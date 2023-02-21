11 Best Heated Camping Chairs: Compare & Save

The ANTARCTICA GEAR Heated Reclining Camp Chair with 12V Battery Pack is a well-rounded, versatile option that gives you a lot of bang for your buck despite the higher price point. Designed for long-term integrity and equipped with loads of practical features as well as a powerful battery, this is a stellar option for camping applications and beyond!

Designed with heating panels located at the backrest and seat, this three-position recliner features three temperature settings that warm up to an impressive 140℉. The included 12V 16000mAh battery pack furthermore powers the seat for 8 hours on low, 6 hours on medium, and 4 hours on high, so this is quite an energy-efficient option compared to a lot of the competition.

Sporting a maximum weight capacity of 360 pounds, ANTARCTICA GEAR has ensured this heated chair is compatible with most campers. The 600D polyester fabric build is also effectively water resistant, so you don’t need to worry about a little rain in the forecast wetting out your seat.

Equipped with side accessory pockets, a mesh water bottle pocket, and a spacious rear pocket in addition to the battery sleeve, there’s even a place to stash all of your essential on-hand items.

Although it collapses into a convenient carry bag, the only real downfall here is that this is a fairly heavy camp chair at 15.4 pounds, so make sure you’re willing to haul this amount of weight before purchasing.