA Capsule packs quite the punch in regards to audio for its size. You can also of course connect an external speaker if you find it necessary, but there are some complaints about lag in the audio when using a Bluetooth speaker.
The native 480p resolution is inferior to the higher resolutions offered by many competitors, so if you’re seeking an option that offers top-quality image clarity, you’ll want to spring for a projector that features at least a 720p resolution, but preferably 1080p.
Designed with a standard tripod mount at the base as well as Keystone correction for viewing at almost angle, the brand has truly made it easy to drop this bad boy down virtually anywhere.
While there are definitely some downfalls here in terms of brightness and image resolution, campers viewing films in dark environments will no doubt love the portability, convenience, and battery life of this pocket-sized option.
Find more NEBULA Anker Capsule, Smart Wi-Fi Mini Projector information and reviews here.
-
7. Nebula Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector by AnkerPrice: $549.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 40 to 100 inches of 720p viewing
- DLP Intellibright Technology projects at an impressively bright 500-ANSI lumens
- Up to three hours of battery life on movie mode, and up to 30 hours in Bluetooth speaker mode
- Autofocus feature simpifies setup and reduces eyestrain
- Dual 10W Audio Drivers offer excellent sound quality and deep, resonant bass
- Equipped with HDMI, USB, DC in, WiFi, Bluetooth, and screen mirroring for compatibility with all of your devices
- Horizontal and vertical keystoning enable you to project a squared, stable image at almost any angle
- Compact and lightweight at just 7 by 4.8 by 5.43 inches and 3.94 pounds
- Includes a carry handle and the neccessary hardware for mounting the projector on a tripod
- 12-month warranty
- Expensive option
- Android 7.1 operating system is at this point outdated and does not support some apps such as Hulu, Disney+, and Apple TV (you'll need to connect a laptop via HDMI)
- The fan runs at up to 32dB, a bit louder than some of the competition
- Threading for a tripod mount is a bit shallow and feels unstable - it's recommend you pair this projector with Anker's tripod
The Nebula Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector by Anker is an especially bright, highly portable, and easy-to-use option that could be perfect for you depending on how you plan on streaming your content.
Offering 40 to 100 inches of 720p viewing through DLP Intellibright Technology, this powerhouse option projects at an impressively bright 500-ANSI lumens. Dual 10W Audio Drivers offer excellent sound quality and deep, resonant bass, while an autofocus feature simplifies setup and ensures eyestrain is not an issue.
Offering up to three hours of playtime on one charge, this unit furthermore offers superior battery life compared to most portable outdoor projectors. Keep in mind however that if you want to maximize playtime you’ll have to set the Mars II to battery mode, which displays at 200, rather than 500 ANSI lumens. It’s worth noting that the projector charges rapidly in just three hours, so you can quickly give it some juice between films, or simply plug it into a portable powersource to maintain maximum brightness while viewing.
Horizontal and vertical keystoning enable you to project a squared, stable image at almost any angle, so setting this projector up is made that much easier. There are threads for installing a tripod at the base of the device, but customer complaints insist that the threads are not deep enough to support most aftermarket mounts. The Anker tripod mount pairs nicely with this unit, so spring for that one if you think you’ll need one.
The one real downfall of the Mars II is the outdated Android 7.1 operating system. The projector itself will not support some apps such as Hulu, Disney+, and Apple TV, so you’ll need to connect a laptop via HDMI in order to utilize certain apps and streaming services. This adds more cables and devices to your outdoor movie setup, which may or may not be an issue depending on your gear load, camping space, etc.
Built to be compact and lightweight at just 7 by 4.8 by 5.43 inches and only 3.94 pounds, Anker has built this projector with easy portability and packability in mind. The brand also offers a 12-month warranty, and great customer service, so you can purchase in confidence.
Find more Nebula Mars II Pro 500 ANSI Lumen Portable Projector by Anker information and reviews here.
-
8. ViewComm iSpace2 Portable Pocket Projector with Adjustable TripodPrice: $329.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 20 to 200 inches of high quality 1080p viewing (6.98ft recommended viewing distance)
- Super portable projector measuring just 5.1 inches by 1.6 inches (without the tripod) and weighing just 15 ounces
- 220 ANSI lumens provides adequate brightness in dark viewing environments
- Built-in dual 3W speaker units provide excellent audio and work well on their own as a Bluetooth speaker
- 5500 mAh Rechargeable battery provides around two hours of battery life depending on light mode
- Advanced DLP projection technology, powerful MTK 9255 chipset with HDR 10 high dynamic contrast ratio, and 220 ANSI Lumens provide great contrast and brightness
- Includes a 360-degree rotatable tripod
- Dual-frequency 2.4/5GHz WiFi improves the stability and speed of the wireless connection
- Many ways to connect to your devices including HDMI, USB, Type-C, WiFi, Bluetooth, and screen mirroring
- Auto Keystone correction enables you to project at almost any angle
- Front, rear, and ceiling projection modes for multiple ways to view
- Equipped with Android TV 9.0
- Fairly expensive option
- Manual focus required
- Battery life is not terribly impressive - just 45 minutes if using on a higher light mode
The ViewComm iSpace2 Portable Pocket Projector with Adjustable Tripod is a remarkably compact, full-feature outdoor projector measuring just 5.1 inches by 1.6 inches (without the tripod) and weighing just 15 ounces. If you’re seeking a particularly portable projector at a fair price point that doesn’t sacrifice image quality or battery life, this is a great go-to.
Able to project on a wide range of screen sizes from 20 to 200 inches, the iSpace2 features a high-quality 1080p resolution and 220 ANSI lumens of brightness. It’s not a particularly bright projector, but it’s more than adequate as long as your using the device in dark environments. The brand recommends setting up this model 6.98 feet from your screen for optimal viewing.
Built-in dual 3W speaker units provide excellent audio and work well on their own as a Bluetooth speaker, so chances are you won’t require an extra speaker to hear your film. A 5500 mAh rechargeable battery goes on to provide around two hours of battery life depending on the light mode, so be mindful of battery life if watching a particularly long film and be sure to have a power bank on hand.
Including a 360-degree rotatable tripod and featuring auto keystone correction for projecting at almost any angle, setting up the iSpace2 is a breeze. The only minor downfall is that you have to manually adjust the focus.
Dual-frequency 2.4/5GHz WiFi improves the stability and speed of wireless connections, while HDMI, USB, Type-C, WiFi, Bluetooth, and screen mirroring interfaces ensure compatibility with all of your devices.
Equipped with Android TV 9.0. you can even install a plethora of apps from the preloaded TV Store app.
Assuming you pair this pocket projector with a reliable power source to ensure it remains charged through longer-duration films, this is a killer go-to for the price point that won’t disappoint.
Find more ViewComm iSpace2 Portable Pocket Projector with Adjustable Tripod information and reviews here.
-
9. bonsaii Portable Smart ProjectorPrice: $139.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Up to 120 inches of 1080p viewing
- Super compact size is exceptionally portable
- Features built-in android google play to download apps, browse the internet and access other content
- Rechargeable internal battery offers up to two hours of playtime
- Equipped with Android, iOS, HDMI, USB, SD and screen mirroring interfaces for multiple ways to connect to your devices
- ±40° vertical Auto Keystone correction function allows you to project a squared, stable image at almost any angle.
- Innovative DLP technology offers superior contrast, uniformity, image clarity compared to LCD projectors
- Features an interactive touch panel for easy navigation of the menu and settings
- Includes a tripod for even easier setup
- ANSI lumens not listed - but no complaints about lacking brightness
- Speaker volume is not very impressive, so you may need to connect an external speaker - to be expected given the small size
- Lighting to HDMI Adapter & MHL Adapter not included
The bonsaii Portable Smart Projector is a wonderful budget option offering high resolution, adequate battery life, and awesome portability that contends with the industry-leading brands and models.
Able to project on screens up to 170 inches, this tiny little unit offers a 1080p resolution and innovative DLP technology offering superior contrast, uniformity, and image clarity compared to LCD projectors. In regards to image quality, bonsaii has outdone themselves for the price point here.
The ±40° vertical auto Keystone correction function allows you to project a squared, stable image at almost any angle, while an included tripod further simplifies setup.
The projector’s built-in speaker is not very well rated for volume output, so if you’re using it in settings with a fair degree of background noise, you’ll likely want to connect it to an external speaker for a better listening experience.
Impressive at this price point, the integrated rechargeable battery offers up to two hours of playtime – far from shabby. An interactive touch panel for easy navigation of the menu and settings goes on to make setup and device operation a breeze.
Equipped with Android, iOS, HDMI, USB, SD, and screen mirroring interfaces for multiple ways to connect to your devices, there’s not really anything this projector can’t do when compared to the top-quality options on the market. It even features built-in android google play to download apps, browse the internet, and access other content.
No doubt an excellent bang for your buck, this compact and feature-rich outdoor projector is a great go-to that won’t disappoint.
Find more bonsaii Portable Smart Projector information and reviews here.
-
10. FATORK Mini DLP ProjectorPrice: $229.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 10 to 114 inch, 1080p viewing
- Exceptionally portable design is about the same size as a 12oz can of soda and weighs only 0.86 pounds
- Built-in rechargeable battery provides up to 2.5 hours of playtime on one charge
- Built-in speakers provide pristine audio fidelity without the need for externally connected speakers
- DLP projector lens adopts closed technology, making it more dustproof and eliminating dark spots
- Automatic vertical ±40° keystone correction for easily optimizing viewing settings
- Supports 1.64 to 9.85 foot viewing distances enabling easier setup
- Features an HDMI port, USB port, and 3.5mm audio jack as well as screen mirroring for connecting to your devices
- Includes a mini tripod for simplifying setup
- 12 months of professional after-sales service and permanent professional technical support
- Must utilize Google Chromecast or Amazon Fire TV Stick in order to project copyrighted content from Apps like Netflix, Hulu, etc
- Recommended your devices remain within one meter of the projector to maintain WiFi connectivity
- 32dB noise output is a bit louder than a lot of the competition
If you’re on the market for a particularly compact projector option, the FATORK Mini DLP Projector offers an exceptionally portable design that is about the same size as a 12oz can of soda and weighs in at only 0.86 pounds.
Able to project on screens from 10 to 114 inches, you can even use this tiny projector inside your tent if you’re short on viewing space. Supporting 1.64 to 9.85 foot viewing distances, there’s virtually nowhere you can’t set this device up. It even includes a mini tripod for further simplifying setup.
Featuring an impressive 1080p resolution and 150 ANSI lumens, the picture quality and brightness offered here is quite good for the price point. While the brightness is a bit dimmer than the 200 ANSI lumen stats you often see standard to outdoor projectors, it will perform just fine as long as you’re using this device in a dark viewing environment.
A built-in rechargeable battery goes on to provide up to 2.5 hours of playtime on one charge, so this unit is in it for the long haul despite its teeny tiny build. Equipped with an HDMI port, USB port, and 3.5mm audio jack as well as screen mirroring for connecting to your devices, pairing with your laptop, phone, and more is made easy.
Built-in speakers provide pristine audio fidelity without the need for externally connected speakers, so chances are your listening experience will be just fine unless you’re particularly hard of hearing.
Not to be overlooked, the brand offers 12 months of professional after-sales service and permanent professional technical support, so you’re covered in the event you need any assistance.
Find more FATORK Mini DLP Projector information and reviews here.
-
11. XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector for Outdoor MoviesPrice: $499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Up to 100 inches of 1080p viewing
- Autofocus and 40° auto Keystone correction ensure a perfect aspect ratio from almost any angle.
- Advanced DLP lamp delivers FHD resolution and 300 ANSI lumens
- Built-in 10400mAh battery provides at least two hours of playtime
- Two 3W built-in Harman Kardon speakers provide excellent audio - also compatible with soundbars and Bluetooth speakers
- Super compact size measures just 5.74 by 3.72 by 4.15 inches
- Features HDMI, USB2.0, Audio, DC, WiFi, and Bluetooth interfaces for easy connectivity to your devices
- Android TV 9.0 operating system allows you to download apps directly to the projector from Google Play, including YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more
- Includes threads at the projector base for attaching a standard camera tripod
- Expensive option
- Max projection size of 100 inches is not terribly impressive if a BIG screen is important to you
- Does not stream the native Netflix or Amazon Prime App - must be viewed using XTV manager or Chromecast
- No tripod included, but the neccessary hardware is built into the base
The XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector for Outdoor Movies is top-notch option for movie buffs who are serious about owning a quality projector. Featuring 1080p resolution and 300 ANSI lumens, this option offers both excellent image quality and screen brightness.
Able to project on screens up to 100 inches, the MoGo Pro comes in a compact package, measuring just 5.74 by 3.72 by 4.15 inches. Autofocus and 40° auto Keystone correction are equipped to ensure a perfect aspect ratio from almost any angle, while threads at the projector base are present for attaching a standard camera tripod.
A built-in 10400mAh battery provides at least two hours of playtime, so as long as you’re mindful to keep this projector charged, it should have enough juice to get through an entire film without a power source.
Two 3W built-in Harman Kardon speakers offer excellent audio without the need for an external speaker, but the projector is also of course compatible with soundbars and Bluetooth speakers if you think you need the extra volume.
Featuring HDMI, USB 2.0, Audio, DC, WiFi, and Bluetooth interfaces for easy connectivity to your devices, you’re covered on all fronts no matter what you intend to pair with this projector. The Android TV 9.0 operating system goes on to allow you to download apps directly to the projector from Google Play, including YouTube, Prime Video, Hulu, and more.
A crowd favorite amongst projector enthusiasts, we find the MoGo Pro to be well worth the price point.
Find more XGIMI MoGo Pro Portable Projector for Outdoor Movies information and reviews here.
Details to Consider Before Purchasing a Camping Projector
Projector Brightness/ANSI Lumens: ANSI (American National Standards Institute) lumens is a measure of the brightness of a projector. Simply put, the higher the ANSI number the brighter the projector - so higher ANSI lumen ratings equals a better, brighter picture. The projector brightness furthermore governs how big a screen it can be used on.
Most camping projectors feature around 200 ANSI Lumens, so any rating equal to or above that, we consider to be more than adequate for outdoor movie nights where the ambient light is inherently low.
If you want to really understand the nitty-gritty of ANSI lumens and projector brightness, check out this informative piece from BenQ
Available Interfaces: If you plan on utilizing an HDMI connection to pair your laptop or other devices to your projector, or want to exclusively use your smartphone to simply screen-mirror your content, be sure to confirm the projector you're considering can support your ideal interface. Most of the above-listed options are fully equipped with WiFi, Bluetooth, and all of the most common interfaces, but save yourself the potential headache and do your homework before purchasing.
Battery Life: If you're not going to rely on an external power source for your camping projector such as a power bank, standard outlet, or DC connection to your vehicle, then make sure the model you're considering features a built-in rechargeable battery with enough juice to get through a whole movie.
Some projectors furthermore have a few different power settings in order to maximize performance or battery duration, so be mindful of your native settings and be sure to set your projector up for maximum playtime.
Size/Portability: If you're tight on packing space, or simply don't want to worry about damaging a big clunky projector while enjoying the great outdoors, think about the size and weight of each model while shopping. Smaller, nearly pocket-sized projectors are wonderful in regards to convenience and portability, but oftentimes sacrifice their brightness or battery life as a result - so weigh the pros and cons of the portability rating carefully.
Tripod: Trust us, tripods are underrated when it comes time to set up your outdoor theater. While you can always rig something in order to project at the right height or angle, an integrated tripod, or the necessary hardware to mount a separately purchased camera mount or tripod will ensure you can score that perfect viewing angle - no doubt a brilliant feature to look out for.
A few affordable, quality options for aftermarket tripods include:
- Anker Nebula Capsule Series Adjustable Tripod Stand
- SoeKoa Mini Projector Tripod Mount
- qubo Mini Tripod Camera Holder
- WEWATCH Projector Pocket Tripod Stand
- HOLDOOR Universal Adjustable Projector Stand
Portable Projector Screens
While a simple white sheet can work just fine, a portable projector screen that's easily packed and deployed will make for a far superior viewing canvas. These "screens" eliminate frustrating wrinkling that disrupt your viewing experience and are furthermore designed to be less reflective than other DIY surfaces.
A few portable screens perfect for outdoor projector use include:
- CENTURY-STAR 120-inch Outdoor Movie Screen
- Towond 120-inch Indoor Outdoor Projection Screen
- Generic 100-inch Portable Indoor Outdoor Projection Movie Screen
- DwitGumi Portable Indoor Outdoor 100-inch Cinema Screen
- NIERBO 200-inch Huge Projector Screen
Power banks & Power stations
We recommend pairing your outdoor projector with a reliable, high capacity power bank to ensure you maintain a consistent battery charge. Some projectors can even be charged while being used, so there's no reason your movie should ever be cut short!
A few of our favorite power bank/power station options for supporting your projector and other camping accessories include: