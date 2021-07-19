11 Best Solar Camping Lights: The Ultimate List

Seeking some illumination for your next camping trip that you’ll never have to worry about recharging? Whether you’re looking for some tasteful area lighting, a high-powered spot light, or a simple reliable lantern for your tent or game table, we’ve tracked down the best solar camping lights for each and every style campout!
- Solar rechargeable, collapsible lantern, and power bank
- Five different lighting modes with a max brightness of 150 lumens
- Recharges in 12-14 hours of direct outdoor sunlight or 1-2 hours via USB
- Provides approximately 50 hours of light on low mode
- Integrated 2000mAH battery can be used to charge your other electronics
- Inflates to 6 inch cube and packs down to just 1 inch thick
- Fully waterproof
- Built from heavy duty TPU material
The LuminAID PackLite Max 2-in-1 Camping Lantern and Phone Charger is a handy solar rechargeable device that offers both pleasant area lighting, as well as a reliable 2000mAh power bank for charging your other electronics.
Offering five different lighting modes with a maximum brightness setting of 150 lumens, this little lantern is perfect for shedding some light on dinner prep or the game table, and works awesome as an interior tent light too! The PackLite Lantern recharges in 12-14 hours of direct outdoor sunlight or just 1-2 hours via USB, so keeping it juiced up is made easy! The lantern will furthermore provide around 50 hours of light on low on a full charge, so you’re in good shape whether the sun is shining or not during your campout.
Built from heavy duty TPU material, the light is designed to be fully waterproof and won’t mind being left out in the rain. The inherent design furthermore as the name implies enables the PackLite to be broken down remarkably compact. Inflated, the lantern is a six-inch cube, but collapsed, it’s only one inch thick – making it the perfect lighting companion when it comes to saving space on gear.
- Flat-packable collapsible solar camping lantern that weighs just 2.65 ounces and collapses to less than a 1/4 inch
- Provides up to 12 hours of warm light with only 8 hours of solar charging in sunlight
- Several light modes with a max output of 90 lumens
- Features a light sensor enabling dusk to dawn mode
- Velcro handle makes hanging within a tent or from a backpack strap easy
- Fully waterproof
- Built from recycled sailcloth
The SOLAR PUFF Rechargeable Solar Lantern by Solight Design is another mindfully designed, ultralight, and packable area lighting option that weighs less than three ounces, and collapses to just a quarter-inch thickness. If you’re seeking some seriously minimalist, yet reliable lighting for the campground or backcountry base camp, this is a stellar option.
Built from recycled sailcloth, this device is fully waterproof, so you won’t have to worry about it getting caught out in inclement weather. Providing up to 12 hours of warm light with only 8 hours of solar charging in sunlight, the SOLAR PUFF should have your back throughout the duration of your campout as long as you remember to leave it out in the open during the day.
There are several light modes with a max output of 90 lumens, so if you’re seeking a solar light that really illuminates the campsite, you’ll want something a bit higher powered than this. For use as a tent light, and area lighting for games, dinner prep, and camp showering, however, this is a stellar choice.
The brand has even included a light sensor enabling dusk to dawn mode, so you can set up the light or a set of SOLAR PUFFs to brainlessly turn on and off when you need them to. An integrated Velcro handle goes on to make hanging within a tent or from a backpack strap a piece of cake – the brand has hit all the bases here when it comes to convenience.
If you like this highly portable and reliable lighting option but are seeking something to add some flair and character to your base camp, then be sure to check out the LED colored version of this lantern, as well as the Solar Qwnn Light with Power Bank and Mobile Charger.
- Highly packable solar lantern with integrated 4000mah power bank
- Super portable origami-influenced design folds flat to 0.75 inches and weighs just 15 ounces
- Warm yellow/white light creates a pleasant ambiance that’s less aggressive on the eyes than standard LEDs
- Offers up to an impressive 40 hours of continuous light after 8-10 hours of solar charging
- Can also be charged via USB (about 4 hours to full charge)
- Features a indicator light to display remaining battery life
- Fully weatherproof
- Built from military-grade recycled sail cloth
- Easy to deploy – no inflating by mouth nozzle required
The Solight Design Solar Qwnn Light with Power Bank is a killer choice as an alternative to standard camp lanterns that not only provides you with lovely warm yellow/white area lighting, but also a 4000mAh power bank for charging your other essential electronics.
The brand recently sent me a Qwnn Light to field test for myself, and I’ve been quite impressed with both its performance and unique aesthetic.
This super portable origami-influenced design folds flat to 0.75 inches and weighs just 15 ounces, so it can come along on virtually any outdoor adventure. Offering up to a whopping 40 hours of continuous light after just 8-10 hours of solar charging, the Qwnn light is furthermore an exceptionally long-lived lighting solution that will support your whole weekend outing with or without any additional charging.
This option’s impressive battery life and remarkable portability make it a particularly great choice for minimalist camping and backpacking applications. There is even an indicator light to display battery life so you can always keep a close pulse on your remaining juice.
Super easy to deploy, capable of enduring the elements, and offering a charming aesthetic and quality of light compared to most other blinding LED options, Solight Design has come up with a stellar camping light and beyond with this one.
- 18-Foot long string lights secured to a kink-resistant nylon-braided cord
- Two uniquely-designed clips enable easy mounting/hanging anywhere
- Can be charged via solar or USB
- Light string can be easily and neatly wound back up onto the integrated spool
- Features one USB port for charging your other electronics
- IPx4 water resistant rating
- A Lumintrail Keychain Light is included
The MPOWERD Luci Solar String Lights & Mobile Charger Bundle is a wonderfully handy and easy to deploy option for those seeking some tasteful string lights for improved area lighting and enhanced ambiance.
Able to be charged via solar or USB connection, this 18-foot long set of string lights can be easily mounted anywhere through the use of the two uniquely designed end clips. Best of all, the lights are quickly and easily wound back up on the integrated spool when you’re done with them, so set up and break down is exceptionally low maintenance.
An IPx4 water resistant rating means you won’t have to worry about these lights failing due to a little weather, but it’s probably best they don’t get poured on if you want them to last. The good news is you can pull them out of the rain and set them back up in a moment’s notice if the weather turns especially aggressive.
The brand has also included a USB port for charging your other electronics here, so the Luci Solar String can help to keep your other essential gadgets powered as well. There’s even a handy Lumintrail Keychain Light included with this purchase bringing the already solid value of this buy from good, to great!
Remarkably portable and easy to deploy, solar and USB rechargeable, and unique and tasteful in its aesthetic, the Luci Solar Light String is a stellar area lighting option for all sorts of camping applications and beyond!
- Directional and adjustable LED light featuring up to 600 lumens
- Compact camping lantern at just 4.5 by 5 by 6.5 inches and weighing only 1.1 pounds
- Can be charged via USB, via the included hand crank, or with the separately sold Goal Zero solar panel
- 1 minute of hand cranking can power the light for 10 minutes on a low setting.
- Integrated 5200mAh lithium battery with USB output can be used to charge your other electronics
- Features a LED display showing remaining battery life
- Collapsible legs provide a stand for maximum light dispersion and fold in for convenient storage
- 1 year manufacturer warranty
The Goal Zero Lighthouse 600 Camping Lantern is both a highly portable and versatile lighting and charging option for the campground or backcountry site featuring three different ways to charge so you’re truly never without power!
Not only can this light be recharged via USB connection and through the use of the separately sold Nomad Solar Panel, but you can also utilize the integrated hand crank to generate power anywhere anytime – rain or shine. One minute of hand cranking will power the light for 10 minutes on a low setting, so this lantern will truly never leave you in the dark. This feature, in particular, makes the Lighthouse 600 a great item for your emergency car kit, or as an addition to your natural disaster preparedness gear.
At just 4.5 by 5 by 6.5 inches and weighing only 1.1 pounds, Goal Zero has ensured this solar compatible light is easily packed on any adventure. Despite its small size, the Lighthouse 600 is both a directional and adjustable LED light featuring, as its name implies, up to 600 lumens of illumination.
Collapsible legs provide a stand for maximum light dispersion and then fold in for convenient storage, while a LED display enables you to keep a close eye on the remaining battery life. The brand has hit all the bases when it comes to convenience and versatility of applications here.
There’s even a one year warranty included with this purchase, so you can buy in confidence knowing you’re scoring a quality, long-lived lighting option for your camping endeavors and beyond.
- 48 and 96-foot options available
- LED, warm white light
- Automatically light up in the evening and off in the daytime, or you can set a timer via the remote
- 4400mAh large-capacity rechargeable solar panel can also be charged via the USB charging port
- Requires about 8 hours of sunlight for a full charge, or 6 hours via USB
- Equipped with plastic vintage style Edison LED bulbs which are resistant to breaking and built fully waterproof
- Included solar panel can be staked, clipped, or wall-mounted
If you’re seeking a truly classy, extensive set of weatherproof, solar rechargeable string lights for creating the ultimate hang-out at your campsite, the SunRider Outdoor Solar String Lights should absolutely be on your radar.
With 48 and 96-foot options available, these warm white LED lights are long enough to make a full lap around your base camp. Equipped with plastic vintage style Edison LED bulbs, the brand has designed these lights with a seriously cool head-turning aesthetic. The lights are furthermore of course waterproof, and shatter resistant in order to handle the abuses of camping and general outdoor use in stride.
The 4400mAh large-capacity rechargeable solar panel requires around eight hours of sunlight for a full charge or six hours via the USB port. The lights automatically light up in the evening and power off in the daytime, or you can set a timer via the remote. It’s an exceedingly user-friendly design that’s even easier to operate than it is to set up.
Best of all, the included solar panel can be staked to the ground, clipped, or wall-mounted, making getting this light array in action that much simpler.
- Commercial grade, fully weatherproof bistro lights featuring shatterproof S14 bulbs
- 48-Foot strand features 15 replaceable soft white LED bulbs and a detachable solar panel
- Provide 5-6 hours of light on a full charge
- Takes about 6 hours of direct sunlight to fully charge
- Included solar panel can be staked or wall mounted
- Includes a full 2-year warranty
The Brightech Ambience Pro Waterproof Solar String Lights are commercial grade, fully weatherproof bistro lights perfect for car camping applications.
Featuring shatterproof S14 bulbs, this 48-foot light strand sports 15 replaceable soft white LED bulbs connected to a detachable solar panel. They’re perfect for hanging or threading between trees and tents, and will also work wonderfully for illuminating dark foot paths.
About six hours of direct sunlight will fully charge these lights, resulting in five to six hours of run time. The included solar panel can furthermore be staked or wall mounted, so getting set up is a piece of cake. It should be noted that the ability to wall mount the solar panel goes on to make this a stellar option for more permanent at-home use.
With a two-year warranty included, you can purchase in confidence that you’ll own and love these lights for quite some time!
- 27-Foot strand featuring 10 LED flickering flame effect small bulbs
- 2200mAh battery can be charged via the included solar panel or by USB
- Fully waterproof and shatter resistant
- Solar panel can be staked or wall mounted
- Service life of the lights can approach an impressive 25000 hours
The COHOYA Solar Flickering Flame Outdoor String Lights are an affordable and reliable solar rechargeable option offering an easier on the eyes alternative to traditional white LED lighting.
If you love the idea of owning some string lights to tastefully suspend over your campsite but want to avoid the potent, sterile-feeling illumination characteristic of many LED options, this set could be right up your alley. Featuring 10 flickering flame effect small bulbs, this 27-foot light strand will nicely complement virtually any outdoor space.
The bulbs are of course fully waterproof and shatter-resistant in order to handle the abuses of outdoor use and furthermore boast up to an impressive 25000 hour service life! In other words, this is not a cheapo light set that will fail on you after a season of use.
The 2200mAh battery can be charged via solar or USB connection, and the solar panel can be conveniently either staked or wall mounted in order to best capture the sun’s energy.
Perfect for setting up some romantic mood lighting, or for simply creating a mellow, laid back vibe at the campground or at home, COHOYA has engineered a stellar option for a plethora of potential applications with this one!
- Includes one 23.5 by 13.7 inch solar panel, two 11 by 9 inch flood lights, and a remote controller
- Operating time of 10-12 hours after 6-8 hours of charging
- Light sensor turns the light on at dusk and off at dawn
- Solar panel and light panels can be placed on the ground or wall mounted
- Fully waterproof and lightening proof design
- Built-in 12000-mAh Lithium iron phosphate battery features high-temperature resistance and long lifespan
- Includes a two year warranty
If you’re seeking a powerhouse camp light for really illuminating the task at hand, the Gebosun 100W Solar Powered Flood Lights with Remote Control might be just what you’re looking for.
Including one 23.5 by 13.7 inch solar panel, two 11 by 9 inch flood lights, and a remote controller, this is an impressively inclusive set for the price point. The fully waterproof and lightening proof design features an operating time of 10-12 hours after just 6-8 hours of solar charging, so you should never be without power as long as there’s at least a bit of sun in the forecast.
This is a solid choice for campers in need of a spot light for completing after-dark tasks requiring a truly ample light source, such as chopping wood, or administering first-aid for example.
Both the solar and light panels can be either placed on the ground or wall mounted for greater convenience, and can even be set to automatically turn on and off at dusk and dawn.
The integrated 12000-mAh Lithium iron phosphate battery features high-temperature resistance and long lifespan, while this purchase furthermore includes a two-year warranty.
- Features both flickering flame and white light mode for both setting ambiance and practical use
- Compact 6.2 by 10.8 inch size
- 10 to 15 hours of run time with only 5 to 6 hours of charge
- IPX4 waterproof and dustproof
- Built-in handle for easy hanging and carrying
- Purchase includes two lanterns
The TOFU Vintage Solar Powered Flickering Flame Lantern is a charming choice for mood lighting on your leisurely camping trips. While these lanterns might not provide you with a particularly potent light source, the warm flickering flame effect and inherent vintage aesthetic will add some sophisticated ambiance to your after-dark hangouts.
The compact 6.2 by 10.8 inch size of these lanterns makes them easy to pack along on most campouts, but their inherent design is not ideal for backpacking applications when compared to other collapsible, slimmer profile options. These lanterns are however waterproof and dustproof, so you won’t have to worry about the elements despite their old-timey, vulnerable look.
Best of all, these quaint little lanterns provide 10 to 15 hours of run time with only 5 to 6 hours of solar charging, so they will ensure your card games and tent shenanigans stay illuminated as long as you need them to!
- RGB solar landscape spotlights featuring both dynamic and static light settings including 8 fixed colors 1 auto changing color
- 2200mAh large capacity rechargeable lithium batteries provide up to 12 hours of light on one charge
- No cable or remote controller needed
- Can be set to automatically turn on at dusk, and off at dawn
- Fully waterproof, as well as heat and frost resistant
- Can be staked into the ground or wall mounted
- Adjustable angle for optimal solar charging and light orientation
- Anti-UV ABS material protects the lights from discoloring in the sun
The Linkind Multicolored Solar Spotlights are a head-turning, visually striking option offering an array of dazzling colors and lighting effects. If you like to bring the party to your campouts and outdoor gatherings, then these RGB solar landscape spotlights absolutely belong in your gear locker.
Featuring both dynamic and static light settings including eight fixed colors and one auto changing color, these spotlights have tremendous potential for setting up all sorts of different ambiances.
The lights are fully waterproof, as well as heat and frost resistant, and can be set to auto turn on and off at dusk and dawn. There is furthermore no remote control or cable needed for operation, making these some of the most user-friendly and brainless outdoor lights on the market.
The 2200mAh large capacity rechargeable lithium batteries provide up to 12 hours of light on one charge, so you should have plenty of juice from sun down to sun up. The solar lights are furthermore designed with an adjustable angle orientation for optimal solar charging so you can catch the best rays possible!
Perfect for creating some fun and exciting light arrays, as well as totally practical for both area lighting, and spot lighting, the Linkind Multicolored Solar Spotlights are both a fun and impressively versatile option for a variety of potential contexts.