25 Best Fly Fishing Books for Anglers of Any Level

Expert and novice fly fishermen alike know that there’s an endless learning curve when it comes to catching fish on the fly. No matter how accomplished you become as an angler, there will always be another fishing technique or tactic to master, a new knot or fly pattern to learn, or angling destination to read up on and visit!

Our list of the best fly fishing books will keep you both entertained and learning no matter your level of experience, as well as inspire you to experiment with new fishing tactics, tie new flies, and venture to new water!

We’ve tracked down instructional fly fishing books for building your technical skills and angling knowledge as well as some books for pleasure reading that will get you excited to be on the water and encourage you to deeper immerse into the world of fly fishing!

Perfect as a fly fishing gift or as an addition to your own library, our list of both classic and modern fly fishing books will continue to fuel the addiction! Tight lines from all of us here at Heavy!