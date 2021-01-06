10 Best Fly Rod Cases: Compare, Buy & Save

Traveling any amount of distance with your fly rod can be risky business. Whether you’re taking a ride to your local stream or a flight across the world, you’re going to need a rod case. Hiking over any difficulty terrain into your favorite fishing hole is also always safer with your rod in a case rather than in your hand. A good fly rod case or tube ensures your gear will get from A to B safely, and also makes transport a lot easier. It’s a no brainer — if you love your fly rod then protect it.

We’ve put together a solid top ten list of some great rod case options. There’s some pretty neat cases that have space for some additional fishing gear included here as well as some straight forward and affordable tubes for a simple but effective approach to rod transport.

Items #1 through #5 include safe storage space for your whole rod and reel combo while #6 through #10 are tubes that accommodate for just your rod. There’s not a whole lot to consider when buying a fly rod case, yet there’s some features specific to each product you’ll want to think about.

Cases #2 and #3 can hold two fly rods if you need to transport both of your babies to the stream — and #3 even has some added storage for some extra gear on those day hikes.

Tube #6 is a triangular tube that is designed not to roll around so easily in your backseat or the overhead bin on your flight.

Tube #8 is the model I have used for years for both travel and everyday use — If you’re looking for a simple tube I can definitely recommend it.

Avoid disaster and never tell another broken fly rod horror story again with a case from our top ten list!

1. Sage Ballistic Rod & Reel Case

Sage makes top quality fly fishing gear — the Ballistic rod case is no exception to this outfitter’s reputation. This reel inclusive case is constructed from nylon and features reinforced end caps. This case is built for a nine foot, four piece rod but Sage also offers this case in a ten foot option.

Price: $50.00 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Has both a hand hold and adaptable shoulder strap — great case for bringing your fly combo on a hike to the stream

2. Redington Rod Case

Here’s a nice unit by Redington that will hold up to a nine foot rod. There’s both a single and double option for four and two piece rods. This case is equipped with nicer YKK zippers and reinforced end caps. The shoulder strap is adjustable and there’s even an included D-ring for easy hanging and storage.

Price: $34.95 – $49.99 & Free Shipping (sale prices available on select options)

Pros:

Nice quality zippers

Included D-ring makes this case easy to hang

Both double and single options

3. BW Sports Dual Fly Rod and Reel Case for (2) 9 ft. Fly Rods

I really dig this case by BW Sports. This is a padded double case for two nine foot, two piece rods. I suppose you could use this with one four piece rod as well based on the internal schematic. There’s outside zippered pockets for some added storage on this one, so you can bring a box of flies, your clippers and a few other essentials. Have this one loaded up in your vehicle and you’ll be ready to rock wherever you see water!

Price: $58.62 — $63.95 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Saltwater proof zippers and glides

Includes a web carry handle and adjustable shoulder strap

Added storage is perfect for bringing everything you need to hit the stream all in one case!

Well padded for use hiking or trekking — this is the ultimate “grab and go” style case

4. Allen Company Thunder River Fly Rod Case

Here’s an affordable reel inclusive case by Allen Company. This case will fit up to a ten foot, four piece rod. It’s got a nice padded carry handle and well protected reel compartment. There’s a clear I.D. window included as well for inserting an ownership tag when traveling. A loop is also included in the design for easy hanging.

Price: $24.37 – $30.17 & Free Shipping (up to 9 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Clear I.D. window for including a name tag

There’s an included loop for easy storage and hanging

Quite affordable

5. Mountain Cork Angler Series Fly Rod Case

Here’s another affordable reel inclusive case option — this one by Mountain Cork. This case comes in two sizes — 56 inches and 30 inches (two inch diameter). There’s no internal dividers between rod segments with either size. The 56 inch case will fit up to a nine foot, two piece rod. The material used is 600 denier polyester — it’s weather resistant and seriously tough making for a good hiking or back country case that will hold up against the elements.

Price: $28.10 – $29.99 & Free Shipping on select options

Pros:

No internal sleeves for rod segments makes these cases versatile and compatible with many style and size fly rods

Quite affordable

Fabric is tough and weather resistant

6. Temple Fork Triangular Rod Case (9 foot 4 piece)

I really dig the design of this triangular rod tube by Temple Fork. It’s meant to stay put while traveling instead of rolling around the back seat like other, cylindrical tubes. This is made for a nine foot, four piece rod but a lot of customer reviews insist its spacious enough to fit two rods. The material is pretty heavy duty and the quality of the zippers is top notch. This case has an effective design and a pretty badass look for a very reasonable price.

Price: $29.95 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Triangular shape prevents the tube from rolling around when traveling

Nice quality fabrics and zipper

Can likely safely fit two rods depending on the size of the rods

7. Adamsbuilt Fly Tailwater Rod Case (4-Piece, 30-Inch)

Here’s a sweet travel tube by Adamsbuilt. It’s a simple tube for maximum portability when traveling but also has a nice quality padded shoulder strap for use on the trail. The strap is even detachable for when you want to maximize this tube’s portability. It’s a 30 inch tube with sleeves for a four piece rod. The rip-stop nylon used in its construction is heavy duty, so it can handle a decent beating both trekking around the wilderness or getting knocked around the baggage claim.

Price: $26.89 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Shoulder strap is both padded and detachable

Built from tough rip-stop nylon

Quite affordable!

8.Redington Single Rod Tube

This is the fly rod tube I’ve been using for years. It’s a no frills case that does the job just fine. Its built for a nine foot, four piece fly rod. I like the material of the internal sleeves between rod segments and how snug the segments sit in the case. It’s pretty durable seeing as I’ve owned this case for a few seasons now and it still looks like new. For use on the trail trekking out to the stream I would choose a different case if you need a good shoulder strap or carry handle. If you secure your rod tube to your backpack, then this is a fine option.

Price: $29.99 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Nice quality zipper and fabrics

9. Sage Ballistic 10 foot Rod Tube

Here is Sage’s tube equivalent to the reel inclusive rod case that’s #1 on this list. The Ballistic is a top reviewed rod tube that anglers trust and love. This case can fit up to four or five rods and is designed for four piece rods up to ten feet long. If you have a big fishing trip planned and want to bring a few of your favorite rods on your flight — no problem!

Price: $50.00 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Space for up to four or five rods

Built with superior quality zippers and fabrics

10. Sage Cordura Rod Tube

Here’s one more rod tube option from Sage. If you like the lighter grey color of this choice over the black look of the Ballistic, then the good news is this tube is cheaper! It’s designed for use with nine foot, four piece rods. At $35 this is an exceptional quality Sage product at a very reasonable price!

Price: $35.00 & Free Shipping

Pros:

Very affordable

Built with superior quality zippers and fabrics

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.