11 Best Outdoor Movie Screens for Summer

Imagine being able to watch your favorite movies and shows right from your backyard, campground, or even the beach during the warm weather months. With one of these outdoor movie screens, you can do just that on all the gorgeous nights we have coming up.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What's a Good Outdoor Projector?

Your outdoor movie screen can only be as good as the outdoor projector that you pair with it. You'll want to target an outdoor projector that has as many lumens as you can fit into your budget. More lumens essentially mean a brighter and crisper image that you, your friends, and your family will be able to enjoy.

Some outdoor projectors even come with projector screens included. But you might want to be wary of these "free" add ons. Most don't have a frame so you would need to purchase one separately. But many also aren't of great quality, leading to projections bleeding through the back of the screen and muddying your favorite shows and movies.

What are Outdoor Movie Screens Made Of?

The majority of outdoor movie screens are made of a nylon fabric known as 210D Oxford. The lightweight fabric is waterproof and is constructed to be resistant to damage and dirt.

It serves as a great material for outdoor movie screens as it holds up well against the elements. But you'll see it commonly used in the construction of tents, bags, and even shoes too.

How Big are Outdoor Movie Screens?

As you can tell from the collection of options on our list, outdoor movie screens have a wide range of size options. The outdoor movie screens with stands can get impressively large, with the best one on our list measuring in at 250-inches.

However, if you go with an inflatable movie screen, you can easily go bigger. Sewinfla offers a 45-feet inflatable option that provides roughly 325-inches of screen real estate. That's an impressive size that would be suitable for any size viewing party that you can gather together.

Can Outdoor Movie Screens Get Wet?

While it's recommended that you take down your outdoor screen after each viewing, outdoor movie screens can get wet. The 210D Oxford fabric that's commonly used is designed for durability. It's crafted to be resilient against both dirty and moisture, so viewing in light rain really shouldn't raise any issues. Though you should always keep your projector dry so you don't run into electrical issues with that.

However, as outdoor screen owners likely know, especially those with inflatable movie screens, you really want to avoid putting up any type of screen during windy conditions as they're essentially large sails that can go flying during turbulent weather.

See Also: