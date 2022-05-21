11 Best Camping Projectors for Outdoor Movie Night

We’ve tracked down the best portable and easy to operate camping projectors on the market so you and your crew can bring the big screen virtually anywhere! Outdoor movie night is now made easy no matter where your adventures take you due to battery-powered projectors and wireless connections to your devices, so no more frustrating setup or required power source. Read through our top list to find out which option is best for you!

Love the idea of enjoying a film out in the great outdoors with family and friends? Campouts are all about immersing in nature, but that shouldn’t stop you from kicking back and enjoying a film showing after a long day’s play outside.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Details to Consider Before Purchasing a Camping Projector

Projector Brightness/ANSI Lumens: ANSI (American National Standards Institute) lumens is a measure of the brightness of a projector. Simply put, the higher the ANSI number the brighter the projector - so higher ANSI lumen ratings equals a better, brighter picture. The projector brightness furthermore governs how big a screen it can be used on.

Most camping projectors feature around 200 ANSI Lumens, so any rating equal to or above that, we consider to be more than adequate for outdoor movie nights where the ambient light is inherently low.

If you want to really understand the nitty-gritty of ANSI lumens and projector brightness, check out this informative piece from BenQ

Available Interfaces: If you plan on utilizing an HDMI connection to pair your laptop or other devices to your projector, or want to exclusively use your smartphone to simply screen-mirror your content, be sure to confirm the projector you're considering can support your ideal interface. Most of the above-listed options are fully equipped with WiFi, Bluetooth, and all of the most common interfaces, but save yourself the potential headache and do your homework before purchasing.

Battery Life: If you're not going to rely on an external power source for your camping projector such as a power bank, standard outlet, or DC connection to your vehicle, then make sure the model you're considering features a built-in rechargeable battery with enough juice to get through a whole movie.

Some projectors furthermore have a few different power settings in order to maximize performance or battery duration, so be mindful of your native settings and be sure to set your projector up for maximum playtime.

Size/Portability: If you're tight on packing space, or simply don't want to worry about damaging a big clunky projector while enjoying the great outdoors, think about the size and weight of each model while shopping. Smaller, nearly pocket-sized projectors are wonderful in regards to convenience and portability, but oftentimes sacrifice their brightness or battery life as a result - so weigh the pros and cons of the portability rating carefully.

Tripod: Trust us, tripods are underrated when it comes time to set up your outdoor theater. While you can always rig something in order to project at the right height or angle, an integrated tripod, or the necessary hardware to mount a separately purchased camera mount or tripod will ensure you can score that perfect viewing angle - no doubt a brilliant feature to look out for.

Portable Projector Screens

While a simple white sheet can work just fine, a portable projector screen that's easily packed and deployed will make for a far superior viewing canvas. These "screens" eliminate frustrating wrinkling that disrupt your viewing experience and are furthermore designed to be less reflective than other DIY surfaces.

Power banks & Power stations

We recommend pairing your outdoor projector with a reliable, high capacity power bank to ensure you maintain a consistent battery charge. Some projectors can even be charged while being used, so there's no reason your movie should ever be cut short!

