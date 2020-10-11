11 Best Hip Waders for Fishing: Compare & Save

We’ve selected a variety of options for all styles of angling, so whether you’re fly fishing shallow riffles from the stream bank or bait fishing from your favorite lake shore, we’ve got you covered with our top list.

The convenience of hip waders is tough to beat when you don’t need to wade high water. We’ve put together a top list for those fishermen who sometimes prefer to leave the full chest waders behind, or just need a wading system that allows you to get off the bank a bit.

Our Unbiased Reviews

Hip Boots

Hip waders, or hip boots, are simply extra-tall boots that extend all the way up your legs and clip to your belt or waistband.

This style wading system is perhaps the cheapest, with many highly affordable options within this category.

Hip boots are a great choice for lake fishermen who need to take a few extra steps out to cast their bait, or surf casters want to be able to walk up to the boundary of the wave splash-zone to cast.

The inherent weight and more cumbersome design of hip boots does not make them the ideal option for angling applications in which you need to walk long distances, so this style wading system is probably best utilized for more casual days down at the water.

That being said, there are some impressively capable options for the cost that feature adequate traction and integrity for some more intensive fishing excursions, as well as breathable alternatives to PVC and rubber construction for a lighter overall weight.

Our favorite hip boot options include:

Wading Pants

Wading pants are where it's at if you're seeking a partial-coverage wading system that does not extend to the full height of chest waders.

Wading pants provide you with unrestricted movement, and wear far more streamlined and low profile than do hip waders/boots, making them a preferable option when it comes to trekking and hiking longer distances.

This wading system style also typically packs more compact than do traditional hip waders - able to be rolled or gently stuffed due to the materials used for construction.

Wading pants are furthermore offered in both bootfoot, and stockingfoot options, so you can choose to pair this style wading system with your choice of footwear if you already own some boots that you know and love.

Breathable wading pants are probably the ultimate option when it comes to a choosing a lightweight, low-drag wading system for hot weather, warm water, and high mileage days of fishing.

Some of our top picks include:

High Wading Boots

If you only need to step into the water up to around your knees, don't rule out a simple pair of high wading boots for fishing applications.

Regular wading boots are practical for a ton of applications both on and off the water, so this style of "wading" system will prove itself to be a worthy investment on multiple fronts.

Wading boots furthermore are often built with higher inherent durability and greater traction/tread than most hip waders, so although you won't be able to wade out as deep, you'll likely feel more solid underfoot depending on which option you go with!

Some of our top picks for high wading boots include:

Wet Wading Boots & Fishing Shoes

If the water temperature is warm and the climate is friendly where you're angling, why even bother keeping dry with any form of wading system? The advantages to wet wading are boundless - all you need is a swimsuit or wading pants and a pair of adequate wading shoes and you're in business!

Our list of the best wet wading shoes for fishing has highlighted our favorite picks for anglers who don't mind getting a little wet while stream fishing, wading tidal flats, and working around lake shores.

