50 Best Gifts For Fly Fishermen: The Ultimate List

The Panga series of bags from YETI is one of the most trusted and rugged options for sportsmen, in general, seeking a reliable choice for gear storage of all kinds. The Submersible Backpack is perhaps the star of the show, offering totally waterproof storage for your essentials on top of a plethora of other potential applications.

Offering 28 liters of internal storage, you can fit quite a bit of gear in this bad boy. It’s the perfect companion for flats fishing, longer river treks, and days in the drift boat or raft to name just a few contexts in which this bag will shine.

Load it up with lunch, a layer or two, and all of your fly boxes, tippet, and tools, and you’ll still likely have some space to spare. Nylon webbing on the front of the pack also enables you to easily secure more cumbersome items such as a net, or wading staff. The smaller sized Sidekick Dry (also submersible) fits wonderfully to the exterior of the bag if you want to pair this backpack with a smaller-sized bag for easy access to the gear you want directly on hand.

The Thickskin shell utilized here is made of high-density nylon and thick tpu lamination in order to be exceptionally puncture and abrasion-resistant, so whoever you’re shopping for can wail on this pack all they want. Its inherent toughness makes this a wonderful carry-on option for fly fishing adventures to far-flung destinations where complete confidence in your gear is pivotal.

Offering bone-dry storage and a spacious gear capacity without sacrificing a streamlined fit, the Panga Submersible Backpack is tough to beat when it comes to wet and wild fly fishing applications.

