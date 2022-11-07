11 Best Fishing Float Tubes: Your Buyer’s Guide

A fishing float tube is an effective and innovative solution to reaching the fish when you need to get offshore and onto the water but either can’t afford or logistically transport a larger vessel. Even for those anglers who have a less restrictive budget or access to other watercraft, utilizing a float tube can actually be a preferred way to target fish depending on the target species and water body.
These neat inflatables work great for both spin and fly fishermen and are far easier to get down to the water’s edge than a boat or fishing kayak. Storage and organization potential on these inflatable fishing vessels are actually quite impressive, and depending on the model you go with, they can be quite comfortable too!
You gotta love the simplicity of putting on a pair of fins and kicking your way out into the feeding zone! Be your own trolling motor, sit and leisurely cast or venture out to explore new water with one of our top picks of fishing float tubes!
1. Classic Accessories Bighorn Fishing Float Tube
Cons:
- Excellent value option for those on a budget, but unwilling to settle for a float tube that lacks pivotal features
- Awesome storage/organization potential
- D-rings for external gear attatchment
- Safety flag pocket
- Easy carry handle
- No adjustable seating
- Not a very hydrodynamic hull when it comes to speed and tracking
- No color options
The Bighorn Float Tube by Classic Accessories combines extensive, organized storage with a pretty high degree of comfort, for quite a reasonable cost.
This is hands down one of the best overall value fishing float tubes on the market – it includes all the most pivotal features you would want in a high-end float tube without the high price tag.
Side pockets with multiple entry points, a large rear pocket, and external mesh pockets give you quite a lot of space to stash gear. Some external D-rings are furthermore included in the design for attaching gear like a net or fishing creel.
The seating does not include a firm foam pad like some of the higher end float tubes do, but it’s still well rated for comfort and posture support. The weight capacity is 300 pounds with the Bighorn, so there’s plenty of room for even heavier anglers and their gear. Both spin fishermen and fly fishermen should do fine in this unit.
Quality fabrics, a nicely positioned seat and stripping apron and tons of storage for every style fisherman, the Bighorn Float Tube from Classic Accessories is no doubt a winner!
Find more Classic Accessories Bighorn Fishing Float Tube information and reviews here.
-
2. Classic Accessories Cumberland Backpackable Fishing Float Tube
Cons:
- 350 pound weight capacity makes this a particularly good option for heavier anglers
- Backpackable float tube with adjustable shoulder straps is easily transported
- Thickly padded seat for comfort and nice elevation above the water
- Great storage and organiation potential
- Safety flag holder
- Fairly expensive option
- No color choices
- Some might find the side pockets a bit cumbersome
Here’s another super popular float tube option by Classic Accessories that should be on your radar, especially as a fly fisherman. The Cumberland Float Tube is equipped with killer storage, a firm foam padded seat and a particularly hydrodynamic hull for greater ease kick-paddling and tracking.
This option furthermore has built-in shoulder straps for super easy carrying down to the water!
Some anglers might prefer the superior organization offered by the Bighorn model, but both sidearm storage compartments are quite comparable at the end of the day. The Cumberland Float Tube does, however, have two built-in rod holders that will really come in handy. You could even get creative and use them to set up an umbrella for some sun or rain protection!
The seat is the real reason to spring for the Cumberland. It’s firm and positions you nicely above the water but still remains comfortable during long sits. It provides better posture support than most inflatable seating and orients your arms nicely above the stripping apron (for fly fishermen).
Find more Classic Accessories Cumberland Fishing Float Tube information and reviews here.
-
3. Classic Accessories Togiak Inflatable Fishing Float Tube with Backpack straps
Cons:
- Backpack straps for easy transport
- Awesome gear storage and organization
- D-Rings for external gear attachment
- Rod carry system
- Hydrodynamic hull design
- 300 pound weight capacity
- One year limited warranty
- Complaints about the seating being awkwardly located for kick-paddling
- Poorly designed back rest, fly fishermen might struggle to cast in this option
- No color options
The Togiak by Classic Accessories is another backpack strap equipped float tube option featuring impressive storage.
This model has mixed reviews for seating positioning and support, so it may or may not be a good fit for you. While there are some complaints about the kick-paddling orientation the seating provides, some anglers LOVE it, so it seems like a matter of preference really.
One thing that’s for sure, is that the storage capacity and organization potential is excellent with the Togiak. This bad boy has a nice array of zippered compartments and external mesh pockets and D-rings. You can even easily mount a rod using the side strapping or by adding an innovative Outcast rod rack.
The hull is furthermore nicely designed for kick paddling and good tracking. It’s a bit more thoughtfully crafted than your standard U-shaped float tube hulls for a less frustrating experience battling waves and wind – just make sure to take the time to properly position your seat.
As with all their products, Classic Accessories offers a one-year limited warranty with this float tube so you can buy in confidence.
Find more Classic Accessories Togiak Inflatable Fishing Float Tube information and reviews here.
-
4. Caddis Sports Pro 2000 Float Tube
Cons:
- Nice storage capacity/organization
- D-rings for external gear attachment
- Adjustable seating
- Great price point
- Lower weight capacity at 250 pounds
- No color options
- Some fly fishermen might not like the orientation of the stripping apron
Caddis Sports is another industry leader when it comes to great value fishing float tubes. The Pro 2000 Float Tube is no exception – the storage, comfort and hull design of this option is well worth the reasonable cost.
This unit is a bit lower profile than a lot of the competition, making kick-paddling particularly easy. The pontoons are relatively narrow and come to a more of a point than a lot of standard U-shaped options. It’s a neat design, but the weight capacity is only 250 pounds as a result so it might be a bit tight for larger sized anglers.
The firm, adjustable seating is where the Pro 2000 really excels. This unit seats you nicely above the water for more effectively sighting structure and fish and unrestricted casting.
The storage is standard, nothing particularly out of this world in terms of capacity or organization, but certainly adequate for most fishing applications. D-rings are at least present on the pontoons for externally securing gear which adds a lot of storage potential.
All in all, a great fishing float tube option for the lighter weight, minimalist angler who appreciates a nice seat!
Find more Caddis Sports Pro 2000 Float Tube information and reviews here.
-
5. Caddis Sports Premier Plus Float Tube
Cons:
- 325 pound weight capacity
- Tough, abrasion and puncture resistant tarpaulin bottom and front ends
- Large side pockets
- D-rings for external gear attachment
- Fairly expensive option
- Some might not like the yellow aesthetic
- Large pockets, but limited organization potential
The Premier Plus float tube by Caddis Sports might be what you’re looking for if you like the design of the Pro 2000, but prefer a bit more space and weight capacity.
It’s essentially the same float tube design but built to support bigger anglers. As a result, it’s a bit heavier at about 15 pounds as opposed to the Pro 2000 at around 10 pounds.
The storage is simple but effective, and like the Pro 2000 the seating is nice and supportive. This model even has a cup (or rod) holder built into the stripping apron – ya gotta love that!
One particularly noteworthy feature of the Premier Plus is the tarpaulin bottom and front ends. This makes this option extra rugged, so it might be worth considering if you’re nervous about the aquatic conditions puncturing your tube where you like to fish!
Find more Caddis Sports Premier Plus Float Tube information and reviews here.
-
6. Outcast Fishcat 4 Float Tube
Cons:
- Particularly rugged build should hold up better than most of the competition
- Seating is firm and gets you nicely above the water
- Nice storage capacity and organization potential
- D-rings for external gear attachment
- Some fly fishermen might not like the design of the stripping apron
- Fairly expensive option
- 250 pound weight capcity is not very impressive
Outcast arguably makes the best fishing float tubes on the market. Prestigious outfitters like Orvis for example, have partnerships with this brand rather than designing their own models.
Angler satisfaction is just superior when it comes to Outcast models – their inherent design and function outcompetes the majority of the market, albeit at a far higher cost. If a fishing float tube by Outcast is in your budget, you’ll be impressed with its performance.
The Fishcat 4 Float Tube is Outcast’s lower profile, lighter weight option. The weight capacity is just 250 pounds while the hull design is particularly low drag and streamlined for a float tube. This makes for a very responsive watercraft while kick paddling, and one that tracks far better than a standard inflatable U-hull.
Keep in mind that you’re really never cruising quickly in a float tube, but it’s still a nice feature to have a hydrodynamic hull when you’re moving on leg-power!
The storage of the Fishcat 4 is limited to the side pockets and external D-rings, but it’s quite a large compartment that should be adequate for almost every style angler. Spin fishermen with larger tackle boxes may want a larger sized float tube with additional back and mesh pockets.
It’s the superior seating and overall hull-balance that really sets this brand apart from the competition. The adjustable, firm and supportive seating of the Fishcat 4 keeps you nice and elevated above the water and furthermore orients your stripping hand nicely above the line basket. Note the rim on the stripping basket,(rather than apron) it’s a much better design for fly fishermen trying to effectively manage their line.
Find more Outcast Fishcat 4-LCS Float Tube information and reviews here.
-
7. Outcast Fish Cat 5 Max Float Tube
Cons:
- Higher weight capacity than the Fish Cat 5 (300 pounds)
- Firm, elevated seating puts you nice and high above the water
- Storage pockets are low profile and have a nice schematic
- Hyrodymanic "hull" is great for tracking and trolling
- D-rings for external gear attachment
- 5 year warranty
- Expensive option
- Some fly fishermen might not like the design of the stripping apron (sits a bit high)
- No color options
The Fish Cat 5 is another killer fishing float tube from Outcast that is essentially just a larger, improved version of the Fish Cat 4. This model is designed with larger sized anglers in mind, yet barely sacrifices the superior mobility and tracking of the Fish Cat 4 in the process.
The Fish Cat 5 is 20% larger than the previous model, and features an additional two inches of interior seat space. Overall, the Fish Cat 5 is three inches wider and ten inches longer than the 4. The tube diameter is also a half inch wider, providing some extra flotation strength.
The increased size dimensions give this unit a 300 (as opposed to 250) pound weight limit, more than enough for bigger fishermen and their gear.
Find more Outcast Fish Cat 5 Max Float Tube information and reviews here.
-
8. Outcast Super Fat Cat LCS Float Tube
Cons:
- Heavy duty construction is built to last
- Excellent storage schematic
- 300 pound weight capacity
- D-rings for external gear attachment
- Hydrodynamic hull design
- Firm, adjustable seating
- Two sharp color options
- Expensive option
- 300 pound weight capacity is not particularly impressive given the cost
- Some shorter fly fishermen might not like the orientation of the stripping basket
The Super Fat Cat LCS Float Tube is the heavy duty, fearless model float tube you’re looking for if you want to purchase something particularly rugged. This model is very comparable to the Fishcat 5 Max, but built with slightly tougher fabrics and materials (500 pvc rather than Aircell vinyl).
This results in a slightly more puncture resistant and heavier float tube – whether that is worth the added cost is up to you. It should be mentioned there are two sharp color options to choose from if the aesthetic of your fishing float tube matters to you!
Find more Outcast Super Fat Cat LCS Float Tube information and reviews here.
-
9. Caddis Sports Nevada Float Tube
Cons:
- Tough rip-stop construction with cordura bottom and ends
- Vast storage compartments
- Nicely designed stripping apron for fly fishermen
- D-rings for external gear attachment
- Seating might be a bit low for shorter anglers
- 225 pound weight capacity is not very impressive
- Side storage might be cumbersome for some casters, especially considering the lower seating
Here’s a more budget option from Caddis Sports that might be more up your alley. This is a very straight forward option – no bells and whistles here.
The U-shaped hull of the Nevada Gold Float Tube is not as ideal for kick-propulsion as some of the more mindfully designed hulls but you’ll get to where you’re going easy enough. Storage is adequate (several zippered compartments) and the orientation of the stripping apron is effective.
The only real downfall of this float tube is the seating, and lower 225-pound weight capacity. Heavier anglers might struggle to keep this vessel afloat, while shorter fishermen may feel the seating puts them a little to low in the water to comfortably cast.
If you’re not particularly heavy or short, then this float tube option will work fine for you. It’s highly affordable and has a nice layout for the right body type. Another solid value option from Caddis.
Find more Caddis Sports Nevada Gold Float Tube information and reviews here.
-
10. Caddis Wyoming U-Shaped Float Tube
Cons:
- Front rod holder/cup holder is a very handy dandy feature
- Seats you high up on the water despite the lack of a foam seat
- Nice quality stripping apron for fly fishermen
- Large storage pockets can fit quite a bit
- Not very impressive organization potential
- No D-rings for external gear attachment
- 250 pound weight capacity is not very impressive
Here’s one more option from Caddis that should be on your radar. The Wyoming U-Shaped Float Tube is a fairly bare-bones option, but it’s still a great choice of float tube for a lot of angling scenarios.
The only real difference between Caddis’s other value float tubes and the Wyoming is the inclusion of a cup/rod holder built into the stripping basket, and the lack of external D-rings for securing equipment. It’s a trade-off for sure – personally, I would rather have the D-rings for better customization potential but if you’re the type of fisherman or woman who loves to have a cold one on hand then maybe the cup holder feature is a sell for you!
The storage is simple but adequate, and the seating is well rated considering the lack of a firm, foam seat. All in all, another great value fishing float tube from Caddis Sports perfect for the simple grab-and-go angler!
Find more Caddis Wyoming U-Shaped Float Tube information and reviews here.
-
11. Classic Accessories Teton Inflatable Fishing Float Tube
Cons:
- Great price point
- Simple, but adequate gear storage
- D-rings for exernal gear atachment
- One year limited warranty
- Lower weight capacity at 250 pounds
- Not as hydrodynamic as some other more streamlined options
- Backrest is not as supportive as some more thoughtfully built options, fly fishermen might struggle to cast in the Teton
Here is Classic Accessory’s most budget option of fishing float tube. The Teton Inflatable Fishing Float Tube is a bare-bones option for those who just want to get off shore and onto the water.
This float tube will work fine for you if you’re not a particularly technical fisherman. The seating is not padded or super supportive compared to a lot of the competition, but it’s none the less positively reviewed by most anglers. Fly fishermen may wish they purchased something with a bit more interior space and height above the water, so be mindful of that detail.
The storage potential with the Teton is totally comparable to even high-end float tube options. There may not be the same level of organization, but there’s still plenty of space to stow gear between the two armrest zippered pockets. External D-rings are furthermore present which are great for mounting your net or creel.
All in all, this is a great float tube option for anyone on a tighter budget who just wants to get away from shore and be able to casually fish in comfort.
Find more Classic Accessories Teton Inflatable Fishing Float Tube information and reviews here.
Choosing The Ideal Fishing Float Tube
When selecting the right float tube for you, consider the type/amount of gear storage you need as well as your sitting position in the float tube and general fishing style.
Fly fishermen will want an option that puts you particularly high on the water for better casting ability, while spin fishermen might be more interested in surplus storage for larger tackle boxes.
Make sure to furthermore check out the weight capacity of any float tube you're considering if you're a heavier fisherman.
Float Tubes or Belly Boats For Fly Fishing
When fly fishing from a float tube, it can be difficult to get yourself into a comfortable and effective casting position. Some of our top picks for float tubes that give you a little extra height and space to cast include:
High Capacity Float Tubes
Are you a gear-intensive angler who likes to bring it all? If you're seeking a float tube that can handle your excessive gear load, you should select one with not only some integrated pockets and storage but also some external attachment points for securing more cumbersome gear like nets, electronics, umbrellas and more!
Our favorite high capacity float tubes include:
Float Tubes For Heavy Anglers
If you weigh more than the average Joe, you'll be pleased to discover that there are several float tubes designed for higher weight capacities and increased sitting space.
Our top picks for plus-sized float tubes include: