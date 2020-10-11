11 Best Hip Waders for Fishing: Compare & Save

The convenience of hip waders is tough to beat when you don’t need to wade high water. We’ve put together a top list for those fishermen who sometimes prefer to leave the full chest waders behind, or just need a wading system that allows you to get off the bank a bit.
We’ve selected a variety of options for all styles of angling, so whether you’re fly fishing shallow riffles from the stream bank or bait fishing from your favorite lake shore, we’ve got you covered with our top list.
1. Frogg Toggs Bull Frog 3-Ply PVC Canvas Bootfoot Hip Waders
Cons:
- Tough, durable 3-ply canvas and vulcanized rubber construction
- Foam cushioning, wool felt mid, steel shank, hard toe cap, and heel kicker totals to quite a comfortable and high integrity boot
- Seam sealed
- Adjustable hip drawcord and belt leashes with quick-release buckles
- Choice of cleated or felt outsole
- Fairly expensive
- No color selection
- Lack of pockets/storage
The Frogg Toggs Bull Frog 3-Ply PVC Canvas Bootfoot Hip Waders are without a doubt one of the top-performing options when it comes to hip waders that wear comfortably and feature a long life span.
Built with a tough, durable 3-ply canvas and vulcanized rubber construction and seam sealed for further integrity, you can plan on owning these bad boys for quite a few fishing seasons.
Foam cushioning, wool felt mids, an integrated steel shank, hard toe cap, and heel kickers total to both quite a comfortable and nearly indestructible boot – Frogg Toggs has hit all the bases with this option and been careful not to cut any corners. There’s even a choice of either cleated or felt outsoles, so you can match your footing with the fishing conditions you expect to encounter.
Adjustable hip drawcord and belt leashes with quick-release buckles furthermore ensure these hip waders sit where they’re supposed to, eliminating frustrating chaffing, and all-day adjustments.
All things considered, these hip boots from Frogg Toggs are more than worth the cost when you consider their rock-solid durability and comfortable fit – no doubt an excellent value buy from a trusted brand!
Find more Frogg Toggs Bull Frog 3-Ply PVC Canvas Bootfoot Hip Waders information and reviews here.
2. Hodgman Mackenzie Cleated Nylon/PVC Boot-foot Hip Waders
Cons:
- Very affordable and well reviewed option
- PVC boots are built with high integrity and are effectively lightweight
- Includes an internal pocket
- PVC boots although durable and built to last may be quite slippery depending on the bottom you’re walking on
- The retention strap that holds the waders up is made of a cheaper elastic that may wear out so be mindful of that
- Limited pocket space
If you’re looking to fish from low-level water or just need a bit more wading height than a pair of knee boots, then consider the Hodgman Mackenzie Cleated Nylon/PVC Boot-foot Hip Waders.
A great deal less expensive than high-end chest waders, why shell out your hard-earned cash if you only need to stay dry in a few feet of water? These hip waders come with attached PVC boots, more lightweight than traditional rubber, and sparing you the purchase of wading footwear.
Made from a tough nylon shell fabric, these bad boys are a surprising 30% lighter than rubber and could potentially last quite a few seasons with the proper care. There’s conveniently an internal pocket included with this pair as well, so you’ve got room to bring along a few small items.
Hodgman covers their waders under a one year warranty, so if you find your pair defective you’re covered. If you can get away with hip waders where you fish, then put that money you save purchasing these waders towards some other gear!
Find more Hodgman Mackenzie Cleated Nylon/PVC Boot-foot Hip Waders information and reviews here.
3. Kokatat Hydrus 3.0 Tempest Pant
Cons:
- Provide a great, more customizable fit for both men and women
- Very breathable pair of wading pants
- Abrasion resistant exterior
- Includes gravel guards for minimizing debris in your boots
- The booties are not of the usual neoprene construction, and there’s little customer reviews speaking to the quality and feel of the material
- Fairly expensive
- Some anglers might not like the brighter color material
Wading pants are underrated for their convenience, fit, and ability to wade higher than most hip boots. The Kokatat Hydrus 3.0 Tempest Pant is a killer option within this category that more active, streamlined fishermen will love the freedom of!
The neoprene waistband with adjustable hook and loop tabs allow you to really customize the fit. The three-layer Hydrus material employed in the construction of these waders allows moisture to effectively escape while still keeping you dry.
The breathable material here is totally adequate, and the soft knit polyester lining on this pair of pants is meant to move any internal moisture away from your skin. The outer layer of these pants is abrasion-resistant and further treated with a durable water repellent coating.
There are also gravel guards included with these pants, so rest assured you won’t fill your booties with debris.
Pair these pants with your favorite wading boots and you’re in business – no doubt an awesome investment for all sorts of angling applications!
Find more Kokatat Womens Hydrus 3L Tempest Pants information and reviews here.
4. Kylebooker Breathable Stockingfoot Hip Waders
Cons:
- Breathable reinforced fabric in front leg panel for added durability
- Lightweight 3-layer fabric is effectively breathable and cool for warm weather and water conditions
- 4mm double taped neoprene booties
- Built-in gravel guards
- Integrated belt hook at side to ensure a secure fit
- Fairly expensive
- No color selection
- Must purchase wading boots separately
The Kylebooker Breathable Stockingfoot Hip Waders are perfect for anglers seeking a low-profile, streamlined wading option that keeps you light on your feet and nice and cool during particularly hot conditions.
These hip waders are built the same as high-quality breathable chest waders, but simply cut-off at the waist. They are stockingfoot waders featuring 4mm neoprene booties, so you’ll have to pair them with your own wading footwear.
The lightweight 3-layer fabric used to construct this option is effectively breathable and perfect for warm weather and water conditions, so those summer-time anglers who prefer not to wet wade but need a reliable wading system that won’t induce overheating will love this option!
Featuring built-in gravel guards and an integrated belt hook at the side to ensure a secure fit, the brand has ensured these hip waders are not only effectively breathable but also wear quite comfortably.
Find more Kylebooker Breathable Stockingfoot Hip Waders information and reviews here.
5. LaCrosse Men's Big Chief 600G Wader Boots
Cons:
- Remain comfortable even on longer treks
- Built exceptionally tough for high integrity and long life span
- Soles provide great traction
- Might only extend up to knee height for taller anglers
- Fairly expensive
- Limited color/size combinations available
Here’s a truly high quality pair of wading boots by Lacrosse. Those seeking a heavy-duty, ultra high-integrity pair of wading boots that will last a lifetime should consider the Big Chief 600G Wader Boots.
This pair lives up to the high reputation that the brand name Lacrosse has made for itself – products from this outfitter are consistently top quality. The fit and feel on these boots are tough to beat, customer reviews praise the Big Cheifs for remaining comfortable even during longer treks.
If your favorite fishing hole requires a decent walk or hike to reach, then these boots might be a great option for you. It’s no fun carrying your waders into where you want to fish – wearing a comfortable pair rather than packing them is always preferred.
There’s an internal mechanism to attach the boots below the knee as well as snaps to help stabilize the boots when adjusted at knee-high level. If you’re a particularly tall person, then these might be knee boots rather than hip boots, but that might suit you fine too depending on what you plan to do in them.
A final note worth mentioning is these boots are highly reviewed for their traction. If you plan on fishing streams or water bodies with sketchy footing or plan on hiking over some uneven terrain to your fishing spot, this pair by Lacrosse has you covered with some solid traction.
Find more LaCrosse Men’s Big Chief 600G Wader Boots information and reviews here.
6. Frogg Toggs Rana II PVC/Nylon Hip Waders with Cleated Sole
Cons:
- Highly affordable
- Fit larger body types well
- Impressive durability for the cost
- No insulation, so these might be a bit nippy to wear in the winter months without providing your own insulation
- The soles are described as a bit thin, but the durability is still there
- Limited lifespan on the buckle
The Rana II PVC/Nylon Hip Waders are a great option in affordable wading by Frogg Toggs. This pair of hip boots is a no-frills, economic option that is highly reviewed by fishermen all over!
The durability of the wading material and boots is quite tough, this pair should hold up nicely to some heavy hiking and fishing. The adjustable belt leashes with quick release locking buckles, which is a nice added touch for such a cheap pair of waders.
There’s mention from several customers with bigger body types that these boots fit their larger thighs just fine. The boot size is true to foot size with this one, and the boots themselves are not insulated, so plan accordingly if you want to wear thick socks with this pair.
All in all, this is a totally adequate wading system for an excellent price that should serve you well for seasons to come with the proper care.
Find more Frogg Toggs Rana II PVC/Nylon Hip Waders with Cleated Sole information and reviews here.
7. Best Neoprene Knee Boots: NRS Boundary Shoe
Cons:
- Provide excellent support for neoprene boots
- High comfort rating and easy to take on and off
- Fairly high degree of warmth
- These are only knee boots - if you need something for higher wading look elsewhere
- Fairly expensive
- Neoprene is puncture prone
Ok, so these aren’t exactly hip waders, but these boots by NRS are a killer choice for wading. I’ve owned a pair of the Boundary Shoes for years for use kayaking and shore fishing and they have performed wonderfully for me.
If you’re pursuing game fish in less gnarly terrain and don’t require the height of full hip waders then this is a perfectly suitable option that won’t break the bank. The Boundary Shoe by NRS has a traction outsole designed for traversing mud and sand and is absolutely a warm boot — just don’t bring these boots out in icy conditions as they are fairly puncture prone being neoprene.
The boots have a really simple design that utilizes an instep strap, but they stay put on your feet really well in the muck and mud.
Sometimes simple is better, and this is a prime example of that. My pair of Boundary Shoes have unfortunately punctured and now have a slow leak after three seasons of use, but I’ve put them through hell wading around a lot of stiff, sharp marsh vegetation that must have damaged them.
For the abuse I’ve put them through, I’ve gotten more than my money’s worth. That being said, if you fish in settings that are mostly muddy, sandy, or rocky then you won’t have any problems with the durability of these boots.
The soles provide quite a bit of support for a neoprene boot and employ a 2mm plastic shim to protect your feet from anything sharp on the ground (the puncture prone part of the boot is in the uppers, not the soles). Aside from the risk of puncture that’s to be expected with anything neoprene, these boots are impressively durable – 5mm and 7mm neoprene with double taped seams makes for a rugged and long-lasting boot.
Where these boots really excel however is how easily they come on and off and how lightweight they feel while hiking. For a pair of wading boots, the Boundary Shoes by NRS will perform with flying colors as long as you don’t use them in the wrong place! Great support, excellent fit and superior materials and construction – this is a pair of boots you’ll own and love for years and likely employ for all sorts of activities other than fishing.
8. LaCrosse Trapline Hip Waders
Cons:
- Wool-felt lining provides some toasty insulation for cold water and weather
- Boot soles are renowned for their traction in mud, snow and loose terrain
- The toughness of these boots are unmatched the rubber construction is seriously rugged
- There’s a metal plate molded into the soles so these could even double as aquatic work boots
- Due to the heavy duty rubber construction, these boots are on the heavy side
- Fairly expensive
- Top lacing is effective but has quesionable long term durability
Here’s another top-notch pair of hip boots by Lacrosse. The Trapline Hip Waders are insulated with a wool felt lining, so they’re pretty toasty in cold water and weather conditions.
This heavy duty, rubber pair of boots are a seriously tough option in wading. The weight on these monsters is pretty high, so you likely won’t want to trek terribly far in them, but then again customer reviews insist the fit is excellent with these boots so you can probably get away with walking a decent distance.
The removable EVA footbed can be added for additional cushioning, making this pair of boots truly comfortable throughout long days of fishing. There’s a simple lacing system that secures the boots at the waist, but customer reviews claim the rigidity of the rubber allows these boots to stand up just fine on their own without the need for straps.
The ‘Trac-lite’ outsole is renowned for the all around traction it provides in almost any terrain. These are a tough pair of hip boots that can be used for a whole lot more than just fishing. If you’re looking for the Cadillac of waist-wading, look no further than the Trapline Hip Waders.
Find more LaCrosse Men’s Trapline Hip Waders information and reviews here.
9. Duck and Fish PVC Hip Boots
Cons:
- Super affordable wading option
- Built to take a beating
- Very lightweight and flexible due to the PVC construction
- No internal or external pockets
- No insulation makes these boots unsuitable for cold water fishing
- No smaller sizing available
You get more than you pay for with this wading option. The Duck and Fish PVC Hip Boots seriously budget choice in wading for the strapped for cash angler.
If you just need to keep dry below the hip, these boots will serve you just fine. Don’t expect this wading option to provide you with much warmth, they’re constructed with PVC and have no insulation.
The PVC design however makes them 30% lighter than rubber and also more flexible and less prone to chafing. If you’re chasing fish in warmer climates and don’t require the height of chest waders then this is a perfectly suitable option that will cost you next to nothing.
The boot has a traction outsole ideal for mud and sand – but once again, don’t plan on bringing these boots out into the snow and ice. For a pair of budget fishing and duck hunting boots, there’s nothing wrong with these at all as long as you don’t try and use them in the colder weather.
Find more Duck and Fish PVC Hip Boots information and reviews here.
10. Magreel PVC Hip Waders
Cons:
- 420D nylon material features high integrity and is 30% lighter than rubber waders
- PVC, anti-slip and wear-resistant boots
- Heat welded technology ensures long lifespan
- Affordable price point
- No color selection
- Limited sizing available
- Precise adjustments are a bit difficult to make due to the minimalist hip strapping
What you see is what you get with the Magreel PVC Hip Waders. This is a simple and straightforward wading system that’s perfect for budget buyers seeking a simple, but reliable option.
The 420D nylon material used to build these hip boots is built with impressively high integrity for the cost and is 30% lighter than rubber waders. Heat-welded technology furthermore ensures long lifespan and a leak-proof design.
The PVC, anti-slip, and wear-resistant boots are a touch heavy but will hold up for many seasons of angling while providing great traction in most wading environments.
For leisure fishermen seeking a simple pair of hip boots to reach the fish, it’s tough to beat the value of this choice from Magreel.
Find more Magreel PVC Hip Waders information and reviews here.
11. Allen Black River Bootfoot Hip Waders
Cons:
- Very affordable
- Attached boots
- Built tough for the cost
- No internal or external pockets
- Can become uncomfortable on longer treks
- No smaller sizing available
Here’s a crowd favorite in the fishing world. The Allen Black River Bootfoot Hip Waders are very highly reviewed option for their reasonable price point and impressively reliable performance.
The two-ply upper construction on this pair is meant to be lightweight, while the cleated boots are designed to be both sturdy and durable.
There’s a belt loop and takeup strap included with this pair, so they should fit snug on most body types. These wading boots are not insulated, so they could be great for warmer weather and waters.
If you’re interested in this pair but have a need for something warm, then just buy a size up and leave room for some thick socks. It’s not the ideal way to equip yourself with a cold water wading system, but for the cost, this is a great warm or cold water option.
Find more Allen Black River Bootfoot Hip Waders information and reviews here.
Hip Boots
Hip waders, or hip boots, are simply extra-tall boots that extend all the way up your legs and clip to your belt or waistband.
This style wading system is perhaps the cheapest, with many highly affordable options within this category.
Hip boots are a great choice for lake fishermen who need to take a few extra steps out to cast their bait, or surf casters want to be able to walk up to the boundary of the wave splash-zone to cast.
The inherent weight and more cumbersome design of hip boots does not make them the ideal option for angling applications in which you need to walk long distances, so this style wading system is probably best utilized for more casual days down at the water.
That being said, there are some impressively capable options for the cost that feature adequate traction and integrity for some more intensive fishing excursions, as well as breathable alternatives to PVC and rubber construction for a lighter overall weight.
Our favorite hip boot options include:
- Frogg Toggs Bull Frog 3-Ply PVC Canvas Bootfoot Hip Waders
- Hodgman Mackenzie Cleated Nylon/PVC Bootfoot Hip Waders.
- Kylebooker Breathable Stockingfoot Hip Waders
- Frogg Toggs Rana II PVC/Nylon Hip Waders
- LaCrosse Trapline Hip Waders
- Allen Black River Bootfoot Hip Waders
Wading Pants
Wading pants are where it's at if you're seeking a partial-coverage wading system that does not extend to the full height of chest waders.
Wading pants provide you with unrestricted movement, and wear far more streamlined and low profile than do hip waders/boots, making them a preferable option when it comes to trekking and hiking longer distances.
This wading system style also typically packs more compact than do traditional hip waders - able to be rolled or gently stuffed due to the materials used for construction.
Wading pants are furthermore offered in both bootfoot, and stockingfoot options, so you can choose to pair this style wading system with your choice of footwear if you already own some boots that you know and love.
Breathable wading pants are probably the ultimate option when it comes to a choosing a lightweight, low-drag wading system for hot weather, warm water, and high mileage days of fishing.
Some of our top picks include:
- Simms Freestone Stockingfoot Wading Pants
- Frogg Toggs Pilot II Breathable Stockingfoot Guide Pant
- Frogg Toggs Hellbender Stockingfoot Guide Pant
- Compass 360 Men's Deadfall Breathable Stockingfoot Pant
- Kokatat Hydrus 3.0 Tempest Pant
High Wading Boots
If you only need to step into the water up to around your knees, don't rule out a simple pair of high wading boots for fishing applications.
Regular wading boots are practical for a ton of applications both on and off the water, so this style of "wading" system will prove itself to be a worthy investment on multiple fronts.
Wading boots furthermore are often built with higher inherent durability and greater traction/tread than most hip waders, so although you won't be able to wade out as deep, you'll likely feel more solid underfoot depending on which option you go with!
Some of our top picks for high wading boots include:
- LaCrosse Big Chief 600G Wader Boots.
- NRS Boundary Shoes
- Muck Wetland Rubber Premium Field Boots
- BOGS Madras Camo Industrial Boot
- Rocky Core Neoprene 1000g Insulated Boot
Wet Wading Boots & Fishing Shoes
If the water temperature is warm and the climate is friendly where you're angling, why even bother keeping dry with any form of wading system? The advantages to wet wading are boundless - all you need is a swimsuit or wading pants and a pair of adequate wading shoes and you're in business!
Our list of the best wet wading shoes for fishing has highlighted our favorite picks for anglers who don't mind getting a little wet while stream fishing, wading tidal flats, and working around lake shores.
