11 Best Outdoor Movie Screens for Summer

Imagine being able to watch your favorite movies and shows right from your backyard, campground, or even the beach during the warm weather months. With one of these outdoor movie screens, you can do just that on all the gorgeous nights we have coming up.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $169.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $489.88 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $2,999.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $2,499.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $277.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $998.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $385.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $165.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $219.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $99.85 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $149.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
1. Getco Tech 150-Inch Outdoor Projector ScreenPrice: $169.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Huge 150-inch screen.
- Strong rust-proof iron pipes.
- 16:9 with 4K HD abilities.
- Anti-wrinkle screen.
- Supports front and rear projection.
- Foldable so it's easy to store.
- Might be too large for some setups.
- A bit pricey.
- No warranty details mentioned.
At 150-inches in size, the Getco Tech Outdoor Projector Screen is quite the beast. It touts a polyester fabric that promises no wrinkles once stretched out on the frame. And the frame itself is impressive too as it’s comprised of rust-proof iron pipes that are simple to assemble and more durable than a lot of other options.
The screen is 16:9 in design and supports 4K Ultra HD across LED, LCD, or DLP projectors. Both rear and front projection is supported. And the viewing angle of 160-degrees ensures everyone has a great view of the action. Tethers and stakes come included to ensure your screen stays in place. And it all comes within an included storage bag that makes toting the screen around no problem.
Find more Getco Tech 150-Inch Outdoor Projector Screen information and reviews here.
-
2. OZIS 20-Feet Airtight Inflatable Movie ScreenPrice: $489.88Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- No noisy blower running through screenings.
- 3 minute setup and easy to take down.
- Weatherproof against rain and moisture.
- Supports front and rear projection.
- More expensive than comparable non-airtight options.
- Air pump is bit weaker than others.
- Not safe in windy conditions.
OZIS’ 20-Feet Airtight Inflatable Movie Screen sets itself apart from the other inflatable options on our list in a big way. While other inflatable screens require a blower to keep them upright through the entirety of screenings, this airtight option from OZIS can be sealed after it’s inflated so that blowers won’t have to constantly run. Thus eliminating one of the primary cons of most inflatable models.
Other than that, its 20-feet size offers a ton of screen real estate. There are no splices on the screen to provide clean imagery. Front and rear projection is available. It’s water and tear resistant. It only takes about 3 minutes to inflate. And it comes with a 500w air pump, ropes, pegs, repair equipment, and a bag for storage.
Find more OZIS 20-Feet Airtight Inflatable Movie Screen information and reviews here.
-
3. JWSIT 250-Inch Projector Screen with StandPrice: $2,999.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Massive 250-inch screen is one of the largest non-inflatable options you'll find.
- Supports 3D and 4K Ultra HD on a wrinkle free screen.
- Three layer screen provides crisp images.
- 16:9 layout and 160 degree viewing angle accomodates large groups.
- Foldability makes it easy to take down.
- Carrying case included.
- It's an investment.
- Larger inflatable options are available.
- May need help setting up due to size.
It may be a bit of an investment, but the JWSIT 250-Inch Projector Screen with Stand really is one of the best outdoor movie screens on the market. Its 250-inch screen is one of the largest non-inflatable options you’ll find available. It’s comprised of a three layer white PVC film, polyester, and black backing set that keeps it lightweight yet vivid. And it’s super simple to setup and take down thanks to its foldability and included carrying case, allowing you to easily enjoy it at venues outside the backyard.
The projector screen’s 16:9 design and 160 degree wide viewing angle ensures that even while hosting large parties in your backyard there won’t be a bad seat in the house. Its ability to support 3D and 4K Ultra HD movies and shows ensures everything is consistently crisp. And the metal snaps used to attached the screen to frame promises there won’t be a wrinkle in sight.
The kit’s extra ground stakes, rigging cords, and support rigs promise stability in light winds. The aluminum frame promises longterm durability. And JSWIT promises Limetime Technical Support as well as a 100% hassle free return policy should you be unhappy for any reason.
Find more JWSIT 250-Inch Projector Screen with Stand information and reviews here.
-
4. Sewinfla 45-Feet Giant Inflatable Outdoor Movie ScreenPrice: $2,499.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Massive screen can acccomate the largest of parties.
- 1500w blower makes setup a breeze.
- Strong 210 oxford fabric provides crisp viewing.
- Ropes, pegs, repair cloth, and carrying bag included.
- 1-year warranty.
- Not safe for windy conditions.
- 1500w blower system will add a bit of background noise.
- Screen is spliced together from numerous pieces of cloth.
The Sewinfla 45-Feet Giant Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen is massive to say the least. By comparison, it’s over double the size of our largest projection screen with stand. Also, because it stands taller, this inflatable screen is easier on the neck for extended periods of time. And it’s 210D oxford fabric is thick and impervious to light from behind, making imagery clean on the front.
A 1500w blower comes with the package, and works to quickly inflate and deflate the screen. Said screen is easy to clean with the included cleaning cloths. Rope and pegs come included to tiedown the inflatable screen. A carry bag is thrown in to make sure transporting the set is simple. And if it’s too large, Sewinfla offers inflatable screens in 33-feet and 40-feet options too.
-
5. Elite Screens Yard Master 2 135-Inch Outdoor or Indoor Projector ScreenPrice: $277.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Huge 135-inch screen.
- 160 degree viewing angle.
- Stainless steel construction holds up outdoors.
- Works well indoors and out.
- 2-Year manufacturer's warranty
- Lifetime technical support.
- Front projection only.
- One of the more expensible non-inflatables.
- Final snaps are a bit tough.
Elite Screens’ Yard Master 2 is an impressive projector screen that’s fantastic both indoors and out. At 135-inches, it’s one of the largest framed screens you’ll find. Making it ideal to setup wherever you’d like during the summer, like maybe poolside on a gorgeous evening. The frame is a lightweight aluminum that’s designed to be durable against the outdoors. And the frame’s hinge plates, bar, and pins are all comprised of stainless steel to provide strength and resistance to corrosion and rust.
The 16:9 screen has a 160 degree viewing angle, making it ideal for showings of larger groups. The CineWhite screen has a fully black backed material to provide visuals that pop. And its fully capable of handling 3D and Ultra 4K HD videos.
The screen is assembled via a tight snap system that ensures you won’t find wrinkles on your canvas. Ground stakes, rigging cords, and support rings are included for security. A carrying bag is included for convenience. And Elite Screens offers a 2-year manufacturer’s warranty to give you peace of mind on your purchase.
-
6. Sewinfla 33-Feet Giant Inflatable Projector ScreenPrice: $998.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great size.
- Blower makes it simple to raise and lower.
- Ropes, pegs, repair cloth, and storage bag included.
- Fabric is easy to clean.
- Blower will cause some noise.
- Screen splicing is visible on the rear size of canvas.
- Not safe to use in poor weather.
If 45-feet is a bit too much screen for you, Sewina also offers this impressive 33-Feet Giant Inflatable Projector Screen too. It offers all the great features as its big brother, yet is bit more accessible in both size and price. The screen’s 210D oxford fabric is thick, ensuring a great picture as light won’t bleed in through the back. And the option is available to go with rear projection too.
The included 750w blower will have your inflatable screen up in no time and runs in the background at a volume that should go unnoticed. Cleaning and maintaining the screen and inflatable frame is simple. Ropes, pegs, and a repair cloth come in the set. As does a storage bag that everything neatly tucks into for safe keeping and travel.
-
7. OZIS 25-Feet Inflatable Outdoor Movie ScreenPrice: $385.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great size.
- No seams on the screen.
- Elevated for comfortable viewing.
- Supports front and back projection.
- A bit expensive.
- Blower may be a distraction.
- Can't be used in windy conditions.
The OZIS 25-Feet Inflatable Outdoor Movie Screen is sizeable option that should still fit nicely in smaller backyards. It comes with a 450w blower that makes setting it up literally a breeze. And the zippered air vent will have it back down in no time.
The 16:9 inflatable screen supports both rear and front projection options. It’s raised off the ground to give a comfortable viewing angle. Stakes and rope are included to keep it tied to the ground outdoors. And metal pull rings with PVC padded gaskets are utilized to ensure the screen’s exterior never tears.
The screen is removable and easy to clean. Its 210D Oxford cloth construction promises durability and resiliency too dirt and water. And the 25-foot screen doesn’t have any seams sewn in that may distract you during viewing.
-
8. JWSIT Store 120-Inch Foldable Projection ScreenPrice: $165.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 16:9 screen is 3D and 4K Ultra HD capable.
- Lightweight aluminum frame is easy to move yet strong.
- Wrinkle-free screen is easy to setup and store.
- 160-degree viewing angle.
- 1-year manufacturer warranty and lifetime technical support.
- No rear projection.
- Final frame snaps can be tough to attach.
- Non-adjustable frame.
At 120-inches, this Foldable Projection Screen from JWSIT is one of the better options out there for any backyard or outdoor event. The set is about half the size as the company’s 250-inch option, making it much safer to use in breezier conditions. The screen itself is capable of showing 3D and 4K Ultra HD footage. It touts a viewing angle of up to 160-degrees. And it’s comprised of white PVC film, a polyester middle layer, and black backing to keep your shows, movies, and sporting events constantly sharp.
The foldable movie screen is attached via a quick snapping button system that keeps it wrinkle free once secured to the frame. Ground stakes, rigging cords, support rings, and a carrying bag come included. And it’s backed by a 1-year manufacturer warranty as well as lifetime technical support to protect your purchase.
Find more JWSIT Store 120-Inch Foldable Projection Screen information and reviews here.
-
9. KHOMO GEAR Jumbo 20-Feet Inflatable Outdoor and Indoor Theater Projector ScreenPrice: $219.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great size.
- Screen provides impressive picture clarity.
- Easy to setup.
- Blower included.
- Front and rear projection available.
- Windy conditions can make it dangerous to use.
- Can be difficult for one person to deflate and put away.
- Blower will be a small distraction if you don't have strong speakers.
The KHOMO GEAR Jumbo 20-Feet Inflatable Outdoor and Indoor Theater Projector Screen is an inflatable option that should be perfect for just about any home or outdoor setup. The 20-feet size isn’t going to dominate most spaces. Yet it’s 16:9 setup is still large enough to host a pretty large grouping of friends and family.
The screen itself is easily attached to the inflatable frame by velcro. Which makes taking it down to clean it as uncomplicated as it gets. A blower comes included which makes setting the screen up quick and simple. Ropes and stakes are included to keep the inflatable screen grounded. A zipper is built-in to release air swiftly when your viewing is over. And a storage bag is included to put the outdoor screen away until next time.
Find more KHOMO GEAR Jumbo 20-Feet Inflatable Outdoor and Indoor Theater Projector Screen information and reviews here.
-
10. KHOMO GEAR 120-Inch Portable Outdoor and Indoor Movie TheaterPrice: $99.85Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works well both indoors and out.
- Oxford nylon screen ensures a great picture.
- 16:9 ratio with a 160-degree wide viewing angle.
- Less expensive than most other options.
- Takes longer to setup than its inflatable counterpart.
- Some users report difficulty setting up.
- No ropes or stakes included to stabalize in windy conditions.
If you aren’t interested in KHOMO GEAR’s inflatable outdoor screen, we recommend you at least consider their 120-Inch Portable Outdoor and Indoor Movie Theater. The Oxford nylon screen is designed to provide viewers with high definition crisp visuals. And the 16:9 ratio screen with 160-degree viewing angle promises every seat will enjoy the action on the screen.
The screen’s frame is rigid and stable, promising no screen wrinkles thanks to its unique support system. It can be enjoyed both outdoors or in should weather become a factor. And the foldable screen can be easily stored in the included storage bag for vacations and trips. All things considered, it’s an awesome outdoor screen option to lay back and enjoy.
-
11. VIVOHOME 14-Feet to 20-Feet Indoor and Outdoor Inflatable Blow Up Mega Movie Projector ScreenPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great price points.
- Utilizes durable and weather resistant 210D Oxford fabric.
- Variety of screen sizes.
- Blower included to quickly inflate screen.
- Adjustable straps built-in to keep screen tight.
- Wide legs keeps the inflatable screen more sturdy.
- Allows for front or rear projection.
- Not safe to use in windy weather conditions.
- You'll need good speakers to counteract the blower.
- No warranty mentioned.
Those looking for a more modest inflatable movie screen can look to VIVOHOME to have their backs. The company has a range of options from 14-feet to 20-feet, all listed at reasonable price points. Thus ensuring you can find an option to fit your yard size and budget.
The screen is comprised of 210D Oxford fabric which is designed to be both durable and weather resistant. The screen is removable from the inflatable frame, making it easy to clean when needed. An external blower is included that will swiftly inflate your movie screen. A zipper quickly deflates it. Card buckles are built-in to ensure you keep the screen tight. Metal hooks, ropes, and stakes are all included to keep your screen grounded. And VIVOHOME utilizes a wide base design that others don’t to give the inflated screen even more stability.
VIVOHOME 14-Feet to 20-Feet Indoor and Outdoor Inflatable Blow Up Mega Movie Projector Screen information and reviews here.
What's a Good Outdoor Projector?
Your outdoor movie screen can only be as good as the outdoor projector that you pair with it. You'll want to target an outdoor projector that has as many lumens as you can fit into your budget. More lumens essentially mean a brighter and crisper image that you, your friends, and your family will be able to enjoy.
Some outdoor projectors even come with projector screens included. But you might want to be wary of these "free" add ons. Most don't have a frame so you would need to purchase one separately. But many also aren't of great quality, leading to projections bleeding through the back of the screen and muddying your favorite shows and movies.
What are Outdoor Movie Screens Made Of?
The majority of outdoor movie screens are made of a nylon fabric known as 210D Oxford. The lightweight fabric is waterproof and is constructed to be resistant to damage and dirt.
It serves as a great material for outdoor movie screens as it holds up well against the elements. But you'll see it commonly used in the construction of tents, bags, and even shoes too.
How Big are Outdoor Movie Screens?
As you can tell from the collection of options on our list, outdoor movie screens have a wide range of size options. The outdoor movie screens with stands can get impressively large, with the best one on our list measuring in at 250-inches.
However, if you go with an inflatable movie screen, you can easily go bigger. Sewinfla offers a 45-feet inflatable option that provides roughly 325-inches of screen real estate. That's an impressive size that would be suitable for any size viewing party that you can gather together.
Can Outdoor Movie Screens Get Wet?
While it's recommended that you take down your outdoor screen after each viewing, outdoor movie screens can get wet. The 210D Oxford fabric that's commonly used is designed for durability. It's crafted to be resilient against both dirty and moisture, so viewing in light rain really shouldn't raise any issues. Though you should always keep your projector dry so you don't run into electrical issues with that.
However, as outdoor screen owners likely know, especially those with inflatable movie screens, you really want to avoid putting up any type of screen during windy conditions as they're essentially large sails that can go flying during turbulent weather.
See Also:
- Best Gifts for Movie Lovers
- Best Bean Bag Chairs for Adults
- Best Daybed Swings to Kick Back and Relax
- Best Portable Power Stations You Can Trust
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.