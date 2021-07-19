11 Best Solar Camping Lights: The Ultimate List

Flat-packable collapsible solar camping lantern that weighs just 2.65 ounces and collapses to less than a 1/4 inch

Provides up to 12 hours of warm light with only 8 hours of solar charging in sunlight

Several light modes with a max output of 90 lumens

Features a light sensor enabling dusk to dawn mode

Velcro handle makes hanging within a tent or from a backpack strap easy

Fully waterproof

Built from recycled sailcloth

The SOLAR PUFF Rechargeable Solar Lantern by Solight Design is another mindfully designed, ultralight, and packable area lighting option that weighs less than three ounces, and collapses to just a quarter-inch thickness. If you’re seeking some seriously minimalist, yet reliable lighting for the campground or backcountry base camp, this is a stellar option.

Built from recycled sailcloth, this device is fully waterproof, so you won’t have to worry about it getting caught out in inclement weather. Providing up to 12 hours of warm light with only 8 hours of solar charging in sunlight, the SOLAR PUFF should have your back throughout the duration of your campout as long as you remember to leave it out in the open during the day.

There are several light modes with a max output of 90 lumens, so if you’re seeking a solar light that really illuminates the campsite, you’ll want something a bit higher powered than this. For use as a tent light, and area lighting for games, dinner prep, and camp showering, however, this is a stellar choice.

The brand has even included a light sensor enabling dusk to dawn mode, so you can set up the light or a set of SOLAR PUFFs to brainlessly turn on and off when you need them to. An integrated Velcro handle goes on to make hanging within a tent or from a backpack strap a piece of cake – the brand has hit all the bases here when it comes to convenience.

If you like this highly portable and reliable lighting option but are seeking something to add some flair and character to your base camp, then be sure to check out the LED colored version of this lantern, as well as the Solar Qwnn Light with Power Bank and Mobile Charger.