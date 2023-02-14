15 Best Ice Fishing Chairs: Which Is Right for You?

Dual-axis rocking chair featuring 360-degree swivel

Weighs 23 pounds

Foldable back and carrying strap for easy transport

Powder-coated steel frame for high integrity and long lifespan

Adjustable leg height and swivel footings for setup on uneven ground

Contoured, durable mesh seat

Optional adjustable and removable AXIS V2 shooting rest

The NEXCAM® AXIS RG 360 Explorer Rocking Chair is a unique seating option built with a high degree of comfort and long lifespan in mind. This is both a dual-axis rocking chair and a 360-degree swivel seat, so anglers who enjoy sitting atop a full-feature wilderness throne will really find a friend here.

Weighing in at 23 pounds and featuring a foldable design and carrying strap for transport, this is a surprisingly portable seating option considering the level of luxury here. While it does fold up, the Explorer Rocking Chair is still a cumbersome option to carry very far out onto the hard water on your own, so we suggest placing it in your ice sled if you plan on covering some ground out there. That being said, if you’re willing to haul this heavy-duty option out onto the ice, you’ll be thrilled with the comfort and functionality it offers.

Equipped with a contoured, durable mesh seat, this is a totally comfy seat to kick back in and wait for the action to start. Ice fishermen who set up an extensive array of tip-ups will furthermore love the ability to simply spin around and check their flags without having to stand up or reposition their seat!

Designed with a powder-coated steel frame for high integrity and long lifespan, you can plan on owning this chair for many ice fishing seasons to come.

Our only real complaint here is that there are no armrests included in the design, but this is of course a matter of personal preference.

All things considered, if you have the means to haul this more robust seating option out onto the ice, you’ll love the level of luxurious comfort it provides for all-day sessions on the hard water.