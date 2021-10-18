50 Best Gifts For Fly Fishermen: The Ultimate List

Searching for the perfect gift for an avid fly fisherman or woman? Whether the person you’re shopping for is an up and coming amateur or an experienced veteran, we’ve selected the best gifts for fly fishermen so you can pin down just the right prize for the angler you have in mind!
The Filson Tin Cloth Fishing Pack is just a downright classy and aesthetically razor-sharp pack option that any traditionalist fly fishermen will LOVE owning.
This vintage style waist pack is not only bound to be the coolest bag on the river, it’s also highly functional and brilliantly designed to be a top-notch fishing companion. Equipped with a fold-out work surface featuring integrated foam fly patches for easy re-rigging and a plethora of mindfully placed internal pockets and sleeves, there’s a spot for each and every piece of essential gear here.
External side pockets are also included which can easily house a water bottle, or be used to stash your shades. Filson has hit all of the bases here when it comes to engineering a reliable waist pack – just be mindful that this is not a submersible bag.
The tin cloth aesthetic is really what you’re paying for here – it’s a rock-solid material with a classic sportsman look, and it only gains more character as it ages. If you’re shopping for an old-timer with a long time passion for fly fishing, trust us when we say they’ve wanted this fishing pack for a long time!
The Panga series of bags from YETI is one of the most trusted and rugged options for sportsmen, in general, seeking a reliable choice for gear storage of all kinds. The Submersible Backpack is perhaps the star of the show, offering totally waterproof storage for your essentials on top of a plethora of other potential applications.
Offering 28 liters of internal storage, you can fit quite a bit of gear in this bad boy. It’s the perfect companion for flats fishing, longer river treks, and days in the drift boat or raft to name just a few contexts in which this bag will shine.
Load it up with lunch, a layer or two, and all of your fly boxes, tippet, and tools, and you’ll still likely have some space to spare. Nylon webbing on the front of the pack also enables you to easily secure more cumbersome items such as a net, or wading staff. The smaller sized Sidekick Dry (also submersible) fits wonderfully to the exterior of the bag if you want to pair this backpack with a smaller-sized bag for easy access to the gear you want directly on hand.
The Thickskin shell utilized here is made of high-density nylon and thick tpu lamination in order to be exceptionally puncture and abrasion-resistant, so whoever you’re shopping for can wail on this pack all they want. Its inherent toughness makes this a wonderful carry-on option for fly fishing adventures to far-flung destinations where complete confidence in your gear is pivotal.
Offering bone-dry storage and a spacious gear capacity without sacrificing a streamlined fit, the Panga Submersible Backpack is tough to beat when it comes to wet and wild fly fishing applications.
Check out our post on the best waterproof fishing backpacks for some awesome alternative options!
The angler you’re shopping for likely already owns a net – but if it’s not a Fishpond Nomad Net, they will be over the moon to receive this upgrade.
Offering a remarkably lightweight and nimble feel and super durable inherent build, these carbon-fiber and fiberglass composite nets are some of the very best in the business. Any experienced fly fisherman, or fisherman, in general, will immediately be able to tell the difference between Fishpond’s offerings and your average, run-of-the-mill budget option – so you can’t go wrong with this gift idea.
While there is a wide spectrum of sizing available, we recommend this mid-length net for the best overall versatility. It’s not too big to carry on your person for wading applications, yet offers a bit of extra reach perfect for nabbing fish over the side of a boat or raft.
If you’re shopping for a freshwater angler who targets trout, bass, panfish, carp, and comparably sized species, this is the perfect net for them. Alternatively, if you’re shopping for a saltwater angler who practices mindful fish handling techniques, this is a great sized net for scooping bonefish, sea trout, sheepshead, and smaller sized bluefish, reds, and striped bass to name just a few.
Featuring rubber vs. nylon netting for minimal impact on the fish, you can furthermore rest assured that the brand has taken the necessary steps to be kind to the fish you catch. An anti-UV coating and floating design goes on to ensure long lifespan, so this is a gift that will keep on giving!
See our list of the best fly fishing nets if you like this gift idea and want to browse some other options.
How about the gift of a new vest? While many fly fishermen these days have moved away from traditionalist vests in exchange for waterproof hip packs and sling packs, there are plenty of anglers who prefer the classic performance of a trusty vest. Yes – we’re talking about your dad.
When it comes to on your person gear storage, the Orvis PRO Vest is a wonderful merging of modern fishing packs and old-school vests that offers the best of both worlds. It features a sharp, but not too loud aesthetic, and is brilliantly equipped with an array of highly practical pockets, tool attachment points, and additional features.
Built from light, abrasion-resistant nylon with a DWR coating and designed with a padded collar and stretch mesh interior, Orvis has furthermore ensured this vest is exceedingly comfortable to wear, and never in your way. The shoulders are even outfitted with a lofted spacer mesh of nylon and spandex with an adjustable closure so you can slide them vertically for a truly custom fit.
Equiped with 10 exterior, 6 interior, and 2 rear pockets, there is no shortage of space for your fly boxes, and even your more cumbersome gear and apparel. A nice array of tool attachment points is also present so you can keep your essential items at the ready.
If you like this gift idea, then be sure to check out our list of the best fly fishing vests for some additional stellar options!
If you’re fishing for a stream or creek fisherman, or an angler who just loves fishing with particularly small scale rod and reel setups, the Hardy Ultraclick UCL Fly Fishing Reel should absolutely be on your radar for gift giving.
This remarkably lightweight reel features a fully enclosed line guard frame design for awesome compatibility with ultra-thin fly lines and leader-only systems. The brand describes this reel option as the “ultimate for the light line aficionado”.
Sporting a push-off spool release, adjustable all-metal clicker system, and striking aesthetic, this is one seriously radical option for small water applications.
Keep in mind there is only a half-pound of drag here, so stopping bigger fish will be up to the angler, not the reel.
No doubt a special gift for a deserving fly fisherman from a renowned outfitter that they will cherish for many years to come.
This gift idea speaks for itself. The YETI Daytrip Packable Lunch Bag is a wonderful companion for the boat, the shore, or for road tripping applications that will ensure your favorite fly fisherman’s lunch is nicely protected and insulated.
Built with a lightweight and flexible closed-cell foam insulation, food and beverages are kept nice and cool (or warm!) for the duration of your day out fishing. The liner is entirely food safe and easy to wipe clean, while the thermosnap magnetic closure ensures the lunch bag stays buttoned up.
YETI has even built this lunch bag with an adjustable external grid so you can control the bag’s size by where you decide to secure the hook and loop closure. Expand it all the way for a bit of extra capacity, or cinch it down tight when you’ve just got a few snacks in there.
With a tremendous array of sharp color aesthetics to choose from, selecting a Daytrip Lunch Bag for everyone on your shopping list is made easy.
The Allen Company Cottonwood Fly Fishing Rod & Gear Case will make for a stellar gift idea for adventure anglers with a passion for packing up all their gear, and finding fish far from home.
Able to accommodate up to four 9.5 foot (four-piece) fly rods and their respective reels, this is a brilliantly designed travel bag for grabbing all of your essentials, and some. There is also an array of external pockets for additional gear storage, as well as a few see-through interior pockets/sleeves for stashing lower profile items such as tippets, leaders, fly boxes, and tools.
Equipped with a padded carry handle, heavy-duty molded zippers, and a removable padded shoulder strap, the brand has furthermore built this travel companion to last – and not to mention at a very reasonable price point.
The angler you have in mind will likely immediately start to throw darts at the map and plan their next trip after receiving this gift, so rest assured this piece of luggage will see some highly anticipated use!
Every saltwater fisherman should own a pair of quality binoculars for reading the “landscape”. A nice pair of nocs allows you to scan for boating hazards, check in on your fellow anglers from afar, and most importantly – spot fish!! The Nikon 7440 OceanPro 7×50 Waterproof Binoculars are an excellent value option for virtually any application that are especially suited to handle the abuses and viewing challenges of saltwater environments.
Built with large (7.1mm) exit pupils for reducing the frustrating effects of motion at sea, the OceanPros can be effectively viewed through even if you’re bobbing around quite a bit out there. Offering a massive 378-foot field of view, these are excellent binoculars for finding flocks of diving birds and schools of blitzing fish from a long way out
Nitrogen filled and O-ring sealed, these binoculars are of course waterproof, and fog proof. Rubber housing adds to their integrity, while also providing a nice non-slip, ergonomic grip. A generous 22.7mm eye relief furthermore provides comfortable viewing for eyeglass wearers, so these binoculars are a compatible fit with any fisherman or woman on your shopping list.
Including a floating neck strap, Nikon has ensured you have no excuse to lose these optics to the ocean.
If you’re shopping for someone who’s passionate about fly tying, then they will be overjoyed to own a Creative Angler Fly Tying 33 Tool Bamboo Organizer.
This handy little organizer will create some likely much-needed order to your favorite fly fisherman’s tying station – because no matter how hard we all try, making a mess is inevitable. If you live under the same roof as the fly tying enthusiast you have in mind, then this will be a gift to yourself as well if you know what we mean…
Featuring slots for tool placement and depressions for organizing hooks, beads, and other easily misplaced tying materials, this simple desktop companion will prove itself to be a game-changer when it comes to maintaining a coherent workspace.
Make sure to check out our list of the best fly tying desks for some further inspiration if you’re shopping for a vise-addicted angler.
The Orvis Fly Tying Kit will make for a wonderful introduction to the world of fly tying if you’re shopping for an up and coming fly fisherman or woman who’s expressed interest in learning how to craft their own bugs.
Including a C-clamp style vise and highly inclusive tool set as well as an instructional DVD for some guidance learning the basics, this kit has been very mindfully crafted to get aspiring fly tyers on the road to success.
There are included materials and instructions for 16 different patterns, at 10 flies each, for a total of 160 flies. That’s plenty of practice to train one’s mind and hand in the ways of tying, and hopefully ignite a new passion. It’s a wildly addicting and time-consuming hobby, so don’t say we didn’t warn you when your favorite fly fisherman goes off the deep end!
For some additional options within this gift category, be sure to check out our top list of the best fly tying kits for beginners.
If you’re shopping for an avid fly tyer, they will no doubt be delighted to receive this stellar tool kit from industry-leading outfitter, Loon Outdoors.
This complete tool kit will breathe new life into the fly tying regiment of the person you’re shopping for, and very likely replace most of their current kit. Including the brand’s Ergo Scissor, Ergo Bobbin, Ergo Whip Finisher, Gator Grip Dubbing Spinner, Ergo Dubbing Brush, and more, Loon has compiled an awesome assortment of essential tools here at a very reasonably packaged price point.
Even if the angler you have in mind is a fly tying maniac and owns EVERYTHING, it’s always nice to score some brand spankin’ new tools, so this is a safe go-to gift for any level of tying enthusiast. For folks who are new to the world of fly tying, this high-quality tool kit will give them the best jump-start into the hobby possible!
The Peak Rotary Fly Tying Vise will make for a knock-out gift for virtually any skill level of fly tying enthusiast. Whether you’re shopping for an aspiring fly artisan or a seasoned veteran, this is an excellent value, well-reviewed vise that is a pleasure to tie with.
Offered in both a pedestal and clamp style, this is a high quality product built from solid materials that’s designed to last for a lifetime of tying. The hardened and tempered steel jaws can secure hooks from size 2/0 (depending on exact hook wire diameter) down to the tiniest nymph hooks, so this is furthermore a very versatile option that can be used to tie virtually any type of fly.
Well reviewed for silky smooth action, easy fine-tuned adjustments, and overall awesome ergonomics, you can’t go wrong with this gift idea.
If you like the idea of purchasing a new vise for the angler you’re shopping for, then be sure to check out our list of the best fly tying vises.
One of our top picks within our list of the best inflatable pontoon boats, the Classic Accessories Colorado Pontoon Boat is an outstanding personal watercraft for fly fishing applications in a variety of contexts.
Measuring 9 feet long and 4.6 feet wide with a total weight of just 71.5 pounds, this is a generously sized fishing boat considering its portability. Featuring a max load capacity of 400 pounds, you can furthermore bring along quite a bit of gear on this bad boy.
This is a highly customizable and impressively capable vessel that can be truly outfitted to one’s personal preferences and fishing style.
Capable of running rivers and wonderfully equipped for still water fishing, this is a highly versatile watercraft that can more or less do it all. The fly guy or gal you’re fishing for can row this pontoon down their favorite stretch of stream, or mount a trolling motor to the integrated transom in order to really cover some water out on the lake or reservoir.
Heavy-duty pontoons with abrasion-resistant PVC bottoms and rugged nylon tops furthermore ensure excellent durability, so the angler you’re shopping for doesn’t need to be overly paranoid about damaging this watercraft.
An extensive storage array includes 10 mesh pockets, 12 zippered pockets, and two insulated drink holders, so bringing all of your essential gear is made easy here.
Perhaps best of all, an easy-to-use anchor system utilizing a fillable mesh bag and cleat and pulley system fits on either the right or left side of the boat.
Including a two-year warranty, you can furthermore purchase in confidence knowing you’re scoring a quality-built, guaranteed product.
The BOTE HD Aero Inflatable Stand Up Paddle Board Package will grant your favorite fly fisherman the ability to bring a fishing boat virtually anywhere! This is one of the ultimate options when it comes to portable fishing boats that is both easily packed and transported, as well as highly capable on the water.
Measuring 11.5 feet long and about 3 feet wide, this is quite a spacious casting platform. The 6-inch width of the SUP makes it exceptionally stable for standing, which fly fishermen will tell you is far preferred to seated casting. The brand’s signature Entry Rocker style hull is also implemented here in order to shed water off the deck and keeps the board nose up.
Built from military-grade PVC, don’t let the inflatable design of this vessel fool you into thinking it’s fragile. These style boats are remarkably resilient to puncture and abrasion, so rest assured this is far from being a blow-up toy.
Equipped with bungee storage on the rear and front of the board, as well as rack receivers for attachment of the brand’s Tackle Rac (and other compatible accessories), the Aero furthermore can effectively accommodate quite a bit of gear for a SUP.
An EVA foam deck pad, grab handles, anchor points, integrated paddle sheath, and a removable center fin all add up to an impressively feature-rich fishing SUP that’s up for essentially anything. When it’s time to pack it up, the Aero collapses into a 41 by 19 by 14 inch bag and weighs just 30 pounds.
No doubt a fun and exciting gift idea that will vastly expand the fishing opportunities for the angler you have in mind!
Featured in our list of the best wading pants for fishing, the Grundéns Gaff Pant is a stellar option for wet wading applications, boat days, backcountry trips, and beyond.
These super versatile fishing pants feature an 89% nylon, 11% spandex build designed for lightweight performance with a nice degree of stretch. Constructed with sustainable textile production, these high-speed, low-drag fishing pants will perform awesome both in and out of the water, so if you like the idea of gifting a pair of pants that can be worn on the flats skiff or in the drift boat, and then utilized for wet wading, this is an awesome go-to.
Grundéns has designed these pants with an active fit intended to promote full freedom of motion, so highly active/mobile anglers who cover a lot of miles in a day’s hard work will love the mobility here. The inherent fabric construction and DWR (durable water repellant) finish furthermore ensure quick-drying properties, so when it’s time to jump back on board or hit the trail, these pants won’t stay wet for long.
Featuring hand pockets and a zippered side pocket, Grundéns has also equipped the Gaff Pants with an adequate degree of storage for all of your essential on-hand items.
The Grundéns Buoy X Gore Tex Bibs are a brilliant piece of foul-weather gear to own for diehard fly fishermen who refuse to let a crummy forecast keep them from getting on the water.
These are a feature-packed pair of bibs equipped with the whole 9-yards when it comes to comfort, convenience, and overall functionality. The GORE-TEX ® 3L laminate construction with a tricot backer ensures total waterproofing, while also retaining an excellent degree of breathability.
Featuring front zipper closure, adjustable suspenders, dual cargo pockets, lower leg zippers, an integrated kill-switch anchor, and more, Grundéns has not cut any corners with this piece of totally weatherproof outerwear.
It should be noted that these bibs will wear wonderfully during chilly winter temps as well if you strategically layer up under there, so consider the potential applications the fly fisherman or woman you’re shopping for might utilize this piece of gear for. They’re great as splash/wetness protection while kayaking or rafting, and even better as a pair of weatherproof boat bibs for inshore or offshore endeavors.
Offering comfort, complete protection from the elements, and a nice degree of gear storage, the Buoy X Gore-Tex Bibs are a beyond brilliant piece of apparel to own for all sorts of contexts!
Be sure to check out our list of the best value rain bibs for some additional options nicely suited for fly fishing if you like this gift idea.
Here’s another one of our top picks within our list of the best wading pants that’s intended for under-wader wear during the chilliest of conditions. The Simms Fjord Pants an exceptionally warm and cozy pair of wading pants for cold water endeavors that can be utilized for all sorts of contexts both on and off the water.
Although a bit on the expensive side, anglers who brave freezing temps for applications such as winter steelheading, and early season cold water outings will quickly realize that this piece of apparel is well worth the price point.
Built with compression-resistant double-layer 300G fleece, you’ll roast in these pants if you make the mistake of wearing them outside of the cold season. The double-layer fleece is furthermore specially designed to hold its loft for enhanced insulation retention under the inherent water pressure of wading, so you won’t feel the warmth squeezed out of your legs once you step in the water and submerge.
Stretch-woven cuffs and stirrups go on to eliminate bunching and riding up, so you can rest assured the Fjord Pants will stay put exactly where you want them to. A pull-cord waist adjustment for customizable comfort is also integrated for finding just the right fit.
The flatlock seam construction utilized here adds integrity and lifespan, so if you’re intimidated by the price point of these pants be sure to consider the fact that this is an investment purchase that will perform for many years of hard fishing.
Equipped with hand-warming pockets, Simms has even made sure you have a toasty spot to stash your frozen fingers when you need to take a break from the exposures of cold-weather fishing.
Equally awesome for casual wear, the angler you’re shopping for will no doubt find all sorts of alternative applications for these bad boys. More or less a performance pair of sweatpants with integrated features intended for under-wader wear, this is an excellent option for reliable warmth on campouts and ski trips as well as days out ice fishing, boating, and more.
One of our favorite options within our list of the best down pants, the Ghost Whisperer Down Pant by Mountain Hardwear is an invaluable garment for cold season fishing applications that’ bound to be a life-changing piece of apparel for any angler that struggles to stay warm on the water.
The brand sent me a pair of Ghost Whisperers a while back now, and they have become an absolute staple within my gear locker. Featuring 800-fill RDS-certified, lightweight, breathable down, these pants offer a ridiculous level of warmth. Think of it as an especially toasty down jacket – but for your bottom half!
Designed with a ripstop fabric, the Ghost Whisperers are impressively resilient to abrasion and puncture, but you’ll still have to treat them like a down garment.
Designed with a low-profile quilt pattern intended to create heat-trapping down channels, these pants wear quite nicely underneath waders and retain their insulating ability despite the surrounding water pressure while submerged.
I wear mine while winter wade fishing and never forget to pack them on early and late season backcountry trips. Perhaps the best feature of the Ghost Whisperers is that they pack remarkably compact and lightweight – able to stuff down to roughly water bottle size within the included carry bag.
A brilliant piece of gear to own for chilly days on or in the water, campouts, roadtrips, and beyond, Mountain Hardwear has engineered a must-have garment for avid outdoorsmen in general with this one!
This gift idea speaks for itself. The GoPro HERO BLack Waterproof Action Camera is an invaluable tool for amateur and experienced videographers alike, enabling the user to film and share their experiences on the water.
Capable of shooting 5.3K video resolution at 60fps and able to grab 15.8MP stills directly from recorded footage, this tiny camera is truly capable of capturing some incredible content. You can even shoot 8x slo-mo video at 2.7K resolution, so recording epic fish eruptions, angler reactions, and other exciting on the water moments will never be the same!
This is GoPro’s best camera yet. The brand describes the new GP2 processor as offering “snappy performance, responsive touch controls, and double the frame rate for amazingly smooth footage.” If the angler you’re shopping for loves looking back on their fishing adventures through the camera roll on their phone, this gift will blow their mind.
Jam-packed with impressive features, the Hero10 Black offers remarkable auto-stabilization, can capture crispy time-lapses, and shoot live photo bursts to name just a few neat capabilities. The fisherman or woman you’re shopping for will never get bored exploring the creative possibilities with this camera.
Editing GoPro footage is furthermore made easy through the use of a number of different apps and programs, so creating short films and fishing edits has never been easier.
Oh yeah – it’s totally waterproof down to 33 feet, so say hello to stellar underwater photos and video. No more fabled fish stories – with the HERO10 you can capture all the action!
If you’re shopping for an angler who loves utilizing a fishing vessel of any kind, the gift of a reliable, easy-to-use fishfinder could make for an awesome addition to their on the water setup. The Garmin Striker 4 Fishfinder with Transducer is a wonderful option for attachment to kayaks, pontoons, rowboats, motorboats, and even SUPs!
Equipped with Clear Vu scanning Sonar, Chirp Sonar, waypoint maps, and navigation capabilities, this user-friendly fish finder is quite the value considering the low price point. This unit, more or less, has all the same capabilities that fancy, expensive fish finders offer, so if you like the idea of gifting some quality electronics for your favorite angler’s vessel, this is a solid go-to.
Able to penetrate down to 1,600 feet in freshwater, and 750 feet in salt water, there’s nowhere the fish can hide – especially if you’re targeting them on fly.
Featuring a current draw at 12 volt: 0.23 Ampere, this handy fish finder is furthermore a piece of cake to install on even the most modest of personal watercraft. Simply mount the transducer below the waterline, mount a battery somewhere out of the way for power, and you’re all set!
Perhaps even more valuable than marking actual fish, a fish finder such as this enables you to accurately view the bottom structure, and precisely locate drop-offs and other underwater features. Point is – the fisherman or woman you have in mind will be able to derive new and useful information from even their most regular fishing spots!
Who couldn’t use a new fly box? The Tacky Original Fly Box is a top reviewed, industry-leading option that you can’t go wrong with.
Offered as both a single and double-sided box, this reliable workhorse features latchless magnetic-closure, and patented silicone anchoring technology. It’s a far superior method of securing your flies when compared to foam and comparable materials that get torn up and damaged over time.
The individual fly anchors furthermore ensure your fly spacing and placement is perfectly organized, so no more excuses for a messy cacophony of flies.
The single-sided box can hold up to 168 flies, while the double-sided option can accommodate up to 336, so this is a high capacity option when it comes to dry flies and nymphs. This is not a suitable box for stashing larger nymphs, and streamers, so be sure to check out our list of the best fly boxes if the angler you’re shopping for isn’t a stream fisherman.
Looking for a stocking stuffer or add-on gift that’s both practical and affordable? Look no further than the fishpond Tacky Fly Dock.
Able to secure tiny dry flies and nymphs all the way up to big, sloppy streamers, this is essentially just a mountable fly box intended for keeping flies at the ready while actively fishing. An adhesive strip and a velcro attachment option are provided, so your favorite fisherman can secure one or several of these fly docks to their motorboat, raft frame, kayak or canoe, tackle bag, and even drop down fly benches.
Simply slap the flies you think you’ll need for the day into your fly dock before embarking, and avoid rooting through your tackle bag and fly boxes when you’re in the thick of the action and need to re-rig!
If you know anything about fishing sunglasses, then you’ve likely heard the brand name Costa Del Mar. Remaining an industry-leading brand for years now, a new pair of Costas is bound to go over as an absolute knock-out fishing gift.
Offering top-tier polarization and crystal clear viewing, the brand’s glass lenses are exceptional for cutting glare and spotting fish. Any fly fisherman who sight fishes, whether they’re on the stream or on a tidal flat will benefit immensely from a pair of optics such as this.
The Spearo frames have a particularly cool aesthetic and a nice lightweight feel on your face, making them a stellar option for most fishing applications. If you’re fishing for an inshore or offshore saltwater angler, then perhaps steer more towards a full-coverage frame such as the Tuna Alleys in order to better accommodate for particularly high glare environments.
When it comes to choosing a lens color, we recommend a blue-mirrored lens for high-light, saltwater applications, and a green-mirrored lens for high-light, freshwater applications. An amber, copper, or rose colored lens is a good choice for lower light conditions.
At the end of the day, any pair of Costas will make an outstanding addition to any angler’s gear locker, because lets be honest here, you can never have enough sunglasses for matching the occasion!
Some other brands worth exploring other than Costa if you like the idea of gifting a pair of high-quality sunglasses include Bajio, Smith, and Maui Jim – so make sure to do your rounds before making a purchase!
The Moloa Slippers by OluKai are a downright awesome pair of casual kicks that are awesome for a variety of fishing applications.
The brand recently sent me a pair of Moloas for field testing, and they have become an instant staple in my outdoor gear locker. They work wonderfully as cozy and capable camping shoes, and are my go-to slip-ons when it comes to jumping in and out of my waders in a jiff.
They’re furthermore quite aesthetically sharp for a pair of slippers – I often wear mine to the grocery store and the fly shop without thinking twice.
Sustainably built with Nubuck leather and a soft shearling lining, the Moloas feature a dual-density anatomical PU footbed with cushy gel insert for all-day comfort and excellent rebound. In other words, these are far from your average slipper when it comes to posture support and foot fatigue over the course of a day.
Perhaps best of all, these slippers employ the brand’s patented drop-in heel design, enabling you to collapse the rear of the slippers and simply stuff your feet in there without worrying about the integrity of the heel.
Super cozy, anatomically superior to the competition, and featuring a totally cool look, OluKai has engineered an awesome adventure slipper perfect for fishing contexts with the Moloas.
The Biolite No Bounce 200 Lumen Rechargeable Head Light is without a doubt one of the lowest profile and most comfortable options on the market when it comes to portable, reliable lighting. If you’re shopping for anyone who loves chasing fish before sunrise or after dark, this will make for an awesome gift idea.
Weighing only 50 grams, the brand has implemented their breakthrough 3D SlimFit technology here which integrates the headlamp electronics directly into the performance fabric band for an exceptionally comfortable and streamlined fit that you’ll forget you’re even wearing,
Offering a max light output of 200 lumens, this is not an especially bright headlamp option, but it still features more than enough luminosity for the vast majority of fishing tasks. If you think the angler you’re shopping for could use some truly bright lighting for applications such as navigating hazardous waters in the dark or making their way home through particularly dark and dense woodlands, then consider the 750-lumen version of this light. It’s wildly bright, and only a bit more cumbersome to wear.
Keep in mind that this is a rechargeable headlamp via USB, so say goodbye to purchasing batteries every other campout or fishing trip. On low, this light features a run time of 40 hours – so you get quite a bit of use off of one charge.
Best of all, the No-Bounce 200 features a red light mode for completing tasks such as re-rigging and unhooking fish without making your presence known to your target species and maintaining your night vision.
The Bilby 400 Lumen Silicone Headlamp by KNOG is wonderfully suited for fly fishing applications due to its low profile design, variety of practical lighting modes, impressive brightness, and submersible design.
Featuring seven different light modes (including a red light mode) with four different brightness levels each, finding the perfect lighting for the task at hand is made easy with this device. On its brightest setting, the Bibly has a 100-meter range, while the lowest of light modes enable you to tie knots without spooking fish or have a face to face conversation with your fellow anglers without blinding them.
My personal favorite light mode is a very soft white light that orients downwards rather than outwards – it’s perfect for re-rigging and navigating wading hazards without having to aggressively shine your surroundings.
A single Chassis design keeps the battery and LEDs together as one unit, weighing in at just 90 grams. When it’s time to recharge the headlamp, simply pop the battery/lighting out of the silicone housing, and plug it directly into a USB port.
The inherent design is highly adjustable and quite comfortable to wear, so this is a wonderful option for active pursuits in general that will likely see a lot of use outside of solely fishing applications.
Not to be ignored, the Bibly doesn’t mind being submerged in up to a meter of water for as long as 30 minutes, so if it takes a dunk during the excitement of the moment, it’s A-ok!
The JBL CLip 4 Portable Bluetooth Speaker is a killer option for grab-and-go listening that’s easily attached to a backpack or on your person. Offering impressive sound quality and volume output, this is without a doubt one of the best compact adventure speakers on the market.
Designed with an integrated carabiner for easy attachment to straps, belts, buckles, and more, the JBL Clip fits in the palm of your hand, so when we say this gadget is portable, we mean portable. The brand has furthermore engineered this speaker to be fully waterproof and dustproof, so it will handle the inherent abuses of fishing, hiking, and boating in stride.
Offering up to 10 hours of playtime on one charge, this little clip-on speaker will keep the party going all day long, and then some! Available in a wide selection of color options, choosing just the right aesthetic for the angler you’re shopping for is made easy.
If you like the idea of gifting a portable, Bluetooth speaker with some truly serious battery life and sound output, then be sure to consider the JBL Xtreme 2 as well as Demerbox’s offerings.
A stripping basket is a highly underrated piece of fly fishing gear that a lot of even experienced anglers neglect owning. The AVENTIK EUPHING Stripping Basket is an excellent value, effective and affordable option that just might change the way your favorite fly fishermen manage their line forever!
A stripping basket catches and neatly lays down your fly line right in front of you, enabling you to easily pick it all back up for your next cast, rather than wrestling it off the ground, from of the water, or out of wilderness snags such as jetty rocks, tall grass, or mud. It’s also a great tool for line management while fishing on boats that keeps your fly line from wandering off and finding a cleat, railing, or seat to snag on.
Employing a basket also enables you to switch spots, or go chasing after a school of fish without having to reel all of your line up, another massively underrated detail that the angler you have in mind will quickly discover.
Any fly fisherman will tell you in regards to casting and line management – if it can happen, it will happen. This essentially means that no matter how mindful you are, if you’re not utilizing a stripping basket, you can expect your line to find somewhere to get hung up right as your shooting that perfect cast. It’s maddening.
This is a quality-built basket that’s perfect for virtually any scenario in which you need to carefully control your fly line. There’s even a cutout on one side so you can effectively rest your rod in the basket while unhooking fish, re-rigging, or taking photos.
Trust us – the fly fisherman or woman you’re shopping for will bow down thanking you after they’ve mastered employing their new basket into their casting and stripping regiment.
If the angler you’re shopping for doesn’t already own a magnetic net clip, the fishpond Confluence Net Release will make for a tremendously appreciated and thoughtful gift.
This style tool enables you to conveniently grab your net right off of your belt or vest when you’re landing a fish, and then simply pop it right back onto where you have it anchored by using the magnet. It’s quite honestly a pivotal, and game-changing piece of gear that every fly fisherman should own.
Featuring a rubber strap to attach to the top or bottom of your net and 8-pounds of magnetic force, this is an especially well-built option that’s built for long lasting performance.
Superior to traditional style zingers, the fishpond 360 Swivel Retractor Tool Holder enables super easy access to your essential on-hand tools such as nippers and forceps.
Designed with a durable coil rather than a retracting steel cable, this tool holder is able to extend in any direction, so no more wrestling with your zinger in order to utilize your tools exactly where you need to.
Built with a UV protected coating, this zinger will furthermore outlast the standard by a long shot. No doubt a practical gift idea that will see lots of regular use.
The YakAttack ParkNPole Stakeout Pole is an ingenious device that kayak and canoe fishermen, in particular, will LOVE owning.
Offered in 6 or 7′ 8″ sizing, this is simply a fiberglass rod that can be used as both a push-pole and as an anchor system.
Featuring a UV stabilized, wear-resistant foot and tip, you can drive the Stakeout Pole right into the bottom and tie off to it in order to effectively anchor yourself in shallow water. The thin diameter of the pole also means you can slide it right through your scupper holes in certain kayaks, eliminating the need to even tie yourself to it!
It’s a superior method to using a traditional anchor in a lot of ways – the most obvious being the fact that it holds you exactly in place, instead of swinging around your anchor in high winds.
The Stakeout Pole is also a great tool for use as a push pole over salt flats, and other shallow water environments where you want to move quietly and deliberately without spooking the fish around you.
Fitting nicely into most paddle holders, this is an especially awesome accessory if you’re shopping for a kayaker.
What’s a fly fisherman without a trusty hat? A new Tilley hat will make for a charming and thoughtful gift, and the LTM6 Airflo Hatis wonderfully suited for on the water applications.
Built from Supplex nylon and rated at UPF 50+ in regards to sun protection, this hat is both built to last and wonderful at shielding you from the sun and light rain. Designed with mesh encircling the crown, the Airflo Hat will furthermore ensure you don’t overheat on hot days.
Perhaps coolest of all, there is a secret stash pocket built into the top of the crown that can be used to safely store a fishing license, credit card, some cash, or keys.
Adding to the already awesome vintage aesthetic, the British brass ventilation grommets will acquire a patina in salty climates for even more character.
It’s also worth knowing that Tilley guarantees their hats for life, so you can rest assured you’re purchasing a top-notch product from a respected brand. Be sure to check out our list of the best fishing hats for a variety of additional options if you like this gift idea.
The Orvis Men’s Pro Approach Shoes are a top-quality option of footwear for virtually any wet wading scenario. If the fly fisherman you’re shopping for enjoys exploring tropical tidal flats, embarks on summer river trips, or simply prefers to fish in a bathing suit rather than a pair of waders, this will make for a truly stellar gift idea.
These are not your typical wet wading shoes – they feel more like performance sneakers with integrated features for aquatic applications. The rebound, traction, support, and overall comfort these shoes provide are far superior to neoprene wade booties and most other options within this realm. This makes them a particularly great option for wet wading scenarios in which you’ll need to cover a lot of ground in a day – including variable, unpredictable terrain.
Designed with heavy-duty, breathable Airprene uppers and Phylon soles, the Approach Shoes remain very low profile and lightweight on your feet despite their awesome integrity. Nonslip, non-marking vulcanized rubber soles provide lateral stability and protection, and also make this wade shoe a great option for days on out on the boat.
A snug-fitting cuff ensures sand, pebbles, and other debris stay out of your shoes, while a proper lace system (as opposed to a zipper or velcro strap) enables you to really snug the Approaches up nice and tight.
Able to conquer each and every wet wading scenario as well as a plethora of other potential fishing and boating applications, the Approach Shoes are bound to become a staple piece of gear for the angler you have in mind.
Make sure to check out our list of the best fishing shoes for wet wading for some other awesome gift ideas in this vein.
Here’s a safe go-to gift that’s bound to go over well if you’re stumped on what to gift your fishy friends. Orvis’s Wader Socks are specially engineered for maximum comfort when wearing waders and will make an awesome addition to any outdoor wardrobe.
Built from merino wool, nylon, and a bit of Spandex, these socks are designed for maximum durability and overall comfort within boot foot or stocking foot wader types. Special 1X1 ribbing constructed into the face of the sock effectively eliminates bunching and layering, while nylon at the heel and toe ensures long-term durability.
Equally wonderful for a variety of active pursuits as well as cozy for casual wear, this is a fail-safe gift that virtually any outdoorsman or woman will be thrilled to own!
If you like the idea of gifting a high quality, performance pair of new waders to your favorite fisherman or woman but don’t have a huge budget to work with, the Hellbender Breathable Stockingfoot Chest Waders by Frogg Toggs should absolutely be on your radar.
These are a truly excellent value pair of waders that absolutely hold their own when compared to the more expensive, top-tier brand options. The Hellbenders are comfortable to wear, equipped with an assortment of awesome features, and built to last – making them one of the best buys for your buck when it comes to breathable waders in our opinion.
Built with a 4-ply nylon upper and double-reinforced knees, these breathables are engineered to effectively handle the abuses of fishing. The brand’s DriPore Gen 2 Waterproof Material employed here is furthermore very well rated for maintaining breathability even in the hottest of conditions in order to avoid overheating.
An oversized multifunction chest pocket providing ample gear storage and integrated handwarmer pockets are also present, so if you layer up accordingly under there, the Hellbenders are nicely equipped with features for cold weather fishing applications as well.
A soft and smooth micro-textured tricot fabric lines the interior of these waders, so no matter what you’re wearing underneath, you’ll be comfortable.
Available in a wide array of sizing, this is a suitable gift for any angler on your shopping list.
Built with 3.5mm neoprene uppers, the Frogg Toggs Amphib Bootfoot Waders are a nice and warm, as well as affordable option for winter fishing and hunting applications.
If you’re shopping for a fly guy or gal who doesn’t let a cold forecast keep them off the water, they’ll love the unparalleled warmth a pair of neoprenes provides when compared to breathable wader options.
While there are certainly warmer and thicker built neoprene wader options on the market (check out the Bull Togg 5mm Neoprene Chest Waders), this 3.5mm model featuring 600-gram Thinsulate insulated rubber boots are pretty darn toasty. The thickness of the neoprene furthermore is not so extreme that it compromises your mobility, so the Amphibs are a particularly great choice for sportsmen and women who are highly active in their waders.
Engineered with a high-back design for enabling worry-free, deeper wading and adjustable neoprene suspenders, Frogg Toggs has made sure these waders will keep you confidently dry out in the winter chill.
Equipped with a hand-warming chest pocket, some D-rings for external tool attachment, and cleated rubber outsoles, the brand has furthermore not cut any corners when it comes to the features you want out of a pair of neoprenes.
If you’re seeking a truly amazing fly fishing gift for a special angler in your life, a new pair of Simms G3 Guide Waders will knock them off their feet.
Waders are the type of gear that you can spend as much money as you want on, but that being said, owning a high-quality pair is truly awesome. While fancy waders are a luxury and not a necessity, the comfort, performance, and lifespan of the G3s are bound to dramatically impress the angler you have in mind.
Built with a durable, breathable, and exceptionally comfortable GORE-TEX® Pro Shell 3-layer upper and an even further reinforced 4-layer lower, these waders are designed to handle the abuses of hard, consistent fishing in stride. Patented front and back leg seams go on to provide an articulated fit, enhanced mobility, and further increased durability, while abrasion-resistant built-in gravel guards ensure the G3s are rock solid from head to toe.
Anatomically engineered neoprene stocking feet prevent unhappy feet during long days on the water and furthermore feature an anti-microbial finish in order to keep the waders from getting stinky.
Simms has also made sure to deck this wading system out with practical storage for all your essential gear. A top access zippered stretch pocket accommodates your more cumbersome items while zippered, reach-through micro-fleece lined hand-warming pockets offer even more storage, as well as a toasty place for your hands during chilly outings.
An attachment zipper for interchangeable flip-out pocket options is integrated, and a Tippet Tender™ pocket with a zinger docking station and tippet spool sleeves is also included. The brand has not cut any corners here when it comes to the ability to precisely customize your ideal wader setup.
Built to last and with the utmost comfort in mind as well as equipped with a plethora of practical, but no-nonsense features, the G3s are in our opinion the best value option from renowned outfitter, Simms.
The S.O.L. Fire Lite Fuel Free Rechargeable Lighter is a brilliant little gadget that doesn’t care how nasty the conditions are when you need a lighter.
This is a dual arc plasma lighter, so it’s actually utilizing electric current rather than a flame to ignite whatever it is that needs lighting. This furthermore means this device will never run out of gas, so you simply need to recharge it when it runs out of juice.
This impressive little lighter will work regardless of wind, rain, temperature, or altitude, and even features a watertight housing in case you drop it in the water. It’s our favorite pick within our list of the best windproof lighters.
Perfect for lighting campfires in the sideways rain, sparking up a cigarette in 30 knots of wind while exposed out on the boat, or igniting a camp grill in the freezing cold at altitude, the Fire Lite Lighter can do it all!
The brand has even integrated a 100 lumen LED flashlight with high, low, and strobe light settings and also included a three-foot lanyard with a wax cotton core for use as tinder. This makes this device quite a practical survival tool for backcountry or off-grid use.
Shop now at Amazon From Amazon
Here’s a downright brilliant gift idea for a fly fisherman or woman who braves the winter chill in order to chase fish. Zippo’s Heatbank Rechargeable Hand Warmers are a game-changing gadget when it comes to retaining your dexterity on cold outings, and they’re easily stashed in a wader pocket, or worn around the neck.
Available in a variety of different battery capacities and corresponding run times, these hand warmers will keep your hands in the game on even the coldest of days. Simply power on the device, and feel it warm up in a matter of seconds. Trust us when we say taking a break to clutch this gadget after getting your hands wet, or taking a moment to hang onto it before tying on a teeny-tiny midge is incredibly useful when your dexterity starts to fail.
Offering dual-sided heat and three different heat settings up to 120 degrees F, holding this gadget in your hands for just a few minutes will bring them back from the brink. If you power the device on and off when you need it rather than letting it run continuously (it heats up very rapidly, so warming time is a non-issue), you can furthermore utilize it all day long.
Built tough to withstand impacts and the elements, as well as equipped with battery indicator lights to keep an eye on charge, Zippo has made this a very user-friendly gadget that you’ll want to use for virtually any cold-weather activity.
If you’re seeking a truly special and practical fly fishing gift that the angler yopure shopping for will truly be ecstatic about, look no further than the Filson Dry Sling Pack.
This is a great gift idea no matter what style of fly fishing the person you have in mind loves most. It’s an all-around awesome submersible pack that’s perfect for both wading and boating applications that is engineered to keep whatever’s inside totally dry – no matter what.
Built from heavy-duty TPU-coated 840D nylon and equipped with TIZIP® waterproof zippers, you can go ahead and throw this pack into the river or ocean without worrying about what’s inside. This makes it a particularly great gear storage option for fishermen who like to wade without regard for their equipment, as well as for wet and wild boat rides.
It’s also worth noting that fishermen who enjoy photography and often bring their camera out on the water will love the security this bag provides for their water-sensitive equipment.
Teardrop-shaped for maximizing capacity and minimizing profile and designed with a single extra-wide shoulder strap, this sling pack is very comfortably worn while actively fishing, and very willingly slides around to your front for easy access. It stashes a day’s worth of gear with ease and offers an ample amount of interior and exterior organization potential through an assortment of pockets and external tool attachment points.
Built to be high-speed, low-drag, and mindfully designed to hold everything you need without becoming the slightest bit cumbersome on your person, Filson has come up with a seriously killer waterproof fishing pack with this one.
Be sure to check out our list of the best waterproof fishing waist packs for some additional choices comparable to this option.
The Aqua Gloves by BUFF are a wise investment for fishermen who spend long days on the water under particularly high UV environments.
If you’re shopping for a flats fisherman or a boater who spends a lot of days each season fishing at southern latitudes where the sun is especially aggressive, this will make for a great gift. Alternatively, if the angler you have in mind spends a lot of time hiking and fishing in the mountains at altitude, the effects of the sun are magnified there as well.
Built from 80% polyester and 20% spandex, the Aqua Gloves feel just fine on your hands when wet, and dry very rapidly. An all-over silicone-grip palm furthermore ensures you maintain a firm grip on your rod, poling staff, or paddle.
Built to feel like a second skin, these gloves don’t compromise dexterity in the slightest, and also offer an ample degree of puncture and abrasion protection when handling and leadering fish. Simply put, these are a stellar piece of apparel to have on hand for all sorts of applications and contexts that any fly fisherman or woman will be thrilled to own.
The GORE-TEX Infinium Flex Gloves are a top-notch option when it comes to keeping your hands warm and functional during cold days on the water.
Built from GORE-TEX Infinium™ stretch fleece with a single seam construction, these gloves have been engineered to maximize dexterity and feel while at the same time providing an awesome degree of insulation. Wearing gloves while actively fly fishing can be tricky, but Simms has come up with a winner here.
Diagonal thumb, index, and middle-finger openings are present for knot tying and other dexterity-demanding tasks, while TPU palm overlays provide enhanced durability and grip. The brand has even integrated a touch-tech compatible index finger here so you can snap photos with your phone without having to deglove or even expose your fingers.
A stretch gasket cuff goes on to discourage water infiltration into your sleeves and is furthermore designed to pair with compatible Simms DryCuff™ outerwear.
For some additional options for keeping your hands warm out on the water as well as some alternative handwear for a variety of fishing contexts, see our list of the best fishing gloves for all anglers.
The Simms ExStream Bicomp Fishing Hoody is a brilliantly designed garment specially designed for fly fishing applications and easy layering underneath waders and bibs. If you like the idea of gifting a high-performance fishing layer for battling the cold in confidence, this will make for a tremendous gift idea.
Built with a Nylon water-shedding stitchless quilted upper and insulated with blowable PrimaLoft® Silver Thermoplume with Cross Core™ technology, this impressive layer is designed to both effectively resist the elements, as well as keep you nice and toasty. A warmth capturing low-bulk fit, employing Toray® Karuishi stretch-fleece fabric and an adjustable hem furthermore go on to ensure a high degree of warmth considering this garments low profile, unrestrictive fit.
The purpose of the stretch-fleece lower is to promote more seamless layering, particularly underneath waders, in order to avoid bunching and frustrating ride-ups. A simple, but massively underrated feature in our opinion when it comes to staying both warm and comfortable.
Perhaps best of all, Simms has built the Bicomp Fishing Hoody with gusseted arm panels and thumb looped cuffs for extra range of motion – so casting and fighting fish feels natural.
An array of practical features including kangaroo handwarmer pockets, zippered chest pockets, and a stretch-bound insulated hood further add to this hoody’s awesome performance potential.
Available in two sharp color schemes and a wide array of sizing, this is a great go-to fishing gift for anyone on your shopping list.
The Filson Alaskan Guide Shirt will make for a charming, and highly versatile gift if you’re stumped on what to buy your favorite sportsmen and women.
This is simply a high-quality flannel that’s brushed on both sides for supreme softness and warmth for its weight. Built with a dense, tight weave, the Alaskan Guide Shirt furthermore effectively cuts the wind.
Designed with a pleated back for enhanced freedom of movement, the brand has even mindfully crafted this flannel to be unrestrictive while casting a fly rod or swinging a shotgun.
Equipped with gusset-expandable dual flap chest pockets, the Alaskan Guide Shirt also sports some space for stashing a few fly boxes, or other essential gear.
Available in a nice assortment of sharp patterns and colors, matching virtually anyone’s preferred aesthetic is furthermore made easy.
Do any of your favorite fly fishermen bring along a canine companion on their off the beaten path outings? If you answered yes, then Filson’s Dog Chest Protector could make for a practical and thoughtful gift idea.
Designed with a Tin Cloth inner layer for protecting your dog’s belly from thorny underbrush, briars, and jagged exposed rock, this is a very wise piece of gear to have in one’s gear locker for dog owners who prefer to take their pooch along on every adventure.
The breathable chest protection and open-back design furthermore ensure your dog won’t overheat in there, so they’re free to run to their heart’s content without risk of becoming too warm. Blaze orange coloring goes on to add further safety if you’re ever fishing in or around potential hunting grounds.
Safely and conveniently transporting your fly rods can be a challenge depending on what kind of vehicle you own. The Thule Rodvault Fly Fishing Rod Carrier is a wonderful solution to this age-old predicament that enables you to keep your fly rods fully assembled and rigged up between fishing sessions.
Able to accommodate either two or four rods depending on which model you purchase, this is simply a specially designed Aircraft-grade, anodized aluminum rod tube that is mounted to your car top. You can slide rods up to 10-feet long into the tubes, while the reel box is able to hold attached reels up to 4.25-inches in diameter, with fighting butts.
The rod tubes are furthermore lines with Polypropylene for added rod, guide, and tip protection.
The universal mounting hardware provided here fits all Thule crossbars in addition to a wide range of roof racks, so mounting this chariot for your rods is made easy. There’s even a place to secure a small padlock in order to lock up your most precious toys.
Perfect for grab-and-go fishing applications where keeping your rods assembled and at the ready is preferred, as well as for attachment to sedans and other smaller vehicle models that otherwise struggle to accommodate full-length rods, this is a truly handy device to own that will save your favorite fly fishermen a whole lot of headache.
Here’s a unique and highly practical gift idea that the angler you’re shopping for very likely has never even heard of. The O’Pros Fly Fishing 3rd Hand Belt Clip Rod Holder is a handy device that enables you to attach your rod to your person in order to unhook fish, snap a photo, or tie on a new rig.
Able to secure to any one or two inch belt, this is simply a wearable rod clip built from molded nylon plastic. The 3rd Hand Rod Holder can secure any standard cork handle and features a simple snap closure for brainless attachment and detachment.
While it may seem gimmicky, this is in reality a very practical tool to own for an assortment of reasons. Sometimes you just need to set your rod down in order to deal with the task at hand, and if you’re waist-high in the river or trying to expedite the return of a tired fish back into the water, there’s no alternative option for setting down your rod, or time to lose.
A wonderful stocking stuffer or add-on gift, O’Pros has engineered a must-have fly fishing accessory with this one.
If you’re stumped on what to buy a fly fisherman who presumably already has everything, the Rogue Quick Draw Forcep by Loon Outdoors is a solid go-to gift that they will no doubt be thrilled to receive.
Built with surgical quality stainless steel, this is a built-to-last, essential fishing tool that’s bound to perform for many years of service. The Rogue Forceps are equipped with cutters in the jaw as well as an eye-clearing needle, so they also operate as a wonderful pair of line nippers.
At 6.25-inches long, this is a heavy-duty, solid-built tool without being overly cumbersome to carry on your person, or within modestly sized fishing packs. The brand has even integrated a carabiner finger loop for easy external attachment to your pack or person if you choose to.
Nippers eventually wear out, and forceps become tired after lots of regular use, so this mindfully crafted and versatile tool from Loon will make for a stellar long-term replacement whenever your favorite angler is ready to add it to their gear lineup.
If there’s one thing fishermen of all styles have in common, it’s a love for looking at fish pics! Salt: Coastal and Flats Fishing Photography by renowned photographer Andy Anderson and expert angler Tom Rosenbauer is a wonderful photo book highlighting the world’s greatest coastal fly fishing destinations that will have the angler you’re shopping for drooling!
A description of the book reads, “Featuring photography from the Atlantic Northeast, Pacific Northwest, Bahamas, Gulf Coast, and Florida Keys and highlighting fish such as striped bass, tuna, bonefish, permit, and tarpon – this is a life’s compilation of saltwater fly-fishing photography by one of the most acclaimed outdoors photographers.”, so you already know this is going to be some awesome coffee table content.
No doubt bound to be a conversation starter amongst fellow anglers, this gorgeous book is the type that you don’t get tired of flipping through. Both a thoughtful and a fun fishing gift that will likely spark some new trip ideas for the fishermen you have in mind!
Make sure to check out our list of the best fly fishing books if you like the idea of gifting some fishy literature!
A fun and endearing read on the world and mindset of fly fishing, The Optimist: A Case For The Fly Fishing Life by David Coggins will make for a charming and thoughtful gift.
A wonderful read for amateurs and experts alike, this is a safe go-to if you like the idea of gifting a book. “Written in witty, keenly observed prose, each chapter focuses on a specific place, fish, and skill.”, so this is a page-turner to say the least.
Engaging, informative, and inspiring, the words of David Coggins are bound to get your favorite angler all fired up for fishing season!