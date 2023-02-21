11 Best Heated Camping Chairs: Compare & Save

Cold weather campouts call for some toasty gear and apparel. Often overlooked, a heated camping chair or cushion is a brilliant way to stay comfortably insulated and keep the party going when the mercury really drops!
We’ve highlighted the best options for adding some potent heat into your camp seating setup wherever it is that you kick back. Not only an excellent tool for chilly nights at the campground, heated seats are also a versatile piece of gear that will prove useful while beaching, ice fishing, attending sporting events, and beyond! Offering a variety of options varying in portability and comfort rating, say goodbye to that cold backside for good with one of our top picks!
1. Editor’s Choice: ANTARCTICA GEAR Heated Reclining Camp Chair with 12V Battery PackPros:
Cons:
- 3-Position reclining heated camp chair with three temperature settings warming up to 140 ℉
- Heating panels located at the backrest and seat
- Maximum weight capacity of 360 pounds
- Includes side accessory pockets, a mesh water bottle pocket, and a spacious rear pocket in addition to the battery sleeve
- Includes a 12V 16000mAh battery pack that powers the seat for 8 hours on low, and 4 hours on high
- 600D polyester fabric build is effectively water resistant
- Folds and collapses into a convenient carry bag
- Includes a two-year warranty
- Fairly expensive option
- Although it collapses into a handy carry bag, this is a fairly heavy seat at 15.4 pounds
- No color options
The ANTARCTICA GEAR Heated Reclining Camp Chair with 12V Battery Pack is a well-rounded, versatile option that gives you a lot of bang for your buck despite the higher price point. Designed for long-term integrity and equipped with loads of practical features as well as a powerful battery, this is a stellar option for camping applications and beyond!
Designed with heating panels located at the backrest and seat, this three-position recliner features three temperature settings that warm up to an impressive 140℉. The included 12V 16000mAh battery pack furthermore powers the seat for 8 hours on low, 6 hours on medium, and 4 hours on high, so this is quite an energy-efficient option compared to a lot of the competition.
Sporting a maximum weight capacity of 360 pounds, ANTARCTICA GEAR has ensured this heated chair is compatible with most campers. The 600D polyester fabric build is also effectively water resistant, so you don’t need to worry about a little rain in the forecast wetting out your seat.
Equipped with side accessory pockets, a mesh water bottle pocket, and a spacious rear pocket in addition to the battery sleeve, there’s even a place to stash all of your essential on-hand items.
Although it collapses into a convenient carry bag, the only real downfall here is that this is a fairly heavy camp chair at 15.4 pounds, so make sure you’re willing to haul this amount of weight before purchasing.
Find more ANTARCTICA GEAR Heated Camping Chair with 12V Battery Pack information and reviews here.
-
2. Docusvect Heated Camping ChairPros:
Cons:
- Available as a one and two person seat
- Three temperature settings warm up to 122°F
- Heating elements located at both the backrest and seat
- Sturdy steel frame and durable Oxford fabric supports up to 300 pounds
- Includes a spacious back pocket, cup holder, and phone pocket in addition to the battery sleeve
- Foldable design is only 9.8 pounds and packs down into a double-strap travel bag (can be worn like a backpack)
- Wide-diameter footings for stable setup on uneven ground
- Heats in as little as 10 seconds
- Includes a 2-year warranty
- Fairly expensive option
- No battery included
- No color options
The Docusvect Heated Camping Chair is one of our favorite options for its quick and potent heating ability, impressive battery life, and feature-rich design.
Available as both a one and two-person seat, these chairs feature three temperature settings that warm up to 122°F – not too shabby. There are furthermore heating elements located at both the backrest and seat, so you’re fully covered as opposed to alternative options which only warm your bottom.
Unfortunately, there is no power bank included here, so you’ll have to pair this heated chair with your own power source. According to the brand, a 10,000mAh power bank will provide roughly 6 hours of heat on the low temperature setting, 4 hours on medium, and 3 hours on high – so we recommend a battery of at least this capacity.
The sturdy steel frame and durable Oxford fabric employed here support up to 300 pounds, while wide-diameter footings ensure a stable setup on uneven ground. When it’s time to pack up camp, the foldable design weighs in at only 9.8 pounds and packs down into a double-strap travel bag (can be worn like a backpack), so breakdown is a breeze!
What really sets this chair apart from the competition is the array of included practical features. The brand has equipped this heated chair with a spacious back pocket, a cup holder, and a phone pocket in addition to the battery sleeve, so you’ve got a place to stash all of your essentials.
The brand even offers a two-year warranty on this seat – a sure sign of a quality product!
Find more Docusvect Heated Camping Chair information and reviews here.
-
3. MacSports Heated Folding Lounge ChairPrice: $117.36Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Features 3 different heat modes warming up to 131℉/55℃
- Spacious, padded design accommodates larger campers nicely
- Powder-coated steel frame can support up to 375 pounds
- Includes one built-in mesh cupholder
- Works with any standard USB portable battery
- Folds down to just 11.4 by 41.3 inches and collapses into a carry bag
- Weighs in at 13.7 pounds
- No battery included
- Mesh cup holder will not accommodate wider diameter water bottles and beverages
- Fairly high price point considering there is no battery included
The MacSports Heated Folding Lounge Chair is a brilliant option for campers seeking a particularly luxurious throne for the campground and beyond. Able to comfortably accommodate taller and heavier campers, this is a solid choice for those that struggle to fit into standard camp seating.
The powder-coated steel frame utilized here can support up to 375 pounds, so this is a high-weight-bearing option in addition to providing a spacious seat. In regards to portability, the lounge chair weighs just over 13 pounds, folds down to just 11.4 by 41.3 inches, and collapses into an included carry bag, so it’s quite reasonable to bring along on most outings.
This chair is compatible with any standard USB portable battery but does not include one with the purchase. We suggest a high-capacity, weather-proof option for optimum strength and run time.
There are no built-in features offered here other than a mesh cup holder, but what the MacSports Lounge Chair lacks in add-ons, it makes up for in sheer, nestable comfort.
Find more MacSports Heated Folding Lounge Chair information and reviews here.
-
4. 4TEK Heated Chair with Side CoolerPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three different heat settings
- Integrated three-can cooler located on the arm rest
- Heating element located both at the lower back and seat
- Includes a built-in cup holder
- High back support and a nice degree of padding
- Carry bag with shoulder strap included
- Several color options
- 1-year warranty
- Battery life is not particularly impressive - only runs for about 2 hours on the highest setting so try pairing it with a higher capacity power bank
- Weight capacity will not accommodate heavier campers at 275 pounds
- Packed weight is fairly heavy at about 14 pounds
The 4TEK Heated Chair with Side Cooler is a quality-built option that heats from both the backrest and seat bottom, and even includes an integrated cooler compartment in one of the armrests.
This is a fairly simple and straightforward option that’s quite comparable to standard camp chairs aside from the nifty built-in side cooler and integrated heat. 4TEK has employed a simple folding design that breaks down into the included carry bag as well as high back support and a nice degree of padding for enhanced comfort.
Weighing in at about 14 pounds, this chair is a bit on the heavy side, but the carry bag does at least feature a shoulder strap for some help toting it around.
Offering three different heat settings, you can control and extend the battery life by strategically turning the chair from high to low power as needed. The included power bank will only provide about two hours of heat on the highest setting, so consider pairing this chair with a higher-capacity compatible power source.
With a one-year warranty included you can furthermore purchase in confidence knowing that if there’s a wiring issue or any other defect, you’re covered!
Find more 4TEK Heated Chair with Side Cooler information and reviews here.
-
5. KINGS TREK Heated Foldable Camping ChairPrice: $64.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three adjustable heat settings (up to 130 degrees F) can warm for up to 10 hours
- Foldable design measures 39.7 by 10.2 by 10.2 inches broken down and weighs just 10.8 pounds
- Carbon Fiber quick heating wire system warms in as little as 10 seconds
- High-strength steel frame and 600D Polyester construction stand up well to the abuses of the elements
- 300-pound weight capacity
- Covered with eco-friendly PEVA film and equipped with integrated 6mm EPE foam insulation
- Equipped with a double front zipper bag, spacious back pocket, cup holder, and an insulated beverage pocket
- 110-degree ergonomic seating angle pairs nicely with a footrest
- Carry bag with shoulder strap included
- Heating element is located under the seat only
- No battery included - at least a 10,000mAh power bank is recommended
- No color options
The KINGS TREK Heated Foldable Camping Chair is a wonderfully affordable, full-feature heated seat option offering both potent, instant warmth, as well as a highly portable design for easy on-person carrying.
Featuring a 300-pound weight capacity and a 110-degree ergonomic seating angle that pairs great with a footrest, this is a spacious chair that’s compatible with most campers. The foldable design measures 39.7 by 10.2 by 10.2 inches collapsed, and weighs only 10.8 pounds, so it’s impressively packable for its assembled size and integrated heating ability.
The high-integrity steel frame and 600D polyester construction are engineered to hold up well to the elements while the built-in 6mm EPE foam insulation provides ample cushioning as well as inherent warmth. The fabric is furthermore covered with eco-friendly PEVA film, boosting the integrity stats even higher.
Not to be overlooked, the use of a Carbon Fiber quick heating wire system warms the heating element in as little as 10 seconds, so you won’t have to wait for your buns to get toasty. There are three adjustable heat settings warming up to 130 degrees F that can remain powered for upwards of 10 hours, so you should be able to keep the seat toasty for quite some time depending on your selected power source.
Note that there is no included power bank here, so you’ll have to pair it with your own battery. We recommend a weatherproof option with a high energy capacity for optimum run time and heat output.
Find more KINGS TREK Heated Foldable Camping Chair information and reviews here.
-
6. REALEAD Heated Camping ChairPrice: $129.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Two-position recliner with integrated heat
- Three adjustable heating levels warm up to 122 degrees F at both the backrest and seat
- Maximum weight capacity of 400 pounds
- Hard alloy steel frame and 600D oxford fabric construction are resilient to the elements
- Includes two accessory pockets, storage on the back of the seat, and one cup holder
- Fully padded back and seat for enhanced comfort
- Foldable design collapses into the included carry bag with a shoulder strap and weighs just 12.5 pounds
- Also available as a regular camp chair without the integrated heat
- No battery included
- Reclining feature is not comfortable for everyone - depends on who you are
- Carry bag measures over 43-inches long, so it's a bit cumbersome to carry even though it's lightweight
The REALEAD Heated Camping Chair is a very reasonably priced, feature-rich option that’s equipped with heating panels at both the backrest and seat for full toasty-coverage. Available for purchase both with and without the integrated heat panels, this is a two-position recliner offering a highly durable construction and an impressively portable design.
Featuring three adjustable heating levels that warm up to 122 degrees F, this option truly gives you a lot of bang for your buck. While some heated camp chairs can reach temperatures upwards of 135 degrees F, the inclusion of two rather than one heating panel at least ensures you’re nicely encased in generated heat here.
Designed with a hard alloy steel frame and 600D oxford fabric construction, the brand has engineered this chair to support up to 400 pounds, so heavier campers will find a friend here. The frame and fabric are furthermore inherently resistant to the elements, so you can plan on owning this bad boy for quite a few seasons of use and abuse.
Not to be overlooked, REALEAD has equipped this chair with two accessory pockets, storage on the seat back, and one cup holder, so you can always keep your essential items close on hand.
Integrated heat, the ability to recline, and all the bells and whistles for handy access to your beverage and other gear!? Good luck getting up and out of this one!
Find more REALEAD Heated Camping Chair information and reviews here.
-
7. ABSCONDO Oversized Heated Camping ChairPros:
Cons:
- Padded, oversized design accommodates larger campers nicely
- 3 different temperature settings warm up to 131℉
- High-quality steel frame and 600D padded oxford fabric support up to 300 pounds
- Folds and collapses into the included carry bag
- Battery not included
- Fairly heavy option at 15.16 pounds
- Heating element located only at the seat bottom
- No cup holder included
The ABSCONDO Oversized Heated Camping Chair is a brilliant option for larger and taller folks under 300 pounds that typically struggle to squeeze into camp seating. What this chair lacks in integrated features it makes up for in spaciousness and inherent comfort, so if you’re seeking an especially comfy camp throne, perk your ears here!
This padded, oversized design features three different temperature settings that warm the single heating panel up to 131℉. There is no power bank included with this purchase, so you’ll have to equip this heated chair with your own power source. According to the brand, a 10,000mAh battery will power the seat on the lowest temperature setting for about six hours and the highest temperature setting for roughly two hours, so make sure the power bank you choose to pair this seat with has at least this much energy capacity.
The high-quality steel frame and 600D padded oxford fabric construction ensure this camp chair will enjoy a long life span as long as you take care of it, so this is an option you can plan on owning for many seasons to come.
When it’s time to break down camp, this seat folds and collapses into the included carry bag – but take note that it weighs in at over 15 pounds if you’re searching for a particularly lightweight option.
All things considered, this is a wonderfully comfortable camp chair that in our opinion falls a bit short on the execution of the built-in heat. Those seeking a particularly cozy space to lounge and kick back will most definitely find a friend here, but those on the market for a potent, long-lasting heated seat with full coverage may be left wanting more.
Find more ABSCONDO Oversized Heated Camping Chair information and reviews here.
-
8. Gobi Heat Terrain Heated Camping ChairPrice: $199.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Three heating modes that warm up to 131 degrees F
- Heating elements located at both the backrest and seat
- Rugged lithium-polymer battery included - provides up to 9 hours of heat and features a LED battery life display
- Steel frame supports up to 325 pounds
- Lightweight design is only 11 pounds and collapses into the included carry bag for easy transportation
- Fabric is effectively water and wind resistant
- Wide color selection available
- Includes a 1 year warranty
- Expensive option
- No built-in cup holder
- Only compatible with alternative batteries that can support a connection to the chair's 1.7mm plug
Featuring three temperature modes, heating elements located at both the backrest and seat, and a max temperature of 131 degrees F, the Gobi Heat Terrain Heated Camping Chair is a solid option for anyone who struggles to stay warm in the outdoors.
Built with an impressively lightweight design, the Terrain Chair is only 11 pounds and collapses into the included carry bag for easy transportation. Despite its portable and lightweight build, the steel frame employed here supports up to 325 pounds, so this is a fit for most campers.
There is a rugged lithium-polymer battery included which provides up to 9 hours of heat on the lowest setting, but customer reviews insist the chair will only heat on the highest setting for a few hours on a single charge. If you need your heated chair to provide you with all-day heat, then consider purchasing a spare battery – just note that the chair has a somewhat unique 1.7mm plug.
Not to be ignored, Gobi Heat has designed this chair with fabric that is both effectively water and wind resistant, so your seat won’t wet out, and the wind won’t blow through the backrest and harass you!
With a plethora of color options to choose from, you can even personalize this chair to your favorite aesthetic or color-match it with the rest of your camp gear. A one-year warranty furthermore means you can purchase in confidence knowing you’re covered in the event there’s any kind of defect.
Find more Gobi Heat Terrain Heated Camping Chair information and reviews here.
-
9. SUNNYFEEL Oversized Heated Folding Rocking ChairPros:
Cons:
- Portable rocking chair with three heating modes
- Fully padded and cushioned armrest and high back
- Strong frame supports up to 500 pounds!
- Built-in side pockets on each armrest
- Weighs just 12 pounds and collapses compact (43×9×7 inches) into an included carry bag with shoulder strap
- Double-seam 600x300D oxford cloth and 3D mesh with 140g foam padding build offers great strength and breathability.
- Rockers work nicely even on uneven ground
- Wide color selection available
- Battery not included
- Heating element is only located on the seat
- Breaking down the chair and squeezing it back into the carry bag takes a little practice
The SUNNYFEEL Oversized Heated Folding Rocking Chair is a seriously luxurious seating option for virtually any sized camper! Featuring mindfully engineered rockers, a fully padded design, and a strong frame that can support up to a whopping 500 pounds, SUNNYFEEL has built this go-anywhere rocking chair for everyone!
Despite this heated rocking chair’s spacious design, integrated padding, and high weight-bearing frame, it weighs just 12 pounds and collapses impressively compact (43×9×7 inches) into the included carry bag – so don’t assume it’s a difficult to transport option due to the comfort rating here!
The double-seam 600x300D oxford cloth and 3D mesh with 140g foam padding construction offers high integrity, but some customer reviews do complain about the fabric tearing after extended use, so be mindful of this detail if you’re especially hard on your gear.
In regard to incorporated features, there are mesh pockets on each side of the rocker for stashing your essential on-hand items. The integrated rockers are well-reviewed for smooth operation even when placed on uneven ground, so don’t let the awesome price point fool you into thinking this is a janky rocking chair.
Keep in mind that there is only one heating zone located under the seat of this option, so if you’re seeking a full-coverage heated camp chair, this may fall short of your expectations.
You’ll also need to equip this chair with your own power bank, so consider a high-capacity, weatherproof option for optimum run time and heat strength. According to the brand, a 20,000mAh battery will heat the chair for 7.5 hours, so make sure to pair this seat with a reliable power source for the best results.
With a wide selection of cool colors to choose from, you can even match this camp rocker’s aesthetic to your personal preference!
Find more SUNNYFEEL Oversized Heated Folding Rocking Chair information and reviews here.
-
10. ActionHeat 5V Battery Heated Seat CushionPrice: $79.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Super lightweight and portable heated seat cushion
- Features 3 temperature settings that warm up to 130 degrees F
- Power bank sleeve within the cushion protects your battery
- Included 6000mAh power bank has 4 LED power indicators to display remaining battery life
- Soft polyester shell is effectively water resistant
- Super portable design featuring an adjustable 24 inch carry strap
- Fairly expensive option considering the simplicity of the design
- Provides no back support and therefore no heat at the backrest
- Battery life is not particularly impressive at about 5 hours - consider pairing this cushion with a higher capcity power bank
The ActionHeat 5V Battery Heated Seat Cushion is a brilliant way to incorporate some truly portable, potent heat into your camp seating and beyond!
Where this option really excels is its superior portability, If you already own a comfortable camp chair that you love and are not willing to part with, but require some added heat, this is a wonderful way to make any chair or seating option nice and toasty. You can use this bad boy in the car, on the boat, at the park, campground, beach, and beyond – so be sure to consider all of the potential applications here!
This roughly four-inch cushion features three temperature settings that warm up to 130 degrees F, for up to five hours with the included power bank. You can pair this pad with a higher-capacity battery in order to achieve a longer run time if you think you’ll need some extra juice.
If you decide to utilize the included 6000mAh power bank, it at least features four LED power indicators to display the remaining battery life.
The soft polyester shell employed here is effectively water resistant, so this is an outdoors-approved cushion as long as you don’t let it get absolutely poured on.
When it comes to portability, ActionHeat has mindfully included an adjustable 24-inch carry strap, so you can sling it over your shoulder or carry it easily!
Find more ActionHeat 5V Battery Heated Seat Cushion information and reviews here.
-
11. Mebulas Smart Heated Blanket Seat PadPros:
Cons:
- Versatile polyester heating pad that can be placed virtually anywhere
- Two large heat zones at the backrest and seat
- 3 heating settings warm up to 114.8°F, controlled by a water-proof silicone button
- Super portable and lightweight design weighs less than 3 pounds
- Can utilize a power bank or direct power supply for heat (plug it into an outlet)
- Versatile in its applications - can be used within a sleeping bag for added insulation
- Includes a 1 year warranty
- Machine washable
- No power bank included
- Simply a pad - provides no real back support
- Max temp of 114.8°F is not particularly impressive
- No color options
While this is not exactly a heated camping chair, the Mebulas Smart Heated Blanket Seat Pad enables you to add potent warmth to virtually any seating option in addition to offering loads of other applications.
This versatile polyester heating pad is equipped with two heating panels at the backrest and seat, so it will transform any camp chair into a nice and toasty throne. You can also use the pad directly on the ground, or even stuff it into your sleeping bag at bedtime for some powerful added insulation on those especially chilly nights!
Three heating settings warm up to 114.8°F, so this is not a particularly warm option when compared to some other heated chairs. That being said, you can effectively encase yourself in this half blanket, half seat pad, so the generated heat is better trapped than it is radiating off of a chair back/seat.
Arguably the best feature here is the inherently super portable and lightweight design weighing in at less than three pounds! Simply roll this handy heating pad up and deploy it wherever you choose!
Another cool detail not to be ignored is that you can utilize a power bank or direct power supply to generate heat – so if there’s an outlet, generator, or power station nearby, you won’t have to rely on your battery for juice. This also of course makes the Mebulas Seat Pad great for at-home use. Oh yea – it’s also machine washable!
All things considered, this is without a doubt one of the most versatile options in portable heat that you’ll no doubt find all sorts of applications for beyond heating your camp chair.
Find more Mebulas Smart Heated Blanket Seat Pad information and reviews here.
Most Comfortable Heated Seats
If you're a car camper or simply not concerned about the portability of your camp chair, you're likely shopping for the toastiest, most luxurious option you can find. Here are our top picks for especially comfortable heated chairs that allow you to recline, rock, pull your legs up, and more!
- SUNNYFEEL Oversized Heated Folding Rocking Chair
- MacSports Heated Folding Lounge Chair
- ANTARCTICA GEAR Heated Reclining Camp Chair
- ABSCONDO Oversized Heated Camping Chair
- REALEAD Heated Camping Chair
Portable Heated Seats
If you're seeking a heated camping chair that offers better than average portability, there are a few options you should have on your radar. While incorporating heating elements into a seat inherently adds weight, there are some more packable, lighter-weight options on the market.
Our top picks include:
- Gobi Heat Terrain Heated Camping Chair
- Docusvect Heated Camping Chair
- REALEAD Heated Camping Chair
- KINGS TREK Heated Foldable Camping Chair
Heated Seat Cushions and Pads
If you already own and love a camp chair that you're not willing to part with, consider pairing it with a heated pad or seat cushion in order to add some toasty warmth to your current setup. Heated pads and cushions are also of course much more portable and versatile than seating - go ahead and bring your portable hot-seat with you on the boat, the hunting blind, and beyond!
Some of our favorite options include:
- ActionHeat 5V Battery Heated Seat Cushion
- Mebulas Smart Heated Blanket Seat Pad
- ACELETIQS Heated Seat Cushion
- TIDEWE Hunting Heated Seat Cushion
- Ksheat Extra Wide Heated Seat Cushion
- Cozee Battery Heated Blanket
Potable Power Banks
Not all heated camp chairs come equipped with a portable power bank or battery - and even the ones that do are often underpowered.
We suggest pairing your heated seat with a high-quality, large-capacity power source for the longest possible run time and highest possible heat output. We furthermore suggest an outdoors-approved, weatherproof power bank in order to ensure wetness or cold temps won't afflict battery life or well-being.
If purchasing your own power bank, be sure that the energy output and available plug-in port(s) are compatible with your heated seat.
Our top recommended picks include: